Interfor Announces Leadership Change

President & CEO Duncan Davies to step down at end of 2019; Ian Fillinger appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that long-time President & CEO Duncan Davies will step down on December 31, 2019 and that Ian Fillinger, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President & COO, has been appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Fillinger will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors following this date.



Mr. Davies joined Interfor in June 1998, was appointed President in December of that year and CEO in February 2000. Over the last 20 years he has led the transformation of Interfor from a small regional producer, located primarily on the BC Coast, into the 4th largest lumber company in the world with operations in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Fillinger, who is 51, has been with Interfor since March 2005. He was appointed Senior Vice-President & Head of Operations with responsibility for the Company’s manufacturing, woodlands, timber procurement and capital projects activities in December 2015 and to his current position in February 2018. He has a Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University and a Diploma in Wood Products Engineering from the BC Institute of Technology.

“On behalf of Interfor’s Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Duncan for his contributions to the Company and welcome Ian to his new role. Ian has played a key role in the growth and transformation of Interfor and we’re fortunate to have someone of his experience, ability and vision to lead Interfor into the future,” said Lawrence Sauder, Interfor’s Chairman.

Mr. Davies, who will also step down from his role as a director of the Company, has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2020.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words “will” and “is expected” and similar expressions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: general economic and business conditions, product selling prices, raw material availability and costs, operating costs, changes in foreign-currency exchange rates, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor’s Annual Report and Management Information Circular available on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor’s current expectations and beliefs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:

Duncan Davies

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 689-6881