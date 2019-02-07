Interfor Reports 2018 Results

EBITDA(1) of $280 million and Net Earnings of $112 million in 2018 NCIB Purchases of 2.3 million Shares for $37 million in 2018 Net Debt to Invested Capital(1) of 6%
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings of $111.7 million, or $1.60 per share, in 2018, compared to $97.2 million, or $1.39 per share in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $280.4 million on record annual sales of $2.2 billion.
Interfor recorded a net loss in Q4’18 of $13.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to net earnings of $28.1 million, or $0.40 per share in Q3’18 and $36.2 million, or $0.52 per share in Q4’17. Adjusted net loss in Q4’18 was $19.8 million compared to Adjusted net earnings of $28.2 million in Q3’18 and $45.1 million in Q4’17.
Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million on sales of $468.5 million in Q4’18 versus $69.4 million on sales of $570.5 million in Q3’18.
Notable items in the quarter included:
Lumber Price Volatility
• Key benchmark prices decreased in Q4’18 versus Q3’18. The Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmarks fell US$117 and US$132 per mfbm, respectively. The SYP Composite decreased US$77 to US$386 per mfbm.
• Interfor’s average lumber selling price fell $102 to $599 per mfbm, on 647 million board feet of lumber sales.
Lumber Production Decline Due to Temporary Factors
• Total lumber production was 607 million board feet, down 67 million board feet quarter-over-quarter. This decline reflects Interfor’s previously announced plan to temporarily reduce production across its B.C. Interior operating platform. In addition, project related down-time in the U.S. South and normal holiday-related operating schedules further contributed to the lower lumber production.
• Production in the B.C. region declined to 174 million board feet from 224 million board feet in the preceding quarter. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 303 million board feet and 130 million board feet, respectively, compared to 313 million board feet and 137 million board feet in Q3’18, respectively.
• Lumber inventory levels ended at 32 million board feet lower than Q3’18.
Log Cost Inflation in B.C.
• Operating cost increases were driven by B.C. log cost inflation, which was impacted by higher stumpage rates and open market log costs.
• Interfor’s operating costs were also impacted by an increase in its net realizable value provision for log and lumber inventories by $8.2 million in Q4’18.
Financial Flexibility
• Net debt ended the quarter at $63.8 million, or 6.1% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $506.9 million.
• Interfor generated $6.7 million of cash from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.10 per share, and total cash from operations of $18.0 million. The $11.3 million net cash inflow from working capital was driven by reduced accounts receivable and lumber inventory volumes, partially offset by a seasonal increase in B.C. Interior log volumes.
• Capital investments of $59.4 million in Q4’18 included $38.1 million on U.S. South focused high-return discretionary projects, with the remainder related to maintenance capital and woodlands projects.
• Interfor purchased and cancelled 1,680,295 of its Common Shares (“Shares”) at a cost of $25.0 million in Q4’18, for a total of 2,277,540 Shares purchased at a cost of $36.9 million in 2018. The Company’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) was amended in December 2018 and permits the purchase of up to 6,934,456 Shares until its expiry on March 6, 2019.
Softwood Lumber Duties
• Interfor expensed $9.7 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
• Cumulative duties of US$60.4 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. With the exception of US$3.3 million recorded as a long-term receivable in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.
(1) Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section
Strategic Capital Plan Update
Interfor continues to make progress on previously announced Phase I and II strategic capital projects in the U.S. South.
The Phase I projects total US$65 million at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills, with completion scheduled for Q2’19. The related capital expenditures through Q4’18 total US$34.6 million and expected total costs through completion remain in-line with initial guidance.
The Phase II projects total US$240 million at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina. These projects are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2021. The related capital expenditures through Q4’18 total US$15.3 million and the projects remain on budget.
Financial and Operating Highlights (1)
For the three months ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
For the year ended Dec. 31
Unit
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
2016
Financial Highlights(2)
Total sales
$MM
468.5
532.8
570.5
2,186.6
1,990.1
1,792.7
Lumber
$MM
387.7
446.0
480.3
1,841.1
1,679.4
1,458.3
Logs, residual products and other
$MM
80.8
86.8
90.2
345.5
310.7
334.4
Operating earnings (loss)
$MM
(17.0)
47.9
41.3
156.6
149.3
75.9
Net earnings (loss)
$MM
(13.2)
36.2
28.1
111.7
97.2
65.6
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic
$/share
(0.19)
0.52
0.40
1.60
1.39
0.94
Adjusted net earnings (loss)(3)
$MM
(19.8)
45.1
28.2
114.1
116.5
58.7
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic(3)
$/share
(0.29)
0.64
0.40
1.64
1.66
0.84
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)(3)
$/share
0.10
1.19
1.00
3.95
3.91
2.75
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$MM
6.2
89.5
69.4
280.4
287.8
199.6
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)
%
1.3%
16.8%
12.2%
12.8%
14.5%
11.1%
Total assets
$MM
1,529.5
1,353.0
1,539.5
1,529.5
1,353.0
1,301.6
Total debt
$MM
272.8
250.9
258.9
272.8
250.9
308.8
Net debt(3)
$MM
63.8
119.3
3.8
63.8
119.3
289.6
Net debt to invested capital(3)
%
6.1%
12.3%
0.4%
6.1%
12.3%
26.9%
Annualized return on invested capital(3)
%
2.4%
36.4%
27.7%
27.9%
28.1%
17.7%
Operating Highlights
Lumber production
million fbm
607
655
674
2,635
2,595
2,490
Total lumber sales
million fbm
647
686
685
2,680
2,677
2,561
Lumber sales - Interfor produced
million fbm
639
666
675
2,638
2,594
2,469
Lumber sales - wholesale and commission
million fbm
8
20
10
42
83
92
Lumber - average selling price(4)
$/thousand fbm
599
650
701
687
627
570
Average USD/CAD exchange rate(5)
1 USD in CAD
1.3204
1.2713
1.3070
1.2957
1.2986
1.3248
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate(5)
1 USD in CAD
1.3642
1.2545
1.2945
1.3642
1.2545
1.3427
Notes:
(1
)
Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
(2
)
Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
(3
)
Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(4
)
Gross sales before duties.
(5
)
Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor strengthened its financial position throughout 2018, with strong cash flow generated from operations used to fund capital projects, invest in marketable securities and repurchase Shares. Net debt at December 31, 2018 was $63.8 million, or 6.1% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $55.5 million from the level of net debt at December 31, 2017. Net debt was negatively impacted by a weakened Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially hedged by the Company’s U.S. Dollar cash and marketable securities balances.
For the 3 months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Thousands of Dollars
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Net debt
Net debt, period opening
$ 3,800
$ 176,866
$ 34,415
$ 119,300
$ 289,551
Net drawing (repayment) on credit facilities
(1)
(1)
112
110
(40,217)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD
13,941
1,301
(4,572)
21,830
(17,704)
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
7,286
(59,698)
61,248
(23,968)
(114,789)
Decrease (increase) in marketable securities
49,871
921
(91,011)
(41,140)
-
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD
(11,072)
(89)
3,608
(12,307)
2,459
Net debt, period ending
$ 63,825
$ 119,300
$ 3,800
$ 63,825
$ 119,300
As at December 31, 2018, the Company had net working capital of $359.2 million and available liquidity of $506.9 million, including cash, marketable securities and borrowing capacity on operating and term line facilities.
On June 15, 2018, the Company extended the maturity of its U.S. Operating line from May 1, 2019 to June 15, 2021, with no other significant changes. On August 14, 2018, Interfor completed an agreement to extend US$84 million of its 2021 to 2023 Senior Secured Note maturities to 2027 to 2029. As a result, Interfor’s weighted average fixed interest rate on its term debt rose to 4.47%.
These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of December 31, 2018:
Revolving
Senior
U.S.
Operating
Term
Secured
Operating
Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Line
Line
Notes
Line
Total
Available line of credit
$ 65,000
$ 200,000
$ 272,840
$ 68,210
$ 606,050
Maximum borrowing available
$ 65,000
$ 200,000
$ 272,840
$ 50,590
$ 588,430
Less:
Drawings
-
-
272,840
-
272,840
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
14,858
-
-
2,810
17,668
Unused portion of facility
$ 50,142
$ 200,000
$ -
$ 47,780
297,922
Add:
Cash and cash equivalents
166,152
Marketable securities
42,863
Available liquidity at December 31, 2018
$ 506,937
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $161.4 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:
For the 3 months ended
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
For the year ended Dec. 31,
and per share amounts
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
2016
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)
Net earnings (loss)
$ (13,165)
$ 36,196
$ 28,092
$ 111,678
$ 97,153
$ 65,643
Add:
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
4,551
7,422
5,848
15,304
9,203
7,280
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
(3,330)
(412)
1,847
(3,474)
2,035
(1,468)
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
(9,180)
3,110
(7,503)
(7,829)
12,977
4,551
Other expense (income)
(1,254)
995
(192)
(1,188)
1,987
(14,094)
Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)
-
5
-
4
(21)
909
Income tax effect of above adjustments
2,530
(2,260)
149
(396)
(6,848)
2,008
Recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets
-
-
-
-
-
(6,171)
Adjusted net earnings (loss)
$ (19,848)
$ 45,056
$ 28,241
$ 114,099
$ 116,486
$ 58,658
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
68,884
70,030
69,908
69,713
70,030
70,030
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.29)
$ 0.64
$ 0.40
$ 1.64
$ 1.66
$ 0.84
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings (loss)
$ (13,165)
$ 36,196
$ 28,092
$ 111,678
$ 97,153
$ 65,643
Add:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
19,283
19,217
20,071
80,273
77,623
76,092
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,566
11,879
9,715
36,048
38,635
34,895
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
4,551
7,422
5,848
15,304
9,203
7,280
Finance costs
2,254
3,139
2,465
10,410
14,030
18,602
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
(3,330)
(412)
1,847
(3,474)
2,035
(1,468)
Income tax expense (recovery)
(1,518)
7,968
9,044
39,191
34,136
7,207
EBITDA
16,641
85,409
77,082
289,430
272,815
208,251
Add:
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
(9,180)
3,110
(7,503)
(7,829)
12,977
4,551
Other (income) expense
(1,254)
995
(192)
(1,188)
1,987
(14,094)
Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)
-
5
-
4
(21)
909
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 6,207
$ 89,519
$ 69,387
$ 280,417
$ 287,758
$ 199,617
Sales
$468,544
$532,781
$570,486
$2,186,567
$1,990,106
$1,792,712
Adjusted EBITDA margin
1.3%
16.8%
12.2%
12.8%
14.5%
11.1%
Net debt to invested capital
Net debt
Total debt
$ 272,840
$ 250,900
$ 258,900
$ 272,840
$ 250,900
$ 308,821
Cash and cash equivalents
(166,152)
(131,600)
(165,553)
(166,152)
(131,600)
(19,270)
Marketable securities
(42,863)
-
(89,547)
(42,863)
-
-
Total net debt
$ 63,825
$ 119,300
$ 3,800
$ 63,825
$ 119,300
$ 289,551
Invested capital
Net debt
$ 63,825
$ 119,300
$ 3,800
$ 63,825
$ 119,300
$ 289,551
Shareholders' equity
974,065
854,188
985,316
974,065
854,188
786,667
Total invested capital
$ 1,037,890
$973,488
$ 989,116
$ 1,037,890
$ 973,488
$1,076,218
Net debt to invested capital(1)
6.1%
12.3%
0.4%
6.1%
12.3%
26.9%
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
Cash provided by operating activities
$ 18,037
$ 86,749
$ 84,956
$ 255,233
$ 258,224
$ 199,272
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital
(11,303)
(3,332)
(15,223)
19,868
15,696
(6,695)
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)
$ 6,734
$ 83,417
$ 69,733
$ 275,101
$ 273,920
$ 192,577
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
68,884
70,030
69,908
69,713
70,030
70,030
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
$ 0.10
$ 1.19
$ 1.00
$ 3.95
$ 3.91
$ 2.75
Annualized return on invested capital
Adjusted EBITDA
$6,207
$89,519
$69,387
$280,417
$287,758
$199,617
Invested capital, beginning of period
$989,116
$994,542
$1,011,709
$973,488
$1,076,218
$1,177,557
Invested capital, end of period
1,037,890
973,488
989,116
1,037,890
973,488
1,076,218
Average invested capital
$1,013,503
$984,015
$1,000,413
$1,005,689
$1,024,853
1,126,888
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital
0.6%
9.1%
6.9%
27.9%
28.1%
17.7%
Annualization factor
4.0
4.0
4.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
Annualized return on invested capital
2.4%
36.4%
27.7%
27.9%
28.1%
17.7%
Notes:
(1
)
Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sales Costs and expenses:
$468,544
$532,781
$2,186,567
$1,990,106
Production
440,534
427,418
1,799,825
1,632,922
Selling and administration
12,142
13,958
52,992
50,775
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
(9,180)
3,110
(7,829)
12,977
U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits
9,661
1,891
53,337
18,630
Depreciation of plant and equipment
19,283
19,217
80,273
77,623
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,566
11,879
36,048
38,635
481,006
477,473
2,014,646
1,831,562
Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and restructuring
(12,462)
55,308
171,921
158,544
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
4,551
7,422
15,304
9,203
Operating earnings (loss)
(17,013)
47,886
156,617
149,341
Finance costs
(2,254)
(3,139)
(10,410)
(14,030)
Other foreign exchange gain (loss)
3,330
412
3,474
(2,035)
Other income (expense)
1,254
(995)
1,188
(1,987)
2,330
(3,722)
(5,748)
(18,052)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(14,683)
44,164
150,869
131,289
Income tax expense (recovery):
Current
(45)
356
2,955
1,064
Deferred
(1,473)
7,612
36,236
33,072
(1,518)
7,968
39,191
34,136
Net earnings (loss)
$(13,165)
$36,196
$111,678
$97,153
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$(0.19)
$0.52
$1.60
$1.39
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Net earnings (loss)
$(13,165)
$36,196
$111,678
$97,153
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings:
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax
(2,338)
(2,144)
508
(1,350)
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for
foreign operations, net of tax
29,015
2,297
43,703
(28,854)
Loss in fair value of interest rate swaps
-
-
-
(11)
Totalitems that are or may be recycled to Net earnings
29,015
2,297
43,703
(28,865)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
26,677
153
44,211
(30,215)
Comprehensive income
$13,512
$36,349
$155,889
$66,938
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net earnings (loss)
$(13,165)
$36,196
$111,678
$97,153
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
19,283
19,217
80,273
77,623
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,566
11,879
36,048
38,635
Income tax expense (recovery)
(1,518)
7,968
39,191
34,136
Finance costs
2,254
3,139
10,410
14,030
Other assets
(2,824)
(4,133)
(3,000)
(4,203)
Reforestation liability
763
(678)
79
1,109
Provisions and other liabilities
(5,024)
1,404
(9,204)
5,629
Stock options
216
163
774
583
Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles
3,238
7,091
13,925
7,091
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(3,801)
158
(3,885)
147
Other expense (income)
(1,254)
1,013
(1,188)
1,987
6,734
83,417
275,101
273,920
Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
Trade accounts receivable and other
30,624
1,196
27,392
(19,845)
Inventories
(2,846)
(8,988)
(33,821)
(14,243)
Prepayments
216
2,349
(3,128)
919
Trade accounts payable and provisions
(15,575)
9,847
(5,919)
19,688
Income taxes paid
(1,116)
(1,072)
(4,392)
(2,215)
18,037
86,749
255,233
258,224
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(50,307)
(17,413)
(106,440)
(60,370)
Additions to roads and bridges
(8,524)
(7,072)
(32,165)
(32,211)
Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets
(68)
(534)
(158)
(2,360)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
1,846
100
2,355
561
Net proceeds from (additions to) investments and other assets
58,555
626
(48,364)
3,279
1,502
(24,293)
(184,772)
(91,101)
Financing activities:
Share issuance, net of expenses
-
-
143
-
Share repurchase
(24,979)
-
(36,929)
-
Interest payments
(1,827)
(2,655)
(9,729)
(12,240)
Debt refinancing costs
(18)
(22)
(88)
(807)
Change in operating line components of long term debt
(1)
(1)
(2)
(64)
Additions to long term debt
-
-
155,909
76,107
Repayments of long term debt
-
-
(155,797)
(116,260)
(26,825)
(2,678)
(46,493)
(53,264)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and
cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
7,885
9
10,584
(1,529)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
599
59,787
34,552
112,330
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
165,553
71,813
131,600
19,270
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$166,152
$131,600
$166,152
$131,600
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
December 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$166,152
$131,600
Marketable securities
42,863
-
Trade accounts receivable and other
90,384
112,470
Income taxes receivable
3,008
1,289
Inventories
209,178
165,156
Prepayments
17,307
12,562
528,892
423,077
Employee future benefits
303
502
Deposits and other assets
16,842
6,404
Property, plant and equipment
725,266
670,830
Roads and bridges
29,829
24,092
Timber licences
64,153
66,589
Other intangible assets
5,288
14,170
Goodwill
158,799
147,081
Deferred income taxes
132
251
$1,529,504
$1,352,996
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable and provisions
$155,434
$152,854
Reforestation liability
13,947
12,873
Income taxes payable
356
224
169,737
165,951
Reforestation liability
28,235
27,535
Long term debt
272,840
250,900
Employee future benefits
8,687
8,249
Provisions and other liabilities
17,413
26,976
Deferred income taxes
58,527
19,197
Equity:
Share capital
537,534
555,388
Contributed surplus
3,851
8,582
Translation reserve
84,423
40,720
Retained earnings
348,257
249,498
974,065
854,188
$1,529,504
$1,352,996
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
The Company’s 2018 audited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.
