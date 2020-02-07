Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

02/07/2020 | 07:56pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE). This investigation concerns whether Interface has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 21, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Gould “after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values.” On this news, share of Interface fell $1.33, or 7.7%, to close at $16.05 on January 21, 2020.

If you acquired Interface securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 348 M
EBIT 2019 147 M
Net income 2019 86,4 M
Debt 2019 525 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 976 M
Chart INTERFACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interface, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 16,09  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel T. Hendrix Non-Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Bruce A. Hausmann Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Christopher G. Kennedy Lead Independent Director
James B. Miller Independent Director
K. David Kohler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFACE, INC.0.36%960
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.77%9 680
LEGGETT & PLATT-8.70%6 497
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC4.85%5 366
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.42%5 048
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-6.12%3 974
