MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Interfor Corporation    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/07 04:00:00 pm
15.5 CAD   -0.39%
06:20pINTERFOR : Reports Q3'19 Results
PU
05:11pInterfor Reports Q3'19 Results
GL
10/25Canadian Mills' Woes Drive Up Lumber Prices -- Update
DJ
Interfor : Reports Q3'19 Results

11/07/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Interfor Corporation

Vancouver, B.C.

November 7, 2019

Interfor Reports Q3'19 Results

EBITDA1 of $17 million on Sales of $486 million

Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 19%; Liquidity of $381 million

Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business is Underway

INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded a net loss in Q3'19 of $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.17 per share in Q2'19 and net earnings of $28.2 million, or $0.40 per share in Q3'18.

Adjusted net loss in Q3'19 was $11.8 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $16.2 million in Q2'19 and Adjusted net earnings of $28.3 million in Q3'18.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million on sales of $486.5 million in Q3'19 versus $12.6 million on sales of $481.3 million in Q2'19.

Included in the Company's results for Q3'19 are $23.2 million (after-tax) for capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs, or $31.8 million on a pre-tax basis. This includes $14.0 million of non-cash impairments for capital asset write-downs on buildings, equipment and other assets related to the permanent closure of Interfor's Hammond sawmill and $17.8 million of accruals for the settlement of various human resource matters related to the reconfiguration of the Company's B.C. Coastal business and succession arrangements related to the announced retirement of Interfor's CEO.

Other notable items in the quarter included:

  • Mixed Lumber Price Movements
    • Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite dropping by US$18 to US$355 per mfbm while the Western SPF Composite benchmark rose by US$15 to US$338 per mfbm and the KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' benchmark remained relatively flat at US$337 per mfbm. Interfor's average lumber selling price fell $20 from Q2'19 to $583 per mfbm.
  • Production Increased; Balanced with Shipments
    • Total lumber production was 685 million board feet, up 38 million board feet from the prior quarter. Production in the U.S. South region increased to 348 million board feet from 320 million board feet in the preceding quarter as the Monticello and Meldrim sawmills ramped up production after completion of the Phase I capital projects at these locations. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 205 million board feet and 131 million board feet, respectively, compared to 187 million board feet and 140 million board feet in Q2'19. Production in Q2'19 was affected by the curtailments taken in the B.C. Interior in response to weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs.
    • Total lumber shipments were 692 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 18 million board feet higher than Q2'19.
    • Lumber inventories at September 30, 2019 were 215 million board feet, up 4 million board feet quarter-over-quarter.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section

  • Continued Strong Financial Position
    • Net debt ended the quarter at $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $380.9 million.
    • Interfor generated $2.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.03 per share. Total cash generated from operations was $29.7 million, primarily the result of reduced log inventories in B.C.
    • Capital spending was $35.7 million in Q3'19, including $25.5 million on high-return discretionary projects, primarily in the U.S. South and the remainder related to maintenance capital and woodlands projects.
  • Softwood Lumber Duties
    • Interfor expensed $12.1 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing ("CV") and anti-dumping ("AD") duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
    • Cumulative duties of US$85.8 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business

On September 3, 2019, Interfor announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. Coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations.

This plan is expected to result in the repatriation of working capital tied up at Hammond, the monetization of related real estate and improved results in the years ahead. In addition, the Company's B.C. Coastal forestry and woodlands operations will be reorganized to focus on value realization rather than operational integration with Hammond.

The closure is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, after the mill's remaining log and lumber inventories are processed and shipped.

Strategic Capital Plan Update

Interfor's previously announced Phase I strategic capital projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were substantially completed at the end of the prior quarter and are now in the ramp-up phase. Total project costs are expected to be US$70.9 million. As of September 30, 2019, US$69.9 million has been capitalized.

The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina, with a budget of US$240 million, are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2022. As of September 30, 2019, US$43.9 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget.

Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor

On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior and assume certain liabilities for total cash compensation of $60 million.

The transaction remains subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is currently targeted to close in the fourth quarter, 2019 as consultation with stakeholders continues.

2

Senior Leadership Transition

On August 26, 2019, Interfor announced that long-time President & CEO Duncan Davies will step down on December 31, 2019 and Ian Fillinger, currently the Company's Senior Vice President & COO, has been appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Fillinger will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors following this date.

Mr. Davies will also step down from his role as a director of the Company and has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2020.

Financial and Operating Highlights1

For the 3 months ended

For the 9 months ended

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Jun. 30

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Unit

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

(restated)2

(restated)2

Financial Highlights3

Total sales

$MM

486.5

570.5

481.3

1,419.0

1,718.0

Lumber

$MM

403.5

480.3

406.9

1,190.9

1,453.2

Logs, residual products and other

$MM

83.0

90.2

74.4

228.1

264.8

Operating earnings (loss)

$MM

(44.8)

41.8

(18.2)

(79.8)

174.8

Net earnings (loss)

$MM

(35.6)

28.2

(11.2)

(62.1)

124.6

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic

$/share

(0.53)

0.40

(0.17)

(0.92)

1.78

Adjusted net earnings (loss)4

$MM

(11.8)

28.3

(16.2)

(40.7)

133.7

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4

$/share

(0.17)

0.40

(0.24)

(0.60)

1.91

Operating cash flow per share (before working

$/share

capital changes)4

0.03

1.04

0.15

0.43

3.96

Adjusted EBITDA4

$MM

16.8

72.5

12.6

45.8

282.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin4

%

3.5%

12.7%

2.6%

3.2%

16.5%

Total assets

$MM

1,421.0

1,575.7

1,459.8

1,421.0

1,575.7

Total debt

$MM

264.9

258.9

261.7

264.9

258.9

Net debt

$MM

212.7

3.8

198.2

212.7

3.8

Net debt to invested capital4

%

19.4%

0.4%

17.9%

19.4%

0.4%

Annualized return on invested capital4

%

6.1%

29.1%

4.6%

5.7%

38.6%

Operating Highlights

Lumber production

million fbm

685

674

647

1,978

2,029

Total lumber sales

million fbm

692

685

674

1,987

2,033

Lumber sales - Interfor produced

million fbm

681

675

664

1,955

1,999

Lumber sales - wholesale and commission

million fbm

11

10

10

32

34

Lumber - average selling price5

$/thousand fbm

583

701

603

599

715

Average USD/CAD exchange rate6

1 USD in CAD

1.3204

1.3070

1.3377

1.3292

1.2876

Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6

1 USD in CAD

1.3243

1.2945

1.3087

1.3243

1.2945

Notes:

  1. Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
  2. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  3. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
  4. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
  5. Gross sales before duties.
  6. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor's net debt at September 30, 2019 was $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, for an increase of $208.9 million from the level at September 30, 2018 and an increase of $148.8 million from December 31, 2018.

3

YTD'19 net debt was positively impacted by a stronger Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially offset by the Company's U.S. Dollar cash balances.

For the 3 months ended

For the 9 months ended

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Thousands of Dollars

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net debt

Net debt, period opening

$198,209

$34,415

$63,825

$119,300

Net drawing on credit facilities

-

112

755

111

Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD

3,120

(4,572)

(8,735)

7,889

Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents

11,747

61,248

110,665

(31,254)

Decrease (increase) in marketable securities

-

(91,011)

41,766

(91,011)

Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable

securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD

(402)

3,608

4,398

(1,235)

Net debt, period ending, CAD

$212,674

$3,800

$212,674

$3,800

On March 28, 2019, the Company completed a modernization of its credit facilities. The new facility replaced the U.S. Operating Line, Canadian Operating Line, and Revolving Term Line with one consolidated facility. The new facility increased credit availability to $350 million and matures in March 2024.

As at September 30, 2019, the Company had net working capital of $216.2 million and available liquidity of $380.9 million, including cash and borrowing capacity on its term line facility.

These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have enough liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2019:

Revolving

Senior

Term

Secured

Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Line

Notes

Total

Available line of credit

$350,000

$264,860

$614,860

Maximum borrowing available

$350,000

$264,860

$614,860

Less:

Drawings

-

264,860

264,860

Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization

21,246

-

21,246

Unused portion of facility

$328,754

$

-

328,754

Add:

Cash and cash equivalents

52,186

Available liquidity at September 30, 2019

$380,940

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $104.9 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

4

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the 3 months ended

For the 9 months ended

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Jun. 30

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Net earnings (loss)

$(35,648)

$28,173

$(11,159)

$(62,109)

$124,570

Add:

Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs

31,814

5,848

87

33,566

10,753

Other foreign exchange loss (gain)

(216)

1,847

321

(235)

(144)

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

1,049

(7,503)

(851)

2,181

1,351

Other (income) expense

100

(192)

(6,487)

(6,223)

66

Post closure wind-down costs and losses

-

-

-

-

4

Income tax effect of above adjustments

(8,867)

149

1,866

(7,876)

(2,926)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)

$(11,768)

$28,322

$(16,223)

$(40,696)

$133,674

Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

67,253

69,908

67,252

67,284

69,993

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share

$(0.17)

$0.40

$(0.24)

$(0.60)

$1.91

Adjusted EBITDA

Net earnings (loss)

$(35,648)

$28,173

$(11,159)

$(62,109)

$124,570

Add:

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,595

20,022

19,410

59,727

60,824

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

8,142

12,301

12,201

30,080

34,919

Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs

31,814

5,848

87

33,566

10,753

Finance costs

3,784

2,980

3,324

11,284

9,694

Other foreign exchange loss (gain)

(216)

1,847

321

(235)

(144)

Income tax expense (recovery)

(12,804)

9,028

(4,196)

(22,508)

40,645

EBITDA

15,667

80,199

19,988

49,805

281,261

Add:

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

1,049

(7,503)

(851)

2,181

1,351

Other (income) expense

100

(192)

(6,487)

(6,223)

66

Post closure wind-down costs and losses

-

-

-

-

4

Adjusted EBITDA

$16,816

$72,504

$12,650

$45,763

$282,682

Sales

$486,494

$570,486

$481,345

$1,419,002

$1,718,023

Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.5%

12.7%

2.6%

3.2%

16.5%

Net debt to invested capital

Net debt

Total debt

$264,860

$258,900

$261,740

$264,860

$258,900

Cash and cash equivalents

(52,186)

(165,553)

(63,531)

(52,186)

(165,553)

Marketable Securities

-

(89,547)

-

-

(89,547)

Total net debt

$212,674

$3,800

$198,209

$212,674

$3,800

Invested capital

Net debt

$212,674

$3,800

$198,209

$212,674

$3,800

Shareholders' equity

880,854

980,389

911,409

880,854

980,389

Total invested capital

$1,093,528

$984,189

$1,109,618

$1,093,528

$984,189

Net debt to invested capital2

19.4%

0.4%

17.9%

19.4%

0.4%

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)

Cash provided by operating activities

$29,658

$86,719

$32,302

$3,610

$244,516

Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital

(27,336)

(13,926)

(22,443)

25,656

32,710

Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)

$2,322

$72,793

$9,859

$29,266

$277,226

Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

67,253

69,908

67,252

67,284

69,993

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)

$0.03

$1.04

$0.15

$0.43

$3.96

Annualized return on invested capital

Adjusted EBITDA

$16,816

$72,504

$12,650

$45,763

$282,682

Invested capital, beginning of period

$1,109,618

$1,006,696

$1,106,255

$1,032,591

$968,852

Invested capital, end of period

1,093,528

984,189

1,109,618

1,093,528

984,189

Average invested capital

$1,101,573

$995,443

$1,107,937

$1,063,060

$976,521

Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital

1.5%

7.3%

1.1%

4.3%

28.9%

Annualization factor

4.0

4.0

4.0

1.3

1.3

Annualized return on invested capital

6.1%

29.1%

4.6%

5.7%

38.6%

Notes:

  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  2. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Sales

$486,494

$570,486

$1,419,002

$1,718,023

Costs and expenses:

Production

448,214

469,482

1,309,440

1,351,554

Selling and administration

9,383

12,580

29,756

40,115

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

1,049

(7,503)

2,181

1,351

U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits

12,081

15,920

34,043

43,676

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,595

20,022

59,727

60,824

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

8,142

12,301

30,080

34,919

499,464

522,802

1,465,227

1,532,439

Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs

(12,970)

47,684

(46,225)

185,584

Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs

31,814

5,848

33,566

10,753

Operating earnings (loss)

(44,784)

41,836

(79,791)

174,831

Finance costs

(3,784)

(2,980)

(11,284)

(9,694)

Other foreign exchange gain (loss)

216

(1,847)

235

144

Other income (expense)

(100)

192

6,223

(66)

(3,668)

(4,635)

(4,826)

(9,616)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(48,452)

37,201

(84,617)

165,215

Income tax expense (recovery):

Current

416

663

809

3,000

Deferred

(13,220)

8,365

(23,317)

37,645

(12,804)

9,028

(22,508)

40,645

Net earnings (loss)

$(35,648)

$28,173

$(62,109)

$124,570

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$(0.53)

$0.40

$(0.92)

$1.78

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Net earnings (loss)

$(35,648)

$28,173

$(62,109)

$124,570

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):

Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax

(1,151)

957

(1,018)

2,846

Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):

Foreign currency translation differences for

foreign operations, net of tax

6,020

(9,284)

(17,581)

14,670

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

4,869

(8,327)

(18,599)

17,516

Comprehensive income (loss)

$(30,779)

$19,846

$(80,708)

$142,086

Notes:

1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

Net earnings (loss)

$(35,648)

$28,173

$(62,109)

$124,570

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,595

20,022

59,727

60,824

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

8,142

12,301

30,080

34,919

Income tax expense (recovery)

(12,804)

9,028

(22,508)

40,645

Finance costs

3,784

2,980

11,284

9,694

Other assets

202

241

523

(176)

Reforestation liability

(1,834)

(2,111)

(2,577)

(684)

Provisions and other liabilities

6,210

(3,672)

5,206

(3,992)

Stock options

224

212

541

558

Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles

14,583

5,823

16,394

10,687

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(150)

(12)

10

115

Other expense (income)

(982)

(192)

(7,305)

66

Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:

2,322

72,793

29,266

277,226

Trade accounts receivable and other

(4,741)

20,766

(25,189)

(3,204)

Inventories

37,647

951

28,082

(30,975)

Prepayments

(1,340)

(602)

(7,082)

(3,260)

Trade accounts payable and provisions

(3,933)

(5,235)

(20,595)

8,005

Income taxes paid

(297)

(1,954)

(872)

(3,276)

29,658

86,719

3,610

244,516

Investing activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(31,951)

(28,968)

(126,781)

(56,133)

Additions to roads and bridges

(3,767)

(9,473)

(17,272)

(23,641)

Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets

(5)

(40)

(77)

(90)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other

309

324

8,449

509

Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities,

deposits and other assets

370

(93,354)

47,130

(106,933)

(35,044)

(131,511)

(88,551)

(186,288)

Financing activities:

Issuance of share capital, net of expenses

-

-

80

143

Share repurchases

-

(11,950)

(7,825)

(11,950)

Interest payments

(3,431)

(2,048)

(8,848)

(7,880)

Lease liability payments

(2,927)

(2,503)

(8,692)

(7,328)

Debt refinancing costs

(3)

(67)

(1,194)

(70)

Change in operating line components of long term debt

-

-

5

(1)

Additions to long term debt

-

155,909

197,925

155,909

Repayments of long term debt

-

(155,797)

(197,175)

(155,797)

(6,361)

(16,456)

(25,724)

(26,974)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and

cash equivalents held in a foreign currency

402

(2,144)

(3,301)

2,699

Increase (decrease) in cash

(11,345)

(63,392)

(113,966)

33,953

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

63,531

228,945

166,152

131,600

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$52,186

$165,553

$52,186

$165,553

Notes:

1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Jan. 1, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$52,186

$166,152

$131,600

Marketable securities

-

42,863

-

Trade accounts receivable and other

113,685

90,384

112,470

Income taxes receivable

2,869

3,008

1,289

Inventories

177,216

209,178

165,156

Prepayments

23,349

16,833

12,186

369,305

528,418

422,701

Employee future benefits

110

303

502

Deposits and other assets

10,617

16,842

6,404

Right of use assets

31,996

37,778

38,600

Property, plant and equipment

755,130

723,773

669,165

Roads and bridges

29,629

29,829

24,092

Timber licences

61,234

64,153

66,589

Other intangible assets

3,803

5,288

14,170

Goodwill

154,537

158,799

147,081

Deferred income taxes

4,635

133

253

$1,420,996

$1,565,316

$1,389,557

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable and provisions

$128,400

$154,869

$152,355

Reforestation liability

14,430

13,947

12,873

Lease liabilities

10,026

10,158

8,019

Income taxes payable

238

356

224

153,094

179,330

173,471

Reforestation liability

26,021

28,235

27,535

Lease liabilities

27,063

33,954

36,165

Long term debt

264,860

272,840

250,900

Employee future benefits

13,133

8,687

8,249

Provisions and other liabilities

19,644

16,421

25,808

Deferred income taxes

36,327

57,083

17,877

Equity:

Share capital

533,563

537,534

555,388

Contributed surplus

4,357

3,851

8,582

Translation reserve

66,812

84,393

40,733

Retained earnings

276,122

342,988

244,849

880,854

968,766

849,552

$1,420,996

$1,565,316

$1,389,557

Notes:

1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Approved on behalf of the Board:

"L. Sauder"

"Thomas V. Milroy"

Director

Director

8

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q3'19 are available at www.sedar.comand www.interfor.com.

There will be a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2019 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion and will be available until December 9, 2019. The number to call is

1-855-859-2056, Passcode 3995419.

For further information:

Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (604) 689-6873

9

Disclaimer

INTERFOR Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:19:02 UTC
