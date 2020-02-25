Log in
INTERFACE, INC.

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
News 
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Interface, Inc. – TILE

02/25/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) resulting from allegations that Interface may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 21, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer and President Jay Gould “after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values.”

On this news, Interface’s stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 7.65%, to close at $16.05 per share on January 21, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Interface investors. If you purchased shares of Interface please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1788.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
