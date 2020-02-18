Intercontinental Hotels : Presentation to investors Preliminary Results to 31 December 2019

This presentation may contain projections and forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, potential business strategy, potential plans and potential objectives, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or provide any additional information in relation to such forward-looking statements.
The merits or suitability of investing in any securities previously issued or issued in future by the Company for any investor's particular situation should be independently determined by such investor. Any such determination should involve, inter alia, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the transaction in question.
1Reportable segments excludes System Fund results, hotel cost reimbursements and exceptional items; 2Reportable segment results excluding significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER);
3Restated following the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019 and the amended definitions for fee margin and adjusted EPS. 4Comprises the Group's fee business and owned, leased, and managed lease hotels; 5Excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and the results of the Group's captive insurance company. 6Adjusted interest includes $18m of interest charges in relation to the System Fund 7Calculated using results from Reportable Segments and Adjusted Interest, and excluding changes in fair value to contingent consideration
Resilient fee-based business model driving solid fee revenue growth
FY 2019 fee revenue: $1,510m up 2%1and 2% underlying2
RevPAR
FY 2019 Group comparable RevPAR
growth
+0.1%pts
FY 2019 system growth (%YoY) 7.8%
Rooms
X
Royalty Rate
-0.4%
-0.3%
Occupancy ADR RevPAR
5.6%
Gross
Net
65k rooms opened: +16%
18k rooms removed
-2.2%Total RevPARgrowth3
+4.6% Growth in availablerooms3
¹ Growth stated at AER. ² Underlying fee revenue excludes owned leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 3Growth stated for underlying fee business
Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa
Strong signings and openings pace; voco momentum continues
FY 2019 Growth in fee revenue drivers1
Comparable RevPAR up 0.3% (Q4 up 0.2%)
UK up 1%; London up 3%; Provinces down 1%
Middle East down 3% due to continued increased supply and political unrest
YoY net rooms growth 5.8% (Gross: up 7.3%)
Underlying fee revenue1up 2% and underlying fee operating profit2up 5%
Owned, leased and managed lease profit3up $11m, benefiting from a partial usage of the IFRS 16 lease liability
Challenging trading conditions resulted in a small operating loss for UK leased hotels after charging $17m of rental guarantee lease payments against the IFRS 16 lease liability
Pipeline: 81k rooms; 29k signed
33 voco hotels signed across 16 countries over the past 18 months
5.8%
7.1%
2.3%
0.3%
0.2%
Comp.
Net rooms
Fee revenue1Total RevPAR*
Available
RevPAR
rooms**
* Underlying Fee
** Underlying Fee
business: -1.2%
business: +5.9%
FY 2019 Net rooms growth ('000s)
223
15
211
(3)
FY 2018
Exits
Openings
FY 2019
1Underlying fee revenue excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions and stated at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 2Underlying fee operating profit excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages and current year acquisitions at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER) 3Growth stated at CER
Cash flow from operations well above capex needs
981
Free cash flow FY 2019 ($m)
33
(55)
(55)
656
509
(113)
(292)
(8)(73)
(723)
(700)
EBITDA1
System
Working
Exceptional
Interest & tax Free cash
Maintenance Free cash flow
Recyclable
Acquisitions Contingent
FX, lease
Dividends
(Increase)/
Fund inflow/
capital & other
Items 3
flow before
capex & key
& system
purchase
repayments
decrease
(outflow)2
movements
maintenance
money
fund capex
consideration and other non-
in net debt
capex and
cash iterms
key money
Free cash flow down $102myear-on-year, due to higher cash tax and interest
Gross capital expenditure of $265m covered 2.5x by free cash flow before maintenance capex and key money
1Before exceptional items and System Fund result; 2System Fund inflow/(outflow) includes $54m of depreciation and amortisation and excludes exceptional costs of $28m in relation to efficiency programme; 3Includes $46m relating to group wide efficiency programme ($28m in relation to the System Fund)
Targeted capital expenditure to drive growth
Medium term guidance:
Maintenance capex,
key money and selective
investments
Recyclable investments
System Fund capital
investments
Total capital investments
$m
FY 2019
FY 20181
Maintenance capex
86
60
Key money2
61
54
Total
147
114
$m
FY 2019
FY 20181
Gross out
38
19
Gross in
(4)
(40)
Net total
15
(2)
$m
FY 2019
FY 20181
Gross out
98
99
Gross in
(49)
(45)
Net total
49
54
Gross total3
265
253
Net total
211
166
~$150m per annum
Key money: ~$75m per annum
Maintenance capex: ~$75m per annum
~$100m per annum but expected to be broadly neutral over time
~$100m per annum
Repaid when depreciation charged to System Fund
Depreciation of GRS commenced in H2 2018
Gross: up to $350m per annum
Net: ~$150m
1The 2018 comparatives have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' from 1 January 2019; 2Key money presented net of repayments; 3Includes gross key money payments of 2019: $62m and 2018: $56m
Underpinned by our commitment to operate a responsible business
- Providing True Hospitality for everyone
Waste reduction
Environmental sustainability
Workplace culture
First global hotel company to mandatebulk-size bathroom amenities across entire estate
Innovative food waste management
• 2030 Science Based Target1
• Launched colleague share plan
•
Task Force for Climate-related
•
'CEO Action' pledge for diversity
Financial Disclosures
and inclusion
•
CEO Water Mandate
•
The Valuable 500
1IHG commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 (Fuel and Energy related activities) GHG emissions from its owned, leased and managed hotels, 15% by 2030 from a 2018 base year. IHG also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from its franchised hotels 46% per square meter by 2030 from a 2018 base year
Strong penetration into developing markets continues to dilute short term RevPAR but provides a long runway for future revenue growth
RevPAR Growth %
Net rooms growth %
Underlying Fee
Comments
FY 2019
Comparable
2
YoY
Available
2
Revenue1Growth %
Total
Hotels that have
All hotels
Aggregate
that were open
number of
traded in all
31stDecember
in FY 2019 and
rooms available
months being
FY 2018 (incl
2019 vs 2018
for sale in
compared (i.e.
hotels that are
FY 2019 vs
steady state)
ramping up)
FY 2018
Americas
•Underlying fee revenue growth impacted by $9m of one-off
-0.1%
-1.5%
2.8%
2.6%
0.2%
P&L marketing assessments in the prior year as previously
disclosed
EMEAA
0.3%
-1.2%
5.8%
5.9%
2.3%
•Total RevPAR impacted by openings in less developed cities
•Total RevPAR impacted by number of properties in ramp up
Greater
-4.5%
-7.0%
17.5%
11.6%
2.3%
and openings in less developed cities.
China
•17.5% YoY rooms growth includes InterContinental Alliance
Resorts in Macau, opened in June 19
Total
-0.3%
-2.2%
5.6%
4.6%
2.0%
Underlying fee revenue and excludes owned, leased and managed lease hotels, significant liquidated damages, current year acquisitions, System Fund results and hotel cost reimbursements at constant FY 2019 exchange rates (CER)
Underlying fee business Total RevPAR and Available rooms
