INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation 0 02/14/2020 | 03:24am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings Presentation 4Q19 & 2019 Results Highlights Banking Insurance Wealth Management Intercorp Financial Services Strong growth and profitability in 4Q19 and FY19 FY19 adjusted net profit (1) grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE (1) at 21.3%

grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE at 21.3% 11.2% YoY loan growth (2) , with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system

, with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, resulting in 50 bps market share growth

FY19 cost of risk remained stable at 2.2%, while FY19 adjusted cost of risk (3) increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6%

increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6% CET1 improved 100 bps YoY, to 11.6% Profitability continued to improve with FY19 ROAE at 14.2% and 4Q19 at 14.7% FY19 adjusted net profit (4) grew 56.5% YoY

grew 56.5% YoY 6.9% YoY growth in gross premiums plus collections (5)

ROIP (6) increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019

increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019 10.7% YoY growth in the investment portfolio Solid year in earnings with ROAE at 25.3%(7) FY19 adjusted net profit (7) up 4.1% YoY

up 4.1% YoY 4.3% YoY AUM growth in 2019, or 6.1% excluding FX effect

Strong growth in fees for the second consecutive quarter coupled with improved market conditions by year-end Strong earnings growth QoQ and YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 18.6% FY19 adjusted net profit (1) grew 19.7% YoY

grew 19.7% YoY 10.6% increase in total revenues (1) ; adjusted efficiency ratio (1) improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0%

; adjusted efficiency ratio improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0% Continued positive evolution of digital indicators At our banking segment, excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19. At IFS, excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19 Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 14) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18 Excluding gross premiums form disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018 ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019 Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019 Strong earnings growth in 2019 Intercorp Financial Services Banking Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 18.4%(1) 18.6%(2) 17.4% excl. ROAE 20.2% 21.3%(4) 19.6% excl. rev. of prov.(3) rev. of prov.(3) 1,236(1) 1,479(2) 1,229 29 3 1,011 -145 1,450 1,225(4) 1,091 2018 2019 2018 2019 Insurance Wealth Management Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 9.4%(1) 14.2% ROAE 25.7% 25.3%(5) 130 198 206(5) 5 83(1) -145 200 -61 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reported figures Adjustments Growth % growth excl. adj. of provisions(3) 1) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 16.6% in 2018 2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 18.3% in 2019 2 3) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 44.3 million after taxes in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 14.2 million after taxes in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 27.4 million after taxes in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 73.4 million after taxes in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers Excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1Q19, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19 Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million in 3Q19 and s/ 1.3 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Inteligo's ROAE was 24.7% IFS key indicators 2019 S/ million IFS Banking Insurance Wealth Management Total revenues(1) Net interest and similar income(2) Efficiency ratio(1) Profit for the period Adjusted profit for the period(1) ROAE Adjusted ROAE(1) ROAA EPS NIM(2) Adjusted NIM after provisions(3) Cost of Risk Adjusted Cost of Risk(4) Fees from financial services BIS ratio (Regulatory Capital) CET1 Gross premiums plus collections(5) Adjustment of technical reserves ROIP(6) AUM (USD) Fees from financial services 2018 2019 %chg YoY 4,907.2 5,426.3 10.6% 3,150.7 3,481.8 10.5% 34.6% 34.0% -60 bps 1,091.4 1,450.1 32.9% 1,236.2 1,479.1 19.7% 16.6% 18.3% 170 bps 18.4% 18.6% 20 bps 1.8% 2.1% 30 bps 9.85 12.80 5.5% 5.7% 20 bps 3.9% 3.9% 0 bps 2.2% 2.2% 0 bps 2.5% 2.6% 10 bps 759.5 827.1 8.9% 15.8% 15.2% -60 bps 10.6% 11.6% 100 bps 782.2 835.8 6.9% 316.8 222.5 -29.8% 5.8% 6.1% 30 bps 5,216 5,534 6.1% 164.2 164.3 0.1% 1) Excluding (i) the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 3) Excluding (i) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (iii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iv) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (v) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 3 4) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 5) Gross premiums plus collections exclude gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018 6) ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019 Strong 4Q19 earnings growth Intercorp Financial Services Banking Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 15.9% 16.8% 20.3%(1) 17.0% excl. ROAE 18.0% 19.8% 23.6%(1) 19.0% excl. rev. of prov.(2) rev. of prov.(2) +57.6% +53.4% +38.4% 442(1) +30.4% 366(1) 335 29 29 280 291 413 239 337 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Insurance Wealth Management Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 7.8% 14.9% 14.7% ROAE 22.9% 11.7%(3) 34.1%(3) +94.9% 34 35 +57.6% 71(3) 1 18 45 M2M impact: 23(3) 4 70 S/ +32.5 mm 19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Reported figures Adjustments Growth % growth excl. adj. of provisions(2) 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' and Interbank's ROAE were 19.0% and 21.8%, respectively 4 2) Reversion of (i) construction sector provisions for S/ 14.2 million after taxes in 4Q18 and (ii) loan loss provisions for S/ 73.4 million after taxes in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 3) Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million and S/ 1.3 million in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Including this effect, ROAE was 9.7% in 3Q19 and 33.6% in 4Q19 IFS key indicators 4Q19 S/ million IFS Banking Insurance Wealth Management Total revenues(1) Net interest and similar income(1) Efficiency ratio(1) Profit for the period Adjusted profit for the period(1) ROAE Adjusted ROAE(1) ROAA EPS NIM(1) Adjusted NIM after provisions(3) Cost of Risk Adjusted Cost of Risk(2) Fees from financial services BIS ratio (Regulatory Capital) CET1 Gross premiums plus collections(4) Adjustment of technical reserves ROIP(5) AUM (USD) Fees from financial services 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 %chg QoQ %chg YoY 1,271.6 1,376.0 1,447.3 5.2% 13.8% 816.6 884.2 907.2 2.6% 11.1% 35.3% 34.6% 33.1% -150 bps -220 bps 280.3 334.5 412.8 23.4% 47.2% 280.3 334.5 441.8 32.1% 57.6% 15.9% 16.8% 19.0% 220 bps 310 bps 15.9% 16.8% 20.3% 350 bps 440 bps 1.8% 1.9% 2.3% 40 bps 50 bps 2.52 2.94 3.55 5.7% 5.8% 5.8% 0 bps 10 bps 3.7% 4.0% 3.8% -20 bps 10 bps 2.6% 2.6% 1.7% -90 bps -90 bps 2.9% 2.6% 2.8% 20 bps -10 bps 208.8 213.4 219.7 3.0% 5.2% 15.8% 15.4% 15.2% -20 bps -60 bps 10.6% 11.4% 11.6% 20 bps 100 bps 214.4 201.6 190.9 -5.3% -10.9% 50.4 37.5 48.2 28.4% -4.4% 6.0% 6.3% 6.0% -30 bps 0 bps 5,216 5,346 5,534 3.5% 6.1% 41.6 41.3 47.0 13.8% 13.0% 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 2) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 3) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on 5 customers and (iii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 4) Gross premiums plus collections exclude gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018 5) ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.0% in 4Q18, 6.2% in 3Q19 and 6.5% in 4Q19 Relevant net income grew 17.8% in 2019 Local GAAP & IFRS Interbank - Local GAAP Interseguro - Local GAAP Inteligo - IFRS Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million Net profit in S/ million ROAE 21.3% 22.0% Adj. 20.0%(1) 20.0%(2) ROAE 1,222 1,040 1,222 1,040 32.4% 20.0%(3) 361 201(3) 31.9% 21.1%(4) 436 273(4) 25.7% 24.7% 25.7% 25.3%(5) 198 200 2018 2019 20182019 2018 2019 Reported figures Adjustments Growth 1) Adjusted for S/ 128.6 million due to the net gain on sale of securities, partially offset by the effect of voluntary provisions for the construction sector for S/ 100.0 million, net of taxes and workers profit sharing for S/ 28.3 million in 1Q18, as well as the reversion of such voluntary provisions for S/ 4.5 million in 1Q18, S/ 10.0 million in 2Q18 and S/ 15.5 million in 4Q18, net of taxes and workers profit sharing for S/ 1.4 million in 1Q18, S/ 3.3 million in 2Q18 and S/ 5.1 million in 4Q18 2) Adjusted for S/ 32.4 million due to the net gain on sale of Interfondos in 1Q19, S/ 117.0 million due to the net gain on sale of securities in 3Q19 and S/ 29.0 million due to the net one-off impact of a Liability Management 6 transaction in 4Q19 3) Excluding non-recurring gain on sale of securities and change in asset allocation strategy of S.Sura's investment portfolio for S/ 139.5 million, as well as one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 30.3 million, partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura for S/ 9.8 million in 2018 4) Excluding one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 163.0 million in 2019 5) Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019 Positive evolution of our digital indicators Digital users and 100% digital customers of digital users and 100% digital customers

63% Off-branch transactions Our digital platform % of total transactions performed digitally 53% 25% 95% 96% 21% Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Digital users 100% digital customers Digital sales N°and % of products sold digitally (thousand) 42% 19% 17% 76% 79% Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Internet and mobile Other Digital acquisition of retail customers N°and % of monthly retail customers "born digitally" (thousand) 28% 31% 100 171 20 8% 4 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 7 Source: Figures for Interbank as of December 31st, 2019 Continuous growth in digital sales Savings accounts Business accounts (Cuenta Negocio) New digital features recently launched % of savings accounts opened digitally % of business accounts opened digitally 34% 62% 41% 16% Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Extracash(1) SOAT(2) Instant bank-to-bank transfers using cellphone number % of Extracash(1)loans sold digitally% of SOAT(2)policies sold digitally 19% +10 million potential customers 70% 12% 58% Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 8 Source: Company information as of December 31st, 2019 1) Credit card loans 2) Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance Banking Core revenues growth drives improvements in efficiency ratio Net interest and similar income Loan provision expense S/ million S/ million NIM(1) 5.7% 5.8% 5.8% Cost of risk 2.6% 2.6% 1.7% Adj. NIM after 3.7% 4.0% 3.8% Adjusted 2.9% 2.6% 2.8% provisions(2) cost of risk(3) +13.6% 724 741 +10.1% 252(2) 652 229(2) 224 42 20 104 698 209 148 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Total other income Other expenses S/ million S/ million % Revenues 30.6% 30.1% 31.9% Efficiency 40.6% 39.2% 37.7%(1) ratio +13.8% 327 +3.5% 312 399 412 413 287 4Q18 32Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Reported figures Adjustments Growth Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19 Excluding (i) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (iii) reversion of loan loss provisions for 10 S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 11.2% YoY loan growth, +15.8% in retail loans Performing loans Breakdown of loans S/ million S/ million %chg %chg System's growth(1) 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Consumer loans +11.2% +5.7% 33,839 31,435 34,956 Credit cards 4,871.3 5,662.4 5,870.0 3.7% 20.5% Other consumer 5,539.1 6,189.2 6,365.2 2.8% 14.9% Total consumer loans 10,410.4 11,851.6 12,235.1 3.2% 17.5% Mortgages 6,130.6 6,723.8 6,926.0 3.0% 13.0% Total retail loans 16,541.1 18,575.5 19,161.2 3.2% 15.8% Total commercial loans(2) 14,893.6 15,263.8 15,794.5 3.5% 6.0% Total loans(2) 31,434.7 33,839.3 34,955.7 3.3% 11.2% 15,264 15,795 (45%) 14,894 (45%) (47%) 16,541 18,575 19,161 (55%) (55%) (53%) 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Retail Commercial Market share in loans(1) bps bps 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Consumer loans: Credit cards(3) 24.6% 27.1% 27.1% 0 250 Other consumer 20.0% 19.9% 19.8% -10 -20 Total consumer loans 21.9% 22.9% 22.9% 0 100 Mortgages 14.2% 14.5% 14.7% 20 50 Total retail loans 18.2% 18.9% 19.0% 10 80 Total commercial loans 8.7% 8.8% 8.9% 10 20 Total loans 12.0% 12.5% 12.6% 10 60 1) Based on SBS figures 11 2) Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19 3) Annual increase in credit cards market share was partially attributed to the exclusion of Banco Cencosud from the banking system statistics. Banco Cencosud held 3.8% of the banking system's credit cards market as of Feb-19 Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, +50 bps in market share Funding structure S/ million %chg %chg 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Deposits 31,291.8 33,741.8 35,577.8 5.4% 13.7% Retail 14,328.4 15,316.3 15,981.9 4.3% 11.5% Commercial(1) 16,963.4 18,425.5 19,595.9 6.4% 15.5% Due to banks 3,968.8 4,125.9 3,831.4 -7.1% -3.5% Bonds 5,386.9 7,226.5 5,805.5 -19.7% 7.8% Total 40,647.5 45,094.3 45,214.6 0.3% 11.2% Average cost of funding(2) 2.9% 2.9% 2.8% -10 bps -10 bps (55%) Funding breakdown S/ million LDR(3) 103.8% 103.8% System's 108.2% 105.0% LDR(3) +11.2% 45,094 40,64717% 14% 101.6% 106.0% 45,215 13% 8% (55%) (53%) Market share in deposits(2) bps bps 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Retail deposits 13.0% 13.5% 13.5% 0 50 Commercial deposits(1) 12.3% 12.1% 13.1% 100 80 Total deposits (47%) (45%) (45%) 12.6% 12.7% 13.3% 60 70 10% 41% 9% 40% 43% 78% 35%34% 35% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Retail deposits Commercial deposits Due to banks Bonds 12 1) Includes institutional and others 2) Average cost of funding exclude the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Average cost of funding was 3.1% in 4Q19 3) Loan-to-deposit ratio based on SBS figures Gradual improvement in risk profile Expected loss Expected loss - Retail banking by product Stock of provisions (% of total exposure) Stock of provisions (% of total exposure) 6.1% 10.3% 5.8% 5.6% 5.8% 5.7% 9.6% 5.5% 5.5% 5.5% 9.2% 9.2% 9.1% 9.0% 9.1% 9.1% Update of IFRS9 4.2% models 3.9% 3.8% 3.8% 3.8% 3.8% 3.8% 6.1% 6.1% 3.5% 5.9% 5.8% 6.0% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% 2.1% 1.9% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% 1.8% 1.7% 1.3% 1.9% 1.9% 1.8% 1.7% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% 1.7% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Total Retail Commercial Credit cards Consumer(1) Mortgages 13 Source: Company information as of December 31st, 2019 1) Excludes credit cards FY19 adjusted cost of risk relatively stable Cost of risk 2.5%(1) 2.6%(2) 2.2% 2.2% 2018 2019 CoR Adjusted CoR Cost of risk - Retail and commercial banking Non-performing exposure NPL coverage 130.4% 117.7% ratio 11.6% 8.9% 2.9% 2.9% 2018 2019 (S2+S3) ratio NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans) Cost of risk - Retail banking by product Retail 4.0% Reported 3.8% 4.5%(2) 2018 2019 Commercial 0.9%(1) 0.3% Reported 0.0% Reported 0.4%(2) 2018 2019 Consumer Credit cards Mortgages 2.0% 10.6% Reported Reported 3.0% 2.7%(2) 9.5% 11.4%(2) 0.2% 0.2% 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reported figures Adjustments Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18 and (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 Excluding (i) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk 14 profile on customers: S/ 54.0 million in commercial loans and S/ 50.2 million in retail loans (S/ 46.8 million in credit cards and S/ 3.4 million in other consumer loans) 4Q19 adjusted cost of risk decreased 10 bps YoY Cost of risk 2.9%(1) 2.8%(2) 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 1.7% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 CoR Adjusted CoR Non-performing exposure NPL coverage 130.4% 126.4% 117.7% ratio 11.6% 9.5% 8.9% 2.9% 3.0% 2.9% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 (S2+S3) ratio NPL ratio (S3 + refinanced loans) Cost of risk - Retail and commercial banking Cost of risk - Retail banking by product Retail 3.8% Reported 4.6% 4.3% 4.8%(2) 4Q18 3Q19 3Q19 Commercial 0.9%(1) 0.4% Reported -1.0% Reported 0.4% 0.4%(2) 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Consumer Credit cards Mortgages 3.0% 8.7% Reported Reported 3.3% 3.2%(2) 11.2% 11.1% 11.8%(2) 0.6% 2.6% 0.3% 0.1% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Reported figures Adjustments 1) Excluding reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 15 2) Excluding reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers: S/ 54.0 million in commercial loans and S/ 50.2 million in retail loans (S/ 46.8 million in credit cards and S/ 3.4 million in other consumer loans) CET1 improved 100 bps YoY Capital ratio evolution Capital ratios Tier I Tier II CET1 Banking system 14.7% 15.3% 14.8% 14.9% 14.6% Total Capital 16.4% Ratio 15.8% 16.1% 15.4% 15.2% 4.4% 4.4% 4.3% 4.1% 3.9% 10.6% 10.6% 11.4% 11.6% 10.2% 11.4% 12.0% 11.8% 11.3% 11.3% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Interbank's capital ratio of 15.2%, above regulatory risk-adjusted minimum capital ratio requirement of 11.6%

risk-adjusted minimum capital ratio requirement of 11.6% 4Q19 CET1 increased YoY, to 11.6%, despite 14.2% growth in RWA 16 Source: Company information and SBS as of December 31st, 2019 Insurance FY19 gross premiums plus collections(1)increased 6.9%; Interseguro remains market leader in annuities Yearly gross premiums plus collections by business unit Quarterly gross premiums plus collections by business unit S/ million Annuities market 30.2% 28.9% share(2) 937 155 840 4 239 207 136 130 782 836 175 178 283 270 S/ million Annuities market share(2) 214 32.2% -10.9%(1)254 39 54 34 49 78 26.1%25.3% 202 191 62 61 34 35 4232 6463 2018 2019 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 18 Annuities Private Annuities Individual life Retail Insurance D&S 1) Excluding gross premiums from disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018, for S/ 154.6 million in 2018 and S/ 39.3 million in 4Q18 2) Net premiums' market share Interseguro's investment portfolio increased 10.7% YoY Investment portfolio Results from investments(1) S/ million S/ million ROIP(2) 6.0% 6.3% 6.0% +10.7% 12,303 12,436 +7.7% 11,236 962 972 191 184 987 926 1,063 170 860 10,41510,401 9,390 Impact of IFRS9 and impairments: 4Q18: S/ +29 mm 3Q19: n.m. 4Q19: S/ -16 mm 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Fixed Income Equity and Mutual Funds Real Estate 19 1) Only includes transactions related to investments 2) ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.0% in 4Q18, 6.2% in 3Q19 and 6.5% in 4Q19 Wealth Management Strong growth in other income and fees Net interest and similar income S/ million -16.3% 30 27 25 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Other income(1) S/ million 30 5 -9 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 M2M impact: S/ +32.5 mm Fees from financial services S/ million Fees/AUM(1) 0.9% 0.9% 1.0% +13.0% 47 42 41 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Revenues S/ million +34.8% 102 75 59 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 21 1) Corresponds to Inteligo Bank and Interfondos Sustained growth in AUM and loans AUM Loans S/ million +4.3% S/ million +6.1% 18,341 +3.1% 18,087 1,625 1,5761,569 17,593 4Q183Q194Q194Q183Q194Q19 Other expenses Net profit S/ million S/ million ROAE 22.9% 11.7%(1) 34.1%(1) +10.9% +57.6% 35 +4.1% 33 71(1) 29 4 1 1 45 M2M impact: 31 (1) (2) 23(1) 70 S/ +32.5 mm 32 4 19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Reported figures Adjustments Reported growth Adjusted growth % change in USD 22 1) Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million and S/ 1.3 million in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Including this effect, ROAE was 9.7% in 3Q19 and 33.6% in 4Q19 Guidance Guidance FY20 2019 Guidance FY20 IFS ROAE(1) 18.6% 17% - 19% System loan growth(4) 2019 5.7% Guidance FY20 ~ 7% 2019 Banking ROAE(1)(2) 21.3% 2019 Insurance ROAE 14.2% Wealth2019Management ROAE(3)23.3% Guidance FY20 18% - 20% Banking Guidance FY20 ~ 15% Guidance FY20 ~ 25% Loan growth(5) NIM(1) NIM after Prov.(1)(6) Cost of risk(6) Efficiency ratio(1) CET1 11.2% 5.7% 3.9% 2.6% 37.7% 11.6% Low double-digit 5.7% - 5.9% 4.0% - 4.2% 2.4% - 2.7% 40%

10% Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19. Including this effect, IFS' ROAE was 18.3% in 2019 Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 32.4 million after taxes in 1Q19 Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 4.0 million in 3Q19 and s/ 1.3 million in 4Q19. Including this effect, Inteligo's ROAE was 24.7% in 2019 244) Under Local GAAP Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19 2019 reported cost of risk at 2.2%. 2019 adjusted cost of risk at 2.6%, excluding (i) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million after taxes in 2Q19 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers Summary Takeaways Banking Insurance Wealth Management Intercorp Financial Services Strong growth and profitability in 4Q19 and FY19 FY19 adjusted net profit (1) grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE (1) at 21.3%

grew 21.2% YoY, with adjusted ROAE at 21.3% 11.2% YoY loan growth (2) , with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system

, with a 17.5% increase in retail loans, outpacing the system Retail deposits grew 11.5% YoY, resulting in 50 bps market share growth

FY19 cost of risk remained stable at 2.2%, while FY19 adjusted cost of risk (3) increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6%

increased 10 bps YoY, to 2.6% CET1 improved 100 bps YoY, to 11.6% Profitability continued to improve with FY19 ROAE at 14.2% and 4Q19 at 14.7% FY19 adjusted net profit (4) grew 56.5% YoY

grew 56.5% YoY 6.9% YoY growth in gross premiums plus collections (5)

ROIP (6) increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019

increased 30 bps to 6.1% in 2019 10.7% YoY growth in the investment portfolio Solid year in earnings with ROAE at 25.3%(7) FY19 adjusted net profit (7) up 4.1% YoY

up 4.1% YoY 4.3% YoY AUM growth in 2019, or 6.1% excluding FX effect

Strong growth in fees for the second consecutive quarter coupled with improved market conditions by year-end Strong earnings growth QoQ and YoY, with adjusted ROAE(1)at 18.6% FY19 adjusted net profit (1) grew 19.7% YoY

grew 19.7% YoY 10.6% increase in total revenues (1) ; adjusted efficiency ratio (1) improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0%

; adjusted efficiency ratio improved 60 bps YoY, to 34.0% Continued positive evolution of digital indicators 1) At our banking segment, excluding (i) the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19, and (ii) the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19. At IFS, excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 2) Excluding loan repo transactions for S/ 510.0 million recorded in 4Q19 3) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million 26 in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers 4) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18 5) Excluding gross premiums form disability and survivorship contract of S. Sura that expired in December 2018 6) ROIP excluding the impact of IFRS 9 in mark-to-market of securities and one-off impairments on financial investments was 5.7% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019 7) Excluding asset amortization from Interfondos' acquisition for S/ 5.4 million in 2019 Appendix IFS 4Q19 Statement of financial position Intercorp Financial Services' Statement of financial position S/ million %chg %chg 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Assets Cash and due from banks and inter-bank funds 8,875.4 11,710.7 11,203.4 -4.3% 26.2% Financial investments 17,629.4 18,353.2 19,073.5 3.9% 8.2% Loans, net of unearned interest 34,325.7 36,880.4 38,531.6 4.5% 12.3% Impairment allowance for loans -1,364.8 -1,465.1 -1,394.8 -4.8% 2.2% Property, furniture and equipment, net 622.5 879.8 917.8 4.3% 47.4% Other assets 3,656.1 5,045.8 3,187.9 -36.8% -12.8% Total assets 63,744.4 71,404.9 71,519.5 0.2% 12.2% Liabilities and equity Deposits and obligations 33,682.0 36,277.2 38,093.2 5.0% 13.1% Due to banks and correspondents and inter-bank funds 4,293.4 4,468.8 4,148.8 -7.2% -3.4% Bonds, notes and other obligations 6,496.8 8,339.3 6,891.1 -17.4% 6.1% Insurance contract liabilities 10,300.5 11,453.3 11,338.8 -1.0% 10.1% Other liabilities 1,883.4 2,385.7 2,144.2 -10.1% 13.8% Total liabilities 56,655.9 62,924.2 62,616.1 -0.5% 10.5% Equity, net Equity attributable to IFS' shareholders 7,048.1 8,436.2 8,856.9 5.0% 25.7% Non-controlling interest 40.4 44.4 46.6 4.9% 15.3% Total equity, net 7,088.5 8,480.6 8,903.4 5.0% 25.6% Total liabilities and equity net 63,744.4 71,404.9 71,519.5 0.2% 12.2% 28 IFS FY19 P&L Intercorp Financial Services' P&L Statement S/ million %chg %chg 2017 2018 2019 19/18 18/17 Interest and similar income 3,809.0 4,321.3 4,847.2 12.2% 13.4% Interest and similar expenses -1,119.9 -1,170.6 -1,407.9 20.3% 4.5% Net interest and similar income 2,689.1 3,150.7 3,439.3 9.2% 17.2% Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries -827.9 -660.1 -750.8 13.7% -20.3% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments -20.8 13.1 -6.8 n.m. n.m. Net interest and similar income after impairment loss 1,840.4 2,503.7 2,681.7 7.1% 36.0% Fee income from financial services, net 849.2 874.4 925.9 5.9% 3.0% Other income 518.0 408.7 592.1 44.9% -21.1% Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits -152.9 -407.5 -295.7 -27.4% n.m. Net Premiums 499.5 645.4 649.1 0.6% 29.2% Adjustment of technical reserves -240.2 -316.8 -222.5 -29.8% 31.9% Net claims and benefits incurred -412.3 -736.0 -722.3 -1.9% 78.5% Other expenses -1,710.6 -1,837.5 -1,978.3 7.7% 7.4% Income before translation result and income tax 1,344.1 1,541.9 1,925.7 24.9% 14.7% Translation result 15.9 -35.0 17.8 n.m. n.m. Income tax -326.5 -415.5 -493.3 18.7% 27.3% Profit for the period 1,033.5 1,091.4 1,450.1 32.9% 5.6% Adjusted profit for the period(1)(2) 1,033.5 1,236.2 1,479.1 19.7% 19.6% Attributable to IFS' shareholders 1,027.4 1,084.3 1,441.3 32.9% 5.5% EPS 9.61 9.85 12.80 ROAE 19.3% 16.6% 18.3% Adjusted ROAE(1)(2) 19.3% 18.4% 18.6% ROAA 2.0% 1.8% 2.1% Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 36.8% 34.6% 34.0% 29 1) Excluding the aggregate negative effect of new mortality tables in our insurance segment for S/ 144.8 million in 2Q18 2) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19 IFS 4Q19 P&L Intercorp Financial Services' P&L statement S/ million %chg %chg 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Interest and similar income 1,128.6 1,228.9 1,249.9 1.7% 10.7% Interest and similar expenses -312.0 -344.6 -385.1 11.7% 23.5% Net interest and similar income 816.6 884.2 864.7 -2.2% 5.9% Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries -208.8 -223.6 -147.9 -33.9% -29.2% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments 10.8 -1.1 -8.3 n.m. n.m. Net interest and similar income after impairment loss 618.6 659.5 708.6 7.4% 14.6% Fee income from financial services, net 232.9 229.8 250.3 8.9% 7.5% Other income 100.4 141.9 181.9 28.1% 81.2% Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits -67.7 -62.9 -79.3 26.0% 17.1% Net Premiums 172.1 157.5 156.1 -0.9% -9.3% Adjustment of technical reserves -50.4 -37.5 -48.2 28.4% -4.4% Net claims and benefits incurred -189.5 -182.9 -187.2 2.3% -1.2% Other expenses -485.4 -498.0 -513.9 3.2% 5.9% Income before translation result and income tax 398.7 470.4 547.6 16.4% 37.4% Translation result -16.7 -16.8 12.5 n.m. n.m. Income tax -101.6 -119.1 -147.3 23.7% 45.0% Profit for the period 280.3 334.5 412.8 23.4% 47.2% Adjusted profit for the period(1) 280.3 334.5 441.8 32.1% 57.6% Attributable to IFS' shareholders 278.6 332.4 410.3 23.4% 47.3% EPS 2.52 2.94 3.55 ROAE 15.9% 16.8% 19.0% Adjusted ROAE(1) 15.9% 16.8% 20.3% ROAA 1.8% 1.9% 2.3% Efficiency ratio(1) 35.3% 34.6% 33.1% 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19 30 Banking segment's FY19 P&L Banking Segment's P&L Statement S/ million %chg %chg 2017 2018 2019 19/18 18/17 Interest and similar income 3,346.2 3,559.1 4,074.0 14.5% 6.4% Interest and similar expenses -1,047.1 -1,067.7 -1,290.1 20.8% 2.0% Net interest and similar income 2,299.1 2,491.4 2,783.9 11.7% 8.4% Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries -830.5 -660.9 -750.8 13.6% -20.4% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments - -0.1 0.0 n.m. n.m. Net interest and similar income after impairment loss 1,468.7 1,830.5 2,033.2 11.1% 24.6% Fee income from financial services, net 740.5 759.5 827.1 8.9% 2.6% Other income 368.3 309.7 434.3 40.2% -15.9% Other expenses -1,399.2 -1,502.7 -1,611.5 7.2% 7.4% Income before translation result and income tax 1,178.2 1,397.0 1,683.1 20.5% 18.6% Translation result 13.9 -10.2 -5.6 n.m. n.m. Income tax -298.6 -375.9 -449.0 19.4% 25.9% Profit for the period 893.5 1,010.9 1,228.5 21.5% 13.1% ROAE(1)(2) 20.1% 20.2% 21.3% Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 40.0% 40.9% 38.0% NIM(1) 5.5% 5.5% 5.7% NIM on loans 9.5% 9.0% 8.7% Adjusted NIM after provisions(1)(3) 3.5% 3.9% 3.9% 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19 31 2) Excluding the gain on sale of Interfondos from Interbank to Inteligo for S/ 52.6 million, or S/ 32.4 million after taxes, in 1Q19 3) Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 62.9 million in 2Q18; (ii) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18; (iii) reversion of payroll deduction loan provisions for S/ 38.8 million in 2Q19 and (iv) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.2 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on customers Banking segment's 4Q19 P&L Banking Segment's P&L statement S/ million %chg %chg 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Interest and similar income 937.7 1,038.2 1,051.7 1.3% 12.2% Interest and similar expenses -285.4 -314.6 -353.2 12.3% 23.8% Net interest and similar income 652.3 723.6 698.5 -3.5% 7.1% Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries -208.8 -223.6 -147.9 -33.9% -29.2% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments -0.1 -0.0 0.0 n.m. n.m. Net interest and similar income after impairment loss 443.4 500.0 550.6 10.1% 24.2% Fee income from financial services, net 208.8 213.4 219.7 3.0% 5.2% Other income 78.7 98.6 107.3 8.8% 36.4% Other expenses -399.0 -411.8 -413.1 0.3% 3.5% Income before translation result and income tax 331.9 400.2 464.5 16.1% 40.0% Translation result -5.0 1.2 -3.3 n.m. -33.8% Income tax -88.0 -110.2 -123.7 12.3% 40.7% Profit for the period 238.9 291.2 337.5 15.9% 41.3% ROAE(1) 18.0% 19.8% 23.6% Efficiency ratio(1) 40.6% 39.2% 37.7% NIM(1) 5.7% 5.8% 5.8% NIM on loans 8.8% 9.0% 8.5% Adjusted NIM after provisions(1)(2) 3.7% 4.0% 3.8% Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.1 million after taxes, in 4Q19 Excluding (i) reversion of construction sector provisions for S/ 20.1 million in 4Q18 and (ii) reversion of loan loss provisions for S/ 104.1 million in 4Q19 due to fine-tuning of IFRS9 models reflecting improved risk profile on

32 customers Banking segment's net profit IFRS vs. Local GAAP Net profit - IFRS S/ million +53.4% 366(1) 29 291 239 337 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Net profit - Local GAAP S/ million +9.3% 391 263 288(1) 29 259 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Net profit bridge from Local GAAP to IFRS (4Q19) S/ million 105 29 2 11 11 Includes S/ 1.9 mm adjustment due to adoption of Retail: IFRS 16 337 Reclassification of fees on S/ +45.4 mm 259 Commercial: loans, from interest S/+59.8 mm income to fee income Net profit Net interest Fee income Impairment Deferred Other Net profit (SBS) 4Q19 and similar from loss on loans, income tax (IFRS) 4Q19 income financial net of services, net recoveries Reductions Gains 33 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction for S/ 29.0 million after taxes in 4Q19 Dollarization decreased in retail and commercial loans Total loans Retail loans Commercial loans % PEN 68% 70% 89% 91% 57% 58% System 27% 26% 73% 74% 2018 2019 7% 6% 93% 94% 2018 2019 49%51% 51% 49% 2018 2019 Retail loans breakdown Commercial loans breakdown Consumer(1) Credit cards Mortgages Corporate Medium Small & Micro 96% 97% 1% 1% 99% 99% 2018 2019 34 Source: SBS as of December 31st, 2019 Excluding credit cards 92% 92% 6% 5% 94% 95% 2018 2019 83% 86% 14% 12% 88% 86% 2018 2019 PEN 50% 51% 52% 52% 48% 48% 2018 2019 USD 58% 60% 49% 56% 51% 44% 2018 2019 95% 96% 4% 3% 96% 97% 2018 2019 Other expenses grew 7.2% YoY in FY19 Growth in other expenses YoY growth in other expenses by line % YoY growth +13.7% +5.9% +23.8% +1.9% +7.2% 10 • Efficiency ratio at 39.6%(1)in 2019, 28 compared to 40.9% in 2018 37 • Total expenses / Assets ratio at 3.0% 34 Mainly related in 2019, 20 bps below the 3.2% 1,611 registered in 2018 to credit card Personnel: expenses S/ +29 mm (+5.3%) IT Services: Profit sharing: S/ +8 mm 1,503 S/ +17 mm (+9.9%) (+9.6%) Amortization: S/ +17 mm (+23.3%) Other expenses Technology Salaries and Marketing and Other Other expenses 2018 employee credit card 2019 benefits expenses Gains 35 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 Other expenses grew 3.5% YoY in 4Q19 Growth in other expenses YoY growth in other expenses by line % YoY growth +19.1% +1.2% +17.4% -4.2% +3.5% 2 6 6 • Efficiency ratio at 37.7%(1)in 4Q19, compared to 39.2% in 3Q19 and 12 40.6% in 4Q18 Personnel: S/ +6 mm Mainly related (+4.5%) to credit card Profit sharing: Total expenses / Assets ratio at 3.1% expenses • S/ -4 mm IT Services: (-16.2%) in 4Q19, stable QoQ but 30 bps S/ +8 mm (+16.8%) 412 below the 3.4% registered in 4Q18 377 Amortization: S/ +5 mm (+24.2%) Other expenses Technology Salaries and Marketing and Other Other expenses 4Q18 employee credit card 4Q19 benefits expenses Reductions Gains 36 1) Excluding the one-off impact of a Liability Management transaction in our banking segment for S/ 42.5 million, or S/ 29.0 million after taxes, in 4Q19 Insurance segment's FY19 P&L Insurance Segment's P&L Statement S/ million %chg %chg 2017 2018 2019 19/18 18/17 Interest and similar income 334.8 611.0 612.5 0.3% 82.5% Interest and similar expenses -19.7 -54.3 -56.4 3.8% 175.7% Net Interest and similar income 315.0 556.6 556.1 -0.1% 76.7% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments -5.5 11.3 -6.2 n.m. n.m. Net Interest and similar income after impairment loss 309.5 568.0 550.0 -3.2% 83.5% Fee income from financial services, net -3.7 -4.6 -4.0 -13.3% 24.4% Other income 112.9 67.6 169.0 n.m. -40.1% Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits -152.9 -407.5 -295.7 -27.4% n.m. Net premiums 499.5 645.4 649.1 0.6% 29.2% Adjustment of technical reserves -240.2 -316.8 -222.5 -29.8% 31.9% Net claims and benefits incurred -412.3 -736.0 -722.3 -1.9% 78.5% Other expenses -226.8 -273.7 -298.7 9.2% 20.6% Income before translation result and income tax 39.0 -50.1 120.6 n.m. n.m. Translation result 0.9 -11.4 9.8 n.m. n.m. Income tax 0.0 - - n.m. n.m. Profit for the period 39.9 -61.5 130.4 n.m. n.m. Attributable to non-controlling interest - - - n.m. n.m. Profit attributable to shareholders 39.9 -61.5 130.4 n.m. n.m. New mortality tables impact on technical reserves 0.1 -144.8 - n.m. n.m. Profit excluding change in mortality tables 40.0 83.3 130.4 56.5% 108.5% ROAE 7.0% n.m. 14.2% ROAE excl. change in mortality tables 7.0% 9.4% 14.2% Efficiency ratio 15.9% 14.4% 13.1% 37 Insurance segment's 4Q19 P&L Insurance Segment's P&L Statement S/ million %chg %chg 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Interest and similar income 148.5 148.0 155.6 5.2% 4.8% Interest and similar expenses -13.5 -14.5 -16.0 10.5% 18.5% Net Interest and similar income 135.0 133.5 139.6 4.6% 3.4% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments 11.0 -0.6 -8.3 n.m. n.m. Net Interest and similar income after impairment loss 146.0 132.9 131.3 -1.2% -10.1% Fee income from financial services, net -1.1 -1.2 -0.8 -30.5% -27.5% Other income 19.1 54.9 50.6 -7.7% n.m. Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits -67.7 -62.9 -79.3 26.0% 17.1% Net premiums 172.1 157.5 156.1 -0.9% -9.3% Adjustment of technical reserves -50.4 -37.5 -48.2 28.4% -4.4% Net claims and benefits incurred -189.5 -182.9 -187.2 2.3% -1.2% Other expenses -73.2 -74.8 -78.9 5.5% 7.8% Income before translation result and income tax 23.1 48.8 22.9 -53.0% -0.5% Translation result -5.3 -14.9 11.7 n.m. n.m. Income tax - - - n.m. n.m. Profit for the period 17.8 34.0 34.7 2.1% 94.9% Attributable to non-controlling interest - - - n.m. n.m. Profit attributable to shareholders 17.8 34.0 34.7 2.1% 94.9% ROAE 7.8% 14.9% 14.7% Efficiency ratio 14.2% 11.9% 13.8% 38 Net insurance underwriting result at S/ -79.0 million due to higher adjustment of technical reserves Net premiums Adjustment of technical reserves S/ million S/ million 172 157 156 50 8 48 52 61 59 38 34 33 34 78 64 63 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Annuities Individual life Retail Insurance D&S Net claims and benefits incurred Net insurance underwriting result S/ million Total premiums earned minus claims and benefits (S/ million) 189 183 187 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 12 18 14 1 17 1 2 159 163 171 -68 -63 -79 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Annuities Individual life Retail Insurance D&S 39 Insurance segment's FY19 net profit bridge to IFRS S/ million Includes net results on valuation of RE Investments: S/ -193 MM 52Different attributable expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura 197 436 57 130 Net profit (SBS) 2019 Underwriting result Investment results Goodwill and Interest and Similar Net profit (IFRS) 2019 Expenses Reductions 40 Insurance segment's 4Q19 net profit IFRS vs. Local GAAP Net profit - IFRS Net profit bridge from Local GAAP to IFRS (4Q19) S/ million S/ million +94.8% 34 35 13 18 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 108 90 5 14 Net profit - Local GAAP 38 35 S/ million Net profit Underwriting Net results on Impairments Translation Goodwill and Net profit -28.1% (SBS) 4Q19 result valuation and Gain/Loss result Interest and (IFRS) 4Q19 of RE on sale of Sec. Similar 108 Investments and Div. Expenses 61 67 52(1) 37(2) Reductions Gains 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Excluding non-recurring gain on sale of securities and change in asset allocation strategy of S.Sura's investment portfolio for S/ 4.0 million, as well as one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 6.9 million, 41 partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of S. Sura for S/ 1.9 million at Interseguro in 4Q18 Excluding one-off valuation of real estate investments for S/ 71.2 million at Interseguro in 4Q19 Wealth management segment's FY19 P&L Wealth Management Segment's P&L Statement S/ million %chg %chg 2017 2018 2019 19/18 18/17 Interest and similar income 151.8 154.1 168.0 9.0% 1.5% Interest and similar expenses -53.9 -44.1 -61.5 39.4% -18.1% Net interest and similar income 97.9 110.0 106.5 -3.2% 12.3% Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries 2.5 0.8 0.0 n.m. -69.1% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments -15.3 1.8 -0.7 n.m. n.m. Net interest and similar income after impairment loss 85.2 112.6 105.8 -6.0% 32.1% Fee income from financial services, net 152.0 164.2 164.3 0.1% 8.0% Other income 76.7 33.2 58.4 75.8% -56.7% Other expenses -111.7 -106.5 -123.3 15.8% -4.6% Income before translation result and income tax 202.2 203.5 205.3 0.9% 0.6% Translation result 1.2 -0.2 1.4 n.m. n.m. Income tax -4.3 -5.7 -6.4 12.1% 33.3% Profit for the period 199.2 197.5 200.3 1.4% -0.8% ROAE 26.7% 25.7% 24.7% Efficiency ratio 33.5% 35.2% 37.3% 42 Wealth management segment's 4Q19 P&L Wealth Management Segment's P&L Statement S/ million %chg %chg 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ YoY Interest and similar income 42.1 42.5 41.0 -3.5% -2.7% Interest and similar expenses -12.6 -15.9 -16.3 2.2% 29.5% Net interest and similar income 29.5 26.6 24.7 -6.9% -16.3% Impairment loss on loans, net of recoveries 0.0 0.0 0.0 n.m. 85.2% Recovery (loss) due to impairment of financial investments -0.2 -0.5 0.0 -96.4% -91.6% Net interest and similar income after impairment loss 29.3 26.1 24.7 -5.2% -15.8% Fee income from financial services, net 41.6 41.3 47.0 13.8% 13.0% Other income 4.5 -8.9 30.0 n.m. n.m. Other expenses -28.7 -34.6 -33.2 -4.2% 15.5% Income before translation result and income tax 46.8 23.9 68.6 n.m. 46.6% Translation result 0.1 -3.2 2.3 n.m. n.m. Income tax -1.8 -1.7 -1.3 -25.7% -29.3% Profit for the period 45.0 18.9 69.6 n.m. 54.6% ROAE 22.9% 9.7% 33.6% Efficiency ratio 37.7% 58.6% 32.4% 43 Definitions Concept Total revenues Efficiency ratio NIM Interest earning assets Relevant net income Definition Net interest and similar income + Fee income from financial services + Other income + Net premiums earned (Salaries and employee benefits + Administrative expenses + Depreciation and amortization) (Net interest and similar income + Fee income + Other income + Net premiums earned) (Net interest and similar income) / (Average interest-earning assets) Total loans + total investment available for sale + total cash and due from banks funds Relevant net income for dividend payments % Revenues (Fee income + Other income) / (Net interest income + Fee income + Other income) Loan-to-deposit ratio Total gross loans / Deposits Consumer loans Consumer loans excluding credit cards NPL coverage ratio Stock of provisions / (Exposure under Stage 3 + Refinanced loans) (S2 + S3) ratio (Exposure under Stage 2 and Stage 3) / (Total exposure under IFRS 9) NPL ratio (Exposure under Stage 3 and refinanced loans) / (Total exposure under IFRS 9) 44 Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements This corporate presentation contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this corporate presentation regarding IFS' business, financial condition, results of operations and certain of IFS' plans, objectives, assumptions, projections, expectations or beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those concerning: IFS' strategy and IFS' ability to achieve it; IFS' recent developments; expectations regarding sales, profitability and growth; IFS' possible or assumed future results of operations; capital expenditures and investment plans; adequacy of capital; and financing plans. In addition, this corporate presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to IFS' potential exposure to various types of market risks, such as macroeconomic risk, Peru specific risks, foreign exchange rate risk, interest rate risks and other risks related to IFS' financial performance. The words "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "is expected to," "anticipate," "believe," "future," "continue," "help," "estimate," "plan," "schedule," "intend," "should," "would be," "seeks," "estimates," "shall," or the negative or other variations thereof, as well as other similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts, are or may indicate forward-looking statements. IFS has based these forward-looking statements on its management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views reflect the best judgment of IFS' management but involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in IFS' forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Although we believe that the estimates reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such estimates may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: (a) IFS' holding company structure; (b) economic, business and political developments in Peru and globally; (c) changes in Peruvian, Panamanian and Bahamian and other foreign laws and regulations, including the adoption of new capital requirements for banks or insurance companies; (d) increased competition in the Peruvian financial services and insurance markets; (e) increased inflation; (f) exchange rate instability and government measures to control foreign exchange rates; (g) developments affecting the purchasing power of middle income consumers or consumer spending generally; (h) increases in interest rates; (i) downturns in the capital markets and changes in capital markets in general that affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Peru or Peruvian companies or securities issued by Peruvian companies; (j) IFS' ability to keep up with technological changes; (k) the inability to obtain the capital we need for further expansion of IFS' businesses; (l) the inability to attract and retain key personnel; (m) changes in tax laws; (n) severe weather, natural disasters and adverse climate changes; (o) changes in regional or global markets; (p) dependence on sovereign debt in IFS' investment portfolios; (q) credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults of borrowers; (r) increased costs of funding or IFS' inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms or at all; (s) a deterioration in the quality of IFS' assets; (t) allowances for impairment losses may be inadequate; (u) changes to accounting standards; (v) changes in actuarial assumptions upon which IFS' annuity business is based; (w) failure to adequately price insurance premiums; (x) decreases in the spread between investment yields and implied interest rates in annuities; (y) dependence on information technology systems and cybersecurity risks; and (z) other risks and uncertainties. Additionally, new risks and uncertainties can emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for IFS to predict all future risks and uncertainties, nor can IFS assess their potential impact. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements included in this corporate presentation are based on information available to IFS on the date of this corporate presentation. IFS undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to IFS or persons acting on IFS' behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this corporate presentation. 45 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Intercorp Financial Services Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:23:08 UTC 0 Latest news on INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVIC 03:24a INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings presentation PU 03:24a INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Earnings report PU 2019 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : Trades Above $46 U.S. IPO Price DJ 2019 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2016 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2015 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2014 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES : IFS Files Registration Statement for Proposed Pub.. BU 2014 INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA

Financials (PEN) Sales 2019 4 654 M EBIT 2019 2 203 M Net income 2019 1 357 M Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 4,14% P/E ratio 2019 11,9x P/E ratio 2020 10,6x Capi. / Sales2019 3,56x Capi. / Sales2020 3,37x Capitalization 16 553 M Chart INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 172,52 PEN Last Close Price 143,38 PEN Spread / Highest target 29,8% Spread / Average Target 20,3% Spread / Lowest Target 13,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. 0.63% 4 815 AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -8.72% 169 411 POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. 0.00% 66 165 BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --.--% 61 340 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 6.09% 50 415 QNB -4.74% 49 423