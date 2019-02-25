Log in
InterDigital Demos Comprehensive, Compelling Edge Visions at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/25/2019 | 01:36am EST

Company Showcases How Today’s Edge Computing Testbeds and Trials 
Are Set to Impact the Future of 5G Wireless Experiences

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2019 – One of the most promising and compelling areas of 5G development is in edge connectivity and computing – a technology that remains years ahead of any market rollout, but which matches the needs for deployment of drones, VR/AR, robotics and artificial intelligence. With one of the most comprehensive and compelling edge R&D efforts in the industry, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, will place a focus on this transformative technology at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

“With 5G services just beginning to roll out this year, there’s still a lot of work underway that will make valuable contributions to the evolving technology and standards,” said Alan Carlton, Vice President, InterDigital Labs.  “We’re collaborating with some of the best and brightest minds in the industry to bring 5G closer to the edge – up to and including the terminal – to enable intelligent new services and more efficient network operations in an increasingly connected world.”

InterDigital will demonstrate various groundbreaking technology scenarios that are helping to activate the next generation of wireless capabilities:

  • With its AdvantEDGE™ edge simulation platform demonstration, InterDigital will show how edge computing combined with 5G ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) can permit drones to operate effectively and carefully in a dense urban environment.
     
  • The company will also demonstrate how its service-based architecture platform is being deployed in Bristol, UK and Barcelona in multi-partner initiatives such as Horizon2020 FLAME and UK-funded Smart Tourism projects.  The demo will show performance benefits across the network, including increasing the flexibility of network-wide service deployments and facilitating dynamic mobile function offloading.
     
  • A 5G-CORAL virtual reality video streaming demo will highlight the benefits of micro-services-based distributed computing at the extreme edge of the 5G network.  Visitors will experience end-to-end, 360-degree video streaming deployed cost-efficiently across three tiers of computing nodes (low, medium and high-end) all under unified orchestration and control.

“What we’re learning from our edge computing research initiatives is that you need to look at both the network latency and the edge process latency in tandem,” said Castor.  “This is the kind of insight that only results from testing and trialing what’s possible, working with testbed and consortium partners, so we can create technology solutions and global standards that work day in and day out in the real world.”

InterDigital will also host a daily CREATORS AT MWC19 panel series, featuring some of the industry’s brightest thought leaders and technologists.  On Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET, an esteemed panel will discuss, How Far Can Edge Computing Take Us to a New Network Architecture?  This panel will discuss how edge computing is becoming more pervasively distributed into the network including UEs and CPEs, what technologies are involved, what is wrong with today’s approach to edge computing, what value is there in driving this down to devices and what are the barriers to making this happen. 

Panelists:

  • Dr. Rolf Schuster, Director, Open Edge Computing Initiative
  • Laurent Depersin, Director Research and Innovation HOME Lab, Technicolor
  • Arturo Azcorra, Director of IMDEA and VP and Co-Founder, 5TONIC
  • Todd Spraggins, Strategy Director, Communications Global Business Unit, Oracle 
  • Dirk Trossen, Sr. Principal Engineer, InterDigital and FLAME Technical Manager

Moderated by Robert Gazda, Sr. Director, Engineering, InterDigital 

Add to Calendar | Register for Live Stream

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814		 

InterDigitalLogo-2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
