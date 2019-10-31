InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2019 recurring revenue was $72.1 million, compared to recurring revenue of $75.0 million in third quarter 2018. This decrease was driven by lower royalties from one of our Taiwanese licensees.

Third quarter 2019 operating expenses were $68.7 million, compared to $62.2 million in third quarter 2018. The increase was primarily driven by $15.8 million in costs related to the acquisition of Technicolor SA's (Euronext Paris:TCH) (OTCQX:TCLRY) patent licensing business and Research and Innovation (R&I) research and development organization. Of those, $6.2 million were either transaction, integration or amortization expenses.

Third quarter 2019 net income1 was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share compared to net income1 of $21.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in third quarter 2018.

“In third quarter we were successful at holding expenses below our expectations, and we remain completely on track to bring our expenses to the levels we saw prior to the acquisition of the Technicolor licensing business and the expansion of our R&D footprint,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital. “Those efforts came together with redoubled licensing efforts that resulted in new successes in fourth quarter, highlighting the strength and operating leverage of our business model.”

Additional Highlights

In third quarter 2019, the company recorded $125.5 million of cash provided by operating activities, compared to $170.4 million of cash provided by operating activities in third quarter 2018. The company generated $117.0 million of free cash flow 2 in third quarter 2019, compared to $160.7 million of free cash flow generated in third quarter 2018. Free cash flow is driven by the timing of cash collections under fixed-fee agreements. Ending cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2019 totaled $0.9 billion.

In third quarter 2019, the company recognized a tax benefit of $0.2 million compared to a tax benefit of $21.1 million in third quarter 2018.

Other Income (Expense), net in third quarter 2019 included $8.5 million to record the gain resulting from the sale of the company's Hillcrest Laboratories product business to a subsidiary of CEVA, Inc. As part of the transaction, the company retained substantially all of the Hillcrest patent assets that it acquired in 2016. This gain was partially offset by the recognition of a $3.3 million loss resulting from a partial impairment of one of the company's long-term investments.

Shortly after third quarter 2019, the company added two new patent licensees, ZTE Corporation and Google.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that the acquisition of the Technicolor patent licensing business provides the company with a significant potential benefit. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "goal," "see," and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those identified in this press release, as well as the following: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or acceleration in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with InterDigital's roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize the company's technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for the company's current or new technologies and products to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of the company's technologies and products; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on the company of, the Tax Reform Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding the Tax Reform Act; (ix) difficulties or delays in integrating the Technicolor patent licensing business; (x) failure to accurately forecast the long-term value and costs of the Technicolor business or of certain assets acquired in the transaction; (xi) the resolution of current legal or regulatory proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal or regulatory proceedings or adverse rulings in such legal or regulatory proceedings; (xii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; and (xiii) changes in the company's business strategy.

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for noncontrolling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2 Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company's ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company's cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, technology licenses and investments in patents. InterDigital's computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A detailed reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Variable patent royalty revenue $ 4,683 $ 13,645 $ 22,557 $ 26,322 Fixed-fee royalty revenue 63,736 60,272 190,345 178,207 Current patent royalties 68,419 73,917 212,902 204,529 Non-current patent royalties (370 ) 128 (4,908 ) 25,489 Total patent royalties 68,049 74,045 207,994 230,018 Patent sales 750 — 975 — Current technology solutions revenue 3,724 1,034 7,794 2,060 $ 72,523 $ 75,079 $ 216,763 $ 232,078 OPERATING EXPENSES: Patent administration and licensing 34,772 32,077 108,196 85,480 Development 20,506 17,276 56,028 49,279 Selling, general and administrative 13,471 12,806 40,000 38,569 68,749 62,159 204,224 173,328 Income from operations 3,774 12,920 12,539 58,750 INTEREST EXPENSE (10,920 ) (9,039 ) (30,305 ) (27,242 ) OTHER INCOME (NET) 7,803 (4,914 ) 23,772 2,106 Income (loss) before income taxes 657 (1,033 ) 6,006 33,614 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (PROVISION) 178 21,143 (3,007 ) 25,001 NET INCOME $ 835 $ 20,110 $ 2,999 $ 58,615 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,399 ) (1,642 ) (4,175 ) (4,333 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 2,234 $ 21,752 $ 7,174 $ 62,948 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 0.07 $ 0.63 $ 0.23 $ 1.81 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 31,130 34,651 31,757 34,687 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 0.07 $ 0.61 $ 0.22 $ 1.77 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 31,308 35,607 32,010 35,614 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.05 $ 1.05

Note: Certain revisions have been made to prior period amounts.





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 657 $ (1,033 ) $ 6,006 $ 33,614 Taxes paid (6,713 ) (13,660 ) (16,483 ) (24,459 ) Non-cash expenses 29,524 32,163 86,139 70,959 Change in deferred revenue 63,629 36,989 875 9,822 Increase (decrease) in operating working capital, deferred charges and other 38,402 115,926 (4,561 ) 86,681 Capital spending and capitalized patent costs (8,483 ) (9,678 ) (29,185 ) (25,727 ) FREE CASH FLOW 117,016 160,707 42,791 150,890 Long-term investments — (436 ) — (6,686 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash required — (142,985 ) — (142,985 ) Acquisition of patents — — — (2,250 ) Proceeds from sale of business 10,000 — 10,000 — Proceeds from noncontrolling interest — — 10,333 — Dividends paid (10,894 ) (12,153 ) (33,683 ) (36,472 ) Taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (179 ) (91 ) (4,316 ) (8,479 ) Payments on long-term debt — — (221,091 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — — 400,000 — Purchase of convertible bond hedge — — (72,000 ) — Payment for warrant unwind — — (4,184 ) — Prepayment penalty on long-term debt — — (10,763 ) — Proceeds from hedge unwind — — 9,038 — Proceeds from issuance of warrants — — 47,600 — Payments of debt issuance costs (1,075 ) — (8,375 ) — Share repurchases — (34,336 ) (171,269 ) (43,508 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options — 2,432 2 6,362 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 440 593 4,392 (575 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS $ 115,308 $ (26,269 ) $ (1,525 ) $ (83,703 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 DECEMBER 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash & short-term investments $ 947,623 $ 945,780 Accounts receivable (net) 23,355 35,032 Other current assets 51,545 43,438 Property & equipment and patents (net) 458,975 464,618 Other long-term assets (net) 146,804 137,690 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,628,302 $ 1,626,558 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ 93,131 $ — Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable 69,735 67,723 Current deferred revenue 171,433 111,672 Long-term deferred revenue 107,498 157,634 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 383,206 351,516 TOTAL LIABILITIES 825,003 688,545 TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 782,106 936,729 Noncontrolling interest 21,193 1,284 TOTAL EQUITY 803,299 938,013 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,628,302 $ 1,626,558

Note: Certain revisions have been made to prior period amounts.





RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH

PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

In the summary consolidated cash flows and throughout this release, the company refers to free cash flow. The table below presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 125,499 $ 170,385 $ 71,976 $ 176,617 Purchases of property, equipment, & technology licenses (200 ) (340 ) (3,062 ) (1,882 ) Capitalized patent costs (8,283 ) (9,338 ) (26,123 ) (23,845 ) Free cash flow $ 117,016 $ 160,707 $ 42,791 $ 150,890



