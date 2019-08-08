Interfor Reports Q2'19 Results 0 08/08/2019 | 05:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 18%; Liquidity of $392 million VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) Interfor recorded a net loss in Q2’19 of $11.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million, or $0.23 per share in Q1’19 and net earnings of $63.7 million, or $0.91 per share in Q2’18. Adjusted net loss in Q2’19 was $16.2 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $12.7 million in Q1’19 and Adjusted net earnings of $68.9 million in Q2’18. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million on sales of $481.3 million in Q2’19 versus $16.3 million on sales of $451.2 million in Q1’19. Notable items in the quarter included: Lower Lumber Prices



The key benchmark prices decreased quarter-over-sequential-quarter with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ falling by US$23, US$36 and US$19 per mfbm, respectively. Interfor’s average lumber selling price dropped $10 from Q1’19 to $603 per mfbm.





Higher Shipments and Reduced Inventories



Total lumber production was 647 million board feet, consistent with the prior quarter. Production in the U.S. South increased slightly to 320 million board feet from 316 million board feet in the preceding quarter as capital project-related downtime at the Monticello sawmill was more than offset by higher operating rates at most mills in the region. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 187 million board feet and 140 million board feet, respectively, compared to 195 million board feet and 135 million board feet in Q1’19. Production was influenced by the curtailments taken in the B.C. Interior in response to weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs.



Total lumber shipments were 674 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 53 million board feet higher than Q1’19.



Lumber inventories at June 30, 2019 were 211 million board feet, down from 229 million board feet at March 31, 2019.



Interfor’s operating costs were negatively impacted by an increase in its net realizable value provision for log and lumber inventories of $10.3 million in Q2’19.





Continued Strong Financial Position



Net debt ended the quarter at $198.2 million, or 17.9% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $392.5 million.



The Company generated $9.9 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.15 per share.



Capital investments of $64.6 million in Q2’19 included $51.4 million primarily on U.S. South focused high-return discretionary projects, with the remainder related to maintenance capital and woodlands projects.



On June 28, 2019, the Company received compensation of $7.7 million from the Government of B.C. as settlement for the 2017 cancellation of two timber licences on the B.C. Coast, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.





Softwood Lumber Duties



Interfor expensed $10.8 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.



Cumulative duties of US$76.5 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

Strategic Capital Plan Update Interfor continues to make progress on its previously announced Phase I and II strategic capital projects in the U.S. South.





The Phase I projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were completed before quarter-end and are now in the ramp-up phase. Total project costs are expected to be US$70.1 million versus the original budget of US$62.5 million. The spending overage was due to vendor delays, additional steel costs and labour issues with contractors. As of June 30, 2019, US$67.7 million has been capitalized.





The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2022. As of June 30, 2019, US$32.0 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget. Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior (the “Forestry Assets”), and assume certain liabilities relating to the Forestry Assets. The cash purchase price of $60 million will be financed from Interfor’s available cash balance and/or borrowings under its existing bank credit facility. The transaction is subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is targeted to close in the third quarter, 2019. By acquiring the Forestry Assets, Interfor will solidify its long-term log supply at its Adams Lake sawmill, supporting the continuation of a two-shift operating configuration at the mill in the face of declining allowable annual cuts in the region. The Forestry Assets are located adjacent to Adams Lake’s woodlands operations, with log production flowing logically to the sawmill from a transportation and logistics standpoint. Upon closing the transaction, Interfor will pursue a follow-on, high return investment opportunity by adding a new dry kiln to support additional value-added processing at the Adams Lake mill. Interfor Appoints New Director At its meeting today, the Interfor Board appointed Christopher Griffin of Chicago, Illinois as a director of the Company. Mr. Griffin, who is 57, is the President & CEO of USG Corporation, a global manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and other building products. Mr. Griffin’s appointment increases the number of directors from ten to eleven and was made in line with the Company’s Board succession plan. Financial and Operating Highlights 1 For the 3 months ended For the 6 months ended

Jun. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Jun. 30 Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Net earnings (loss) $(11,159) $63,732 $(15,302) $(26,461) $96,397 Add: Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 87 4,669 1,665 1,752 4,905 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 321 (1,880) (340) (19) (1,991) Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) (851) 3,996 1,983 1,132 8,854 Other (income) expense (6,487) 80 164 (6,323) 258 Post closure wind-down costs and losses - - - - 4 Income tax effect of above adjustments 1,866 (1,701) (875) 991 (3,075) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $(16,223) $68,896 $(12,705) $(28,928) $105,352 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 67,252 70,038 67,348 67,300 70,036 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $(0.24) $0.98 $(0.19) $(0.43) $1.50 Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) $(11,159) $63,732 $(15,302) $(26,461) $96,397 Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 19,410 20,781 19,722 39,132 40,802 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 12,201 10,854 9,737 21,938 22,618 Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 87 4,669 1,665 1,752 4,905 Finance costs 3,324 3,303 4,176 7,500 6,714 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 321 (1,880) (340) (19) (1,991) Income tax expense (recovery) (4,196) 21,150 (5,508) (9,704) 31,617 EBITDA 19,988 122,609 14,150 34,138 201,062 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) (851) 3,996 1,983 1,132 8,854 Other (income) expense (6,487) 80 164 (6,323) 258 Post closure wind-down costs and losses - - - - 4 Adjusted EBITDA $12,650 $126,685 $16,297 $28,947 $210,178 Sales $481,345 $619,893 $451,163 $932,508 $1,147,537 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.6% 20.4% 3.6% 3.1% 18.3% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $261,740 $263,360 $267,260 $261,740 $263,360 Cash and cash equivalents (63,531) (228,945) (94,514) (63,531) (228,945) Total net debt $198,209 $34,415 $172,746 $198,209 $34,415 Invested capital Net debt $198,209 $34,415 $172,746 $198,209 $34,415 Shareholders' equity 911,409 972,281 933,509 911,409 972,281 Total invested capital $1,109,618 $1,006,696 $1,106,255 $1,109,618 $1,006,696 Net debt to invested capital2 17.9% 3.4% 15.6% 17.9% 3.4% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $32,302 $136,724 $(58,350) $(26,048) $157,797 Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital (22,443) (10,414) 75,435 52,992 46,636 Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $9,859 $126,310 $17,085 $26,944 $204,433 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 67,252 70,038 67,348 67,300 70,036 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $0.15 $1.80 $0.25 $0.40 $2.92 Annualized return on invested capital Adjusted EBITDA $12,650 $126,685 $16,297 $28,947 $210,178 Invested capital, beginning of period $1,106,255 $1,023,279 $1,032,591 $1,032,591 $968,852 Invested capital, end of period 1,109,618 1,006,696 1,106,255 1,109,618 1,006,696 Average invested capital $1,107,937 $1,014,988 $1,069,423 $1,071,105 $987,774 Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital 1.1% 12.5% 1.5% 2.7% 21.3% Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 Annualized return on invested capital 4.6% 49.9% 6.1% 5.4% 42.6% Notes: Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Sales $481,345 $619,893 $932,508 $1,147,537 Costs and expenses: Production 448,043 464,675 861,226 882,072 Selling and administration 9,808 13,706 20,373 27,535 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) (851) 3,996 1,132 8,854 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 10,844 14,827 21,962 27,756 Depreciation of plant and equipment 19,410 20,781 39,132 40,802 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 12,201 10,854 21,938 22,618 499,455 528,839 965,763 1,009,637 Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs (18,110) 91,054 (33,255) 137,900 Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 87 4,669 1,752 4,905 Operating earnings (loss) (18,197) 86,385 (35,007) 132,995 Finance costs (3,324) (3,303) (7,500) (6,714) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) (321) 1,880 19 1,991 Other income (expense) 6,487 (80) 6,323 (258) 2,842 (1,503) (1,158) (4,981) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (15,355) 84,882 (36,165) 128,014 Income tax expense (recovery): Current 233 1,567 393 2,337 Deferred (4,429) 19,583 (10,097) 29,280 (4,196) 21,150 (9,704) 31,617 Net earnings (loss) $(11,159) $63,732 $(26,461) $96,397 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $(0.17) $0.91 $(0.39) $1.38 Diluted $(0.17) $0.91 $(0.39) $1.37

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Net earnings (loss)

$(11,159) $63,732 $(26,461) $96,397 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax (439) 1,004 133

1,889 Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (10,728) 11,121 (23,601) 23,954 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (11,167) 12,125 (23,468) 25,843 Comprehensive income (loss) $(22,326) $75,857 $(49,929) $122,240 Notes: Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $(11,159) $63,732 $(26,461) $96,397 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 19,410 20,781 39,132 40,802 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 12,201 10,854 21,938 22,618 Income tax expense (recovery) (4,196) 21,150 (9,704) 31,617 Finance costs 3,324 3,303 7,500 6,714 Other assets 304 (122) 321 (417) Reforestation liability (3,250) (862) (743) 1,427 Provisions and other liabilities (801) 2,496 (1,004) (320) Stock options 209 209 317 346 Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles 88 4,645 1,811 4,864 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 216 44 160 127 Other expense (income) (6,487) 80 (6,323) 258 9,859 126,310 26,944 204,433 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other (5,873) (13,222) (20,448) (23,970) Inventories 17,605 2,111 (9,565) (31,926) Prepayments (2,873) 1,597 (5,742) (2,658) Trade accounts payable and provisions 13,862 21,079 (16,662) 13,240 Income taxes paid (278) (1,151) (575) (1,322) 32,302 136,724 (26,048) 157,797 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (58,904) (15,126) (94,830) (27,165) Additions to roads and bridges (5,661) (8,086) (13,505) (14,168) Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets (20) (63) (72) (50) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 8,032 76 8,140 185 Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities, deposits and other assets (11) (13,077) 46,760 (13,579) (56,564) (36,276) (53,507) (54,777) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 17 - 80 143 Share repurchases - - (7,825) - Interest payments (2,837) (2,799) (5,417) (5,832) Lease liability payments (2,779) (2,636) (5,765) (4,825) Debt refinancing costs (172) (2) (1,191) (3) Change in operating line components of long-term debt 5 - 5 (1) Additions to long term debt - - 197,925 - Repayments of long term debt - - (197,175) - (5,766) (5,437) (19,363) (10,518) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency (955) 3,118 (3,703) 4,843 Increase (decrease) in cash (30,983) 98,129 (102,621) 97,345 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 94,514 130,816 166,152 131,600 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $63,531 $228,945 $63,531 $228,945 Notes: Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Jun. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Jan. 1, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $63,531 $166,152 $131,600 Marketable securities - 42,863 - Trade accounts receivable and other 108,066 90,384 112,470 Income taxes receivable 3,013 3,008 1,289 Inventories 213,435 209,178 165,156 Prepayments 21,673 16,833 12,186 409,718 528,418 422,701 Employee future benefits 820 303 502 Deposits and other assets 10,685 16,842 6,404 Right of use assets 36,760 37,778 38,600 Property, plant and equipment 752,194 723,773 669,165 Roads and bridges 30,154 29,829 24,092 Timber licences 61,851 64,153 66,589 Other intangible assets 4,047 5,288 14,170 Goodwill 152,870 158,799 147,081 Deferred income taxes 704 133 253 $1,459,803 $1,565,316 $1,389,557 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $130,983 $154,869 $152,355 Reforestation liability 14,580 13,947 12,873 Lease liabilities 10,501 10,158 8,019 Income taxes payable 292 356 224 156,356 179,330 173,471 Reforestation liability 27,755 28,235 27,535 Lease liabilities 32,268 33,954 36,165 Long term debt 261,740 272,840 250,900 Employee future benefits 8,988 8,687 8,249 Provisions and other liabilities 15,698 16,421 25,808 Deferred income taxes 45,589 57,083 17,877 Equity: Share capital 533,563 537,534 555,388 Contributed surplus 4,133 3,851 8,582 Translation reserve 60,792 84,393 40,733 Retained earnings 312,921 342,988 244,849 911,409 968,766 849,552 $1,459,803 $1,565,316 $1,389,557 Notes: Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Approved on behalf of the Board:



Director Director FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law. ABOUT INTERFOR Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com . The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q2’19 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com . There will be a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company’s release of its second quarter 2019 financial results. The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion and will be available until September 7, 2019. The number to call is

