INTERFACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Interface, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2020 | 03:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) on behalf of Interface stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Interface has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 21, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer and President Jay Gould "after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values."

On this news, Interface's stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 7.65%, to close at $16.05 per share on January 21, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Interface shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(646) 860-9156
investigations@bespc.com 
www.bespc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-interface-inc-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301006939.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
