Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Interfor Corporation    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interfor Announces Initiatives to Address Prevailing COVID-19 Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Capital Expenditure Reductions in 2020 and 2021
Production Curtailments in All Regions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) today announced it will implement a number of initiatives in order to adjust its business to operating conditions being impacted by COVID-19.  “We are very focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as adapting to the evolving market conditions,” said Ian Fillinger, Interfor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, Interfor will remain disciplined in its approach to capital deployment as it focuses on retaining a strong capital structure.”

The two primary initiatives are:

Capital Expenditure Reductions

Interfor’s multi-year strategic capital projects are structured in a manner that provides flexibility to adapt to evolving market conditions.  As a result of the prevailing environment, the Company is planning to reduce its capital expenditures in 2020 and 2021 by a total of approximately $140 million.  With this reduction, Interfor’s 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 million and 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be substantially below $100 million.  Interfor will re-evaluate its capital expenditures as market conditions continue to evolve.

Production Curtailments

In order to align production with the prevailing market, Interfor will temporarily reduce production across its operations in British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest and the US South.  These curtailments are expected to reduce production by approximately 35 million board feet per week, which represents approximately 60% of Interfor’s production capacity.  These curtailments will initially be for a two-week period and will be re-evaluated regularly.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 419 8163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERFOR CORPORATION
06:33pInterfor Announces Initiatives to Address Prevailing COVID-19 Environment
GL
03/09Interfor Completes Acquisition of BC Interior Cutting Rights
GL
03/02Interfor Announces Additional Long Term Debt Financing
GL
03/02Canfor Welcomes Approval of Forest Tenure Transfer to Interfor
AQ
03/02INTERFOR : Obtains Government Approval for Acquisition of BC Interior Cutting Ri..
AQ
02/28INTERFOR : Obtains Government Approval for Acquisition of BC Interior Cutting Ri..
AQ
02/18INTERFOR : Announces Long Term Debt Financing
AQ
02/17Interfor Corporation Announces Resignation of CFO
GL
02/07INTERFOR : Reports Q4'19 Results EBITDA1 of $18 million on Sales of $457 million..
AQ
02/06INTERFOR : Reports Q4'19 Results
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 1 979 M
EBIT 2020 47,2 M
Net income 2020 23,5 M
Debt 2020 236 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 339 M
Chart INTERFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Interfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,86  CAD
Last Close Price 5,04  CAD
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 254%
Spread / Lowest Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Fillinger President, CEO, COO, Director & Senior VP
E. Lawrence Sauder Non-Executive Chairman
Martin L. Juravsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark W. Stock SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Gordon Howard MacDougall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFOR CORPORATION-60.80%272
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.-25.59%2 197
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-43.98%1 862
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-42.56%1 591
STELLA-JONES INC.-21.78%1 395
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-32.74%1 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group