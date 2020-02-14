Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA  >  INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.    IFS   PAL2400671A3

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

(IFS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA - 02/12
41.71 USD   +1.24%
03:24aINTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation
PU
03:24aINTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings report
PU
2019INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Trades Above $46 U.S. IPO Price
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:24am EST

Earnings

Presentation

4Q19 & 2019 Results

Highlights

Banking

Insurance

Wealth

Management

Intercorp

Financial

Services

Strong growth and profitability in 4Q19 and FY19

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 21.3%
  • 11.2% YoY loan growth(2), with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system
  • Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, resulting in 50 bps market share growth
  • FY19 cost of risk remained stable at 2.2%, while FY19 adjusted cost of risk(3)increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6%
  • CET1 improved 100 bps YoY, to 11.6%

Profitability continued to improve with FY19 ROAE at 14.2% and 4Q19 at 14.7%

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(4)grew 56.5% YoY
  • 6.9% YoY growth in gross premiums plus collections(5)
  • ROIP(6)increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019
  • 10.7% YoY growth in the investment portfolio

Solid year in earnings with ROAE at 25.3%(7)

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(7)up 4.1% YoY
  • 4.3% YoY AUM growth in 2019, or 6.1% excluding FX effect
  • Strong growth in fees for the second consecutive quarter coupled with improved market conditions byyear-end

Strong earnings growth QoQ and YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 18.6%

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 19.7% YoY
  • 10.6% increase in total revenues(1); adjusted efficiency ratio(1)improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0%
  • Continued positive evolution of digital indicators
  1. At our banking segment, excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19, and (ii) theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19. At IFS, excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19
  2. Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19
  3. Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

14) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18

  1. Excluding gross premiums form disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018
  2. ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 inmark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019
  3. Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019

Strong earnings growth in 2019

Intercorp Financial Services

Banking

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

18.4%(1)

18.6%(2)

17.4% excl.

ROAE

20.2%

21.3%(4)

19.6% excl.

rev. of prov.(3)

rev. of prov.(3)

1,236(1)

1,479(2)

1,229

29

3

1,011

-145

1,450

1,225(4)

1,091

2018

2019

2018

2019

Insurance

Wealth Management

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

9.4%(1)

14.2%

ROAE

25.7%

25.3%(5)

130

198

206(5)

5

83(1)

-145

200

-61

2018

2019

2018

2019

Reported figures

Adjustments

Growth

% growth excl. adj. of provisions(3)

1) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 16.6% in 2018

2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 18.3% in 2019

2

3) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 44.3 million after taxes in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 14.2 million after taxes in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan

provisions for S/ 27.4 million after taxes in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 73.4 million after taxes in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

  1. Excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1Q19, and (ii) theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19
  2. Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million in 3Q19 and s/ 1.3 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Inteligo's ROAE was 24.7%

IFS key indicators 2019

S/ million

IFS

Banking

Insurance

Wealth

Management

Total revenues(1)

Net interest and similar income(2)

Efficiency ratio(1)

Profit for the period

Adjusted profit for the period(1)

ROAE

Adjusted ROAE(1)

ROAA

EPS

NIM(2)

Adjusted NIM after provisions(3)

Cost of Risk

Adjusted Cost of Risk(4)

Fees from financial services

BIS ratio (Regulatory Capital)

CET1

Gross premiums plus collections(5)

Adjustment of technical reserves

ROIP(6)

AUM (USD)

Fees from financial services

2018

2019

%chg YoY

4,907.2

5,426.3

10.6%

3,150.7

3,481.8

10.5%

34.6%

34.0%

-60 bps

1,091.4

1,450.1

32.9%

1,236.2

1,479.1

19.7%

16.6%

18.3%

170 bps

18.4%

18.6%

20 bps

1.8%

2.1%

30 bps

9.85 12.80

5.5%

5.7%

20 bps

3.9%

3.9%

0 bps

2.2%

2.2%

0 bps

2.5%

2.6%

10 bps

759.5

827.1

8.9%

15.8%

15.2%

-60 bps

10.6%

11.6%

100 bps

782.2

835.8

6.9%

316.8

222.5

-29.8%

5.8%

6.1%

30 bps

5,216

5,534

6.1%

164.2

164.3

0.1%

1)

Excluding (i) the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/

42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

2)

Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

3)

Excluding (i) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in

2Q18; (iii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iv) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (v) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19

due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

3

4)

Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million

in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

5)

Gross premiums plus collections exclude gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018

6)

ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019

Strong 4Q19 earnings growth

Intercorp Financial Services

Banking

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

15.9%

16.8%

20.3%(1)

17.0% excl.

ROAE

18.0%

19.8%

23.6%(1)

19.0% excl.

rev. of prov.(2)

rev. of prov.(2)

+57.6%

+53.4%

+38.4%

442(1)

+30.4%

366(1)

335

29

29

280

291

413

239

337

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Insurance

Wealth Management

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

7.8%

14.9%

14.7%

ROAE

22.9%

11.7%(3)

34.1%(3)

+94.9%

34

35

+57.6%

71(3)

1

18

45

M2M impact:

23(3)

4

70

S/ +32.5 mm

19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Reported figures

Adjustments

Growth

% growth excl. adj. of provisions(2)

1)

Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' and Interbank's ROAE were 19.0% and 21.8%, respectively

4

2)

Reversion of (i) construction sector provisions for S/ 14.2 million after taxes in 4Q18 and (ii) loan loss provisions for S/ 73.4 million after taxes in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on

customers

3)

Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million and S/ 1.3 million in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Including this effect, ROAE was 9.7% in 3Q19 and 33.6% in 4Q19

IFS key indicators 4Q19

S/ million

IFS

Banking

Insurance

Wealth

Management

Total revenues(1)

Net interest and similar income(1)

Efficiency ratio(1)

Profit for the period

Adjusted profit for the period(1)

ROAE

Adjusted ROAE(1)

ROAA

EPS

NIM(1)

Adjusted NIM after provisions(3)

Cost of Risk

Adjusted Cost of Risk(2)

Fees from financial services

BIS ratio (Regulatory Capital)

CET1

Gross premiums plus collections(4)

Adjustment of technical reserves

ROIP(5)

AUM (USD)

Fees from financial services

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

%chg QoQ

%chg YoY

1,271.6

1,376.0

1,447.3

5.2%

13.8%

816.6

884.2

907.2

2.6%

11.1%

35.3%

34.6%

33.1%

-150 bps

-220 bps

280.3

334.5

412.8

23.4%

47.2%

280.3

334.5

441.8

32.1%

57.6%

15.9%

16.8%

19.0%

220 bps

310 bps

15.9%

16.8%

20.3%

350 bps

440 bps

1.8%

1.9%

2.3%

40 bps

50 bps

2.52

2.94

3.55

5.7%

5.8%

5.8%

0 bps

10 bps

3.7%

4.0%

3.8%

-20 bps

10 bps

2.6%

2.6%

1.7%

-90 bps

-90 bps

2.9%

2.6%

2.8%

20 bps

-10 bps

208.8

213.4

219.7

3.0%

5.2%

15.8%

15.4%

15.2%

-20 bps

-60 bps

10.6%

11.4%

11.6%

20 bps

100 bps

214.4

201.6

190.9

-5.3%

-10.9%

50.4

37.5

48.2

28.4%

-4.4%

6.0%

6.3%

6.0%

-30 bps

0 bps

5,216

5,346

5,534

3.5%

6.1%

41.6

41.3

47.0

13.8%

13.0%

1)

Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

2)

Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on

customers

3)

Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on

5

customers and (iii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

4)

Gross premiums plus collections exclude gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018

5)

ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.0% in 4Q18, 6.2% in 3Q19 and 6.5% in 4Q19

Relevant net income grew 17.8% in 2019

Local GAAP & IFRS

Interbank - Local GAAP

Interseguro - Local GAAP

Inteligo - IFRS

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

Net profit in S/ million

ROAE

21.3%

22.0%

Adj.

20.0%(1)

20.0%(2)

ROAE

1,222

1,040

1,222

1,040

32.4%

20.0%(3)

361

201(3)

31.9%

21.1%(4)

436

273(4)

25.7%

24.7%

25.7%

25.3%(5)

198

200

2018

2019

20182019

2018

2019

Reported figures

Adjustments

Growth

1)

Adjusted for S/ 128.6 million due to the net gain on sale of securities, partially offset by the effect of voluntary provisions for the construction sector for S/ 100.0 million, net of taxes and workers profit sharing for S/ 28.3

million in 1Q18, as well as the reversion of such voluntary provisions for S/ 4.5 million in 1Q18, S/ 10.0 million in 2Q18 and S/ 15.5 million in 4Q18, net of taxes and workers profit sharing for S/ 1.4 million in 1Q18, S/ 3.3 million in

2Q18 and S/ 5.1 million in 4Q18

2)

Adjusted for S/ 32.4 million due to the net gain on sale of Interfondos in 1Q19, S/ 117.0 million due to the net gain on sale of securities in 3Q19 and S/ 29.0 million due to the net one-off impact of a Liability Management

6

transaction in 4Q19

3)

Excluding non-recurring gain on sale of securities and change in asset allocation strategy of S.Sura's investment portfolio for S/ 139.5 million, as well as one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 30.3 million,

partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura for S/ 9.8 million in 2018

4)

Excluding one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 163.0 million in 2019

5)

Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019

Positive evolution of our digital indicators

Digital users and 100% digital customers

  • of digital users and 100% digital customers
    63%

Off-branch transactions

Our digital platform

% of total transactions performed digitally

53%

25%

95%

96%

21%

Dec 2018 Dec 2019

Dec 2018 Dec 2019

Digital users

100% digital customers

Digital sales

N°and % of products sold digitally (thousand)

42%

19%

17%

76%

79%

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Internet and mobile

Other

Digital acquisition of retail customers

N°and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand)

28%

31%

100

171

20

8%

4

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

7

Source: Figures for Interbank as of December 31st, 2019

Continuous growth in digital sales

Savings accounts

Business accounts (Cuenta Negocio)

New digital features recently launched

% of savings accounts opened digitally

% of business accounts opened digitally

34%

62%

41%

16%

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Extracash(1)

SOAT(2)

Instant bank-to-bank transfers

using cellphone number

% of Extracash(1)loans sold digitally% of SOAT(2)policies sold digitally

19%

+10 million potential customers

70%

12%

58%

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

8

Source: Company information as of December 31st, 2019

1) Credit card loans

2) Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance

Banking

Core revenues growth drives improvements in efficiency ratio

Net interest and similar income

Loan provision expense

S/ million

S/ million

NIM(1)

5.7%

5.8%

5.8%

Cost of risk

2.6%

2.6%

1.7%

Adj. NIM after

3.7%

4.0%

3.8%

Adjusted

2.9%

2.6%

2.8%

provisions(2)

cost of risk(3)

+13.6%

724

741

+10.1%

252(2)

652

229(2)

224

42

20

104

698

209

148

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Total other income

Other expenses

S/ million

S/ million

% Revenues

30.6%

30.1%

31.9%

Efficiency

40.6%

39.2%

37.7%(1)

ratio

+13.8%

327

+3.5%

312

399

412

413

287

4Q18

32Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Reported figures

Adjustments

Growth

  1. Excluding theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19
  2. Excluding (i) theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (iii) reversion of loan loss provisions for

10

S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

  1. Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk

profile on customers

11.2% YoY loan growth, +15.8% in retail loans

Performing loans

Breakdown of loans

S/ million

S/ million

%chg

%chg

System's growth(1)

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Consumer loans

+11.2%

+5.7%

33,839

31,435

34,956

Credit cards

4,871.3

5,662.4

5,870.0

3.7%

20.5%

Other consumer

5,539.1

6,189.2

6,365.2

2.8%

14.9%

Total consumer loans

10,410.4

11,851.6

12,235.1

3.2%

17.5%

Mortgages

6,130.6

6,723.8

6,926.0

3.0%

13.0%

Total retail loans

16,541.1

18,575.5

19,161.2

3.2%

15.8%

Total commercial loans(2)

14,893.6

15,263.8

15,794.5

3.5%

6.0%

Total loans(2)

31,434.7

33,839.3

34,955.7

3.3%

11.2%

15,264

15,795

(45%)

14,894

(45%)

(47%)

16,541

18,575

19,161

(55%)

(55%)

(53%)

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Retail

Commercial

Market share in loans(1)

bps

bps

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Consumer loans:

Credit cards(3)

24.6%

27.1%

27.1%

0

250

Other consumer

20.0%

19.9%

19.8%

-10

-20

Total consumer loans

21.9%

22.9%

22.9%

0

100

Mortgages

14.2%

14.5%

14.7%

20

50

Total retail loans

18.2%

18.9%

19.0%

10

80

Total commercial loans

8.7%

8.8%

8.9%

10

20

Total loans

12.0%

12.5%

12.6%

10

60

1)

Based on SBS figures

11

2)

Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19

3)

Annual increase in credit cards market share was partially attributed to the exclusion of Banco Cencosud from the banking system statistics. Banco Cencosud held 3.8% of the banking system's credit cards

market as of Feb-19

Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, +50 bps in market share

Funding structure

S/ million

%chg

%chg

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Deposits

31,291.8

33,741.8

35,577.8

5.4%

13.7%

Retail

14,328.4

15,316.3

15,981.9

4.3%

11.5%

Commercial(1)

16,963.4

18,425.5

19,595.9

6.4%

15.5%

Due to banks

3,968.8

4,125.9

3,831.4

-7.1%

-3.5%

Bonds

5,386.9

7,226.5

5,805.5

-19.7%

7.8%

Total

40,647.5

45,094.3

45,214.6

0.3%

11.2%

Average cost of funding(2)

2.9%

2.9%

2.8%

-10 bps

-10 bps

(55%)

Funding breakdown

S/ million

LDR(3)

103.8%

103.8%

System's

108.2%

105.0%

LDR(3)

+11.2%

45,094

40,64717%

14%

101.6%

106.0%

45,215

13%

8%

(55%)

(53%)

Market share in deposits(2)

bps

bps

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Retail deposits

13.0%

13.5%

13.5%

0

50

Commercial deposits(1)

12.3%

12.1%

13.1%

100

80

Total deposits (47%)

(45%)

(45%)

12.6%

12.7%

13.3%

60

70

10%

41%

9%

40%

43%

78%

35%34%

35%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Retail deposits

Commercial deposits

Due to banks

Bonds

12

1)

Includes institutional and others

2)

Average cost of funding exclude the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Average cost of funding was 3.1% in 4Q19

3)

Loan-to-deposit ratio based on SBS figures

Gradual improvement in risk profile

Expected loss

Expected loss - Retail banking by product

Stock of provisions (% of total exposure)

Stock of provisions (% of total exposure)

6.1%

10.3%

5.8%

5.6%

5.8%

5.7%

9.6%

5.5%

5.5%

5.5%

9.2%

9.2%

9.1%

9.0%

9.1%

9.1%

Update

of IFRS9

4.2%

models

3.9%

3.8%

3.8%

3.8%

3.8%

3.8%

6.1%

6.1%

3.5%

5.9%

5.8%

6.0%

5.1%

5.1%

5.1%

2.1%

1.9%

1.8%

1.8%

1.7%

1.8%

1.7%

1.3%

1.9%

1.9%

1.8%

1.7%

1.8%

1.8%

1.7%

1.7%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Total

Retail

Commercial

Credit cards

Consumer(1)

Mortgages

13

Source: Company information as of December 31st, 2019

1) Excludes credit cards

FY19 adjusted cost of risk relatively stable

Cost of risk

2.5%(1)

2.6%(2)

2.2%

2.2%

2018

2019

CoR

Adjusted CoR

Cost of risk - Retail and commercial banking

Non-performing exposure

NPL coverage

130.4%

117.7%

ratio

11.6%

8.9%

2.9%

2.9%

2018

2019

(S2+S3) ratio

NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans)

Cost of risk - Retail banking by product

Retail

4.0%

Reported

3.8%

4.5%(2)

2018

2019

Commercial

0.9%(1)

0.3%

Reported

0.0%

Reported

0.4%(2)

2018

2019

Consumer

Credit cards

Mortgages

2.0%

10.6%

Reported

Reported

3.0%

2.7%(2)

9.5%

11.4%(2)

0.2%

0.2%

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

Reported figures

Adjustments

  1. Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18 and (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18
  2. Excluding (i) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk

14

profile on customers: S/ 54.0 million in commercial loans and S/ 50.2 million in retail loans (S/ 46.8 million in credit cards and S/ 3.4 million in other consumer loans)

4Q19 adjusted cost of risk decreased 10 bps YoY

Cost of risk

2.9%(1)

2.8%(2)

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

1.7%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

CoR

Adjusted CoR

Non-performing exposure

NPL coverage

130.4%

126.4%

117.7%

ratio

11.6%

9.5%

8.9%

2.9%

3.0%

2.9%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

(S2+S3) ratio

NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans)

Cost of risk - Retail and commercial banking

Cost of risk - Retail banking by product

Retail

3.8%

Reported

4.6%

4.3%

4.8%(2)

4Q18

3Q19

3Q19

Commercial

0.9%(1)

0.4%

Reported

-1.0%

Reported

0.4%

0.4%(2)

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Consumer

Credit cards

Mortgages

3.0%

8.7%

Reported

Reported

3.3%

3.2%(2)

11.2%

11.1%

11.8%(2)

0.6%

2.6%

0.3%

0.1%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Reported figures

Adjustments

1)

Excluding reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18

15

2)

Excluding reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers: S/ 54.0 million in commercial loans and S/ 50.2 million in

retail loans (S/ 46.8 million in credit cards and S/ 3.4 million in other consumer loans)

CET1 improved 100 bps YoY

Capital ratio evolution

Capital ratios

Tier I

Tier II

CET1

Banking system

14.7%

15.3%

14.8%

14.9%

14.6%

Total Capital

16.4%

Ratio

15.8%

16.1%

15.4%

15.2%

4.4%

4.4%

4.3%

4.1%

3.9%

10.6%

10.6%

11.4%

11.6%

10.2%

11.4%

12.0%

11.8%

11.3%

11.3%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

  • Interbank's capital ratio of 15.2%, above regulatoryrisk-adjusted minimum capital ratio requirement of 11.6%
  • 4Q19 CET1 increased YoY, to 11.6%, despite 14.2% growth in RWA

16

Source: Company information and SBS as of December 31st, 2019

Insurance

FY19 gross premiums plus collections(1)increased 6.9%; Interseguro remains market leader in annuities

Yearly gross premiums plus collections by business unit

Quarterly gross premiums plus collections by business unit

S/ million

Annuities

market

30.2%

28.9%

share(2)

937

155

840

4

239

207

136

130

782

836

175

178

283

270

S/ million

Annuities market share(2)

214

32.2%

-10.9%(1)254

39

54

34

49

78

26.1%25.3%

202

191

62

61

34

35

4232

6463

2018

2019

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

18

Annuities

Private Annuities

Individual life

Retail Insurance

D&S

1)

Excluding gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018, for S/ 154.6 million in 2018 and S/ 39.3 million in 4Q18

2)

Net premiums' market share

Interseguro's investment portfolio increased 10.7% YoY

Investment portfolio

Results from investments(1)

S/ million

S/ million

ROIP(2)

6.0%

6.3%

6.0%

+10.7%

12,303

12,436

+7.7%

11,236

962

972

191

184

987

926

1,063

170

860

10,41510,401

9,390

Impact of IFRS9

and impairments: 4Q18: S/ +29 mm 3Q19: n.m. 4Q19: S/ -16 mm

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Fixed Income

Equity and Mutual Funds

Real Estate

19

1)

Only includes transactions related to investments

2)

ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.0% in 4Q18, 6.2% in 3Q19 and 6.5% in 4Q19

Wealth

Management

Strong growth in other income and fees

Net interest and similar income

S/ million

-16.3%

30

27

25

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Other income(1)

S/ million

30

5

-9

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19 M2M

impact: S/ +32.5 mm

Fees from financial services

S/ million

Fees/AUM(1)

0.9%

0.9%

1.0%

+13.0%

47

42

41

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Revenues

S/ million

+34.8%

102

75

59

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

21

1) Corresponds to Inteligo Bank and Interfondos

Sustained growth in AUM and loans

AUM

Loans

S/ million

+4.3%

S/ million

+6.1%

18,341

+3.1%

18,087

1,625

1,5761,569

17,593

4Q183Q194Q194Q183Q194Q19

Other expenses

Net profit

S/ million

S/ million

ROAE

22.9%

11.7%(1)

34.1%(1)

+10.9%

+57.6%

35

+4.1%

33

71(1)

29

4

1

1

45

M2M impact:

31

(1)

(2)

23(1)

70

S/ +32.5 mm

32

4

19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Reported figures

Adjustments

Reported growth

Adjusted growth

% change in USD

22

1) Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million and S/ 1.3 million in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Including this effect, ROAE was 9.7% in 3Q19 and 33.6% in 4Q19

Guidance

Guidance FY20

2019

Guidance

FY20

IFS

ROAE(1)

18.6%

17% - 19%

System loan

growth(4)

2019

5.7%

Guidance

FY20

~ 7%

2019

Banking

ROAE(1)(2) 21.3%

2019

Insurance

ROAE 14.2%

Wealth2019Management

ROAE(3)23.3%

Guidance

FY20

18% - 20%

Banking

Guidance

FY20

~ 15%

Guidance

FY20

~ 25%

Loan growth(5)

NIM(1)

NIM after

Prov.(1)(6)

Cost of risk(6)

Efficiency ratio(1)

CET1

11.2%

5.7%

3.9%

2.6%

37.7%

11.6%

Low

double-digit 5.7% - 5.9%

4.0% - 4.2%

2.4% - 2.7%

  • 40%
  • 10%
  1. Excluding theone-offimpact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 18.3% in 2019
  2. Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1Q19
  3. Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million in 3Q19 and s/ 1.3 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Inteligo's ROAE was 24.7% in 2019

244) Under Local GAAP

  1. Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19
  2. 2019 reported cost of risk at 2.2%. 2019 adjusted cost of risk at 2.6%, excluding (i) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million after taxes in 2Q19 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

Summary

Takeaways

Banking

Insurance

Wealth

Management

Intercorp

Financial

Services

Strong growth and profitability in 4Q19 and FY19

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 21.3%
  • 11.2% YoY loan growth(2), with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system
  • Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, resulting in 50 bps market share growth
  • FY19 cost of risk remained stable at 2.2%, while FY19 adjusted cost of risk(3)increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6%
  • CET1 improved 100 bps YoY, to 11.6%

Profitability continued to improve with FY19 ROAE at 14.2% and 4Q19 at 14.7%

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(4)grew 56.5% YoY
  • 6.9% YoY growth in gross premiums plus collections(5)
  • ROIP(6)increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019
  • 10.7% YoY growth in the investment portfolio

Solid year in earnings with ROAE at 25.3%(7)

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(7)up 4.1% YoY
  • 4.3% YoY AUM growth in 2019, or 6.1% excluding FX effect
  • Strong growth in fees for the second consecutive quarter coupled with improved market conditions byyear-end

Strong earnings growth QoQ and YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 18.6%

  • FY19 adjusted net profit(1)grew 19.7% YoY
  • 10.6% increase in total revenues(1); adjusted efficiency ratio(1)improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0%
  • Continued positive evolution of digital indicators

1)

At our banking segment, excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/

42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19. At IFS, excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

2)

Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19

3)

Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million

26

in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

4)

Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18

5)

Excluding gross premiums form disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018

6)

ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019

7)

Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019

Appendix

IFS 4Q19 Statement of financial position

Intercorp Financial Services' Statement of financial position

S/ million

%chg

%chg

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Assets

Cash and due from banks and inter-bank funds

8,875.4

11,710.7

11,203.4

-4.3%

26.2%

Financial investments

17,629.4

18,353.2

19,073.5

3.9%

8.2%

Loans, net of unearned interest

34,325.7

36,880.4

38,531.6

4.5%

12.3%

Impairment allowance for loans

-1,364.8

-1,465.1

-1,394.8

-4.8%

2.2%

Property, furniture and equipment, net

622.5

879.8

917.8

4.3%

47.4%

Other assets

3,656.1

5,045.8

3,187.9

-36.8%

-12.8%

Total assets

63,744.4

71,404.9

71,519.5

0.2%

12.2%

Liabilities and equity

Deposits and obligations

33,682.0

36,277.2

38,093.2

5.0%

13.1%

Due to banks and correspondents and inter-bank funds

4,293.4

4,468.8

4,148.8

-7.2%

-3.4%

Bonds, notes and other obligations

6,496.8

8,339.3

6,891.1

-17.4%

6.1%

Insurance contract liabilities

10,300.5

11,453.3

11,338.8

-1.0%

10.1%

Other liabilities

1,883.4

2,385.7

2,144.2

-10.1%

13.8%

Total liabilities

56,655.9

62,924.2

62,616.1

-0.5%

10.5%

Equity, net

Equity attributable to IFS' shareholders

7,048.1

8,436.2

8,856.9

5.0%

25.7%

Non-controlling interest

40.4

44.4

46.6

4.9%

15.3%

Total equity, net

7,088.5

8,480.6

8,903.4

5.0%

25.6%

Total liabilities and equity net

63,744.4

71,404.9

71,519.5

0.2%

12.2%

28

IFS FY19 P&L

Intercorp Financial Services' P&L Statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

2017

2018

2019

19/18

18/17

Interest and similar income

3,809.0

4,321.3

4,847.2

12.2%

13.4%

Interest and similar expenses

-1,119.9

-1,170.6

-1,407.9

20.3%

4.5%

Net interest and similar income

2,689.1

3,150.7

3,439.3

9.2%

17.2%

Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries

-827.9

-660.1

-750.8

13.7%

-20.3%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

-20.8

13.1

-6.8

n.m.

n.m.

Net interest and similar income after impairment loss

1,840.4

2,503.7

2,681.7

7.1%

36.0%

Fee income from financial services, net

849.2

874.4

925.9

5.9%

3.0%

Other income

518.0

408.7

592.1

44.9%

-21.1%

Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits

-152.9

-407.5

-295.7

-27.4%

n.m.

Net Premiums

499.5

645.4

649.1

0.6%

29.2%

Adjustment of technical reserves

-240.2

-316.8

-222.5

-29.8%

31.9%

Net claims and benefits incurred

-412.3

-736.0

-722.3

-1.9%

78.5%

Other expenses

-1,710.6

-1,837.5

-1,978.3

7.7%

7.4%

Income before translation result and income tax

1,344.1

1,541.9

1,925.7

24.9%

14.7%

Translation result

15.9

-35.0

17.8

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

-326.5

-415.5

-493.3

18.7%

27.3%

Profit for the period

1,033.5

1,091.4

1,450.1

32.9%

5.6%

Adjusted profit for the period(1)(2)

1,033.5

1,236.2

1,479.1

19.7%

19.6%

Attributable to IFS' shareholders

1,027.4

1,084.3

1,441.3

32.9%

5.5%

EPS

9.61

9.85

12.80

ROAE

19.3%

16.6%

18.3%

Adjusted ROAE(1)(2)

19.3%

18.4%

18.6%

ROAA

2.0%

1.8%

2.1%

Efficiency ratio(1)(2)

36.8%

34.6%

34.0%

29

1)

Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18

2)

Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19

IFS 4Q19 P&L

Intercorp Financial Services' P&L statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Interest and similar income

1,128.6

1,228.9

1,249.9

1.7%

10.7%

Interest and similar expenses

-312.0

-344.6

-385.1

11.7%

23.5%

Net interest and similar income

816.6

884.2

864.7

-2.2%

5.9%

Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries

-208.8

-223.6

-147.9

-33.9%

-29.2%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

10.8

-1.1

-8.3

n.m.

n.m.

Net interest and similar income after impairment loss

618.6

659.5

708.6

7.4%

14.6%

Fee income from financial services, net

232.9

229.8

250.3

8.9%

7.5%

Other income

100.4

141.9

181.9

28.1%

81.2%

Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits

-67.7

-62.9

-79.3

26.0%

17.1%

Net Premiums

172.1

157.5

156.1

-0.9%

-9.3%

Adjustment of technical reserves

-50.4

-37.5

-48.2

28.4%

-4.4%

Net claims and benefits incurred

-189.5

-182.9

-187.2

2.3%

-1.2%

Other expenses

-485.4

-498.0

-513.9

3.2%

5.9%

Income before translation result and income tax

398.7

470.4

547.6

16.4%

37.4%

Translation result

-16.7

-16.8

12.5

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

-101.6

-119.1

-147.3

23.7%

45.0%

Profit for the period

280.3

334.5

412.8

23.4%

47.2%

Adjusted profit for the period(1)

280.3

334.5

441.8

32.1%

57.6%

Attributable to IFS' shareholders

278.6

332.4

410.3

23.4%

47.3%

EPS

2.52

2.94

3.55

ROAE

15.9%

16.8%

19.0%

Adjusted ROAE(1)

15.9%

16.8%

20.3%

ROAA

1.8%

1.9%

2.3%

Efficiency ratio(1)

35.3%

34.6%

33.1%

1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19

30

Banking segment's FY19 P&L

Banking Segment's P&L Statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

2017

2018

2019

19/18

18/17

Interest and similar income

3,346.2

3,559.1

4,074.0

14.5%

6.4%

Interest and similar expenses

-1,047.1

-1,067.7

-1,290.1

20.8%

2.0%

Net interest and similar income

2,299.1

2,491.4

2,783.9

11.7%

8.4%

Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries

-830.5

-660.9

-750.8

13.6%

-20.4%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

-

-0.1

0.0

n.m.

n.m.

Net interest and similar income after impairment loss

1,468.7

1,830.5

2,033.2

11.1%

24.6%

Fee income from financial services, net

740.5

759.5

827.1

8.9%

2.6%

Other income

368.3

309.7

434.3

40.2%

-15.9%

Other expenses

-1,399.2

-1,502.7

-1,611.5

7.2%

7.4%

Income before translation result and income tax

1,178.2

1,397.0

1,683.1

20.5%

18.6%

Translation result

13.9

-10.2

-5.6

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

-298.6

-375.9

-449.0

19.4%

25.9%

Profit for the period

893.5

1,010.9

1,228.5

21.5%

13.1%

ROAE(1)(2)

20.1%

20.2%

21.3%

Efficiency ratio(1)(2)

40.0%

40.9%

38.0%

NIM(1)

5.5%

5.5%

5.7%

NIM on loans

9.5%

9.0%

8.7%

Adjusted NIM after provisions(1)(3)

3.5%

3.9%

3.9%

1)

Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19

31

2)

Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19

3)

Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8

million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.2 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers

Banking segment's 4Q19 P&L

Banking Segment's P&L statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Interest and similar income

937.7

1,038.2

1,051.7

1.3%

12.2%

Interest and similar expenses

-285.4

-314.6

-353.2

12.3%

23.8%

Net interest and similar income

652.3

723.6

698.5

-3.5%

7.1%

Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries

-208.8

-223.6

-147.9

-33.9%

-29.2%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

-0.1

-0.0

0.0

n.m.

n.m.

Net interest and similar income after impairment loss

443.4

500.0

550.6

10.1%

24.2%

Fee income from financial services, net

208.8

213.4

219.7

3.0%

5.2%

Other income

78.7

98.6

107.3

8.8%

36.4%

Other expenses

-399.0

-411.8

-413.1

0.3%

3.5%

Income before translation result and income tax

331.9

400.2

464.5

16.1%

40.0%

Translation result

-5.0

1.2

-3.3

n.m.

-33.8%

Income tax

-88.0

-110.2

-123.7

12.3%

40.7%

Profit for the period

238.9

291.2

337.5

15.9%

41.3%

ROAE(1)

18.0%

19.8%

23.6%

Efficiency ratio(1)

40.6%

39.2%

37.7%

NIM(1)

5.7%

5.8%

5.8%

NIM on loans

8.8%

9.0%

8.5%

Adjusted NIM after provisions(1)(2)

3.7%

4.0%

3.8%

  1. Excluding theone-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19
  2. Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due tofine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on
    32customers

Banking segment's net profit IFRS vs. Local GAAP

Net profit - IFRS

S/ million

+53.4%

366(1)

29

291

239

337

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Net profit - Local GAAP

S/ million

+9.3%

391

263

288(1)

29

259

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Net profit bridge from Local GAAP to IFRS (4Q19)

S/ million

105

29

2

11

11

Includes

S/ 1.9 mm

adjustment due

to adoption of

Retail:

IFRS 16

337

Reclassification

of fees on

S/ +45.4 mm

259

Commercial:

loans, from

interest

S/+59.8 mm

income to fee

income

Net profit

Net interest

Fee income

Impairment

Deferred

Other

Net profit

(SBS) 4Q19

and similar

from

loss on loans,

income tax

(IFRS) 4Q19

income

financial

net of

services, net

recoveries

Reductions

Gains

33

1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19

Dollarization decreased in retail and commercial loans

Total loans

Retail loans

Commercial loans

% PEN

68%

70%

89%

91%

57%

58%

System

27%

26%

73%

74%

2018

2019

7%

6%

93%

94%

2018

2019

49%51%

51%

49%

2018

2019

Retail loans breakdown

Commercial loans breakdown

Consumer(1)

Credit cards

Mortgages

Corporate

Medium

Small & Micro

96%

97%

1%

1%

99%

99%

2018

2019

34

Source: SBS as of December 31st, 2019

  1. Excluding credit cards

92%

92%

6%

5%

94%

95%

2018

2019

83%

86%

14%

12%

88%

86%

2018

2019

PEN

50% 51%

52% 52%

48%

48%

2018

2019

USD

58% 60%

49% 56%

51%

44%

2018

2019

95%

96%

4%

3%

96%

97%

2018

2019

Other expenses grew 7.2% YoY in FY19

Growth in other expenses

YoY growth in other expenses by line

% YoY growth

+13.7%

+5.9%

+23.8%

+1.9%

+7.2%

10

• Efficiency ratio at 39.6%(1)in 2019,

28

compared to 40.9% in 2018

37

Total expenses / Assets ratio at 3.0%

34

Mainly related

in 2019, 20 bps below the 3.2%

1,611

registered in 2018

to credit card

Personnel:

expenses

S/ +29 mm

(+5.3%)

IT Services:

Profit sharing:

S/ +8 mm

1,503

S/ +17 mm

(+9.9%)

(+9.6%)

Amortization:

S/ +17 mm

(+23.3%)

Other expenses

Technology

Salaries and

Marketing and

Other

Other expenses

2018

employee

credit card

2019

benefits

expenses

Gains

35

1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

Other expenses grew 3.5% YoY in 4Q19

Growth in other expenses

YoY growth in other expenses by line

% YoY growth

+19.1%

+1.2%

+17.4%

-4.2%

+3.5%

2

6

6

Efficiency ratio at 37.7%(1)in 4Q19,

compared to 39.2% in 3Q19 and

12

40.6% in 4Q18

Personnel:

S/ +6 mm

Mainly related

(+4.5%)

to credit card

Profit sharing:

Total expenses / Assets ratio at 3.1%

expenses

S/ -4 mm

IT Services:

(-16.2%)

in 4Q19, stable QoQ but 30 bps

S/ +8 mm

(+16.8%)

412

below the 3.4% registered in 4Q18

377

Amortization:

S/ +5 mm

(+24.2%)

Other expenses

Technology

Salaries and

Marketing and

Other

Other expenses

4Q18

employee

credit card

4Q19

benefits

expenses

Reductions

Gains

36

1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19

Insurance segment's FY19 P&L

Insurance Segment's P&L Statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

2017

2018

2019

19/18

18/17

Interest and similar income

334.8

611.0

612.5

0.3%

82.5%

Interest and similar expenses

-19.7

-54.3

-56.4

3.8%

175.7%

Net Interest and similar income

315.0

556.6

556.1

-0.1%

76.7%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

-5.5

11.3

-6.2

n.m.

n.m.

Net Interest and similar income after impairment loss

309.5

568.0

550.0

-3.2%

83.5%

Fee income from financial services, net

-3.7

-4.6

-4.0

-13.3%

24.4%

Other income

112.9

67.6

169.0

n.m.

-40.1%

Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits

-152.9

-407.5

-295.7

-27.4%

n.m.

Net premiums

499.5

645.4

649.1

0.6%

29.2%

Adjustment of technical reserves

-240.2

-316.8

-222.5

-29.8%

31.9%

Net claims and benefits incurred

-412.3

-736.0

-722.3

-1.9%

78.5%

Other expenses

-226.8

-273.7

-298.7

9.2%

20.6%

Income before translation result and income tax

39.0

-50.1

120.6

n.m.

n.m.

Translation result

0.9

-11.4

9.8

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

0.0

-

-

n.m.

n.m.

Profit for the period

39.9

-61.5

130.4

n.m.

n.m.

Attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

n.m.

n.m.

Profit attributable to shareholders

39.9

-61.5

130.4

n.m.

n.m.

New mortality tables impact on technical reserves

0.1

-144.8

-

n.m.

n.m.

Profit excluding change in mortality tables

40.0

83.3

130.4

56.5%

108.5%

ROAE

7.0%

n.m.

14.2%

ROAE excl. change in mortality tables

7.0%

9.4%

14.2%

Efficiency ratio

15.9%

14.4%

13.1%

37

Insurance segment's 4Q19 P&L

Insurance Segment's P&L Statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Interest and similar income

148.5

148.0

155.6

5.2%

4.8%

Interest and similar expenses

-13.5

-14.5

-16.0

10.5%

18.5%

Net Interest and similar income

135.0

133.5

139.6

4.6%

3.4%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

11.0

-0.6

-8.3

n.m.

n.m.

Net Interest and similar income after impairment loss

146.0

132.9

131.3

-1.2%

-10.1%

Fee income from financial services, net

-1.1

-1.2

-0.8

-30.5%

-27.5%

Other income

19.1

54.9

50.6

-7.7%

n.m.

Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits

-67.7

-62.9

-79.3

26.0%

17.1%

Net premiums

172.1

157.5

156.1

-0.9%

-9.3%

Adjustment of technical reserves

-50.4

-37.5

-48.2

28.4%

-4.4%

Net claims and benefits incurred

-189.5

-182.9

-187.2

2.3%

-1.2%

Other expenses

-73.2

-74.8

-78.9

5.5%

7.8%

Income before translation result and income tax

23.1

48.8

22.9

-53.0%

-0.5%

Translation result

-5.3

-14.9

11.7

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

-

-

-

n.m.

n.m.

Profit for the period

17.8

34.0

34.7

2.1%

94.9%

Attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

n.m.

n.m.

Profit attributable to shareholders

17.8

34.0

34.7

2.1%

94.9%

ROAE

7.8%

14.9%

14.7%

Efficiency ratio

14.2%

11.9%

13.8%

38

Net insurance underwriting result at S/ -79.0 million due to higher adjustment of technical reserves

Net premiums

Adjustment of technical reserves

S/ million

S/ million

172

157

156

50

8

48

52

61

59

38

34

33

34

78

64

63

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Annuities

Individual life

Retail Insurance

D&S

Net claims and benefits incurred

Net insurance underwriting result

S/ million

Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits (S/ million)

189

183

187

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

12

18

14

1

17

1

2

159

163

171

-68

-63

-79

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Annuities

Individual life

Retail Insurance

D&S

39

Insurance segment's FY19 net profit bridge to IFRS

S/ million

Includes net

results on

valuation of RE

Investments:

S/ -193 MM

52Different attributable

expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura

197

436

57

130

Net profit (SBS) 2019

Underwriting result

Investment results

Goodwill and Interest and Similar

Net profit (IFRS) 2019

Expenses

Reductions

40

Insurance segment's 4Q19 net profit IFRS vs. Local GAAP

Net profit - IFRS

Net profit bridge from Local GAAP to IFRS (4Q19)

S/ million

S/ million

+94.8%

34

35

13

18

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

108

90

5

14

Net profit - Local GAAP

38

35

S/ million

Net profit

Underwriting

Net results on

Impairments

Translation

Goodwill and

Net profit

-28.1%

(SBS) 4Q19

result

valuation

and Gain/Loss

result

Interest and

(IFRS) 4Q19

of RE

on sale of Sec.

Similar

108

Investments

and Div.

Expenses

61

67

52(1)

37(2)

Reductions

Gains

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

  1. Excludingnon-recurring gain on sale of securities and change in asset allocation strategy of S.Sura's investment portfolio for S/ 4.0 million, as well as one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 6.9 million,

41

partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura for S/ 1.9 million at Interseguro in 4Q18

  1. Excludingone-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 71.2 million at Interseguro in 4Q19

Wealth management segment's FY19 P&L

Wealth Management Segment's P&L Statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

2017

2018

2019

19/18

18/17

Interest and similar income

151.8

154.1

168.0

9.0%

1.5%

Interest and similar expenses

-53.9

-44.1

-61.5

39.4%

-18.1%

Net interest and similar income

97.9

110.0

106.5

-3.2%

12.3%

Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries

2.5

0.8

0.0

n.m.

-69.1%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

-15.3

1.8

-0.7

n.m.

n.m.

Net interest and similar income after impairment loss

85.2

112.6

105.8

-6.0%

32.1%

Fee income from financial services, net

152.0

164.2

164.3

0.1%

8.0%

Other income

76.7

33.2

58.4

75.8%

-56.7%

Other expenses

-111.7

-106.5

-123.3

15.8%

-4.6%

Income before translation result and income tax

202.2

203.5

205.3

0.9%

0.6%

Translation result

1.2

-0.2

1.4

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

-4.3

-5.7

-6.4

12.1%

33.3%

Profit for the period

199.2

197.5

200.3

1.4%

-0.8%

ROAE

26.7%

25.7%

24.7%

Efficiency ratio

33.5%

35.2%

37.3%

42

Wealth management segment's 4Q19 P&L

Wealth Management Segment's P&L Statement

S/ million

%chg

%chg

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

YoY

Interest and similar income

42.1

42.5

41.0

-3.5%

-2.7%

Interest and similar expenses

-12.6

-15.9

-16.3

2.2%

29.5%

Net interest and similar income

29.5

26.6

24.7

-6.9%

-16.3%

Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries

0.0

0.0

0.0

n.m.

85.2%

Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments

-0.2

-0.5

0.0

-96.4%

-91.6%

Net interest and similar income after impairment loss

29.3

26.1

24.7

-5.2%

-15.8%

Fee income from financial services, net

41.6

41.3

47.0

13.8%

13.0%

Other income

4.5

-8.9

30.0

n.m.

n.m.

Other expenses

-28.7

-34.6

-33.2

-4.2%

15.5%

Income before translation result and income tax

46.8

23.9

68.6

n.m.

46.6%

Translation result

0.1

-3.2

2.3

n.m.

n.m.

Income tax

-1.8

-1.7

-1.3

-25.7%

-29.3%

Profit for the period

45.0

18.9

69.6

n.m.

54.6%

ROAE

22.9%

9.7%

33.6%

Efficiency ratio

37.7%

58.6%

32.4%

43

Definitions

Concept

Total revenues

Efficiency ratio

NIM

Interest earning assets

Relevant net income

Definition

Net interest and similar income + Fee income from financial services + Other income + Net premiums earned

(Salaries and employee benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization)

  • (Net interest and similar income + Fee income + Other income + Net premiums earned) (Net interest and similar income) / (Averageinterest-earning assets)

Total loans + total investment available for sale + total cash and due from banks funds

Relevant net income for dividend payments

% Revenues

(Fee income + Other income) / (Net interest income + Fee income + Other income)

Loan-to-deposit ratio

Total gross loans / Deposits

Consumer loans

Consumer loans excluding credit cards

NPL coverage ratio

Stock of provisions / (Exposure under Stage 3 + Refinanced loans)

(S2 + S3) ratio

(Exposure under Stage 2 and Stage 3) / (Total exposure under IFRS 9)

NPL ratio

(Exposure under Stage 3 and refinanced loans) / (Total exposure under IFRS 9)

44

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding IFS' business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of IFS' plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: IFS' strategy and IFS' ability to achieve it; IFS' recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; IFS' possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to IFS' potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to IFS' financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements.

IFS has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of IFS' management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in IFS' forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: (a) IFS' holding company structure; (b) economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (c) changes in Peruvian, Panamanian and Bahamian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks or insurance companies; (d) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services and insurance markets; (e) increased inflation; (f) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (g) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (h) increases in interest rates; (i) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (j) IFS' ability to keep up with technological changes; (k) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of IFS' businesses; (l) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (m) changes in tax laws; (n) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (o) changes in regional or global markets; (p) dependence on sovereign debt in IFS' investment portfolios; (q) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (r) increased costs of funding or IFS' inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (s) a deterioration in the quality of IFS' assets; (t) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (u) changes to accounting standards; (v) changes in actuarial assumptions upon which IFS' annuity business is based; (w) failure to adequately price insurance premiums; (x) decreases in the spread between investment yields and implied interest rates in annuities; (y) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (z) other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for IFS to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can IFS assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to IFS on the date of this corporate presentation. IFS undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to IFS or persons acting on IFS' behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation.

45

Disclaimer

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVIC
03:24aINTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation
PU
03:24aINTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings report
PU
2019INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Trades Above $46 U.S. IPO Price
DJ
2019INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS Files Registration Statement for Proposed Pub..
BU
2014INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (PEN)
Sales 2019 4 654 M
EBIT 2019 2 203 M
Net income 2019 1 357 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 16 553 M
Chart INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 172,52  PEN
Last Close Price 143,38  PEN
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.0.63%4 815
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.72%169 411
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 165
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%61 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.09%50 415
QNB-4.74%49 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group