Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterDigital, Inc.    IDCC

INTERDIGITAL, INC. (IDCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance For Third Quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today provided revenue guidance for third quarter 2018.

The company expects total third quarter 2018 revenue to be between $71 million and $75 million.  This range, which is comprised almost entirely of recurring revenue, includes a small revenue contribution attributable to InterDigital’s recently completed acquisition of the Technicolor patent licensing business.

Under the accounting rules in effect prior to the company’s adoption of ASC 606, the company’s expected third quarter 2018 total revenue range would have been between $89 million and $91 million, comprised almost entirely of recurring revenue. The company is providing this information under the previous revenue recognition rules solely in the interest of comparability during the transition year to ASC 606, and it should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, nor superior to or in isolation from, the financial guidance prepared in accordance with ASC 606.

This revenue guidance does not include the potential impact of any new patent license, technology solutions or patent sale agreements that may be signed, or any arbitration or dispute resolutions that may occur, during the balance of third quarter 2018.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding the company’s current expectations with respect to third quarter 2018 revenue. Words such as "expects," "projects," "forecast," “anticipates,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the entry into additional patent license, patent sales or technology solutions agreements; (ii) the accuracy of market sales projections of the company's licensees, changes in our estimates of third quarter 2018 sales by our per-unit licensees, delays in payments from our licensees and related matters; (iii) amounts of royalties payable following routine audits, if any, and the timely receipt of such amounts during third quarter 2018; (iv) the timing and outcome of the company's litigation and arbitration proceedings and the payment of any related awards; and (v) new developments in the company’s litigation or arbitration proceedings. We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814

InterDigitalLogo-2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERDIGITAL, INC.
09/05InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance For Third Quarter 2018
GL
09/04INTERDIGITAL : Joins 5GVINNI Board to Establish 5G Vertical Use Cases
AQ
08/29InterDigital Partner EpiSci Awarded U.S. Army LTE Contract
GL
08/28INTERDIGITAL : Announces September 2018 Investor Conference Schedule
AQ
08/02INTERDIGITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02INTERDIGITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/02INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/02InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2018
GL
08/02INTERDIGITAL, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01InterDigital Announces August 2018 Investor Conference Schedule
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13FPA Capital Fund, Inc. Q2 2018 Commentary 
08/09InterDigital (IDCC) Presents At Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet .. 
08/07China has outspent the U.S. in 5G 
08/06DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : More Concentrated Portfolio Is Off To A G.. 
08/02InterDigital beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 295 M
EBIT 2018 69,1 M
Net income 2018 55,6 M
Finance 2018 578 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,00
P/E ratio 2019 53,96
EV / Sales 2018 7,68x
EV / Sales 2019 7,52x
Capitalization 2 846 M
Chart INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 97,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James J. Nolan Executive Vice President-Products
Henry Tirri Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.7.35%2 846
CISCO SYSTEMS24.62%224 469
QUALCOMM9.31%102 808
ERICSSON44.18%28 519
ARISTA NETWORKS INC23.02%21 685
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.88%20 798
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.