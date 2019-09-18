Log in
InterDigital to showcase AdvantEDGE Platform at 2019 Edge Computing Congress

09/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will be participating in the 2019 Edge Computing Congress (ECC), the premier global event dedicated to edge computing. During the ECC, InterDigital (located at ECC Stand 20) will showcase AdvantEDGE, an agile mobile edge emulation platform that enables users to experiment with edge applications and network designs.

Edge Computing Congress, now in its fifth year, unites technology providers, telecommunications operators and businesses to highlight the wireless technologies that both enable 5G and embed application resources at the “edges” of access networks, closer to end users and devices. The ECC will be held in London from September 17 - 19.

At ECC, InterDigital will demonstrate the AdvantEDGE mobile edge emulation platform, which supports experimentation in mobile edge applications and networks. To display the benefits of the platform, InterDigital will run a live AI-enabled video augmentation application that provides real-time video stylization from the network edge. Using AdvantEDGE, InterDigital will run the OpenRTiST app, an open source project from Carnegie Mellon University that captures live video on a mobile device and stylizes the content based on famous artwork, using local edge nodes.

In addition to supporting AI and GPUs on emulated edge nodes, AdvantEDGE also enables cluster deployment across a set of machines for scalability and features the ETSI MEC Edge Location Service API. To drive interest and collaborative use of AdvantEDGE, InterDigital will make the platform publicly available for the first time in open source.

“The journey to 5G and beyond will see a growing number of applications and services move to the network edge, and the AdvantEDGE platform will accelerate development using new edge architectures,” said Henry Tirri, InterDigital’s CTO and EVP of Research and Development. “Edge computing, coupled with ultra-reliable low latency communications, will enable rich multimedia experiences in more devices and applications. We are proud to showcase and share our AdvantEDGE platform with enterprises, operators, universities and other collaborators to support new use cases and applications of this solution.”

In addition to presenting the AdvantEDGE demo at the Edge Computing Congress, Robert Gazda, Senior Director of Engineering at InterDigital will also participate in a keynote discussion called “The Edge Leaders’ Industry Outlook,” on Wednesday, September 18 at 11:50. The keynote will also feature wireless leaders from Sprint, Ovum, and OfCom in a discussion that explores the primary areas of opportunity and challenge in the edge computing ecosystem.

To learn more about the “Edge Leaders’ Industry Outlook,” please click here.

To receive open source access to the AdvantEDGE platform, please click here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com
+1 (858) 210-4814		 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
