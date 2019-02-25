Log in
As World Rolls Out First Generation of 5G Technology, InterDigital Keeps Mobile World Congress Focus on the Future

02/25/2019 | 01:31am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2019 – The first 5G devices may be rolling out this year, but InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) has been demonstrating working 5G platforms and prototype systems since 2013. This year, the company continues its long track record of demonstrating working systems far ahead of market rollout, with a suite of edge connectivity and computing solutions and immersive experiences that lift the curtain on future generations of content.

“This year, we’ll see the first deployments of 5G technologies that have been cooking in research and standardization for the past decade, and that we’ve made tremendous contributions to. But the first generation of 5G will be about tentative steps in devices and other services, which are essentially a next step to the evolution we’ve seen since the start of wireless. At InterDigital, our work has moved on to the major transformations that will characterize future generations of 5G and beyond, as well as the content transformations that will break the flat plane of video and move into immersive experiences,” said Henry Tirri, Chief Technology Officer.

In addition to showcasing groundbreaking demonstrations around Edge Computing, 5G Testbeds, 5G Standards and Beyond and Immersive Video and Video Standards, the InterDigital booth (Hall 7, Booth 7C61) will host a daily CREATORS AT MWC19 panel series, featuring some of the industry’s brightest thought leaders and technologists.  Representatives from China Mobile, the European Broadcasting Union, Ericsson, FLAME, Open Edge Computing, Network2030, Nokia, Samsung, US PAWR, Technicolor, Telenor, 5G Vinni, 5G Smart Tourism, 5TONIC and others will participate and debate the evolving technological trends.   

The CREATORS at MWC19 series will take place at the InterDigital booth and will also be webcast live and on-demand from the InterDigital website.  For a complete schedule of topics and panelists, and to register or add to your calendar, visit the InterDigital website.

Monday, February 25

  • 11:30 a.m. CET - Immersive Video: Augmenting the View
  • 3:30 p.m. CET – How Far Can Edge Computing Take Us to a New Architecture?

Tuesday, February 26

  • 10:30 a.m. CET – How Will Open Source Play a Role in the Evolving 5G Ecosystem?
    *Immediately following this panel discussion, InterDigital will host a meeting for Open Air Interface members and interested parties that will also be open to the public.
  • 3:30 p.m. CET – 5G Network Trials: What Are All the Verticals Doing?

Wednesday, February 27

  • 3:30 p.m. - CET Beyond 5G: What is Coming Next?

In addition to CREATORS at MWC19, the InterDigital booth studio stage will also feature interviews and discussions with media partners, including Light Reading, The Mobile Network, TelecomTV and Digital TV Europe, as well as daily live music at 5:00 p.m, featuring The Mañaners.

This also marks the third year that InterDigital executives will be speaking on the main stage, as part of the conference portion of MWC. On Tuesday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. CET, Alan Carlton, Vice President, InterDigital Labs will join a panel on "5G Deployment in High-Frequency Bands," and later the same day at 3:30 p.m. CET, Jim Nolan, Executive Vice President, InterDigital will discuss "Cashing in on Industrial Data."

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814		 

InterDigitalLogo-2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
