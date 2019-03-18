Log in
News Summary

InterDigital Presenting at ROTH Conference

03/18/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 19, 2019 at 10:30AM Pacific. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of InterDigital’s website at www.interdigital.com. An archived replay of the presentation will also be available following the conference.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814

InterDigitalLogo-2016.jpg


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 303 M
EBIT 2019 39,6 M
Net income 2019 21,2 M
Finance 2019 595 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 82,70
P/E ratio 2020 23,83
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 2 205 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 95,4 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Kai Öistämö Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James J. Nolan Executive Vice President-Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC1.78%2 205
CISCO SYSTEMS22.78%234 188
QUALCOMM-0.54%68 503
NOKIA OYJ11.65%35 842
ERICSSON AB14.45%32 216
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.25%23 047
