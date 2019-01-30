Log in
INTERDIGITAL, INC.
InterDigital Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

01/30/2019

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial performance and other company matters.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit http://www.interdigital.com/  and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call (877) 260-1479 within the United States or +1 (334) 323-0522 from outside the United States. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on February 21st and give the operator conference ID number 8691260.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET February 21st through 1:00 p.m. ET February 26th. To access the recorded replay, call +1 (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 8691260.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814		 

InterDigitalLogo-2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
