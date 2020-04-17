Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interface, Inc.    TILE

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interface, Inc. : To Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Over the Internet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2020 results on Friday, May 8, 2020, prior to the open of the market. Interface will host a conference call the morning of Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the internet. Daniel T. Hendrix, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bruce A. Hausmann, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. 

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface's website, at https://investors.interface.com.

Call details:
Friday, May 8, 2020
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Central Time, 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2160231/06C91CAD803FE4ED7D0696DD4E47A402

or through the Company's website at:

https://investors.interface.com.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year beginning approximately one day after the call ends.

About Interface
Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, and our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com.

Follow us on TwitterYouTubeFacebookPinterestLinkedInInstagram, and Vimeo.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-inc-to-broadcast-first-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-over-the-internet-301042950.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERFACE, INC.
03:01pINTERFACE, INC. : To Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Over t..
PR
03/31INTERFACE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/26INTERFACE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23INTERFACE : Provides COVID-19 Business Update, Reaffirms Balance Sheet Strength
PR
03/10INTERFACE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/27INTERFACE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
02/26INTERFACE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/26INTERFACE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/26INTERFACE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26INTERFACE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group