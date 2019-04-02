Log in
INTERFOR CORP

(IFP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/02 04:00:00 pm
16 CAD   -1.17%
Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 2, 2019

04/02/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 2, 2019. Information related to Interfor’s first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, May 3, 2019. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 8868218 and it will be available until June 2, 2019.

ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Martin L. Juravsky
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
604-689-6873

InterforNewLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 2 057 M
EBIT 2019 71,0 M
Net income 2019 48,8 M
Debt 2019 94,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,18
P/E ratio 2020 13,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan K. Davies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Lawrence Sauder Non-Executive Chairman
Ian M. Fillinger Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin L. Juravsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark W. Stock SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFOR CORP12.27%791
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-1.88%3 266
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION9.86%3 009
STELLA-JONES INC13.10%2 344
NORBORD INC-2.01%2 253
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.15.52%1 833
