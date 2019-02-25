InterDigital and Technicolor Team to Demo New Immersive Video Experiences at MWC19

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2019 – InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, is teaming with the Research and Innovation unit of video powerhouse Technicolor to demonstrate evolving immersive video technologies at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The two companies will feature ground-breaking immersive video technology demonstrations to provide a fresh perspective on what’s possible and will together host a panel discussion that brings together leaders in the immersive video space.



“There’s a lot of potential still to unlock in terms of making immersive experiences more accessible, realistic and exciting,” said Gael Seydoux, Director, Research and Innovation at Technicolor. “For example, we’re combining volumetric video with adaptive streaming to achieve new capabilities – such as eliminating the dizziness that can occur with virtual reality.”

Together, Technicolor R&I and InterDigital will present the following demos:

360° Video Experience with Adaptive Streaming - This joint demo of InterDigital Labs’ video research team and Technicolor R&I will showcase 360° video streaming from 13 pre-recorded camera views, each with 2kx2k color and depth, stored in HEVC video format in an MPEG-DASH server. Based on viewer position and orientation, seven camera views are adaptively streamed to the DASH client. Video streaming segments are decoded, views are synthesized and rendered to display in real time at 30fps. See how a head tracker tracks a human face, observe motion parallax, and use a joystick to track 360° video views.

Volumetric Photobooth - Volumetric content is the future generation of video that is generated by a set of multiple cameras and a Light Field Acquisition system that is designed to capture direction as a dimension in light. Technicolor R&I will demonstrate image acquisition with a multi camera set-up, calculating a volumetric portrait that will be rendered on any smartphone for an immersive view experience. See how a volumetric video can lead to an immersive and interactive experience on a simple 2D screen, sensing depth and parallax, like watching a scene through a real window.

InterDigital will also be hosting a panel discussion, Immersive Video: Augmenting the View, will kick-off the CREATORS at MWC19 panel series on Monday, February 25 at 11:30 a.m. CET at the InterDigital booth (Hall 7, Booth 7C61). The discussion, moderated by Gael Seydoux of Technicolor R&I, will bring together:

Valerie Allié, Technical Area Leader, Light Field and Photonics, Technicolor

Rémi Rousseau, CEO, Mimesys

Dr. Ralf Schaefer, Director, Video Division, Fraunhofer/Heinrich Hertz Institute

The panel sessions will also be webcast live and on-demand from the InterDigital website. For a complete schedule of topics and panelists, and to register or add events to your calendar, visit the InterDigital website .

The demos are the first public collaboration between InterDigital Labs and Technicolor R&I, resulting from the joint research agreement that was a component of InterDigital’s acquisition of Technicolor’s licensing business in July 2018. On February 11, 2019, InterDigital made a binding offer to acquire Technicolor’s Research & Innovation unit. For more information, read the press release .

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .



