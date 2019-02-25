Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterDigital Wireless Inc    IDCC

INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC

(IDCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

InterDigital Wireless :

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:57am EST

IDCC at MWC19 Panel Series Feeds | InterDigtal Booth Demos at MWC19

MWC and Avoiding 'Show of Everything and Nothing' Syndrome

Posted on February 25, 2019 at 10:43 AM CET

Having been to Mobile World Congress yearly now for a period of well over a decade, I've seen this conference evolve. It has evolved alongside this industry, which is the most transformative industry the world has seen since… maybe since agriculture. And MWC has evolved beautifully: it is certainly the most interesting and impressive industry conference in the world.

And yet every year, that marveling at the incredible evolution of the show is accompanied by a sense of fear that this conference, which has grown enormous, will reach and exceed that point where a show simply becomes too big. What has saved this show from that fate has been the combination we see in the wireless industry of incredible diversity of solution but tremendous unity of purpose: to connect things, new things, better, faster, and more seamlessly.

My fear is rooted in seeing the evolution that has taken place at that other tech industry mega-show, CES in Las Vegas. There was a time when the consumer electronics industry was small enough and unified around a handful of themes: major home electronics, gaming and toys, home entertainment, perhaps some automotive. That made CES a great show. But then what we saw was the integration of electronics capability into everything, and so CES became a show about everything. Everything and nothing. One year, to get from a meeting to a wireless company booth visit, I had to cut across three halls showing exercise equipment, vacuum cleaners, plush toys that spoke, massage chairs, the car stereo section…

This year in Barcelona, I've seen the first possible stirrings of that. As we entered the convention center, one of the outdoor relaxation areas, with chairs and tables, was fully taken over by Husqvarna, the Swedish makers of everything from motorcycles to chain saws. The theme of the area was the company's wireless autonomous lawnmowers.

Now don't get me wrong, I have no issue with what I assume is a fine product. But if MWC becomes a show that includes companies that simple sell a product that includes a wireless connection, we'll be in trouble. Because quite soon, the world will contain many, many products that include wireless connections. Drones. Windows. Scooters. Medical equipment. As our CEO Bill Merritt is fond of saying, in the future if something can produce some sort of data, it will be connected.

I'm not worried yet. Walking the halls and looking at the major demos, there's still a unity of purpose that makes this show great, and the GSMA's content people have uncompromisingly made the conference portion the highlight of the wireless year, with tremendous topics - some general, some quite technical, all relevant. InterDigital is lucky to have two people participating in that, the third year in a row we've been asked to speak. But every year I wonder how long we'll be able to balance the continued growth of the industry and expansion of wireless into new areas with the focus that has made MWC great.

- Patrick Van de Wille

Live Updates from IDCC at #MWC19

Posted on February 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM CET

Greetings from Barcelona! Our team is here, and all are putting the final touches on everything in preparation for Mobile World Congress 2019. As with every year, there are many exciting events planned for the upcoming week, and we'll be writing about them here. If you haven't already, you may want to bookmark this page to read updates from the show floor, and to watch our live video feed. As they are published, these posts will also be linked via our Twitter and LinkedIn pages, using the hashtags #MWC19 and #IDCCatMWC19.

We're hosting a live panel series each day at our booth, featuring a global collection of industry thought leaders. More detail on these panel discussions and a list of speakers can be found at https://www.interdigital.com/post/interdigital-live-from-mobile-world-congress-2019#. We'll post recaps, summaries and insights after each of those panel sessions, and other content as well.

There will also be a live video feed from the booth available on this page during show hours all week.

If you're at the show, be sure to stop by for a visit -- Hall 7, Stand 7C61 -- to see technology demonstrations of our radio and core network test beds, some new VR streaming technology, an emulator for researching autonomous vehicle safety via edge computing, and discussion of 5G standards work.

We look forward to seeing you and hope you enjoy MWC19!

- The InterDigital Communications Team

Disclaimer

InterDigital Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC
04:57aINTERDIGITAL WIRELESS :
PU
01:41aInterDigital and Technicolor Team to Demo New Immersive Video Experiences at ..
GL
01:36aINTERDIGITAL WIRELESS : Demos Comprehensive, Compelling Edge Visions at Mobile W..
AQ
01:36aInterDigital Demos Comprehensive, Compelling Edge Visions at Mobile World Con..
GL
01:31aAs World Rolls Out First Generation of 5G Technology, InterDigital Keeps Mobi..
GL
02/21INTERDIGITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS : INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
02/21INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/21InterDigital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/19Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 303 M
EBIT 2019 39,6 M
Net income 2019 21,2 M
Finance 2019 595 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,01
P/E ratio 2020 24,21
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 2 240 M
Chart INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC
Duration : Period :
InterDigital Wireless Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 95,4 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Kai Öistämö Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James J. Nolan Executive Vice President-Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL WIRELESS INC3.39%2 324
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%220 586
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 291
NOKIA OYJ8.23%34 776
ERICSSON AB12.65%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.68%22 939
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.