Intercontinental Hotels : Presentation to investors Preliminary Results to 31 December 2019

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort 2019 Full year results presentation 18thFebruary 2020 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This presentation may contain projections and forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, potential business strategy, potential plans and potential objectives, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements. The merits or suitability of investing in any securities previously issued or issued in future by the Company for any investor's particular situation should be independently determined by such investor. Any such determination should involve, inter alia, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the transaction in question. 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 2 Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited Executing against our strategic initiatives and accelerating growth Rooms & RevPAR Results +5.6% net rooms growth, strongest in over a decade

(0.3)% Global RevPAR

Record signings in EMEAA and Greater China 6% underlying operating profit growth

3% adjusted EPS growth

Highly cash generative business model with $509m of free cash flow

+10% Total Dividend Accelerating growth $125m efficiency programme mostly complete and savings fully reinvested

Accelerated net system size growth from ~3% to 5.6% over the past 3 years

Pipeline ~1/3 of our system size; 40% under construction

Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business Progress with brands New room and public space designs delivering uplifts in owner returns and guest satisfaction for established brands

Launched Atwell Suites with 10 signings in 2019

10 avid hotels open, >200 signed since launch

12 voco hotels open, with 33 deals signed since launch

10 Six Senses properties signed since acquisition 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 4 Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer Financial Review 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further© 2019reproductionAll Righ s Reservedor distribution is prohibitedProprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 5 Financial performance Results from reportable segments1 Reported Underlying2 $ million 2019 2018 % Change 2019 Restated3 Revenue4 $2,083m $1,933m 8% 6% Operating profit $865m $832m 4% 6% Revenue from fee business $1,510m $1,486m 2% 2% Operating profit from fee business $813m $793m 3% 5% Fee margin5 54.1% 53.3% 0.8%pts Adjusted Interest6 $133m $115m 16% Reported tax rate 24% 22% 2%pts Adjusted EPS7 303.3¢ 293.2¢ 3% Total Dividend 125.8¢ 114.4¢ 10% 1Reportable segments excludes System Fund results, hotel cost reimbursements and exceptional items; 2Reportable segment results excluding significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER); 3Restated following the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019 and the amended definitions for fee margin and adjusted EPS. 4Comprises the Group's fee business and owned, leased, and managed lease hotels; 5Excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and the results of the Group's captive insurance company. 6Adjusted interest includes $18m of interest charges in relation to the System Fund 7Calculated using results from Reportable Segments and Adjusted Interest, and excluding changes in fair value to contingent consideration 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 6 Resilient fee-based business model driving solid fee revenue growth FY 2019 fee revenue: $1,510m up 2%1and 2% underlying2 RevPAR FY 2019 Group comparable RevPAR growth +0.1%pts FY 2019 system growth (%YoY) 7.8% X Rooms X Royalty Rate -0.4% -0.3% Occupancy ADR RevPAR 5.6% Gross Net 65k rooms opened: +16%

18k rooms removed -2.2%Total RevPARgrowth3 +4.6% Growth in availablerooms3 ¹ Growth stated at AER. ² Underlying fee revenue excludes owned leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 3Growth stated for underlying fee business 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 7 Americas FY 2019 US RevPAR performance in line with the segments in which we compete Comparable RevPAR down 0.1%; US down 0.2%

Q4 US RevPAR down 1.7%

Ongoing softness in small groups business Supply growth in Upper Midscale YoY net rooms growth 2.8% (Gross: up 5.1%) Strongest growth rate in 3 years Highest number of openings in 8 years

Underlying fee revenue 1 flat, underlying fee operating profit 2 up 4%:

flat, underlying fee operating profit up 4%: Underlying fee revenue growth held back by $9m one-off P&L marketing assessment revenue in 2018

Owned, leased and managed lease profit 3 up $2m

up $2m Pipeline: 117k rooms; 33k signed

Increase in share of industry signings 4 FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1 2.8% 2.6% 0.2% -0.1% -1.6% Comp. Net rooms Fee revenue Total RevPAR* Available RevPAR rooms** * Underlying Fee ** Underlying Fee business: -1.5% business: +2.6% FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s) 525 510 26 (12) FY 2018 Exits Openings FY 2019 1Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 2Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER); 3Growth stated at CER; 4Source; STR 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 8 Americas - US Performance of groups business and supply growth in Upper-Midscale RevPAR growth for groups business across Market weakness in certain corporate segments Upscale and Upper-Midscale is challenged FY 2019 groups RevPAR growth (%) FY 2019 Revenue (YoY %) 9% 1.0 US market1 0.5 0.0 -0.5 Crowne Holiday Luxury Upper All others -1.0 Plaza Inn Upscale -1.5 -2.0 -2.5 -3.0 -3.5 Supply growth is higher for Upper Midscale vs Industry -1% 0% -7% -7% -6% Automotive/ Energy/ Airline Technology Manufacturing Professional Transportation Utilities Services Long-term fundamentals remain strong 3.4% FY 2019 industry supply and demand growth1 2.9% 2.0%2.0% 1,300 (Rooms sold, m)1 1,200 1,100 1,000 900 800 Upper Midscale Total US 1Source: STR Supply Demand 0 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa Strong signings and openings pace; voco momentum continues FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1 Comparable RevPAR up 0.3% (Q4 up 0.2%)

UK up 1%; London up 3%; Provinces down 1%

Middle East down 3% due to continued increased supply and political unrest

YoY net rooms growth 5.8% (Gross: up 7.3%)

Underlying fee revenue 1 up 2% and underlying fee operating profit 2 up 5%

up 2% and underlying fee operating profit up 5% Owned, leased and managed lease profit 3 up $11m, benefiting from a partial usage of the IFRS 16 lease liability

up $11m, benefiting from a partial usage of the IFRS 16 lease liability Challenging trading conditions resulted in a small operating loss for UK leased hotels after charging $17m of rental guarantee lease payments against the IFRS 16 lease liability

Pipeline: 81k rooms; 29k signed

33 voco hotels signed across 16 countries over the past 18 months 5.8% 7.1% 2.3% 0.3% 0.2% Comp. Net rooms Fee revenue1Total RevPAR* Available RevPAR rooms** * Underlying Fee ** Underlying Fee business: -1.2% business: +5.9% FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s) 223 15 211 (3) FY 2018 Exits Openings FY 2019 1Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 2Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 3Growth stated at CER 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 10 Greater China Record rooms growth and signings; continued industry outperformance Comparable RevPAR down 4.5% impacted by the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong SAR

Mainland China down 1% (Q4 up 1%) Hong Kong SAR down 27% (Q4 down 63%)

Total RevPAR down 5.9% due to mix effect of openings in lower RevPAR cities

YoY net rooms growth 17.5% (Gross: up 20.6%)

Underlying fee revenue 1 up 2% and operating profit 2 up 16% driven by rooms growth and disciplined cost control

up 2% and operating profit up 16% driven by rooms growth and disciplined cost control Fee revenue growth impacted by $5m fee income loss from the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong SAR

Pipeline: 85k rooms

36k rooms signed, strongest ever signings performance

FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1 17.5% 12.2% 2.3% -4.5% -5.9% Comp. Net rooms Fee revenue1Total RevPAR* Available RevPAR * Underlying Fee rooms** ** Underlying Fee business: -7.0% business: +11.6% FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s) 136 24 115 (4) FY 2018 Exits Openings FY 2019 Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 11 Continued progression in fee margin Total annual savings of $125m by 2020 Total annual savings of $125m by 2020

Savings fully re-invested on an annual basis Progression in fee margin1 +0.8%pts 54.1% 53.3% FY 2018 Reported FY 2019 Reported 2018 fee margin included $9m one-off P&L marketing assessment revenue and equivalent cost (as previously disclosed)

one-off P&L marketing assessment revenue and equivalent cost (as previously disclosed) 2019 fee margin held back by an operating loss from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Excluding these items, fee margin increased 160bps 1Reported Fee margin stated at AER 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 12 Cash flow from operations well above capex needs 981 Free cash flow FY 2019 ($m) 33 (55) (55) 656 509 (113) (292) (8)(73) (723) (700) EBITDA1 System Working Exceptional Interest & tax Free cash Maintenance Free cash flow Recyclable Acquisitions Contingent FX, lease Dividends (Increase)/ Fund inflow/ capital & other Items 3 flow before capex & key & system purchase repayments decrease (outflow)2 movements maintenance money fund capex consideration and other non- in net debt capex and cash iterms key money Free cash flow down $102m year-on-year, due to higher cash tax and interest

year-on-year, due to higher cash tax and interest Gross capital expenditure of $265m covered 2.5x by free cash flow before maintenance capex and key money 1Before exceptional items and System Fund result; 2System Fund inflow/(outflow) includes $54m of depreciation and amortisation and excludes exceptional costs of $28m in relation to efficiency programme; 3Includes $46m relating to group wide efficiency programme ($28m in relation to the System Fund) 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 13 Targeted capital expenditure to drive growth Medium term guidance: Maintenance capex, key money and selective investments Recyclable investments System Fund capital investments Total capital investments $m FY 2019 FY 20181 Maintenance capex 86 60 Key money2 61 54 Total 147 114 $m FY 2019 FY 20181 Gross out 38 19 Gross in (4) (40) Net total 15 (2) $m FY 2019 FY 20181 Gross out 98 99 Gross in (49) (45) Net total 49 54 Gross total3 265 253 Net total 211 166 ~$150m per annum

Key money: ~$75m per annum Maintenance capex: ~$75m per annum

~$100m per annum but expected to be broadly neutral over time

~$100m per annum

Repaid when depreciation charged to System Fund

Depreciation of GRS commenced in H2 2018

Gross: up to $350m per annum

Net: ~$150m 1The 2018 comparatives have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019; 2Key money presented net of repayments; 3Includes gross key money payments of 2019: $62m and 2018: $56m 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 14 Highly cash generative business driving strong shareholder returns •Strong cash flows driving consistent shareholder returns •Total dividend of 125.8¢ with 11% CAGR since 2003 •Total returns of ~$13.8bn since 2003, ~40% from operations • $2.6bn ordinary dividend • $11.2bn additional •Strong financial position: Ordinary dividend progression 2003-2019 (¢) 126 104 114 Final Interim 94 +11% CAGR 77 85 86 70 78 64 71 55 64 48 52 58 41 41 41 47 36 43 27 27 39 24 29 29 29 35 26 40 19 19 33 36 17 25 28 30 13 16 21 23 8 8 10 12 12 12 7 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Shareholder returns 2003-19 ($bn) • $2.0bn Bonds1 • $1.4bn RCF2 7.9 13.8 5.9 Asset disposals Operational cash flows Total 1First Bond (£400m) matures in November 2022; 2Revolving Credit Facilities matures in March 2022 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 15 Our strategy for uses of cash remains unchanged Invest in the Maintain sustainable Return surplus business to growth in ordinary funds to drive growth dividend shareholders Commitment to Investment Grade Credit Rating 2.5x - 3.0x Net Debt : EBITDA1 1Range represents best proxy for investment grade credit rating under accounting standard IFRS 16 - equivalent to 2.0 - 2.5x net debt: EBITDA under the previous standard 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 16 Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer Update on strategic initiatives 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited IHG is well placed to capitalise on industry fundamentals Industry IHG Growing industry demand Shift to scale brands Attractive asset class Consumer trends shifting Technology Sustainability • • • • • • • • • • Industry total revenue ↑ 5%1 Branded share2: 54% Open Rooms / 81% Pipeline Top 3 share2: 17% Open Rooms / 44% Pipeline Near record absolute RevPAR Owners continue to generate high ROI albeit against rising cost pressures Increasing demand for distinctive brands Integral to the entire guest journey Scale needed to support investment Increasingly informing guest preferences Scale helps owners seeking support Reallocated resources Growing market share Strengthening existing brands Launched new brands Cloud-based capabilities Responsible Business focus Embedded more effective regional structure

Operating closer to market

Accelerated net rooms growth from ~3% to 5.6% in three years

Continual innovation driving guest preference

Cost effective build and operational prototypes

Five new brands launched or acquired

Targeting under-served segments

under-served segments Rolled out IHG Concerto across estate

Enhanced Wi-Fi platform with IHG Connect

Wi-Fi platform with IHG Connect Continuous focus on sustainable solutions

Sustainability credentials facilitate owner needs 1Source: STR; 2016 - 19 CAGR; 2Source: STR census data; based on room share 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 18 On track to deliver industry leading net system size growth Accelerating net system size growth from established brands Net system size (rooms) +5.6% New brands 884k Existing brands +4.8% +4.0%837k +3.1%798k 767k 744k 2015 2016 20171 2018 20192 12017 includes 5.0k room deal in Makkah; 22019 includes 5.2k rooms from Sands partnership in Macau SAR Launched five new brands in two years Strong gross openings pace, remain focussed on quality Gross openings and removals (rooms) Gross openings 4.8% 5.6% Removals 4.0% 3.1% 5.4% 6.3% 7.1% 7.8% -2.3% -2.2% -2.2% -2.2% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Continued momentum in new brand signings Signings (rooms) 99k 98k 83k 76k 2016 2017 2018 2019 Other new brands avid Existing brands 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 19 Making our strategic model work harder 5. Optimise our preferred portfolio of 1. Build & leverage scale brands for owners & guests Strengthening existing estate through updated room and public designs

Enhanced portfolio with five new brands over the last two years 4. Evolve owner proposition 5 1 IHG's Strategic 4 Model 2 $125m efficiency programme substantially complete

Best ever openings performance for the Holiday Inn Brand Family

Record signings in EMEAA and Greater China

Grown our pipeline by 50% in the past five years Investments in hotel lifecycle management accelerating signings into openings and maximising owner ROI

New room and public designs with lower build and operational costs

Growing franchising for Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza in Greater China with >200 signings since launch in 2016 3 3. Enhance revenue delivery IHG Connect in >4,500 hotels globally and driving 14%pt uplift in guest satisfaction

Renegotiated more favourable OTA terms

Revenue Management for Hire now adopted in >3,500 hotels 2. Strengthen loyalty programme Enhancing value of programme through exclusive partnerships for our members

Introducing trials of dynamic pricing for redemption nights and pay with points during stay for services and amenities

~46% loyalty room night contribution Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business through our culture, hotels and communities 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 20 Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business - Providing True Hospitality for everyone Waste reduction Environmental sustainability Workplace culture First global hotel company to mandate bulk-size bathroom amenities across entire estate

bulk-size bathroom amenities across entire estate Innovative food waste management • 2030 Science Based Target1 • Launched colleague share plan • Task Force for Climate-related • 'CEO Action' pledge for diversity Financial Disclosures and inclusion • CEO Water Mandate • The Valuable 500 1IHG commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 (Fuel and Energy related activities) GHG emissions from its owned, leased and managed hotels, 15% by 2030 from a 2018 base year. IHG also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from its franchised hotels 46% per square meter by 2030 from a 2018 base year 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 21 Strengthen loyalty - Enhancing value of programme through partnerships and innovation Loyalty contribution Unique partnerships Maximising value of points Loyalty room night contribution 1 ~46%

Offering money can't buy experiences for our members at US Open Tennis Championships

Giving guests the opportunity to earn and redeem points in highly desirable destinations with Mr & Mrs Smith and Sands China in Macau SAR

and in Macau SAR Further enriching value proposition through trials of dynamic reward night pricing and option to pay with points during stay for services and amenities 1Based on both qualified and redeemed stays 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 22 Enhance revenue delivery - Investment in technology and global sales driving low cost revenue for our owners Enhancements to GRS Piloting attribute pricing functionality for Guest Reservation System

Trials commencing through H1 2020 Global sales organisation Centralised corporate negotiations

Driving higher quality, lower cost revenue to our hotels IHG Connect Implemented or being installed in >4,500 hotels

Driving Guest Love uplifts of >14%pts Revenue Management for Hire Adopted in >3,500 hotels

Driving RGI uplift OTAs Renegotiated more favourable terms on behalf of our owners IHG's revenue delivery enterprise IHG Studio New digital in-room entertainment solution

in-room entertainment solution Implemented or being installed in >100 hotels IHG Mobile App downloads up 11%, with $1.5bn app revenue, up 18% YoY

JD Power Best App award in 2019 Digital check out Now accounts for ~$5.6bn of revenue, up 7% 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 23 Optimising our brand portfolio - Breadth and depth of brand portfolio driving the growth of our business Mainstream Upscale Luxury Brands Established New Brands Industry Supply YoY1 4.1% 3.0% 3.3% IHG Share of Industry 16% / 1st 4% / 5th 14% / 2nd System / Rank1 IHG Share of Industry 24% / 1st 5% / 5th 13% / 2nd Pipeline / Rank1 18 February 2020 1As per STR © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 24 Mainstream - Holiday Inn Brand Family innovation driving performance Holiday Inn Brand Family Updated Formula Blue guestroom and public space designs in the US & Canada; >1,600 hotels open or committed Global gross openings (rooms) 38k o Delivering 5pt premium in guest satisfaction and strong owner ROI • >150 hotels with new room designs across Europe o Delivering 5pt premium in guest satisfaction 25k25k 29k 27k •New build prototypelaunched in US; >180 hotels open or committed across the Americas Integrating new public space and guest room designs Smaller site requirements and cost effective construction methods

'Open Lobby' new public space open or committed in >90% hotels across Europe

Driving uplifts in guest satisfaction and food & beverage revenue

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Share of US openings1(rooms) 3%pts 23% 20% 20162019 18 February 20201Source: STR; US upper midscale segment © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 25 Mainstream Good momentum following launch of avid and Atwell Suites

10 hotels open; with strong guest satisfaction >200 signings (20k rooms) since launch, including 16 hotels in Q4 ~70% of signings from existing franchise owners >80 hotels under construction or with plans approved for construction All-Suites market represents 152m room nights and $18bn in revenue annually Fastest growing segment in the industry, with ~70% system size growth over the past four years Strong owner interest with 10 signings in 2019; further 11 applications approved First hotels are expected to break ground in 2020 and open in 2021

18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 26 Upscale - Crowne Plaza renovations delivering improved guest experience Continued global growth with highest signings in a decade

Six flagship properties open including Atlanta, Paris & Hamburg

Renovations driving uplifts in both RevPAR and guest satisfaction • 28 Plaza Workspaces installed, with 16 more committed Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter, US 27 Upscale - Increased pace of Hotel Indigo openings and signings ~120 properties open and a further ~100 in the pipeline

Record number of signings in 2019

Now have a presence secured in the pipeline in 16 new countries • Set to double the size of the portfolio over the next five years Hotel Indigo Milan - Corso Monforte, Italy 28 Upscale - Plan to accelerate global expansion beyond EMEAA Plan to accelerate brand's global expansion beyond EMEAA in 2020

Signed 33 hotels since launch in June 2018

12 voco hotels open across EMEAA; seeing high-single digit uplift in guest satisfaction across hotels after conversion • On track to grow brand to >200 hotels in 10 years voco Dubai, United Arab Emirates 29 Enhancing our luxury offering to owners and guests Global luxury footprint - Open and pipeline hotels 66Open 33Pipeline 212Open 65Pipeline 6Open 5Pipeline 18Open 25Pipeline 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 30 Luxury - Global expansion drives Kimpton growth Luxury boutique hotels with multi-award winning restaurant and bars

multi-award winning restaurant and bars Best signings performance in the US since acquisition

Signed 11 hotels including landmark properties in Hong Kong and Beijing

Opened five properties in 2019; three outside of the US • #5 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 Kimpton Charlotte Square, Edinburgh 31 Luxury - Strengthening InterContinental's position as world's largest luxury brand World's largest luxury hotel brand with distinctive style and ambience

9 openings and 13 signings in 2019

Total pipeline and system size for the brand now ~280 properties

Opened first InterContinental Residences property in Greater China

Significant owner investment with a number of properties currently under or soon to enter refurbishment InterContinental Edinburgh The George, Edinburgh 32 Luxury - Moved to reposition Regent Hotels & Resorts World-renowned heritage with an elegant and timeless design

heritage with an elegant and timeless design Three new signings since acquisition

Developed new brand hallmarks to position in the top tier of luxury • On track to grow the portfolio to >40 hotels over the long term 33 Regent Porto Montenegro Luxury - Strong momentum since acquisition of Six Senses World-renowned for wellness and sustainability at the top end of luxury

for wellness and sustainability at the top end of luxury Ten hotels signed since acquisition, including London, the Galápagos Islands and the Loire Valley

Potential to grow to >60 properties over the long term • Voted Travel + Leisure #1 hotel brand for third consecutive year in 2019 34 Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia 18 February 2020 © 2019 All R ghts Res rved Proprietary and co fidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited Conclusions Strategic initiatives set out two years ago have strengthened our business, accelerating net rooms growth and driving financial results

Efficiency programme savings are being wholly reinvested to drive long-term sustainable growth

long-term sustainable growth Total dividend growth of 10% and continued commitment to return surplus cash to shareholders

Coronavirus; priority remains health and safety on the ground, compelling long term market opportunity unchanged

Continued commitment to operate a responsible business with new Science Based Target

Strong industry fundamentals and cash-generative, resilient fee-based model, provides confidence to continue to invest for the long-term 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 35 Full year results presentation Q&A 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 36 InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort Appendices 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited Strong penetration into developing markets continues to dilute short term RevPAR but provides a long runway for future revenue growth RevPAR Growth % Net rooms growth % Underlying Fee Comments FY 2019 Comparable 2 YoY Available 2 Revenue1Growth % Total Hotels that have All hotels Aggregate that were open number of traded in all 31stDecember in FY 2019 and rooms available months being FY 2018 (incl 2019 vs 2018 for sale in compared (i.e. hotels that are FY 2019 vs steady state) ramping up) FY 2018 Americas •Underlying fee revenue growth impacted by $9m of one-off -0.1% -1.5% 2.8% 2.6% 0.2% P&L marketing assessments in the prior year as previously disclosed EMEAA 0.3% -1.2% 5.8% 5.9% 2.3% •Total RevPAR impacted by openings in less developed cities •Total RevPAR impacted by number of properties in ramp up Greater -4.5% -7.0% 17.5% 11.6% 2.3% and openings in less developed cities. China •17.5% YoY rooms growth includes InterContinental Alliance Resorts in Macau, opened in June 19 Total -0.3% -2.2% 5.6% 4.6% 2.0% Underlying fee revenue and excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions, System Fund results and hotel cost reimbursements at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) Underlying fee business Total RevPAR and Available rooms 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 38 Currency translation decreased FY 2019 group EBIT from reportable segments by $7m Reportable Segments Reportable Segments FY2019 at average January 2020 rates vs reported Reported FY 2019 vs FY 2018 rates2 Region1 FY20193 Revenue EBIT Revenue EBIT Americas $(2)m $(2)m $0m $0m EMEAA $(15)m $(6)m $6m $1m Greater China $(6)m $(2)m $0m $0m Central Overheads $(2)m $3m $1m $(1)m Total IHG $(25)m $(7)m $7m $0m 1Major non USD currency exposure by region (Americas:Canadian Dollar, Mexican Peso; EMEAA:British Pound, Euro, Russian Rouble, Japanese Yen, Singapore Dollar; Greater China:Chinese Renminbi; Central:British Pound). 2Based on monthly average exchange rates each year. 3Average January 2020 spot rates: 1.31 GBP:USD; 1.11 EUR:USD. 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 39 2019 and 2020 significant items Significant items 2019 2020 Individually significant Liquidated Damages EMEAA $11m $1m 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 40 Fee margin1by region Americas FY 2019 77.7% FY 2018 74.8%* Restated2 Excluding $9m one-off impact in revenue and costs related to P&L marketing assessments, fee margin would have been 75.8% Greater China FY 2019 54.1% FY 2018 46.7% Restated2 Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa FY 2019 58.6%* FY 2018 62.3% Restated2 * Includes an operating loss from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spa Total IHG FY 2019 54.1% FY 2018 53.3% Restated2 Fee margin excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and the results of the Group's captive insurance company; is stated at AER. FY 2018 fee margin updated for IFRS 16 'Leases' effective 1 January 2019 and excludes the results of the Group's captive insurance company 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 41 Impairment charge Americas Impairment charge $50m impairment charge on acquired Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant management agreements

Non-cash and excluded from adjusted results Rationale Relates to reduced trading expectations in the US and impact of higher than expected number of exits in 2019 on overall assumptions

Impairment test does not account for ~40 Kimpton signings since acquisition including 27 signings in the Americas and taking the brand to 14 new markets internationally Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa Impairment charge $81m impairment charge on UK leased hotel portfolio

$49m in goodwill $32m in IFRS 16 right-of-use asset

$38m fair value gain recorded from a related reduction in the value of contingent consideration liability

Net P&L impact of $43m

Both items non-cash and excluded from adjusted results Rationale Impairment charge driven by:

Higher cost inflation, particularly wages/food Delays and disruption from a refurbishment and rebranding programme across 12 hotels

18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 42 ~100% of efficiency programme costs now recognised; remainder of the $200m cash cost expected in 2020 $m FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Total to date IHG (exceptional) 22 59 18 99 Cash costs System Fund (exceptional) 9 47 28 84 Total 31 106 46 183 IHG (exceptional) 36 56 20 112 Book costs System Fund1 9 47 28 84 Total 45 103 48 196 1Note that System Fund efficiency programme costs do notqualify as exceptional items on the income statement 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 43 Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This presentation may contain projections and forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, potential business strategy, potential plans and potential objectives, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements. The merits or suitability of investing in any securities previously issued or issued in future by the Company for any investor's particular situation should be independently determined by such investor. Any such determination should involve, inter alia, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the transaction in question. 18 February 2020 © 2019 All Rights Reserved Proprietary and confidential - further©2019reproducAll RightsionReservedor distribution is prohibited Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited 44 Attachments Original document

