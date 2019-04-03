Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interface, Inc.    TILE

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Interface, Inc. : To Broadcast First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Over the Internet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ATLANTA, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after the close of the market.  Interface will host a conference call the next day, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time, that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet.  Jay D. Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce A. Hausmann, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Gregory J. Bauer, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will host the call. 

Interface, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Interface, Inc.)

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface's website, at https://investors.interface.com.

Call details:
Thursday, April 25, 2019
9:00 AM Eastern Time, 8:00 AM Central Time, 7:00 AM Mountain Time, 6:00 AM Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1956457/20B8460DA561A57B1FAE74BC5D3D2A09  

or through the Company's website at:

https://investors.interface.com.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software.  An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year beginning approximately one hour after the call ends.

About Interface
Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, and our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com.

Follow us on TwitterYouTubeFacebookPinterestLinkedInInstagram, and Vimeo.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-inc-to-broadcast-first-quarter-2019-results-conference-call-over-the-internet-300823731.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERFACE, INC.
10:01aINTERFACE, INC. : To Broadcast First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Over t..
PR
03/19INTERFACE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/07INTERFACE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01INTERFACE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/28INTERFACE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/21INTERFACE : nora Products Included in Carbon Neutral Floors
PU
02/19INTERFACE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19INTERFACE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/19INTERFACE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/19INTERFACE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About