Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Hotels : Presentation to investors Preliminary Results to 31 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 09:19am EST

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

2019 Full year results presentation

18thFebruary 2020

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain projections and forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, potential business strategy, potential plans and potential objectives, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements.

The merits or suitability of investing in any securities previously issued or issued in future by the Company for any investor's particular situation should be independently determined by such investor. Any such determination should involve, inter alia, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the transaction in question.

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

2

Keith Barr

Chief Executive Officer

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

Executing against our strategic initiatives and accelerating growth

Rooms & RevPAR

Results

  • +5.6% net rooms growth, strongest in over a decade
  • (0.3)% Global RevPAR
  • Record signings in EMEAA and Greater China
  • 6% underlying operating profit growth
  • 3% adjusted EPS growth
  • Highly cash generative business model with $509m of free cash flow
  • +10% Total Dividend

Accelerating growth

  • $125m efficiency programme mostly complete and savings fully reinvested
  • Accelerated net system size growth from ~3% to 5.6% over the past 3 years
  • Pipeline ~1/3 of our system size; 40% under construction
  • Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business

Progress with brands

  • New room and public space designs delivering uplifts in owner returns and guest satisfaction for established brands
  • Launched Atwell Suites with 10 signings in 2019
  • 10 avid hotels open, >200 signed since launch
  • 12 voco hotels open, with 33 deals signed since launch
  • 10 Six Senses properties signed since acquisition

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

4

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson

Chief Financial Officer

Financial Review

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further© 2019reproductionAll Righ s Reservedor distribution is prohibitedProprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

5

Financial performance

Results from reportable segments1

Reported

Underlying2

$ million

2019

2018

% Change

2019

Restated3

Revenue4

$2,083m

$1,933m

8%

6%

Operating profit

$865m

$832m

4%

6%

Revenue from fee business

$1,510m

$1,486m

2%

2%

Operating profit from fee business

$813m

$793m

3%

5%

Fee margin5

54.1%

53.3%

0.8%pts

Adjusted Interest6

$133m

$115m

16%

Reported tax rate

24%

22%

2%pts

Adjusted EPS7

303.3¢

293.2¢

3%

Total Dividend

125.8¢

114.4¢

10%

1Reportable segments excludes System Fund results, hotel cost reimbursements and exceptional items; 2Reportable segment results excluding significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER);

3Restated following the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019 and the amended definitions for fee margin and adjusted EPS. 4Comprises the Group's fee business and owned, leased, and managed lease hotels; 5Excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and the results of the Group's captive insurance company. 6Adjusted interest includes $18m of interest charges in relation to the System Fund 7Calculated using results from Reportable Segments and Adjusted Interest, and excluding changes in fair value to contingent consideration

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

6

Resilient fee-based business model driving solid fee revenue growth

FY 2019 fee revenue: $1,510m up 2%1and 2% underlying2

RevPAR

FY 2019 Group comparable RevPAR

growth

+0.1%pts

FY 2019 system growth (%YoY) 7.8%

X

Rooms

X

Royalty Rate

-0.4%

-0.3%

Occupancy ADR RevPAR

5.6%

Gross

Net

  • 65k rooms opened: +16%
  • 18k rooms removed

-2.2%Total RevPARgrowth3

+4.6% Growth in availablerooms3

¹ Growth stated at AER. ² Underlying fee revenue excludes owned leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 3Growth stated for underlying fee business

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

7

Americas FY 2019 US RevPAR performance in line with the segments in which we compete

  • Comparable RevPAR down 0.1%; US down 0.2%
  • Q4 US RevPAR down 1.7%
      • Ongoing softness in small groups business
      • Supply growth in Upper Midscale
    • YoY net rooms growth 2.8% (Gross: up 5.1%)
      • Strongest growth rate in 3 years
      • Highest number of openings in 8 years
  • Underlying fee revenue1flat, underlying fee operating profit2up 4%:
    • Underlying fee revenue growth held back by $9mone-off P&L marketing assessment revenue in 2018
  • Owned, leased and managed lease profit3up $2m
  • Pipeline: 117k rooms; 33k signed
  • Increase in share of industry signings4

FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1

2.8%

2.6%

0.2%

-0.1%

-1.6%

Comp.

Net rooms

Fee revenue Total RevPAR*

Available

RevPAR

rooms**

* Underlying Fee

** Underlying Fee

business: -1.5%

business: +2.6%

FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s)

525

510

26

(12)

FY 2018

Exits

Openings

FY 2019

1Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 2Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER); 3Growth stated at CER; 4Source; STR

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

8

Americas - US

Performance of groups business and supply growth in Upper-Midscale

RevPAR growth for groups business across

Market weakness in certain corporate segments

Upscale and Upper-Midscale is challenged

FY 2019 groups RevPAR growth (%)

FY 2019 Revenue (YoY %)

9%

1.0

US market1

0.5

0.0

-0.5

Crowne

Holiday

Luxury

Upper

All others

-1.0

Plaza

Inn

Upscale

-1.5

-2.0

-2.5

-3.0

-3.5

Supply growth is higher for Upper Midscale vs Industry

-1%

0%

-7%

-7%

-6%

Automotive/

Energy/

Airline

Technology Manufacturing Professional

Transportation

Utilities

Services

Long-term fundamentals remain strong

3.4%

FY 2019 industry supply and demand growth1

2.9%

2.0%2.0%

1,300

(Rooms sold, m)1

1,200

1,100

1,000

900

800

Upper Midscale

Total US

1Source: STR

Supply

Demand

0

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa

Strong signings and openings pace; voco momentum continues

FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1

  • Comparable RevPAR up 0.3% (Q4 up 0.2%)
  • UK up 1%; London up 3%; Provinces down 1%
  • Middle East down 3% due to continued increased supply and political unrest
  • YoY net rooms growth 5.8% (Gross: up 7.3%)
  • Underlying fee revenue1up 2% and underlying fee operating profit2up 5%
  • Owned, leased and managed lease profit3up $11m, benefiting from a partial usage of the IFRS 16 lease liability
  • Challenging trading conditions resulted in a small operating loss for UK leased hotels after charging $17m of rental guarantee lease payments against the IFRS 16 lease liability
  • Pipeline: 81k rooms; 29k signed
  • 33 voco hotels signed across 16 countries over the past 18 months

5.8%

7.1%

2.3%

0.3%

0.2%

Comp.

Net rooms

Fee revenue1Total RevPAR*

Available

RevPAR

rooms**

* Underlying Fee

** Underlying Fee

business: -1.2%

business: +5.9%

FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s)

223

15

211

(3)

FY 2018

Exits

Openings

FY 2019

1Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 2Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 3Growth stated at CER

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

10

Greater China

Record rooms growth and signings; continued industry outperformance

  • Comparable RevPAR down 4.5% impacted by the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong SAR
    • Mainland China down 1% (Q4 up 1%)
    • Hong Kong SAR down 27% (Q4 down 63%)
  • Total RevPAR down 5.9% due to mix effect of openings in lower RevPAR cities
  • YoY net rooms growth 17.5% (Gross: up 20.6%)
  • Underlying fee revenue1up 2% and operating profit2up 16% driven by rooms growth and disciplined cost control
    • Fee revenue growth impacted by $5m fee income loss from the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong SAR
  • Pipeline: 85k rooms
    • 36k rooms signed, strongest ever signings performance

FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1

17.5%

12.2%

2.3%

-4.5%

-5.9%

Comp.

Net rooms Fee revenue1Total RevPAR*

Available

RevPAR

* Underlying Fee

rooms**

** Underlying Fee

business: -7.0%

business: +11.6%

FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s)

136

24

115

(4)

FY 2018

Exits

Openings

FY 2019

  1. Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER)
  2. Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER)

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

11

Continued progression in fee margin

Total annual savings of $125m by 2020

  • Total annual savings of $125m by 2020
  • Savings fullyre-invested on an annual basis

Progression in fee margin1

+0.8%pts

54.1%

53.3%

FY 2018 Reported

FY 2019 Reported

  • 2018 fee margin included $9mone-off P&L marketing assessment revenue and equivalent cost (as previously disclosed)
  • 2019 fee margin held back by an operating loss from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas
  • Excluding these items, fee margin increased 160bps

1Reported Fee margin stated at AER

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

12

Cash flow from operations well above capex needs

981

Free cash flow FY 2019 ($m)

33

(55)

(55)

  1. 656
  1. 509

(113)

(292)

(8)(73)

(723)

(700)

EBITDA1

System

Working

Exceptional

Interest & tax Free cash

Maintenance Free cash flow

Recyclable

Acquisitions Contingent

FX, lease

Dividends

(Increase)/

Fund inflow/

capital & other

Items 3

flow before

capex & key

& system

purchase

repayments

decrease

(outflow)2

movements

maintenance

money

fund capex

consideration and other non-

in net debt

capex and

cash iterms

key money

  • Free cash flow down $102myear-on-year, due to higher cash tax and interest
  • Gross capital expenditure of $265m covered 2.5x by free cash flow before maintenance capex and key money

1Before exceptional items and System Fund result; 2System Fund inflow/(outflow) includes $54m of depreciation and amortisation and excludes exceptional costs of $28m in relation to efficiency programme; 3Includes $46m relating to group wide efficiency programme ($28m in relation to the System Fund)

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

13

Targeted capital expenditure to drive growth

Medium term guidance:

Maintenance capex,

key money and selective

investments

Recyclable investments

System Fund capital

investments

Total capital investments

$m

FY 2019

FY 20181

Maintenance capex

86

60

Key money2

61

54

Total

147

114

$m

FY 2019

FY 20181

Gross out

38

19

Gross in

(4)

(40)

Net total

15

(2)

$m

FY 2019

FY 20181

Gross out

98

99

Gross in

(49)

(45)

Net total

49

54

Gross total3

265

253

Net total

211

166

  • ~$150m per annum
    • Key money: ~$75m per annum
    • Maintenance capex: ~$75m per annum
  • ~$100m per annum but expected to be broadly neutral over time
  • ~$100m per annum
  • Repaid when depreciation charged to System Fund
  • Depreciation of GRS commenced in H2 2018
  • Gross: up to $350m per annum
  • Net: ~$150m

1The 2018 comparatives have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019; 2Key money presented net of repayments; 3Includes gross key money payments of 2019: $62m and 2018: $56m

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

14

Highly cash generative business driving strong shareholder returns

Strong cash flows driving consistent

shareholder returns

Total dividend of 125.8¢ with 11%

CAGR since 2003

Total returns of ~$13.8bn since

2003, ~40% from operations

$2.6bn ordinary dividend

$11.2bn additional

Strong financial position:

Ordinary dividend progression 2003-2019 (¢)

126

104

114

Final

Interim

94

+11% CAGR

77

85

86

70

78

64

71

55

64

48

52

58

41

41

41

47

36

43

27

27

39

24

29

29

29

35

26

40

19

19

33

36

17

25

28

30

13

16

21

23

8

8

10

12

12

12

7

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Shareholder returns 2003-19 ($bn)

$2.0bn Bonds1

$1.4bn RCF2

7.9

13.8

5.9

Asset disposals

Operational cash flows

Total

1First Bond (£400m) matures in November 2022; 2Revolving Credit Facilities matures in March 2022

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

15

Our strategy for uses of cash remains unchanged

Invest in the

Maintain sustainable

Return surplus

business to

growth in ordinary

funds to

drive growth

dividend

shareholders

Commitment to Investment Grade Credit Rating

2.5x - 3.0x Net Debt : EBITDA1

1Range represents best proxy for investment grade credit rating under accounting standard IFRS 16 - equivalent to 2.0 - 2.5x net debt: EBITDA under the previous standard

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

16

Keith Barr

Chief Executive Officer

Update on strategic initiatives

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

IHG is well placed to capitalise on industry fundamentals

Industry

IHG

Growing

industry demand

Shift to scale

brands

Attractive

asset class

Consumer

trends shifting

Technology

Sustainability

Industry total revenue ↑ 5%1

Branded share2: 54% Open Rooms / 81% Pipeline

Top 3 share2: 17% Open Rooms / 44% Pipeline

Near record absolute RevPAR

Owners continue to generate high ROI albeit against rising cost pressures

Increasing demand for distinctive brands

Integral to the entire guest journey

Scale needed to support investment

Increasingly informing guest preferences Scale helps owners seeking support

Reallocated

resources

Growing

market share

Strengthening existing brands

Launched

new brands

Cloud-based

capabilities

Responsible

Business focus

  • Embedded more effective regional structure
  • Operating closer to market
  • Accelerated net rooms growth from ~3% to 5.6% in three years
  • Continual innovation driving guest preference
  • Cost effective build and operational prototypes
  • Five new brands launched or acquired
  • Targetingunder-served segments
  • Rolled out IHG Concerto across estate
  • EnhancedWi-Fi platform with IHG Connect
  • Continuous focus on sustainable solutions
  • Sustainability credentials facilitate owner needs

1Source: STR; 2016 - 19 CAGR; 2Source: STR census data; based on room share

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

18

On track to deliver industry leading net system size growth

Accelerating net system size growth from established brands

Net system size (rooms)

+5.6%

New brands

884k

Existing brands

+4.8%

+4.0%837k

+3.1%798k

767k

744k

2015

2016

20171

2018

20192

12017 includes 5.0k room deal in Makkah; 22019 includes 5.2k rooms from Sands partnership in Macau SAR

Launched five new brands in two years

Strong gross openings pace, remain focussed on quality

Gross openings and removals (rooms)

Gross openings

4.8%

5.6%

Removals

4.0%

3.1%

5.4%

6.3%

7.1%

7.8%

-2.3%

-2.2%

-2.2%

-2.2%

2016

2017

2018

2019

Continued momentum in new brand signings

Signings (rooms)

99k

98k

83k

76k

2016

2017

2018

2019

Other new brands avid Existing brands

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

19

Making our strategic model work harder

5. Optimise our preferred portfolio of

1. Build & leverage scale

brands for owners & guests

  • Strengthening existing estate through updated room and public designs
  • Enhanced portfolio with five new brands over the last two years

4. Evolve owner proposition

5

1

IHG's

Strategic

4

Model

2

  • $125m efficiency programme substantially complete
  • Best ever openings performance for the Holiday Inn Brand Family
  • Record signings in EMEAA and Greater China
  • Grown our pipeline by 50% in the past five years
  • Investments in hotel lifecycle management accelerating signings into openings and maximising owner ROI
  • New room and public designs with lower build and operational costs
  • Growing franchising for Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza in Greater China with >200 signings since launch in 2016

3

3. Enhance revenue delivery

  • IHG Connect in >4,500 hotels globally and driving 14%pt uplift in guest satisfaction
  • Renegotiated more favourable OTA terms
  • Revenue Management for Hire now adopted in >3,500 hotels

2. Strengthen loyalty programme

  • Enhancing value of programme through exclusive partnerships for our members
  • Introducing trials of dynamic pricing for redemption nights and pay with points during stay for services and amenities
  • ~46% loyalty room night contribution

Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business

through our culture, hotels and communities

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

20

Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business

- Providing True Hospitality for everyone

Waste reduction

Environmental sustainability

Workplace culture

  • First global hotel company to mandatebulk-size bathroom amenities across entire estate
  • Innovative food waste management

• 2030 Science Based Target1

• Launched colleague share plan

Task Force for Climate-related

'CEO Action' pledge for diversity

Financial Disclosures

and inclusion

CEO Water Mandate

The Valuable 500

1IHG commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 (Fuel and Energy related activities) GHG emissions from its owned, leased and managed hotels, 15% by 2030 from a 2018 base year. IHG also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from its franchised hotels 46% per square meter by 2030 from a 2018 base year

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

21

Strengthen loyalty

- Enhancing value of programme through partnerships and innovation

Loyalty

contribution

Unique

partnerships

Maximising

value of points

  • Loyalty room night contribution1~46%
  • Offering money can't buy experiences for our members atUS Open Tennis Championships
  • Giving guests the opportunity to earn and redeem points in highly desirable destinations withMr & Mrs Smithand Sands Chinain Macau SAR
  • Further enriching value proposition through trials of dynamic reward night pricing and option to pay with points during stay for services and amenities

1Based on both qualified and redeemed stays

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

22

Enhance revenue delivery

- Investment in technology and global sales driving low cost revenue for our owners

Enhancements to GRS

  • Piloting attribute pricing functionality for Guest Reservation System
  • Trials commencing through H1 2020

Global sales organisation

  • Centralised corporate negotiations
  • Driving higher quality, lower cost revenue to our hotels

IHG Connect

  • Implemented or being installed in >4,500 hotels
  • Driving Guest Love uplifts of >14%pts

Revenue Management for Hire

  • Adopted in >3,500 hotels
  • Driving RGI uplift

OTAs

  • Renegotiated more favourable terms on behalf of our owners

IHG's revenue

delivery

enterprise

IHG Studio

  • New digitalin-room entertainment solution
  • Implemented or being installed in >100 hotels

IHG Mobile

  • App downloads up 11%, with $1.5bn app revenue, up 18% YoY
  • JD Power Best App award in 2019

Digital check out

  • Now accounts for ~$5.6bn of revenue, up 7%

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

23

Optimising our brand portfolio

- Breadth and depth of brand portfolio driving the growth of our business

Mainstream

Upscale

Luxury

Brands

Established

New Brands

Industry Supply YoY1

4.1%

3.0%

3.3%

IHG Share of Industry

16% / 1st

4% / 5th

14% / 2nd

System / Rank1

IHG Share of Industry

24% / 1st

5% / 5th

13% / 2nd

Pipeline / Rank1

18 February 2020

1As per STR

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

24

Mainstream

- Holiday Inn Brand Family innovation driving performance

Holiday Inn Brand Family

  • UpdatedFormula Blueguestroom and public space designs in the US & Canada; >1,600 hotels open or committed

Global gross openings (rooms)

38k

o

Delivering 5pt premium in guest satisfaction

and strong owner ROI

• >150 hotels with new room designs across Europe

o

Delivering 5pt premium in guest satisfaction

25k25k

29k

27k

New build prototypelaunched in US; >180 hotels

open or committed across the Americas

  1. Integrating new public space and guest room designs
    1. Smaller site requirements and cost effective construction methods
  • 'Open Lobby' new public space open or committed in >90% hotels across Europe
    1. Driving uplifts in guest satisfaction and food & beverage revenue

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Share of US openings1(rooms)

3%pts

23%

20%

20162019

18 February 20201Source: STR; US upper midscale segment

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

25

Mainstream

  • Good momentum following launch of avid and Atwell Suites
    • 10 hotels open; with strong guest satisfaction
    • >200 signings (20k rooms) since launch, including 16 hotels in Q4
    • ~70% of signings from existing franchise owners
    • >80 hotels under construction or with plans approved for construction
    • All-Suitesmarket represents 152m room nights and $18bn in revenue annually
    • Fastest growing segment in the industry, with ~70% system size growth over the past four years
    • Strong owner interest with 10 signings in 2019; further 11 applications approved
    • First hotels are expected to break ground in 2020 and open in 2021

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

26

Upscale

- Crowne Plaza renovations delivering improved guest experience

  • Continued global growth with highest signings in a decade
  • Six flagship properties open including Atlanta, Paris & Hamburg
  • Renovations driving uplifts in both RevPAR and guest satisfaction

• 28 Plaza Workspaces installed, with 16 more committed

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter, US

27

Upscale

- Increased pace of Hotel Indigo openings and signings

  • ~120 properties open and a further ~100 in the pipeline
  • Record number of signings in 2019
  • Now have a presence secured in the pipeline in 16 new countries

• Set to double the size of the portfolio over the next five years

Hotel Indigo Milan - Corso Monforte, Italy

28

Upscale

- Plan to accelerate global expansion beyond EMEAA

  • Plan to accelerate brand's global expansion beyond EMEAA in 2020
  • Signed 33 hotels since launch in June 2018
  • 12 voco hotels open across EMEAA; seeinghigh-single digit uplift in guest satisfaction across hotels after conversion

• On track to grow brand to >200 hotels in 10 years

voco Dubai, United Arab Emirates

29

Enhancing our luxury offering to owners and guests

Global luxury footprint - Open and pipeline hotels

66Open 33Pipeline

212Open 65Pipeline

6Open 5Pipeline

18Open 25Pipeline

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

30

Luxury

- Global expansion drives Kimpton growth

  • Luxury boutique hotels withmulti-award winning restaurant and bars
  • Best signings performance in the US since acquisition
  • Signed 11 hotels including landmark properties in Hong Kong and Beijing
  • Opened five properties in 2019; three outside of the US

• #5 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019

Kimpton Charlotte Square, Edinburgh

31

Luxury

- Strengthening InterContinental's position as world's largest luxury brand

  • World's largest luxury hotel brand with distinctive style and ambience
  • 9 openings and 13 signings in 2019
  • Total pipeline and system size for the brand now ~280 properties
  • Opened first InterContinental Residences property in Greater China
  • Significant owner investment with a number of properties currently

under or soon to enter refurbishment

InterContinental Edinburgh The George, Edinburgh

32

Luxury

- Moved to reposition Regent Hotels & Resorts

  • World-renownedheritage with an elegant and timeless design
  • Three new signings since acquisition
  • Developed new brand hallmarks to position in the top tier of luxury

• On track to grow the portfolio to >40 hotels over the long term

33

Regent Porto Montenegro

Luxury

- Strong momentum since acquisition of Six Senses

  • World-renownedfor wellness and sustainability at the top end of luxury
  • Ten hotels signed since acquisition, including London, the Galápagos Islands and the Loire Valley
  • Potential to grow to >60 properties over the long term

• Voted Travel + Leisure #1 hotel brand for third consecutive year in 2019

34

Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia

18 February 2020

© 2019 All R ghts Res rved

Proprietary and co fidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

Conclusions

  • Strategic initiatives set out two years ago have strengthened our business, accelerating net rooms growth and driving financial results
  • Efficiency programme savings are being wholly reinvested to drivelong-term sustainable growth
  • Total dividend growth of 10% and continued commitment to return surplus cash to shareholders
  • Coronavirus; priority remains health and safety on the ground, compelling long term market opportunity unchanged
  • Continued commitment to operate a responsible business with new Science Based Target
  • Strong industry fundamentals andcash-generative, resilient fee-based model, provides confidence to continue to invest for the long-term

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

35

Full year results presentation Q&A

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

36

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Appendices

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

Strong penetration into developing markets continues to dilute short term RevPAR but provides a long runway for future revenue growth

RevPAR Growth %

Net rooms growth %

Underlying Fee

Comments

FY 2019

Comparable

2

YoY

Available

2

Revenue1Growth %

Total

Hotels that have

All hotels

Aggregate

that were open

number of

traded in all

31stDecember

in FY 2019 and

rooms available

months being

FY 2018 (incl

2019 vs 2018

for sale in

compared (i.e.

hotels that are

FY 2019 vs

steady state)

ramping up)

FY 2018

Americas

Underlying fee revenue growth impacted by $9m of one-off

-0.1%

-1.5%

2.8%

2.6%

0.2%

P&L marketing assessments in the prior year as previously

disclosed

EMEAA

0.3%

-1.2%

5.8%

5.9%

2.3%

Total RevPAR impacted by openings in less developed cities

Total RevPAR impacted by number of properties in ramp up

Greater

-4.5%

-7.0%

17.5%

11.6%

2.3%

and openings in less developed cities.

China

17.5% YoY rooms growth includes InterContinental Alliance

Resorts in Macau, opened in June 19

Total

-0.3%

-2.2%

5.6%

4.6%

2.0%

  1. Underlying fee revenue and excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions, System Fund results and hotel cost reimbursements at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER)
  2. Underlying fee business Total RevPAR and Available rooms

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

38

Currency translation decreased FY 2019 group EBIT from reportable segments by $7m

Reportable Segments

Reportable Segments

FY2019 at average January 2020 rates vs reported

Reported FY 2019 vs FY 2018 rates2

Region1

FY20193

Revenue

EBIT

Revenue

EBIT

Americas

$(2)m

$(2)m

$0m

$0m

EMEAA

$(15)m

$(6)m

$6m

$1m

Greater China

$(6)m

$(2)m

$0m

$0m

Central Overheads

$(2)m

$3m

$1m

$(1)m

Total IHG

$(25)m

$(7)m

$7m

$0m

1Major non USD currency exposure by region (Americas:Canadian Dollar, Mexican Peso; EMEAA:British Pound, Euro, Russian Rouble, Japanese Yen, Singapore Dollar; Greater China:Chinese Renminbi; Central:British Pound). 2Based on monthly average exchange rates each year. 3Average January 2020 spot rates: 1.31 GBP:USD; 1.11 EUR:USD.

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

39

2019 and 2020 significant items

Significant items

2019

2020

Individually significant Liquidated Damages

EMEAA

$11m

$1m

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

40

Fee margin1by region

Americas

FY 2019

77.7%

FY 2018

74.8%*

Restated2

  • Excluding $9mone-off impact in revenue and costs related to P&L marketing assessments, fee margin would have been 75.8%

Greater China

FY 2019

54.1%

FY 2018

46.7%

Restated2

Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa

FY 2019

58.6%*

FY 2018

62.3%

Restated2

* Includes an operating loss from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spa

Total IHG

FY 2019

54.1%

FY 2018

53.3%

Restated2

  1. Fee margin excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and the results of the Group's captive insurance company; is stated at AER.
  2. FY 2018 fee margin updated for IFRS 16 'Leases' effective 1 January 2019 and excludes the results of the Group's captive insurance company

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

41

Impairment charge

Americas

Impairment charge

  • $50m impairment charge on acquired Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant management agreements
  • Non-cashand excluded from adjusted results

Rationale

  • Relates to reduced trading expectations in the US and impact of higher than expected number of exits in 2019 on overall assumptions
  • Impairment test does not account for ~40 Kimpton signings since acquisition including 27 signings in the Americas and taking the brand to 14 new markets internationally

Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa

Impairment charge

  • $81m impairment charge on UK leased hotel portfolio
    • $49m in goodwill
    • $32m in IFRS 16right-of-use asset
  • $38m fair value gain recorded from a related reduction in the value of contingent consideration liability
  • Net P&L impact of $43m
  • Both itemsnon-cash and excluded from adjusted results

Rationale

  • Impairment charge driven by:
    • Higher cost inflation, particularly wages/food
    • Delays and disruption from a refurbishment and rebranding programme across 12 hotels

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

42

~100% of efficiency programme costs now recognised; remainder of the $200m cash cost expected in 2020

$m

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

Total

to date

IHG (exceptional)

22

59

18

99

Cash costs

System Fund (exceptional)

9

47

28

84

Total

31

106

46

183

IHG (exceptional)

36

56

20

112

Book costs

System Fund1

9

47

28

84

Total

45

103

48

196

1Note that System Fund efficiency programme costs do notqualify as exceptional items on the income statement

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

43

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain projections and forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, potential business strategy, potential plans and potential objectives, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate.

The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements.

The merits or suitability of investing in any securities previously issued or issued in future by the Company for any investor's particular situation should be independently determined by such investor. Any such determination should involve, inter alia, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the transaction in question.

18 February 2020

© 2019 All Rights Reserved

Proprietary and confidential - further©2019reproducAll RightsionReservedor distribution is prohibited Proprietary and confidential - further reproduction or distribution is prohibited

44

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 14:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
09:19aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Presentation to investors Preliminary Results to 31 De..
PU
08:40aCoronavirus dents bookings for Holiday Inn owner IHG
RE
08:40aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Board Appointment
AQ
08:39aCoronavirus dents bookings for Holiday Inn owner IHG
RE
03:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning
RE
03:39aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Preliminary Results for the year to 31 December 2019
PU
02:09aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Director Declaration
PU
02/13INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/03INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 155 M
EBIT 2020 903 M
Net income 2020 547 M
Debt 2020 2 208 M
Yield 2020 2,12%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,29x
EV / Sales2021 5,90x
Capitalization 11 349 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,25  $
Last Close Price 62,81  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Laura M. Miller Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-7.27%11 356
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-4.31%47 373
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.2.09%31 415
ACCOR-7.19%11 191
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-7.89%10 478
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-1.97%9 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group