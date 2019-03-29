Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Interfor Corp    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORP

(IFP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/28 04:16:10 pm
15.57 CAD   +2.57%
12:36aInterfor Completes Modernization of Its Credit Facilities
GL
03/18INTERFOR : Publishes 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report
AQ
03/04Interfor Renews Share Buyback Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Interfor Completes Modernization of Its Credit Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 12:36am EDT

Consolidates Bank Agreements into a New $350 million Facility

Simplifies Terms, Enhances Flexibility and Extends Maturity to 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has closed a new and modernized credit facility with a syndicate of major banks co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and Wells Fargo.

The new facility will consolidate and replace several existing bank agreements. The major elements of the new agreement include: (i) increasing total availability to $350 million, which represents an increase of approximately $20 million versus the total under the previous credit agreements; (ii) extending the term from 2021 to 2024; (iii) reducing the security package, reporting covenants and certain other restrictions; and (iv) establishing a more favourable fee structure.

“Interfor is very pleased to have the support of its long standing lending partners. In particular, we were appreciative of their perspectives and advice as we developed our roadmap for this modernized credit arrangement,” said Mike Standbrook, Interfor’s Vice President and Corporate Treasurer. “At December 31, 2018, Interfor had more than $500 million of available liquidity and this new facility will provide the Company with additional flexibility to pursue its strategic agenda.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words “believes”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “annualized” and similar expressions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: price volatility, competition, availability and cost of log supply, natural or man-made disasters, currency exchange sensitivity, regulatory changes, allowable annual cut reductions, Aboriginal title and rights claims, potential countervailing and anti-dumping duties, stumpage fee variables and changes, environmental impact and performance, labour disruptions, cyber-security measures, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor’s Annual Report available on www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor’s current expectations and beliefs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Mike Standbrook
Vice President & Corporate Treasurer
(604) 451-2828

InterforNewLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERFOR CORP
12:36aInterfor Completes Modernization of Its Credit Facilities
GL
03/18INTERFOR : Publishes 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report
AQ
03/04Interfor Renews Share Buyback Program
GL
02/08INTERFOR : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
02/08INTERFOR : says it's shipping more lumber from Canada after China tariffs on U.S..
AQ
02/07Interfor Reports 2018 Results
GL
01/07Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on February 7, 20..
GL
2018Interfor Amends Share Buyback Program
GL
2018INTERFOR : shares down more than nine per cent on third quarter results miss
AQ
2018Interfor Reports Q3'18 Results
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 2 070 M
EBIT 2019 71,0 M
Net income 2019 48,8 M
Debt 2019 94,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,79
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 022 M
Chart INTERFOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Interfor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan K. Davies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Lawrence Sauder Non-Executive Chairman
Ian M. Fillinger Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin L. Juravsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark W. Stock SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFOR CORP5.27%762
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-6.17%3 164
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION8.96%2 988
STELLA-JONES INC9.44%2 239
NORBORD INC-3.50%2 133
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.13.41%1 805
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.