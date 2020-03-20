Log in
03/20 04:10:25 am
2850.25 GBp   +19.48%
03:52aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Holiday Inn owner says business is worst ever
RE
03:29aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Business Update
PU
03/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE tumbles as more companies flag virus hit
RE
Intercontinental Hotels : Holiday Inn owner says business is worst ever

03/20/2020 | 03:52am EDT
Holiday Inn logo is seen in Tbilisi

Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Friday demand for hotels was currently at the lowest levels it had ever seen, announcing a series of measures to cut costs and ride out the worldwide shutdowns and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

The hotel group, named after its Intercontinental chain, said it was withdrawing its final dividend and deferring any further decisions on payouts for now, while also cutting capital spending by around $100 million (86.27 million pounds) compared to 2019.

It has $1.2 billion in undrawn cash available under a revolving credit facility if need be, it added, as companies look to their financial reserves to ride out a crisis that threatens to continue into the summer.

IHG said it had taken decisive action across the business, including reducing salaries, incentives and "substantial" cuts for board and executive committee members, that would save $150 million in costs.

"Cancellation activity for April and May, and current booking trends, indicate continued challenging conditions," the company said.

"In Greater China we now have 60 hotels closed compared to 178 at the peak, and in recent days have begun to see improvements in occupancy, albeit at low levels."

Tourism and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit by the spread of the coronavirus as governments across the world restrict movement of people to contain the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

By Yadarisa Shabong

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 034 M
EBIT 2020 814 M
Net income 2020 494 M
Debt 2020 2 531 M
Yield 2020 4,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 3,68x
EV / Sales2021 3,31x
Capitalization 4 952 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,84  $
Last Close Price 27,41  $
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-54.20%5 022
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-57.86%21 658
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-47.68%16 100
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-33.59%7 793
ACCOR-45.68%6 263
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-55.65%4 031
