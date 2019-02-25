InterDigital Wireless :

IDCC at MWC19 Panel Series Feeds | InterDigtal Booth Demos at MWC19

MWC and Avoiding 'Show of Everything and Nothing' Syndrome

Posted on February 25, 2019 at 10:43 AM CET

Having been to Mobile World Congress yearly now for a period of well over a decade, I've seen this conference evolve. It has evolved alongside this industry, which is the most transformative industry the world has seen since… maybe since agriculture. And MWC has evolved beautifully: it is certainly the most interesting and impressive industry conference in the world.

And yet every year, that marveling at the incredible evolution of the show is accompanied by a sense of fear that this conference, which has grown enormous, will reach and exceed that point where a show simply becomes too big. What has saved this show from that fate has been the combination we see in the wireless industry of incredible diversity of solution but tremendous unity of purpose: to connect things, new things, better, faster, and more seamlessly.

My fear is rooted in seeing the evolution that has taken place at that other tech industry mega-show, CES in Las Vegas. There was a time when the consumer electronics industry was small enough and unified around a handful of themes: major home electronics, gaming and toys, home entertainment, perhaps some automotive. That made CES a great show. But then what we saw was the integration of electronics capability into everything, and so CES became a show about everything. Everything and nothing. One year, to get from a meeting to a wireless company booth visit, I had to cut across three halls showing exercise equipment, vacuum cleaners, plush toys that spoke, massage chairs, the car stereo section…

This year in Barcelona, I've seen the first possible stirrings of that. As we entered the convention center, one of the outdoor relaxation areas, with chairs and tables, was fully taken over by Husqvarna, the Swedish makers of everything from motorcycles to chain saws. The theme of the area was the company's wireless autonomous lawnmowers.

Now don't get me wrong, I have no issue with what I assume is a fine product. But if MWC becomes a show that includes companies that simple sell a product that includes a wireless connection, we'll be in trouble. Because quite soon, the world will contain many, many products that include wireless connections. Drones. Windows. Scooters. Medical equipment. As our CEO Bill Merritt is fond of saying, in the future if something can produce some sort of data, it will be connected.

I'm not worried yet. Walking the halls and looking at the major demos, there's still a unity of purpose that makes this show great, and the GSMA's content people have uncompromisingly made the conference portion the highlight of the wireless year, with tremendous topics - some general, some quite technical, all relevant. InterDigital is lucky to have two people participating in that, the third year in a row we've been asked to speak. But every year I wonder how long we'll be able to balance the continued growth of the industry and expansion of wireless into new areas with the focus that has made MWC great.

- Patrick Van de Wille

Live Updates from IDCC at #MWC19

Posted on February 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM CET

