MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Interfor Corporation    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/07 04:17:27 pm
7.89 CAD   +1.15%
06:09pINTERFOR : Reports Q1'20 Results
PU
05:26pInterfor Reports Q1'20 Results
GL
04/16INTERFOR : Announces Change of Location of its 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interfor : Reports Q1'20 Results

05/07/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

Interfor Corporation

Vancouver, B.C.

May 7, 2020

Interfor Reports Q1'20 Results

EBITDA1 of $37 million on Sales of $480 million

Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 27%; Liquidity of $431 million

INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q1'20 of $6.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net losses of $41.7 million, or $0.62 per share in Q4'19 and $15.3 million, or $0.23 per share in Q1'19. Adjusted net earnings were $0.7 million in Q1'20 compared to Adjusted net losses of $17.4 million in Q4'19 and $12.7 million in Q1'19.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million on sales of $479.6 million in Q1'20 versus $17.6 million on sales of $456.8 million in Q4'19.

Net debt ended the quarter at $322.0 million, or 26.7% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $430.9 million.

Effects of COVID-19 and Interfor's Response

On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and to date, the pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions and quarantines have had an unprecedented impact on the global economy.

As a result, industry-wide demand for lumber products has declined substantially. Benchmark lumber prices weakened significantly through early April and have since found a level of support from industry- wide production curtailments that began in the second half of March.

Considerable uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact and in turn, the magnitude of impact on Interfor's operations, demand for its products and financial outlook. However, Interfor is well positioned for this uncertainty with a strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

The Company has taken the following proactive measures to protect the health of its employees, balance its lumber production with reduced demand and safeguard its financial position in response to COVID-19:

  • Interfor has modified its operational procedures, suspended all non-essential travel and adopted work-from-home measures in accordance with public health authority directives.
  • On March 18, 2020 Interfor announced a temporary reduction in lumber production by approximately 35 million board feet per week across its operations in British Columbia, the U.S. Northwest and the U.S. South for an initial two-week period, representing approximately 60% of Interfor's production capacity. On March 26, 2020 the Company announced a further production curtailment, resulting in a total reduction of approximately 50 million board feet for the week of March 30, 2020. The Company will continue to evaluate and adjust its operating schedule on a regular basis with consideration given to employee safety, market pricing and demand, and inventory levels.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section

  • Cash conservation actions have been implemented to significantly reduce non-essential operating expenses and discretionary capital expenditures. On March 18, 2020 the Company announced a reduction of approximately $140 million of its capital expenditures planned for 2020 and 2021. With this reduction, Interfor's capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 million in 2020 and substantially below $100 million in 2021.
  • Interfor has modified components of its previously announced US$240 million Phase II strategic capital plan. The rebuild of the sawmill operation at Thomaston, GA has been postponed while the sawmill portion of the rebuild at the Eatonton, GA operation has been deferred with completion now planned for 2022. US$66.1 million has been spent on the Phase II plan through March 31, 2020. Interfor will re-evaluate its capital expenditures as market conditions continue to evolve and maintains significant flexibility to modify the rate of spending.

The Company will continue to be proactive in taking measures to safeguard the Company's financial position, while remaining alert to opportunities that may become available.

Highlights of First Quarter, 2020

  • Strengthened Liquidity
    o Available liquidity increased to $430.9 million, up $67.8 million from December 31, 2019.
    o On March 26, 2020 the Company completed the previously announced US$100 million of long- term debt financing with Prudential Private Capital. As a result, Interfor's long-term debt now totals US$300 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.08% and maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.
    o Interfor generated $38.4 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.57 per share. Working capital investment increased by $19.1 million as a result of a seasonal increase in trade receivables.
    o Capital spending was $84.2 million, including $56.6 million for the acquisition of timber licences, roads and other assets, net of assumed liabilities from Canadian Forest Products Ltd. ("Canfor").
  • Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor
    o On March 9, 2020, Interfor completed its acquisition from Canfor of two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non- replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior.
  • Production Balanced with Shipments
    o Total lumber production in Q1'20 was 627 million board feet, down 41 million board feet from Q4'19. Production in the B.C. region declined to 186 million board feet from 187 million board feet in the preceding quarter. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 311 million board feet and 130 million board feet, respectively, compared to 342 million board feet and 139 million board feet in Q4'19.
    o Total lumber shipments were 641 million board feet, including Interfor produced volume of 632 million board feet and agency and wholesale volumes of 9 million board feet, or 40 million board feet lower than Q4'19.
    o Lumber inventory levels decreased 4 million board feet over the course of Q1'20.
  • Higher Overall Lumber Prices in Q1'20
    o The key benchmark prices improved quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' increasing by US$11, US$26 and US$84 per mfbm to US$351, US$380 and US$431 per mfbm, respectively. Interfor's average lumber selling price increased $26 from Q4'19 to $592 per mfbm.

2

  • Softwood Lumber Duties
    o On February 3, 2020 the U.S. Department of Commerce issued preliminary revised combined rates of 8.37% for 2017 and 8.21% for 2018. These rates remain preliminary, with final rate determinations not expected until September 2020. At such time, the final rates will be applied to new lumber shipments. No adjustments have been recorded in the financial statements as of March 31, 2020 to reflect the preliminary revised duty rates.
    o Interfor expensed $10.6 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing and anti-dumping duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
    o Cumulative duties of US$101.7 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

Outlook

Near-term lumber demand is expected to be negatively impacted by uncertainties related to COVID-19. However, industry-wide lumber production curtailments should help balance supply with demand.

Interfor expects demand for lumber to normalize over the mid- to long-term, particularly in the North American repair and renovation, residential and industrial segments.

Interfor's strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.

3

Financial and Operating Highlights1

For the three months ended

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Unit

2020

2019

2019

Financial Highlights2

Total sales

$MM

479.6

451.2

456.8

Lumber

$MM

379.3

380.5

385.2

Logs, residual products and other

$MM

100.3

70.7

71.6

Operating earnings (loss)

$MM

14.6

(16.8)

(49.0)

Net earnings (loss)

$MM

6.3

(15.3)

(41.7)

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic

$/share

0.09

(0.23)

(0.62)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)3

$MM

0.7

(12.7)

(17.4)

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic3

$/share

0.01

(0.19)

(0.26)

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)3

$/share

0.57

0.25

0.24

Adjusted EBITDA3

$MM

36.6

16.3

17.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin3

%

7.6%

3.6%

3.9%

Total assets

$MM

1,569.5

1,491.5

1,341.9

Total debt

$MM

425.6

267.3

259.8

Net debt3

$MM

322.0

172.7

224.9

Net debt to invested capital3

%

26.7%

15.6%

21.3%

Annualized return on invested capital3

%

12.9%

6.1%

6.6%

Operating Highlights

Lumber production

million fbm

627

646

668

Total lumber sales

million fbm

641

621

681

Lumber sales - Interfor produced

million fbm

632

610

671

Lumber sales - wholesale and commission

million fbm

9

11

10

Lumber - average selling price4

$/thousand fbm

592

613

566

Average USD/CAD exchange rate5

1 USD in CAD

1.3449

1.3295

1.3200

Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5

1 USD in CAD

1.4187

1.3363

1.2988

Notes:

  1. Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
  2. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
  3. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
  4. Gross sales before duties.
  5. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor's net debt at March 31, 2020 was $322.0 million, or 26.7% of invested capital, representing an increase of $97.2 million since December 31, 2019.

In response to COVID-19, the Company has taken steps to significantly reduce its working capital through balancing inventory levels with demand and reducing discretionary spending and commitments. The Company is also actively reviewing the evolving Canadian and U.S. government stimulus programs to access any available support for its business operations and employees.

As at March 31, 2020 the Company had net working capital of $283.7 million and available liquidity of $430.9 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio that could affect the Company's borrowing capacity under the Revolving Term Line.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

4

For the three months ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Thousands of Canadian Dollars

2020

2019

2019

Net debt

Net debt, period opening

$224,860

$212,674

$63,825

Issuance of Senior Secured Notes

140,770

-

-

Term Line net drawings (repayments)

(59)

(1)

750

Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD

25,139

(5,099)

(6,330)

Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents

(68,984)

16,994

68,890

Decrease in marketable securities

-

-

41,766

Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from

strengthening CAD

310

292

3,845

Net debt, period ending

$322,036

$224,860

$172,746

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.

Net debt was negatively impacted by a weakened Canadian Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of March 31, 2020:

Revolving

Senior

Term

Secured

Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Line

Notes

Total

Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available

$350,000

$425,610

$775,610

Less:

Drawings

-

425,610

425,610

Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization

22,630

-

22,630

Unused portion of facility

$327,370

$

-

327,370

Add:

Cash and cash equivalents

103,574

Available liquidity at March 31, 2020

$430,944

Interfor's Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $76.8 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

5

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the three months ended

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts

2020

2019

2019

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

Net earnings (loss)

$6,309

$(15,302)

$(41,676)

Add:

Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs

371

1,665

30,416

Other foreign exchange loss (gain)

849

(340)

510

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

(8,946)

1,983

1,265

Other expense

115

164

298

Income tax effect of above adjustments

2,043

(875)

(8,241)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)

$741

$(12,705)

$(17,428)

Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

67,260

67,348

67,257

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share

$0.01

$(0.19)

$(0.26)

Adjusted EBITDA

Net earnings (loss)

$6,309

$(15,302)

$(41,676)

Add:

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,061

19,722

20,711

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

10,530

9,737

14,214

Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs

371

1,665

30,416

Finance costs

4,096

4,176

3,740

Other foreign exchange loss (gain)

849

(340)

510

Income tax expense (recovery)

3,205

(5,508)

(11,851)

EBITDA

45,421

14,150

16,064

Add:

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

(8,946)

1,983

1,265

Other expense

115

164

298

Adjusted EBITDA

$36,590

$16,297

$17,627

Sales

$479,646

$451,163

$456,819

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.6%

3.6%

3.9%

Net debt to invested capital

Net debt

Total debt

$425,610

$267,260

$259,760

Cash and cash equivalents

(103,574)

(94,514)

(34,900)

Total net debt

$322,036

$172,746

$224,860

Invested capital

Net debt

$322,036

$172,746

$224,860

Shareholders' equity

882,917

933,509

830,982

Total invested capital

$1,204,953

$1,106,255

$1,055,842

Net debt to invested capital1

26.7%

15.6%

21.3%

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$19,319

$(58,350)

$24,642

Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital

19,103

75,435

(8,334)

Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)

$38,422

$17,085

$16,308

Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

67,260

67,348

67,257

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)

$0.57

$0.25

$0.24

Annualized return on invested capital

Adjusted EBITDA

$36,590

$16,297

$17,627

Invested capital, beginning of period

$1,055,842

$1,032,591

$1,093,528

Invested capital, end of period

1,204,953

1,106,255

1,055,842

Average invested capital

$1,130,398

$1,069,423

$1,074,685

Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital

3.2%

1.5%

1.6%

Annualization factor

4.0

4.0

4.0

Annualized return on invested capital

12.9%

6.1%

6.6%

Note: 1 Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)

Three Months

Three Months

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Sales

$479,646

$451,163

Costs and expenses:

Production

423,228

413,183

Selling and administration

9,228

10,565

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

(8,946)

1,983

U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits

10,600

11,118

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,061

19,722

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

10,530

9,737

464,701

466,308

Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and restructuring costs

14,945

(15,145)

Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs

371

1,665

Operating earnings (loss)

14,574

(16,810)

Finance costs

(4,096)

(4,176)

Other foreign exchange gain (loss)

(849)

340

Other expense

(115)

(164)

(5,060)

(4,000)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

9,514

(20,810)

Income tax expense (recovery):

Current

329

160

Deferred

2,876

(5,668)

3,205

(5,508)

Net earnings (loss)

$6,309

$(15,302)

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$0.09

$(0.23)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$6,309

$(15,302)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):

Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax

(713)

572

Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax

46,083

(12,873)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

45,370

(12,301)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$51,679

$(27,603)

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

Net earnings (loss)

$6,309

$(15,302)

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,061

19,722

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

10,530

9,737

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

2,876

(5,668)

Income tax expense

329

160

Finance costs

4,096

4,176

Other assets

936

17

Reforestation liability

2,766

2,507

Provisions and other liabilities

(10,293)

(203)

Stock options

256

108

Write-down of plant and equipment

-

1,723

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

441

(56)

Other expense

115

164

Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:

38,422

17,085

Trade accounts receivable and other

(23,413)

(14,575)

Inventories

1,355

(27,170)

Prepayments

(2,113)

(2,869)

Trade accounts payable and provisions

5,062

(30,524)

Income taxes paid

6

(297)

19,319

(58,350)

Investing activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(24,872)

(35,926)

Additions to roads and bridges

(2,704)

(7,844)

Additions to intangible assets

-

(52)

Acquisition of timber licenses, roads, and other assets, net of assumed liabilities

(56,606)

-

Proceeds on disposal of plant and equipment

162

108

Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities, deposits and other assets

(198)

46,771

(84,218)

3,057

Financing activities:

Issuance of share capital, net of expenses

-

63

Share repurchases

-

(7,825)

Interest payments

(3,758)

(2,580)

Lease liability payments

(2,934)

(2,986)

Debt refinancing costs

(136)

(1,019)

Operating line net repayments

(59)

-

Additions to long term debt

140,770

197,925

Repayments of long term debt

-

(197,175)

133,883

(13,597)

Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency

(310)

(2,748)

Increase (decrease) in cash

68,674

(71,638)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

34,900

166,152

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$103,574

$94,514

8

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$103,574

$34,900

Trade accounts receivable and other

113,911

86,608

Income taxes receivable

2,006

1,995

Inventories

189,795

181,577

Prepayments

24,112

20,449

433,398

325,529

Employee future benefits

110

673

Deposits and other assets

9,410

9,296

Right of use assets

34,321

32,780

Property, plant and equipment

795,324

739,515

Roads and bridges

22,027

24,353

Timber licences

117,863

60,596

Other intangible assets

3,314

3,480

Goodwill

151,541

138,734

Deferred income taxes

2,200

6,961

$1,569,508

$1,341,917

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable and provisions

$121,746

$114,358

Reforestation liability

15,841

13,021

Lease liabilities

11,819

10,105

Income taxes payable

342

163

149,748

137,647

Reforestation liability

34,408

27,401

Lease liabilities

27,625

27,718

Long term debt

425,610

259,760

Employee future benefits

12,066

11,843

Provisions and other liabilities

9,242

18,957

Deferred income taxes

27,892

27,609

Equity:

Share capital

533,685

533,685

Contributed surplus

4,727

4,471

Translation reserve

102,842

56,759

Retained earnings

241,663

236,067

882,917

830,982

$1,569,508

$1,341,917

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"L. Sauder"

"Thomas V. Milroy"

Director

Director

9

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward- looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's first quarter and annual Management's Discussion

  • Analysis under the headings "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Effects of COVID-19 and Interfor's Response", which are available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic). Unless otherwise indicated, the forward- looking information in this release is based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q1'20 are available at www.sedar.comand www.interfor.com.

There will be an analyst conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its first quarter 2020 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until June 8, 2020. The number to call is

1-855-859-2056, Passcode 7198873.

For further information:

Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer (604) 689-6800

10

Disclaimer

INTERFOR Corporation published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:08:02 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 894 M
EBIT 2019 -83,2 M
Net income 2019 -74,4 M
Debt 2019 313 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,73x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 525 M
