Stephen J. Akerley Joins InterDigital as Vice President, Litigation

06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Stephen J. Akerley has joined the company as Vice President, Litigation.

In his 28-year career, Mr. Akerley has forged a presence as a leading voice and litigator on IP issues worldwide. He has been a partner at various top law firms, including Dechert LLP and, since 2017, Mintz Levin, specializing in standards-essential patent and FRAND issues. He has been quoted as an expert on IP issues in leading publications such as the Financial Times and Los Angeles Times, among others. Mr. Akerley has been listed among the top IP litigators in Silicon Valley and recognized multiple times as a top litigator by Daily Journal and National Law Journal.

“Steve Akerley is one of the most capable, knowledgeable and innovative litigators and thinkers in the matter of standards-essential patents, FRAND licensing, and intellectual property generally,” said Richard Gulino, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “As a top research company and leader in fair, transparent licensing, InterDigital is pleased to add Steve to our team and we look forward to his contributions in framing discussions with potential customers.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857f		 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
