Intercorp Financial Services : IFS announces 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Press Release

Intercorp Financial Services announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Lima, Peru - March 18, 2020 --Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today that the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on March 31, 2020 in first call at 08:30 a.m. at Jirón Carlos Villarán No. 140, 5th Floor, La Victoria, Lima, Perú. In the case that the first call does not reach quorum as set for under IFS's Bylaws, the second call will take place on April 07, 2020, at the same time and place described previously. The following agenda will be discussed:

Approval of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2019. Approval of the Audited Individual and Consolidated Financial Information for the fiscal year 2019. Approval of Net Profit Allocation and Dividend Distribution for the fiscal year 2019. Approval of 2020 Dividend Policy. Delegation of powers of the approval of designation of the External Auditors and determination of their compensation for IFS and subsidiaries for the fiscal year 2020 to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Approval of the members of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee compensation.

Shareholders may attend the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting in person or by proxy. Proxy letters must be registered with the Company, sent by email to the Investor Relations Office (ir@intercorp.com.pe), at least 48 hours in advance of the date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Likewise, it is hereby evidenced that all information regarding the agenda to be discussed in the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as well as a valid proxy letter for shareholders' representation and the related guidelines, are available on IFS' website (www.ifs.com.pe).

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

