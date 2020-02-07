Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE). This investigation concerns whether Interface has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 21, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Gould “after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values.” On this news, share of Interface fell $1.33, or 7.7%, to close at $16.05 on January 21, 2020.

If you acquired Interface securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

