MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interface, Inc.    TILE

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Interface, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/18/2020 | 08:29pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface announced the termination of CEO and President Jay Gould on January 21, 2020. The Company admitted that the termination occurred "after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values." Based on this news, shares of Interface fell by more than 7.6% on the same day.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
