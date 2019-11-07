Interfor : Reports Q3'19 Results 0 11/07/2019 | 06:20pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interfor Corporation Vancouver, B.C. November 7, 2019 Interfor Reports Q3'19 Results EBITDA1 of $17 million on Sales of $486 million Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 19%; Liquidity of $381 million Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business is Underway INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded a net loss in Q3'19 of $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.17 per share in Q2'19 and net earnings of $28.2 million, or $0.40 per share in Q3'18. Adjusted net loss in Q3'19 was $11.8 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $16.2 million in Q2'19 and Adjusted net earnings of $28.3 million in Q3'18. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million on sales of $486.5 million in Q3'19 versus $12.6 million on sales of $481.3 million in Q2'19. Included in the Company's results for Q3'19 are $23.2 million (after-tax) for capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs, or $31.8 million on a pre-tax basis. This includes $14.0 million of non-cash impairments for capital asset write-downs on buildings, equipment and other assets related to the permanent closure of Interfor's Hammond sawmill and $17.8 million of accruals for the settlement of various human resource matters related to the reconfiguration of the Company's B.C. Coastal business and succession arrangements related to the announced retirement of Interfor's CEO. Other notable items in the quarter included: Mixed Lumber Price Movements

Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite dropping by US$18 to US$355 per mfbm while the Western SPF Composite benchmark rose by US$15 to US$338 per mfbm and the KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' benchmark remained relatively flat at US$337 per mfbm. Interfor's average lumber selling price fell $20 from Q2'19 to $583 per mfbm.

Production Increased; Balanced with Shipments

Total lumber production was 685 million board feet, up 38 million board feet from the prior quarter. Production in the U.S. South region increased to 348 million board feet from 320 million board feet in the preceding quarter as the Monticello and Meldrim sawmills ramped up production after completion of the Phase I capital projects at these locations. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 205 million board feet and 131 million board feet, respectively, compared to 187 million board feet and 140 million board feet in Q2'19. Production in Q2'19 was affected by the curtailments taken in the B.C. Interior in response to weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs. Total lumber shipments were 692 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 18 million board feet higher than Q2'19. Lumber inventories at September 30, 2019 were 215 million board feet, up 4 million board feet quarter-over-quarter.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section Continued Strong Financial Position

Net debt ended the quarter at $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $380.9 million. Interfor generated $2.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.03 per share. Total cash generated from operations was $29.7 million, primarily the result of reduced log inventories in B.C. Capital spending was $35.7 million in Q3'19, including $25.5 million on high-return discretionary projects, primarily in the U.S. South and the remainder related to maintenance capital and woodlands projects.

Softwood Lumber Duties

Interfor expensed $12.1 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing ("CV") and anti-dumping ("AD") duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%. Cumulative duties of US$85.8 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business On September 3, 2019, Interfor announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. Coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations. This plan is expected to result in the repatriation of working capital tied up at Hammond, the monetization of related real estate and improved results in the years ahead. In addition, the Company's B.C. Coastal forestry and woodlands operations will be reorganized to focus on value realization rather than operational integration with Hammond. The closure is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, after the mill's remaining log and lumber inventories are processed and shipped. Strategic Capital Plan Update Interfor's previously announced Phase I strategic capital projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were substantially completed at the end of the prior quarter and are now in the ramp-up phase. Total project costs are expected to be US$70.9 million. As of September 30, 2019, US$69.9 million has been capitalized. The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina, with a budget of US$240 million, are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2022. As of September 30, 2019, US$43.9 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget. Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior and assume certain liabilities for total cash compensation of $60 million. The transaction remains subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is currently targeted to close in the fourth quarter, 2019 as consultation with stakeholders continues. 2 Senior Leadership Transition On August 26, 2019, Interfor announced that long-time President & CEO Duncan Davies will step down on December 31, 2019 and Ian Fillinger, currently the Company's Senior Vice President & COO, has been appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Fillinger will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors following this date. Mr. Davies will also step down from his role as a director of the Company and has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2020. Financial and Operating Highlights1 For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Jun. 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Unit 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (restated)2 (restated)2 Financial Highlights3 Total sales $MM 486.5 570.5 481.3 1,419.0 1,718.0 Lumber $MM 403.5 480.3 406.9 1,190.9 1,453.2 Logs, residual products and other $MM 83.0 90.2 74.4 228.1 264.8 Operating earnings (loss) $MM (44.8) 41.8 (18.2) (79.8) 174.8 Net earnings (loss) $MM (35.6) 28.2 (11.2) (62.1) 124.6 Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share (0.53) 0.40 (0.17) (0.92) 1.78 Adjusted net earnings (loss)4 $MM (11.8) 28.3 (16.2) (40.7) 133.7 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4 $/share (0.17) 0.40 (0.24) (0.60) 1.91 Operating cash flow per share (before working $/share capital changes)4 0.03 1.04 0.15 0.43 3.96 Adjusted EBITDA4 $MM 16.8 72.5 12.6 45.8 282.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin4 % 3.5% 12.7% 2.6% 3.2% 16.5% Total assets $MM 1,421.0 1,575.7 1,459.8 1,421.0 1,575.7 Total debt $MM 264.9 258.9 261.7 264.9 258.9 Net debt $MM 212.7 3.8 198.2 212.7 3.8 Net debt to invested capital4 % 19.4% 0.4% 17.9% 19.4% 0.4% Annualized return on invested capital4 % 6.1% 29.1% 4.6% 5.7% 38.6% Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 685 674 647 1,978 2,029 Total lumber sales million fbm 692 685 674 1,987 2,033 Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 681 675 664 1,955 1,999 Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 11 10 10 32 34 Lumber - average selling price5 $/thousand fbm 583 701 603 599 715 Average USD/CAD exchange rate6 1 USD in CAD 1.3204 1.3070 1.3377 1.3292 1.2876 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6 1 USD in CAD 1.3243 1.2945 1.3087 1.3243 1.2945 Notes: Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Gross sales before duties. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates. Liquidity Balance Sheet Interfor's net debt at September 30, 2019 was $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, for an increase of $208.9 million from the level at September 30, 2018 and an increase of $148.8 million from December 31, 2018. 3 YTD'19 net debt was positively impacted by a stronger Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially offset by the Company's U.S. Dollar cash balances. For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Thousands of Dollars 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net debt Net debt, period opening $198,209 $34,415 $63,825 $119,300 Net drawing on credit facilities - 112 755 111 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD 3,120 (4,572) (8,735) 7,889 Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents 11,747 61,248 110,665 (31,254) Decrease (increase) in marketable securities - (91,011) 41,766 (91,011) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD (402) 3,608 4,398 (1,235) Net debt, period ending, CAD $212,674 $3,800 $212,674 $3,800 On March 28, 2019, the Company completed a modernization of its credit facilities. The new facility replaced the U.S. Operating Line, Canadian Operating Line, and Revolving Term Line with one consolidated facility. The new facility increased credit availability to $350 million and matures in March 2024. As at September 30, 2019, the Company had net working capital of $216.2 million and available liquidity of $380.9 million, including cash and borrowing capacity on its term line facility. These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have enough liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future. Capital Resources The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2019: Revolving Senior Term Secured Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit $350,000 $264,860 $614,860 Maximum borrowing available $350,000 $264,860 $614,860 Less: Drawings - 264,860 264,860 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 21,246 - 21,246 Unused portion of facility $328,754 $ - 328,754 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 52,186 Available liquidity at September 30, 2019 $380,940 As of September 30, 2019, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $104.9 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects. Non-GAAP Measures This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. 4 The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS: For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Jun. 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Net earnings (loss) $(35,648) $28,173 $(11,159) $(62,109) $124,570 Add: Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 31,814 5,848 87 33,566 10,753 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) (216) 1,847 321 (235) (144) Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 1,049 (7,503) (851) 2,181 1,351 Other (income) expense 100 (192) (6,487) (6,223) 66 Post closure wind-down costs and losses - - - - 4 Income tax effect of above adjustments (8,867) 149 1,866 (7,876) (2,926) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $(11,768) $28,322 $(16,223) $(40,696) $133,674 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 67,253 69,908 67,252 67,284 69,993 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $(0.17) $0.40 $(0.24) $(0.60) $1.91 Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) $(35,648) $28,173 $(11,159) $(62,109) $124,570 Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,595 20,022 19,410 59,727 60,824 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,142 12,301 12,201 30,080 34,919 Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 31,814 5,848 87 33,566 10,753 Finance costs 3,784 2,980 3,324 11,284 9,694 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) (216) 1,847 321 (235) (144) Income tax expense (recovery) (12,804) 9,028 (4,196) (22,508) 40,645 EBITDA 15,667 80,199 19,988 49,805 281,261 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 1,049 (7,503) (851) 2,181 1,351 Other (income) expense 100 (192) (6,487) (6,223) 66 Post closure wind-down costs and losses - - - - 4 Adjusted EBITDA $16,816 $72,504 $12,650 $45,763 $282,682 Sales $486,494 $570,486 $481,345 $1,419,002 $1,718,023 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.5% 12.7% 2.6% 3.2% 16.5% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $264,860 $258,900 $261,740 $264,860 $258,900 Cash and cash equivalents (52,186) (165,553) (63,531) (52,186) (165,553) Marketable Securities - (89,547) - - (89,547) Total net debt $212,674 $3,800 $198,209 $212,674 $3,800 Invested capital Net debt $212,674 $3,800 $198,209 $212,674 $3,800 Shareholders' equity 880,854 980,389 911,409 880,854 980,389 Total invested capital $1,093,528 $984,189 $1,109,618 $1,093,528 $984,189 Net debt to invested capital2 19.4% 0.4% 17.9% 19.4% 0.4% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $29,658 $86,719 $32,302 $3,610 $244,516 Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital (27,336) (13,926) (22,443) 25,656 32,710 Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $2,322 $72,793 $9,859 $29,266 $277,226 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 67,253 69,908 67,252 67,284 69,993 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $0.03 $1.04 $0.15 $0.43 $3.96 Annualized return on invested capital Adjusted EBITDA $16,816 $72,504 $12,650 $45,763 $282,682 Invested capital, beginning of period $1,109,618 $1,006,696 $1,106,255 $1,032,591 $968,852 Invested capital, end of period 1,093,528 984,189 1,109,618 1,093,528 984,189 Average invested capital $1,101,573 $995,443 $1,107,937 $1,063,060 $976,521 Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital 1.5% 7.3% 1.1% 4.3% 28.9% Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 1.3 1.3 Annualized return on invested capital 6.1% 29.1% 4.6% 5.7% 38.6% Notes: Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases . Net debt to invested capital as of the period end. 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Sales $486,494 $570,486 $1,419,002 $1,718,023 Costs and expenses: Production 448,214 469,482 1,309,440 1,351,554 Selling and administration 9,383 12,580 29,756 40,115 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 1,049 (7,503) 2,181 1,351 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 12,081 15,920 34,043 43,676 Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,595 20,022 59,727 60,824 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,142 12,301 30,080 34,919 499,464 522,802 1,465,227 1,532,439 Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs (12,970) 47,684 (46,225) 185,584 Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 31,814 5,848 33,566 10,753 Operating earnings (loss) (44,784) 41,836 (79,791) 174,831 Finance costs (3,784) (2,980) (11,284) (9,694) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) 216 (1,847) 235 144 Other income (expense) (100) 192 6,223 (66) (3,668) (4,635) (4,826) (9,616) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (48,452) 37,201 (84,617) 165,215 Income tax expense (recovery): Current 416 663 809 3,000 Deferred (13,220) 8,365 (23,317) 37,645 (12,804) 9,028 (22,508) 40,645 Net earnings (loss) $(35,648) $28,173 $(62,109) $124,570 Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $(0.53) $0.40 $(0.92) $1.78 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Net earnings (loss) $(35,648) $28,173 $(62,109) $124,570 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax (1,151) 957 (1,018) 2,846 Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax 6,020 (9,284) (17,581) 14,670 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,869 (8,327) (18,599) 17,516 Comprehensive income (loss) $(30,779) $19,846 $(80,708) $142,086 Notes: 1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. 6 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $(35,648) $28,173 $(62,109) $124,570 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 20,595 20,022 59,727 60,824 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,142 12,301 30,080 34,919 Income tax expense (recovery) (12,804) 9,028 (22,508) 40,645 Finance costs 3,784 2,980 11,284 9,694 Other assets 202 241 523 (176) Reforestation liability (1,834) (2,111) (2,577) (684) Provisions and other liabilities 6,210 (3,672) 5,206 (3,992) Stock options 224 212 541 558 Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles 14,583 5,823 16,394 10,687 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (150) (12) 10 115 Other expense (income) (982) (192) (7,305) 66 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: 2,322 72,793 29,266 277,226 Trade accounts receivable and other (4,741) 20,766 (25,189) (3,204) Inventories 37,647 951 28,082 (30,975) Prepayments (1,340) (602) (7,082) (3,260) Trade accounts payable and provisions (3,933) (5,235) (20,595) 8,005 Income taxes paid (297) (1,954) (872) (3,276) 29,658 86,719 3,610 244,516 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (31,951) (28,968) (126,781) (56,133) Additions to roads and bridges (3,767) (9,473) (17,272) (23,641) Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets (5) (40) (77) (90) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 309 324 8,449 509 Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities, deposits and other assets 370 (93,354) 47,130 (106,933) (35,044) (131,511) (88,551) (186,288) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses - - 80 143 Share repurchases - (11,950) (7,825) (11,950) Interest payments (3,431) (2,048) (8,848) (7,880) Lease liability payments (2,927) (2,503) (8,692) (7,328) Debt refinancing costs (3) (67) (1,194) (70) Change in operating line components of long term debt - - 5 (1) Additions to long term debt - 155,909 197,925 155,909 Repayments of long term debt - (155,797) (197,175) (155,797) (6,361) (16,456) (25,724) (26,974) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency 402 (2,144) (3,301) 2,699 Increase (decrease) in cash (11,345) (63,392) (113,966) 33,953 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 63,531 228,945 166,152 131,600 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $52,186 $165,553 $52,186 $165,553 Notes: 1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. 7 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Jan. 1, 2018 (restated)¹ (restated)¹ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $52,186 $166,152 $131,600 Marketable securities - 42,863 - Trade accounts receivable and other 113,685 90,384 112,470 Income taxes receivable 2,869 3,008 1,289 Inventories 177,216 209,178 165,156 Prepayments 23,349 16,833 12,186 369,305 528,418 422,701 Employee future benefits 110 303 502 Deposits and other assets 10,617 16,842 6,404 Right of use assets 31,996 37,778 38,600 Property, plant and equipment 755,130 723,773 669,165 Roads and bridges 29,629 29,829 24,092 Timber licences 61,234 64,153 66,589 Other intangible assets 3,803 5,288 14,170 Goodwill 154,537 158,799 147,081 Deferred income taxes 4,635 133 253 $1,420,996 $1,565,316 $1,389,557 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $128,400 $154,869 $152,355 Reforestation liability 14,430 13,947 12,873 Lease liabilities 10,026 10,158 8,019 Income taxes payable 238 356 224 153,094 179,330 173,471 Reforestation liability 26,021 28,235 27,535 Lease liabilities 27,063 33,954 36,165 Long term debt 264,860 272,840 250,900 Employee future benefits 13,133 8,687 8,249 Provisions and other liabilities 19,644 16,421 25,808 Deferred income taxes 36,327 57,083 17,877 Equity: Share capital 533,563 537,534 555,388 Contributed surplus 4,357 3,851 8,582 Translation reserve 66,812 84,393 40,733 Retained earnings 276,122 342,988 244,849 880,854 968,766 849,552 $1,420,996 $1,565,316 $1,389,557 Notes: 1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Approved on behalf of the Board: "L. Sauder" "Thomas V. Milroy" Director Director 8 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law. ABOUT INTERFOR Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com. The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q3'19 are available at www.sedar.comand www.interfor.com. There will be a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2019 financial results. The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion and will be available until December 9, 2019. The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 3995419. For further information: Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (604) 689-6873 9 Attachments Original document

