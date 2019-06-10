Interface : Unveils Look Both Ways at NeoCon

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface® (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide modular flooring company and leader in sustainability, today reveals its latest collection, Look Both Ways™. The collection offers designers an on-trend concrete and terrazzo flooring aesthetic, with the acoustic, maintenance and performance benefits of luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and carpet tile. Look Both Ways is currently on display at NeoCon in the company's Chicago Merchandise Mart showroom #10-134 and the adjacent Interface Chicago showroom at 345 North Wells St.

Created by Vice President of Product Design Kari Pei and her team, Look Both Ways offers duality with complementary patterns and textures. It includes both hard surface and soft materials, and playful and serene designs, while balancing mineral-based colors with vibrant hues.

"A celebration of floors, Look Both Ways features designs that provide a smooth transition from hard to soft and coalesce effortlessly," explains Pei. "The collection's take on terrazzo and concrete is given new life through its interpretation of carvings and confetti. Look Both Ways features diversity of color and texture that incites happiness and focus, while absorbing more sound than many alternative flooring offerings. Hard and soft, plush and flat, pattern and solid. This collection offers so many different combinations and is much more than a floor you walk on. It makes you think twice."

LVT and Carpet. A True Power Couple.

Look Both Ways explores the effects of human activity and its interaction with urban landscape materials – pattern, texture, aesthetic. While effective alone, these products coordinate to create dynamic and transformative spaces. With Interface's modular flooring system, LVT and carpet can be easily and efficiently installed side-by-side to achieve integrated flooring without transition strips, and all the collection's products are the same size at 50 x 50 cm. With a variety of patterns, textures and colorways, Look Both Ways allows for endless design combinations with eight products total, including four carpet tile and four LVT products.

The concrete-inspired carpet and LVT designs – such as Step in Time™, Step it Up™, Step this Way™, Walk of Life™, and Walk About™ – add a layer of attitude, complementing the liveliness of confetti-inspired Step Aside™ carpet, Walk the Aisle™ LVT, and Walk on By™ LVT. In particular, Walk on By offers a youthful lift within the collection, achieving a terrazzo-like aesthetic in both a bright and neutral color combination.

Look Both Ways provides flexibility in design without the environmental footprint, as the carpet tile is made with recycled nylon. And, like all Interface products, the Look Both Ways collection is carbon neutral.

"Marrying purpose and function with design, Look Both Ways creates landscapes that perform and delight in infinite ways," Pei adds. "The collection brings together unlikely, but striking combinations of materials that draw from both the natural and man-made. Monolithic textures denoting gravity and substance live alongside joyful color and light-hearted confetti to create the ultimate combination of hard and soft flooring that work together effortlessly."

For more information, visit Interface.com/LookBothWays.

