INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation

FY19 cost of risk remained stable at 2.2%, while FY19 adjusted cost of risk(3)increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6%
CET1 improved 100 bps YoY, to 11.6%
Profitability continued to improve with FY19 ROAE at 14.2% and 4Q19 at 14.7%
FY19 adjusted net profit(4)grew 56.5% YoY
6.9% YoY growth in gross premiums plus collections(5)
ROIP(6)increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019
10.7% YoY growth in the investment portfolio
Solid year in earnings with ROAE at 25.3%(7)
FY19 adjusted net profit(7)up 4.1% YoY
4.3% YoY AUM growth in 2019, or 6.1% excluding FX effect
Strong growth in fees for the second consecutive quarter coupled with improved market conditions byyear-end
Strong earnings growth QoQ and YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 18.6%
FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 19.7% YoY
10.6% increase in total revenues(1); adjusted efficiency ratio(1)improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0%
Continued positive evolution of digital indicators
At our banking segment, excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19, and (ii) theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19. At IFS, excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
14) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18
Excluding gross premiums form disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018
ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 inmark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019
Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019
Strong earnings growth in 2019
Intercorp Financial Services
Banking
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
18.4%(1)
18.6%(2)
17.4% excl.
ROAE
20.2%
21.3%(4)
19.6% excl.
rev. of prov.(3)
rev. of prov.(3)
1,236(1)
1,479(2)
1,229
29
3
1,011
-145
1,450
1,225(4)
1,091
2018
2019
2018
2019
Insurance
Wealth Management
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
9.4%(1)
14.2%
ROAE
25.7%
25.3%(5)
130
198
206(5)
5
83(1)
-145
200
-61
2018
2019
2018
2019
Reported figures
Adjustments
Growth
% growth excl. adj. of provisions(3)
1) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 16.6% in 2018
2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 18.3% in 2019
2
3) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 44.3 million after taxes in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 14.2 million after taxes in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan
provisions for S/ 27.4 million after taxes in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 73.4 million after taxes in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
Excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1Q19, and (ii) theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19
Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million in 3Q19 and s/ 1.3 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Inteligo's ROAE was 24.7%
IFS key indicators 2019
S/ million
IFS
Banking
Insurance
Wealth
Management
Total revenues(1)
Net interest and similar income(2)
Efficiency ratio(1)
Profit for the period
Adjusted profit for the period(1)
ROAE
Adjusted ROAE(1)
ROAA
EPS
NIM(2)
Adjusted NIM after provisions(3)
Cost of Risk
Adjusted Cost of Risk(4)
Fees from financial services
BIS ratio (Regulatory Capital)
CET1
Gross premiums plus collections(5)
Adjustment of technical reserves
ROIP(6)
AUM (USD)
Fees from financial services
2018
2019
%chg YoY
4,907.2
5,426.3
10.6%
3,150.7
3,481.8
10.5%
34.6%
34.0%
-60 bps
1,091.4
1,450.1
32.9%
1,236.2
1,479.1
19.7%
16.6%
18.3%
170 bps
18.4%
18.6%
20 bps
1.8%
2.1%
30 bps
9.85 12.80
5.5%
5.7%
20 bps
3.9%
3.9%
0 bps
2.2%
2.2%
0 bps
2.5%
2.6%
10 bps
759.5
827.1
8.9%
15.8%
15.2%
-60 bps
10.6%
11.6%
100 bps
782.2
835.8
6.9%
316.8
222.5
-29.8%
5.8%
6.1%
30 bps
5,216
5,534
6.1%
164.2
164.3
0.1%
1)
Excluding (i) the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/
42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
2)
Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
3)
Excluding (i) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in
2Q18; (iii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iv) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (v) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19
due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
3
4)
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million
in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
5)
Gross premiums plus collections exclude gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018
6)
ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019
Strong 4Q19 earnings growth
Intercorp Financial Services
Banking
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
15.9%
16.8%
20.3%(1)
17.0% excl.
ROAE
18.0%
19.8%
23.6%(1)
19.0% excl.
rev. of prov.(2)
rev. of prov.(2)
+57.6%
+53.4%
+38.4%
442(1)
+30.4%
366(1)
335
29
29
280
291
413
239
337
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Insurance
Wealth Management
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
7.8%
14.9%
14.7%
ROAE
22.9%
11.7%(3)
34.1%(3)
+94.9%
34
35
+57.6%
71(3)
1
18
45
M2M impact:
23(3)
4
70
S/ +32.5 mm
19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Reported figures
Adjustments
Growth
% growth excl. adj. of provisions(2)
1)
Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' and Interbank's ROAE were 19.0% and 21.8%, respectively
4
2)
Reversion of (i) construction sector provisions for S/ 14.2 million after taxes in 4Q18 and (ii) loan loss provisions for S/ 73.4 million after taxes in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on
customers
3)
Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million and S/ 1.3 million in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Including this effect, ROAE was 9.7% in 3Q19 and 33.6% in 4Q19
IFS key indicators 4Q19
S/ million
IFS
Banking
Insurance
Wealth
Management
Total revenues(1)
Net interest and similar income(1)
Efficiency ratio(1)
Profit for the period
Adjusted profit for the period(1)
ROAE
Adjusted ROAE(1)
ROAA
EPS
NIM(1)
Adjusted NIM after provisions(3)
Cost of Risk
Adjusted Cost of Risk(2)
Fees from financial services
BIS ratio (Regulatory Capital)
CET1
Gross premiums plus collections(4)
Adjustment of technical reserves
ROIP(5)
AUM (USD)
Fees from financial services
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
%chg QoQ
%chg YoY
1,271.6
1,376.0
1,447.3
5.2%
13.8%
816.6
884.2
907.2
2.6%
11.1%
35.3%
34.6%
33.1%
-150 bps
-220 bps
280.3
334.5
412.8
23.4%
47.2%
280.3
334.5
441.8
32.1%
57.6%
15.9%
16.8%
19.0%
220 bps
310 bps
15.9%
16.8%
20.3%
350 bps
440 bps
1.8%
1.9%
2.3%
40 bps
50 bps
2.52
2.94
3.55
5.7%
5.8%
5.8%
0 bps
10 bps
3.7%
4.0%
3.8%
-20 bps
10 bps
2.6%
2.6%
1.7%
-90 bps
-90 bps
2.9%
2.6%
2.8%
20 bps
-10 bps
208.8
213.4
219.7
3.0%
5.2%
15.8%
15.4%
15.2%
-20 bps
-60 bps
10.6%
11.4%
11.6%
20 bps
100 bps
214.4
201.6
190.9
-5.3%
-10.9%
50.4
37.5
48.2
28.4%
-4.4%
6.0%
6.3%
6.0%
-30 bps
0 bps
5,216
5,346
5,534
3.5%
6.1%
41.6
41.3
47.0
13.8%
13.0%
1)
Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
2)
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on
customers
3)
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on
5
customers and (iii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
4)
Gross premiums plus collections exclude gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018
5)
ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.0% in 4Q18, 6.2% in 3Q19 and 6.5% in 4Q19
Relevant net income grew 17.8% in 2019
Local GAAP & IFRS
Interbank - Local GAAP
Interseguro - Local GAAP
Inteligo - IFRS
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
Net profit in S/ million
ROAE
21.3%
22.0%
Adj.
20.0%(1)
20.0%(2)
ROAE
1,222
1,040
1,222
1,040
32.4%
20.0%(3)
361
201(3)
31.9%
21.1%(4)
436
273(4)
25.7%
24.7%
25.7%
25.3%(5)
198
200
2018
2019
20182019
2018
2019
Reported figures
Adjustments
Growth
1)
Adjusted for S/ 128.6 million due to the net gain on sale of securities, partially offset by the effect of voluntary provisions for the construction sector for S/ 100.0 million, net of taxes and workers profit sharing for S/ 28.3
million in 1Q18, as well as the reversion of such voluntary provisions for S/ 4.5 million in 1Q18, S/ 10.0 million in 2Q18 and S/ 15.5 million in 4Q18, net of taxes and workers profit sharing for S/ 1.4 million in 1Q18, S/ 3.3 million in
2Q18 and S/ 5.1 million in 4Q18
2)
Adjusted for S/ 32.4 million due to the net gain on sale of Interfondos in 1Q19, S/ 117.0 million due to the net gain on sale of securities in 3Q19 and S/ 29.0 million due to the net one-off impact of a Liability Management
6
transaction in 4Q19
3)
Excluding non-recurring gain on sale of securities and change in asset allocation strategy of S.Sura's investment portfolio for S/ 139.5 million, as well as one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 30.3 million,
partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura for S/ 9.8 million in 2018
4)
Excluding one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 163.0 million in 2019
5)
Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019
Positive evolution of our digital indicators
Digital users and 100% digital customers
of digital users and 100% digital customers
63%
Off-branch transactions
Our digital platform
% of total transactions performed digitally
53%
25%
95%
96%
21%
Dec 2018 Dec 2019
Dec 2018 Dec 2019
Digital users
100% digital customers
Digital sales
N°and % of products sold digitally (thousand)
42%
19%
17%
76%
79%
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Internet and mobile
Other
Digital acquisition of retail customers
N°and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand)
28%
31%
100
171
20
8%
4
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
7
Source: Figures for Interbank as of December 31st, 2019
Continuous growth in digital sales
Savings accounts
Business accounts (Cuenta Negocio)
New digital features recently launched
% of savings accounts opened digitally
% of business accounts opened digitally
34%
62%
41%
16%
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Extracash(1)
SOAT(2)
Instant bank-to-bank transfers
using cellphone number
% of Extracash(1)loans sold digitally% of SOAT(2)policies sold digitally
19%
+10 million potential customers
70%
12%
58%
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
8
Source: Company information as of December 31st, 2019
1) Credit card loans
2) Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance
Banking
Core revenues growth drives improvements in efficiency ratio
Net interest and similar income
Loan provision expense
S/ million
S/ million
NIM(1)
5.7%
5.8%
5.8%
Cost of risk
2.6%
2.6%
1.7%
Adj. NIM after
3.7%
4.0%
3.8%
Adjusted
2.9%
2.6%
2.8%
provisions(2)
cost of risk(3)
+13.6%
724
741
+10.1%
252(2)
652
229(2)
224
42
20
104
698
209
148
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Total other income
Other expenses
S/ million
S/ million
% Revenues
30.6%
30.1%
31.9%
Efficiency
40.6%
39.2%
37.7%(1)
ratio
+13.8%
327
+3.5%
312
399
412
413
287
4Q18
32Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Reported figures
Adjustments
Growth
Excluding theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19
Excluding (i) theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (iii) reversion of loan loss provisions for
10
S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk
profile on customers
11.2% YoY loan growth, +15.8% in retail loans
Performing loans
Breakdown of loans
S/ million
S/ million
%chg
%chg
System's growth(1)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Consumer loans
+11.2%
+5.7%
33,839
31,435
34,956
Credit cards
4,871.3
5,662.4
5,870.0
3.7%
20.5%
Other consumer
5,539.1
6,189.2
6,365.2
2.8%
14.9%
Total consumer loans
10,410.4
11,851.6
12,235.1
3.2%
17.5%
Mortgages
6,130.6
6,723.8
6,926.0
3.0%
13.0%
Total retail loans
16,541.1
18,575.5
19,161.2
3.2%
15.8%
Total commercial loans(2)
14,893.6
15,263.8
15,794.5
3.5%
6.0%
Total loans(2)
31,434.7
33,839.3
34,955.7
3.3%
11.2%
15,264
15,795
(45%)
14,894
(45%)
(47%)
16,541
18,575
19,161
(55%)
(55%)
(53%)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Retail
Commercial
Market share in loans(1)
bps
bps
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Consumer loans:
Credit cards(3)
24.6%
27.1%
27.1%
0
250
Other consumer
20.0%
19.9%
19.8%
-10
-20
Total consumer loans
21.9%
22.9%
22.9%
0
100
Mortgages
14.2%
14.5%
14.7%
20
50
Total retail loans
18.2%
18.9%
19.0%
10
80
Total commercial loans
8.7%
8.8%
8.9%
10
20
Total loans
12.0%
12.5%
12.6%
10
60
1)
Based on SBS figures
11
2)
Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19
3)
Annual increase in credit cards market share was partially attributed to the exclusion of Banco Cencosud from the banking system statistics. Banco Cencosud held 3.8% of the banking system's credit cards
market as of Feb-19
Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, +50 bps in market share
Funding structure
S/ million
%chg
%chg
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Deposits
31,291.8
33,741.8
35,577.8
5.4%
13.7%
Retail
14,328.4
15,316.3
15,981.9
4.3%
11.5%
Commercial(1)
16,963.4
18,425.5
19,595.9
6.4%
15.5%
Due to banks
3,968.8
4,125.9
3,831.4
-7.1%
-3.5%
Bonds
5,386.9
7,226.5
5,805.5
-19.7%
7.8%
Total
40,647.5
45,094.3
45,214.6
0.3%
11.2%
Average cost of funding(2)
2.9%
2.9%
2.8%
-10 bps
-10 bps
(55%)
Funding breakdown
S/ million
LDR(3)
103.8%
103.8%
System's
108.2%
105.0%
LDR(3)
+11.2%
45,094
40,64717%
14%
101.6%
106.0%
45,215
13%
8%
(55%)
(53%)
Market share in deposits(2)
bps
bps
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Retail deposits
13.0%
13.5%
13.5%
0
50
Commercial deposits(1)
12.3%
12.1%
13.1%
100
80
Total deposits (47%)
(45%)
(45%)
12.6%
12.7%
13.3%
60
70
10%
41%
9%
40%
43%
78%
35%34%
35%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Retail deposits
Commercial deposits
Due to banks
Bonds
12
1)
Includes institutional and others
2)
Average cost of funding exclude the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Average cost of funding was 3.1% in 4Q19
3)
Loan-to-deposit ratio based on SBS figures
Gradual improvement in risk profile
Expected loss
Expected loss - Retail banking by product
Stock of provisions (% of total exposure)
Stock of provisions (% of total exposure)
6.1%
10.3%
5.8%
5.6%
5.8%
5.7%
9.6%
5.5%
5.5%
5.5%
9.2%
9.2%
9.1%
9.0%
9.1%
9.1%
Update
of IFRS9
4.2%
models
3.9%
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
6.1%
6.1%
3.5%
5.9%
5.8%
6.0%
5.1%
5.1%
5.1%
2.1%
1.9%
1.8%
1.8%
1.7%
1.8%
1.7%
1.3%
1.9%
1.9%
1.8%
1.7%
1.8%
1.8%
1.7%
1.7%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Total
Retail
Commercial
Credit cards
Consumer(1)
Mortgages
13
Source: Company information as of December 31st, 2019
1) Excludes credit cards
FY19 adjusted cost of risk relatively stable
Cost of risk
2.5%(1)
2.6%(2)
2.2%
2.2%
2018
2019
CoR
Adjusted CoR
Cost of risk - Retail and commercial banking
Non-performing exposure
NPL coverage
130.4%
117.7%
ratio
11.6%
8.9%
2.9%
2.9%
2018
2019
(S2+S3) ratio
NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans)
Cost of risk - Retail banking by product
Retail
4.0%
Reported
3.8%
4.5%(2)
2018
2019
Commercial
0.9%(1)
0.3%
Reported
0.0%
Reported
0.4%(2)
2018
2019
Consumer
Credit cards
Mortgages
2.0%
10.6%
Reported
Reported
3.0%
2.7%(2)
9.5%
11.4%(2)
0.2%
0.2%
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
Reported figures
Adjustments
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18 and (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18
Excluding (i) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk
14
profile on customers: S/ 54.0 million in commercial loans and S/ 50.2 million in retail loans (S/ 46.8 million in credit cards and S/ 3.4 million in other consumer loans)
4Q19 adjusted cost of risk decreased 10 bps YoY
Cost of risk
2.9%(1)
2.8%(2)
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
1.7%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
CoR
Adjusted CoR
Non-performing exposure
NPL coverage
130.4%
126.4%
117.7%
ratio
11.6%
9.5%
8.9%
2.9%
3.0%
2.9%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
(S2+S3) ratio
NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans)
Cost of risk - Retail and commercial banking
Cost of risk - Retail banking by product
Retail
3.8%
Reported
4.6%
4.3%
4.8%(2)
4Q18
3Q19
3Q19
Commercial
0.9%(1)
0.4%
Reported
-1.0%
Reported
0.4%
0.4%(2)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Consumer
Credit cards
Mortgages
3.0%
8.7%
Reported
Reported
3.3%
3.2%(2)
11.2%
11.1%
11.8%(2)
0.6%
2.6%
0.3%
0.1%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Reported figures
Adjustments
1)
Excluding reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18
15
2)
Excluding reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers: S/ 54.0 million in commercial loans and S/ 50.2 million in
retail loans (S/ 46.8 million in credit cards and S/ 3.4 million in other consumer loans)
CET1 improved 100 bps YoY
Capital ratio evolution
Capital ratios
Tier I
Tier II
CET1
Banking system
14.7%
15.3%
14.8%
14.9%
14.6%
Total Capital
16.4%
Ratio
15.8%
16.1%
15.4%
15.2%
4.4%
4.4%
4.3%
4.1%
3.9%
10.6%
10.6%
11.4%
11.6%
10.2%
11.4%
12.0%
11.8%
11.3%
11.3%
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Interbank's capital ratio of 15.2%, above regulatoryrisk-adjusted minimum capital ratio requirement of 11.6%
4Q19 CET1 increased YoY, to 11.6%, despite 14.2% growth in RWA
16
Source: Company information and SBS as of December 31st, 2019
Insurance
FY19 gross premiums plus collections(1)increased 6.9%; Interseguro remains market leader in annuities
Yearly gross premiums plus collections by business unit
Quarterly gross premiums plus collections by business unit
S/ million
Annuities
market
30.2%
28.9%
share(2)
937
155
840
4
239
207
136
130
782
836
175
178
283
270
S/ million
Annuities market share(2)
214
32.2%
-10.9%(1)254
39
54
34
49
78
26.1%25.3%
202
191
62
61
34
35
4232
6463
2018
2019
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
18
Annuities
Private Annuities
Individual life
Retail Insurance
D&S
1)
Excluding gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018, for S/ 154.6 million in 2018 and S/ 39.3 million in 4Q18
and impairments: 4Q18: S/ +29 mm 3Q19: n.m. 4Q19: S/ -16 mm
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Fixed Income
Equity and Mutual Funds
Real Estate
19
1)
Only includes transactions related to investments
2)
ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.0% in 4Q18, 6.2% in 3Q19 and 6.5% in 4Q19
Wealth
Management
Strong growth in other income and fees
Net interest and similar income
S/ million
-16.3%
30
27
25
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Other income(1)
S/ million
30
5
-9
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 M2M
impact: S/ +32.5 mm
Fees from financial services
S/ million
Fees/AUM(1)
0.9%
0.9%
1.0%
+13.0%
47
42
41
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Revenues
S/ million
+34.8%
102
75
59
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
21
1) Corresponds to Inteligo Bank and Interfondos
Sustained growth in AUM and loans
AUM
Loans
S/ million
+4.3%
S/ million
+6.1%
18,341
+3.1%
18,087
1,625
1,5761,569
17,593
4Q183Q194Q194Q183Q194Q19
Other expenses
Net profit
S/ million
S/ million
ROAE
22.9%
11.7%(1)
34.1%(1)
+10.9%
+57.6%
35
+4.1%
33
71(1)
29
4
1
1
45
M2M impact:
31
(1)
(2)
23(1)
70
S/ +32.5 mm
32
4
19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Reported figures
Adjustments
Reported growth
Adjusted growth
% change in USD
22
1) Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million and S/ 1.3 million in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Including this effect, ROAE was 9.7% in 3Q19 and 33.6% in 4Q19
Guidance
Guidance FY20
2019
Guidance
FY20
IFS
ROAE(1)
18.6%
17% - 19%
System loan
growth(4)
2019
5.7%
Guidance
FY20
~ 7%
2019
Banking
ROAE(1)(2) 21.3%
2019
Insurance
ROAE 14.2%
Wealth2019Management
ROAE(3)23.3%
Guidance
FY20
18% - 20%
Banking
Guidance
FY20
~ 15%
Guidance
FY20
~ 25%
Loan growth(5)
NIM(1)
NIM after
Prov.(1)(6)
Cost of risk(6)
Efficiency ratio(1)
CET1
11.2%
5.7%
3.9%
2.6%
37.7%
11.6%
Low
double-digit 5.7% - 5.9%
4.0% - 4.2%
2.4% - 2.7%
40%
10%
Excluding theone-offimpact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 18.3% in 2019
Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1Q19
Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million in 3Q19 and s/ 1.3 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Inteligo's ROAE was 24.7% in 2019
244) Under Local GAAP
Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19
2019 reported cost of risk at 2.2%. 2019 adjusted cost of risk at 2.6%, excluding (i) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million after taxes in 2Q19 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
Summary
Takeaways
Banking
Insurance
Wealth
Management
Intercorp
Financial
Services
Strong growth and profitability in 4Q19 and FY19
FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 21.3%
11.2% YoY loan growth(2), with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system
FY19 cost of risk remained stable at 2.2%, while FY19 adjusted cost of risk(3)increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6%
CET1 improved 100 bps YoY, to 11.6%
Profitability continued to improve with FY19 ROAE at 14.2% and 4Q19 at 14.7%
FY19 adjusted net profit(4)grew 56.5% YoY
6.9% YoY growth in gross premiums plus collections(5)
ROIP(6)increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019
10.7% YoY growth in the investment portfolio
Solid year in earnings with ROAE at 25.3%(7)
FY19 adjusted net profit(7)up 4.1% YoY
4.3% YoY AUM growth in 2019, or 6.1% excluding FX effect
Strong growth in fees for the second consecutive quarter coupled with improved market conditions byyear-end
Strong earnings growth QoQ and YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 18.6%
FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 19.7% YoY
10.6% increase in total revenues(1); adjusted efficiency ratio(1)improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0%
Continued positive evolution of digital indicators
1)
At our banking segment, excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/
42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19. At IFS, excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
2)
Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19
3)
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million
26
in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
4)
Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18
5)
Excluding gross premiums form disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018
6)
ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019
7)
Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019
Appendix
IFS 4Q19 Statement of financial position
Intercorp Financial Services' Statement of financial position
S/ million
%chg
%chg
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Assets
Cash and due from banks and inter-bank funds
8,875.4
11,710.7
11,203.4
-4.3%
26.2%
Financial investments
17,629.4
18,353.2
19,073.5
3.9%
8.2%
Loans, net of unearned interest
34,325.7
36,880.4
38,531.6
4.5%
12.3%
Impairment allowance for loans
-1,364.8
-1,465.1
-1,394.8
-4.8%
2.2%
Property, furniture and equipment, net
622.5
879.8
917.8
4.3%
47.4%
Other assets
3,656.1
5,045.8
3,187.9
-36.8%
-12.8%
Total assets
63,744.4
71,404.9
71,519.5
0.2%
12.2%
Liabilities and equity
Deposits and obligations
33,682.0
36,277.2
38,093.2
5.0%
13.1%
Due to banks and correspondents and inter-bank funds
4,293.4
4,468.8
4,148.8
-7.2%
-3.4%
Bonds, notes and other obligations
6,496.8
8,339.3
6,891.1
-17.4%
6.1%
Insurance contract liabilities
10,300.5
11,453.3
11,338.8
-1.0%
10.1%
Other liabilities
1,883.4
2,385.7
2,144.2
-10.1%
13.8%
Total liabilities
56,655.9
62,924.2
62,616.1
-0.5%
10.5%
Equity, net
Equity attributable to IFS' shareholders
7,048.1
8,436.2
8,856.9
5.0%
25.7%
Non-controlling interest
40.4
44.4
46.6
4.9%
15.3%
Total equity, net
7,088.5
8,480.6
8,903.4
5.0%
25.6%
Total liabilities and equity net
63,744.4
71,404.9
71,519.5
0.2%
12.2%
28
IFS FY19 P&L
Intercorp Financial Services' P&L Statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
2017
2018
2019
19/18
18/17
Interest and similar income
3,809.0
4,321.3
4,847.2
12.2%
13.4%
Interest and similar expenses
-1,119.9
-1,170.6
-1,407.9
20.3%
4.5%
Net interest and similar income
2,689.1
3,150.7
3,439.3
9.2%
17.2%
Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries
-827.9
-660.1
-750.8
13.7%
-20.3%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
-20.8
13.1
-6.8
n.m.
n.m.
Net interest and similar income after impairment loss
1,840.4
2,503.7
2,681.7
7.1%
36.0%
Fee income from financial services, net
849.2
874.4
925.9
5.9%
3.0%
Other income
518.0
408.7
592.1
44.9%
-21.1%
Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits
-152.9
-407.5
-295.7
-27.4%
n.m.
Net Premiums
499.5
645.4
649.1
0.6%
29.2%
Adjustment of technical reserves
-240.2
-316.8
-222.5
-29.8%
31.9%
Net claims and benefits incurred
-412.3
-736.0
-722.3
-1.9%
78.5%
Other expenses
-1,710.6
-1,837.5
-1,978.3
7.7%
7.4%
Income before translation result and income tax
1,344.1
1,541.9
1,925.7
24.9%
14.7%
Translation result
15.9
-35.0
17.8
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
-326.5
-415.5
-493.3
18.7%
27.3%
Profit for the period
1,033.5
1,091.4
1,450.1
32.9%
5.6%
Adjusted profit for the period(1)(2)
1,033.5
1,236.2
1,479.1
19.7%
19.6%
Attributable to IFS' shareholders
1,027.4
1,084.3
1,441.3
32.9%
5.5%
EPS
9.61
9.85
12.80
ROAE
19.3%
16.6%
18.3%
Adjusted ROAE(1)(2)
19.3%
18.4%
18.6%
ROAA
2.0%
1.8%
2.1%
Efficiency ratio(1)(2)
36.8%
34.6%
34.0%
29
1)
Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18
2)
Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19
IFS 4Q19 P&L
Intercorp Financial Services' P&L statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Interest and similar income
1,128.6
1,228.9
1,249.9
1.7%
10.7%
Interest and similar expenses
-312.0
-344.6
-385.1
11.7%
23.5%
Net interest and similar income
816.6
884.2
864.7
-2.2%
5.9%
Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries
-208.8
-223.6
-147.9
-33.9%
-29.2%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
10.8
-1.1
-8.3
n.m.
n.m.
Net interest and similar income after impairment loss
618.6
659.5
708.6
7.4%
14.6%
Fee income from financial services, net
232.9
229.8
250.3
8.9%
7.5%
Other income
100.4
141.9
181.9
28.1%
81.2%
Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits
-67.7
-62.9
-79.3
26.0%
17.1%
Net Premiums
172.1
157.5
156.1
-0.9%
-9.3%
Adjustment of technical reserves
-50.4
-37.5
-48.2
28.4%
-4.4%
Net claims and benefits incurred
-189.5
-182.9
-187.2
2.3%
-1.2%
Other expenses
-485.4
-498.0
-513.9
3.2%
5.9%
Income before translation result and income tax
398.7
470.4
547.6
16.4%
37.4%
Translation result
-16.7
-16.8
12.5
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
-101.6
-119.1
-147.3
23.7%
45.0%
Profit for the period
280.3
334.5
412.8
23.4%
47.2%
Adjusted profit for the period(1)
280.3
334.5
441.8
32.1%
57.6%
Attributable to IFS' shareholders
278.6
332.4
410.3
23.4%
47.3%
EPS
2.52
2.94
3.55
ROAE
15.9%
16.8%
19.0%
Adjusted ROAE(1)
15.9%
16.8%
20.3%
ROAA
1.8%
1.9%
2.3%
Efficiency ratio(1)
35.3%
34.6%
33.1%
1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19
30
Banking segment's FY19 P&L
Banking Segment's P&L Statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
2017
2018
2019
19/18
18/17
Interest and similar income
3,346.2
3,559.1
4,074.0
14.5%
6.4%
Interest and similar expenses
-1,047.1
-1,067.7
-1,290.1
20.8%
2.0%
Net interest and similar income
2,299.1
2,491.4
2,783.9
11.7%
8.4%
Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries
-830.5
-660.9
-750.8
13.6%
-20.4%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
-
-0.1
0.0
n.m.
n.m.
Net interest and similar income after impairment loss
1,468.7
1,830.5
2,033.2
11.1%
24.6%
Fee income from financial services, net
740.5
759.5
827.1
8.9%
2.6%
Other income
368.3
309.7
434.3
40.2%
-15.9%
Other expenses
-1,399.2
-1,502.7
-1,611.5
7.2%
7.4%
Income before translation result and income tax
1,178.2
1,397.0
1,683.1
20.5%
18.6%
Translation result
13.9
-10.2
-5.6
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
-298.6
-375.9
-449.0
19.4%
25.9%
Profit for the period
893.5
1,010.9
1,228.5
21.5%
13.1%
ROAE(1)(2)
20.1%
20.2%
21.3%
Efficiency ratio(1)(2)
40.0%
40.9%
38.0%
NIM(1)
5.5%
5.5%
5.7%
NIM on loans
9.5%
9.0%
8.7%
Adjusted NIM after provisions(1)(3)
3.5%
3.9%
3.9%
1)
Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19
31
2)
Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19
3)
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8
million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.2 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers
Banking segment's 4Q19 P&L
Banking Segment's P&L statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Interest and similar income
937.7
1,038.2
1,051.7
1.3%
12.2%
Interest and similar expenses
-285.4
-314.6
-353.2
12.3%
23.8%
Net interest and similar income
652.3
723.6
698.5
-3.5%
7.1%
Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries
-208.8
-223.6
-147.9
-33.9%
-29.2%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
-0.1
-0.0
0.0
n.m.
n.m.
Net interest and similar income after impairment loss
443.4
500.0
550.6
10.1%
24.2%
Fee income from financial services, net
208.8
213.4
219.7
3.0%
5.2%
Other income
78.7
98.6
107.3
8.8%
36.4%
Other expenses
-399.0
-411.8
-413.1
0.3%
3.5%
Income before translation result and income tax
331.9
400.2
464.5
16.1%
40.0%
Translation result
-5.0
1.2
-3.3
n.m.
-33.8%
Income tax
-88.0
-110.2
-123.7
12.3%
40.7%
Profit for the period
238.9
291.2
337.5
15.9%
41.3%
ROAE(1)
18.0%
19.8%
23.6%
Efficiency ratio(1)
40.6%
39.2%
37.7%
NIM(1)
5.7%
5.8%
5.8%
NIM on loans
8.8%
9.0%
8.5%
Adjusted NIM after provisions(1)(2)
3.7%
4.0%
3.8%
Excluding theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19
Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on 32customers
Banking segment's net profit IFRS vs. Local GAAP
Net profit - IFRS
S/ million
+53.4%
366(1)
29
291
239
337
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Net profit - Local GAAP
S/ million
+9.3%
391
263
288(1)
29
259
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Net profit bridge from Local GAAP to IFRS (4Q19)
S/ million
105
29
2
11
11
Includes
S/ 1.9 mm
adjustment due
to adoption of
Retail:
IFRS 16
337
Reclassification
of fees on
S/ +45.4 mm
259
Commercial:
loans, from
interest
S/+59.8 mm
income to fee
income
Net profit
Net interest
Fee income
Impairment
Deferred
Other
Net profit
(SBS) 4Q19
and similar
from
loss on loans,
income tax
(IFRS) 4Q19
income
financial
net of
services, net
recoveries
Reductions
Gains
33
1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19
Dollarization decreased in retail and commercial loans
Total loans
Retail loans
Commercial loans
% PEN
68%
70%
89%
91%
57%
58%
System
27%
26%
73%
74%
2018
2019
7%
6%
93%
94%
2018
2019
49%51%
51%
49%
2018
2019
Retail loans breakdown
Commercial loans breakdown
Consumer(1)
Credit cards
Mortgages
Corporate
Medium
Small & Micro
96%
97%
1%
1%
99%
99%
2018
2019
34
Source: SBS as of December 31st, 2019
Excluding credit cards
92%
92%
6%
5%
94%
95%
2018
2019
83%
86%
14%
12%
88%
86%
2018
2019
PEN
50% 51%
52% 52%
48%
48%
2018
2019
USD
58% 60%
49% 56%
51%
44%
2018
2019
95%
96%
4%
3%
96%
97%
2018
2019
Other expenses grew 7.2% YoY in FY19
Growth in other expenses
YoY growth in other expenses by line
% YoY growth
+13.7%
+5.9%
+23.8%
+1.9%
+7.2%
10
• Efficiency ratio at 39.6%(1)in 2019,
28
compared to 40.9% in 2018
37
•
Total expenses / Assets ratio at 3.0%
34
Mainly related
in 2019, 20 bps below the 3.2%
1,611
registered in 2018
to credit card
Personnel:
expenses
S/ +29 mm
(+5.3%)
IT Services:
Profit sharing:
S/ +8 mm
1,503
S/ +17 mm
(+9.9%)
(+9.6%)
Amortization:
S/ +17 mm
(+23.3%)
Other expenses
Technology
Salaries and
Marketing and
Other
Other expenses
2018
employee
credit card
2019
benefits
expenses
Gains
35
1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
Other expenses grew 3.5% YoY in 4Q19
Growth in other expenses
YoY growth in other expenses by line
% YoY growth
+19.1%
+1.2%
+17.4%
-4.2%
+3.5%
2
6
6
•
Efficiency ratio at 37.7%(1)in 4Q19,
compared to 39.2% in 3Q19 and
12
40.6% in 4Q18
Personnel:
S/ +6 mm
Mainly related
(+4.5%)
to credit card
Profit sharing:
Total expenses / Assets ratio at 3.1%
expenses
•
S/ -4 mm
IT Services:
(-16.2%)
in 4Q19, stable QoQ but 30 bps
S/ +8 mm
(+16.8%)
412
below the 3.4% registered in 4Q18
377
Amortization:
S/ +5 mm
(+24.2%)
Other expenses
Technology
Salaries and
Marketing and
Other
Other expenses
4Q18
employee
credit card
4Q19
benefits
expenses
Reductions
Gains
36
1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
Insurance segment's FY19 P&L
Insurance Segment's P&L Statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
2017
2018
2019
19/18
18/17
Interest and similar income
334.8
611.0
612.5
0.3%
82.5%
Interest and similar expenses
-19.7
-54.3
-56.4
3.8%
175.7%
Net Interest and similar income
315.0
556.6
556.1
-0.1%
76.7%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
-5.5
11.3
-6.2
n.m.
n.m.
Net Interest and similar income after impairment loss
309.5
568.0
550.0
-3.2%
83.5%
Fee income from financial services, net
-3.7
-4.6
-4.0
-13.3%
24.4%
Other income
112.9
67.6
169.0
n.m.
-40.1%
Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits
-152.9
-407.5
-295.7
-27.4%
n.m.
Net premiums
499.5
645.4
649.1
0.6%
29.2%
Adjustment of technical reserves
-240.2
-316.8
-222.5
-29.8%
31.9%
Net claims and benefits incurred
-412.3
-736.0
-722.3
-1.9%
78.5%
Other expenses
-226.8
-273.7
-298.7
9.2%
20.6%
Income before translation result and income tax
39.0
-50.1
120.6
n.m.
n.m.
Translation result
0.9
-11.4
9.8
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
0.0
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Profit for the period
39.9
-61.5
130.4
n.m.
n.m.
Attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Profit attributable to shareholders
39.9
-61.5
130.4
n.m.
n.m.
New mortality tables impact on technical reserves
0.1
-144.8
-
n.m.
n.m.
Profit excluding change in mortality tables
40.0
83.3
130.4
56.5%
108.5%
ROAE
7.0%
n.m.
14.2%
ROAE excl. change in mortality tables
7.0%
9.4%
14.2%
Efficiency ratio
15.9%
14.4%
13.1%
37
Insurance segment's 4Q19 P&L
Insurance Segment's P&L Statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Interest and similar income
148.5
148.0
155.6
5.2%
4.8%
Interest and similar expenses
-13.5
-14.5
-16.0
10.5%
18.5%
Net Interest and similar income
135.0
133.5
139.6
4.6%
3.4%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
11.0
-0.6
-8.3
n.m.
n.m.
Net Interest and similar income after impairment loss
146.0
132.9
131.3
-1.2%
-10.1%
Fee income from financial services, net
-1.1
-1.2
-0.8
-30.5%
-27.5%
Other income
19.1
54.9
50.6
-7.7%
n.m.
Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits
-67.7
-62.9
-79.3
26.0%
17.1%
Net premiums
172.1
157.5
156.1
-0.9%
-9.3%
Adjustment of technical reserves
-50.4
-37.5
-48.2
28.4%
-4.4%
Net claims and benefits incurred
-189.5
-182.9
-187.2
2.3%
-1.2%
Other expenses
-73.2
-74.8
-78.9
5.5%
7.8%
Income before translation result and income tax
23.1
48.8
22.9
-53.0%
-0.5%
Translation result
-5.3
-14.9
11.7
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Profit for the period
17.8
34.0
34.7
2.1%
94.9%
Attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Profit attributable to shareholders
17.8
34.0
34.7
2.1%
94.9%
ROAE
7.8%
14.9%
14.7%
Efficiency ratio
14.2%
11.9%
13.8%
38
Net insurance underwriting result at S/ -79.0 million due to higher adjustment of technical reserves
Net premiums
Adjustment of technical reserves
S/ million
S/ million
172
157
156
50
8
48
52
61
59
38
34
33
34
78
64
63
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Annuities
Individual life
Retail Insurance
D&S
Net claims and benefits incurred
Net insurance underwriting result
S/ million
Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits (S/ million)
189
183
187
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
12
18
14
1
17
1
2
159
163
171
-68
-63
-79
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Annuities
Individual life
Retail Insurance
D&S
39
Insurance segment's FY19 net profit bridge to IFRS
S/ million
Includes net
results on
valuation of RE
Investments:
S/ -193 MM
52Different attributable
expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura
197
436
57
130
Net profit (SBS) 2019
Underwriting result
Investment results
Goodwill and Interest and Similar
Net profit (IFRS) 2019
Expenses
Reductions
40
Insurance segment's 4Q19 net profit IFRS vs. Local GAAP
Net profit - IFRS
Net profit bridge from Local GAAP to IFRS (4Q19)
S/ million
S/ million
+94.8%
34
35
13
18
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
108
90
5
14
Net profit - Local GAAP
38
35
S/ million
Net profit
Underwriting
Net results on
Impairments
Translation
Goodwill and
Net profit
-28.1%
(SBS) 4Q19
result
valuation
and Gain/Loss
result
Interest and
(IFRS) 4Q19
of RE
on sale of Sec.
Similar
108
Investments
and Div.
Expenses
61
67
52(1)
37(2)
Reductions
Gains
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Excludingnon-recurring gain on sale of securities and change in asset allocation strategy of S.Sura's investment portfolio for S/ 4.0 million, as well as one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 6.9 million,
41
partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura for S/ 1.9 million at Interseguro in 4Q18
Excludingone-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 71.2 million at Interseguro in 4Q19
Wealth management segment's FY19 P&L
Wealth Management Segment's P&L Statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
2017
2018
2019
19/18
18/17
Interest and similar income
151.8
154.1
168.0
9.0%
1.5%
Interest and similar expenses
-53.9
-44.1
-61.5
39.4%
-18.1%
Net interest and similar income
97.9
110.0
106.5
-3.2%
12.3%
Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries
2.5
0.8
0.0
n.m.
-69.1%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
-15.3
1.8
-0.7
n.m.
n.m.
Net interest and similar income after impairment loss
85.2
112.6
105.8
-6.0%
32.1%
Fee income from financial services, net
152.0
164.2
164.3
0.1%
8.0%
Other income
76.7
33.2
58.4
75.8%
-56.7%
Other expenses
-111.7
-106.5
-123.3
15.8%
-4.6%
Income before translation result and income tax
202.2
203.5
205.3
0.9%
0.6%
Translation result
1.2
-0.2
1.4
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
-4.3
-5.7
-6.4
12.1%
33.3%
Profit for the period
199.2
197.5
200.3
1.4%
-0.8%
ROAE
26.7%
25.7%
24.7%
Efficiency ratio
33.5%
35.2%
37.3%
42
Wealth management segment's 4Q19 P&L
Wealth Management Segment's P&L Statement
S/ million
%chg
%chg
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
QoQ
YoY
Interest and similar income
42.1
42.5
41.0
-3.5%
-2.7%
Interest and similar expenses
-12.6
-15.9
-16.3
2.2%
29.5%
Net interest and similar income
29.5
26.6
24.7
-6.9%
-16.3%
Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries
0.0
0.0
0.0
n.m.
85.2%
Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments
-0.2
-0.5
0.0
-96.4%
-91.6%
Net interest and similar income after impairment loss
29.3
26.1
24.7
-5.2%
-15.8%
Fee income from financial services, net
41.6
41.3
47.0
13.8%
13.0%
Other income
4.5
-8.9
30.0
n.m.
n.m.
Other expenses
-28.7
-34.6
-33.2
-4.2%
15.5%
Income before translation result and income tax
46.8
23.9
68.6
n.m.
46.6%
Translation result
0.1
-3.2
2.3
n.m.
n.m.
Income tax
-1.8
-1.7
-1.3
-25.7%
-29.3%
Profit for the period
45.0
18.9
69.6
n.m.
54.6%
ROAE
22.9%
9.7%
33.6%
Efficiency ratio
37.7%
58.6%
32.4%
43
Definitions
Concept
Total revenues
Efficiency ratio
NIM
Interest earning assets
Relevant net income
Definition
Net interest and similar income + Fee income from financial services + Other income + Net premiums earned
(Salaries and employee benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization)
(Net interest and similar income + Fee income + Other income + Net premiums earned) (Net interest and similar income) / (Averageinterest-earning assets)
Total loans + total investment available for sale + total cash and due from banks funds
Relevant net income for dividend payments
% Revenues
(Fee income + Other income) / (Net interest income + Fee income + Other income)
Loan-to-deposit ratio
Total gross loans / Deposits
Consumer loans
Consumer loans excluding credit cards
NPL coverage ratio
Stock of provisions / (Exposure under Stage 3 + Refinanced loans)
(S2 + S3) ratio
(Exposure under Stage 2 and Stage 3) / (Total exposure under IFRS 9)
NPL ratio
(Exposure under Stage 3 and refinanced loans) / (Total exposure under IFRS 9)
44
