Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterDigital Wireless Inc    IDCC

INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC

(IDCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:02pm EST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that LG Electronics has extended its license to use Hillcrest Labs’ Freespace® MotionEngine™ software in its Smart TVs for an additional three years.

Hillcrest’s Freespace MotionEngine is a pioneering software that enables the point-and-click and motion control features of the LG Magic Remote, which comes with LG’s OLED, Super UHD and UHD 4K Smart TV product lines. LG began licensing Hillcrest’s technology in 2010 and has since shipped tens of millions of TVs that work with Hillcrest’s motion control technology. This latest agreement extends LG’s license through the end of 2021.

“LG’s continued use of Hillcrest’s Freespace software underscores the value of the technology, and its ability to enhance and expand the user experience with Smart TVs,” said Chad Lucien, President, Hillcrest Labs. “We’re very proud that such an important part of LG’s TV experience is anchored in Hillcrest’s innovation.”

About Hillcrest Labs
Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), is a leading global supplier of software, components and intellectual property to enable the intelligent use of sensors in consumer electronics, robotics and IoT devices. For more than 15 years, Hillcrest has delivered innovative solutions that combine sensors and sensor fusion technology to power a wide variety of consumer electronics, as well as commercial and industrial products. Hillcrest’s advanced sensor fusion technology transforms human and machine movement into high-quality, application-ready information that enables developers and manufacturers to create everyday products that work with precision. Today, Hillcrest’s proven MotionEngine™ sensor fusion software is used in a wide variety of applications, including robotics, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 3D audio, and handheld motion controllers.

About InterDigital®
InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814		 

InterDigitalLogo-2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC
07:02pHillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
GL
02/12TECHNICOLOR : Has Received a Binding Offer for its Research & Innovation Activit..
AQ
02/11InterDigital Makes Binding Offer to Acquire Technicolor's Research & Innovati..
GL
02/01CTTC and InterDigital Expand Joint Research to Tackle 5G/Wi-Fi Spectrum Chall..
GL
01/31IoT Software Business Chordant Launched as Standalone Company
GL
01/31INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS : IoT Software Business Chordant Launched as Standalone Co..
AQ
01/30InterDigital Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial R..
GL
01/24INTERDIGITAL : MWC19 InterDigital Booth Demonstrations
PU
01/08INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/03INTERDIGITAL : u-blox seeks fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) lice..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 305 M
EBIT 2018 63,6 M
Net income 2018 61,6 M
Finance 2018 599 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 41,98
P/E ratio 2019 58,69
EV / Sales 2018 6,18x
EV / Sales 2019 6,11x
Capitalization 2 483 M
Chart INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC
Duration : Period :
InterDigital Wireless Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 95,4 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Kai Öistämö Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James J. Nolan Executive Vice President-Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC10.43%2 483
CISCO SYSTEMS14.08%222 235
QUALCOMM-8.66%62 912
NOKIA OYJ10.14%35 266
ERICSSON AB10.09%30 875
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 717
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.