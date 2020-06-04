Log in
InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/04/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on July 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2020.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email:patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
