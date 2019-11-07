Interfor : Reports Q3'19 Results

Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 19%; Liquidity of $381 million
Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business is Underway
INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded a net loss in Q3'19 of $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.17 per share in Q2'19 and net earnings of $28.2 million, or $0.40 per share in Q3'18.
Adjusted net loss in Q3'19 was $11.8 million compared to an Adjusted net loss of $16.2 million in Q2'19 and Adjusted net earnings of $28.3 million in Q3'18.
Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million on sales of $486.5 million in Q3'19 versus $12.6 million on sales of $481.3 million in Q2'19.
Included in the Company's results for Q3'19 are $23.2 million (after-tax) for capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs, or $31.8 million on a pre-tax basis. This includes $14.0 million of non-cash impairments for capital asset write-downs on buildings, equipment and other assets related to the permanent closure of Interfor's Hammond sawmill and $17.8 million of accruals for the settlement of various human resource matters related to the reconfiguration of the Company's B.C. Coastal business and succession arrangements related to the announced retirement of Interfor's CEO.
Other notable items in the quarter included:
Mixed Lumber Price Movements
Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite dropping by US$18 to US$355 per mfbm while the Western SPF Composite benchmark rose by US$15 to US$338 per mfbm and the KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' benchmark remained relatively flat at US$337 per mfbm. Interfor's average lumber selling price fell $20 from Q2'19 to $583 per mfbm.
Production Increased; Balanced with Shipments
Total lumber production was 685 million board feet, up 38 million board feet from the prior quarter. Production in the U.S. South region increased to 348 million board feet from 320 million board feet in the preceding quarter as the Monticello and Meldrim sawmills ramped up production after completion of the Phase I capital projects at these locations. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 205 million board feet and 131 million board feet, respectively, compared to 187 million board feet and 140 million board feet in Q2'19. Production in Q2'19 was affected by the curtailments taken in the B.C. Interior in response to weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs.
Total lumber shipments were 692 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 18 million board feet higher than Q2'19.
Lumber inventories at September 30, 2019 were 215 million board feet, up 4 million board feet quarter-over-quarter.
Continued Strong Financial Position
Net debt ended the quarter at $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $380.9 million.
Interfor generated $2.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.03 per share. Total cash generated from operations was $29.7 million, primarily the result of reduced log inventories in B.C.
Capital spending was $35.7 million in Q3'19, including $25.5 million on high-return discretionary projects, primarily in the U.S. South and the remainder related to maintenance capital and woodlands projects.
Softwood Lumber Duties
Interfor expensed $12.1 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing ("CV") and anti-dumping ("AD") duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
Cumulative duties of US$85.8 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.
Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business
On September 3, 2019, Interfor announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. Coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations.
This plan is expected to result in the repatriation of working capital tied up at Hammond, the monetization of related real estate and improved results in the years ahead. In addition, the Company's B.C. Coastal forestry and woodlands operations will be reorganized to focus on value realization rather than operational integration with Hammond.
The closure is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, after the mill's remaining log and lumber inventories are processed and shipped.
Strategic Capital Plan Update
Interfor's previously announced Phase I strategic capital projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were substantially completed at the end of the prior quarter and are now in the ramp-up phase. Total project costs are expected to be US$70.9 million. As of September 30, 2019, US$69.9 million has been capitalized.
The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina, with a budget of US$240 million, are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2022. As of September 30, 2019, US$43.9 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget.
Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor
On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior and assume certain liabilities for total cash compensation of $60 million.
The transaction remains subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is currently targeted to close in the fourth quarter, 2019 as consultation with stakeholders continues.
Senior Leadership Transition
On August 26, 2019, Interfor announced that long-time President & CEO Duncan Davies will step down on December 31, 2019 and Ian Fillinger, currently the Company's Senior Vice President & COO, has been appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Fillinger will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors following this date.
Mr. Davies will also step down from his role as a director of the Company and has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2020.
Financial and Operating Highlights1
For the 3 months ended
For the 9 months ended
Sept. 30
Sept. 30
Jun. 30
Sept. 30
Sept. 30
Unit
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
(restated)2
(restated)2
Financial Highlights3
Total sales
$MM
486.5
570.5
481.3
1,419.0
1,718.0
Lumber
$MM
403.5
480.3
406.9
1,190.9
1,453.2
Logs, residual products and other
$MM
83.0
90.2
74.4
228.1
264.8
Operating earnings (loss)
$MM
(44.8)
41.8
(18.2)
(79.8)
174.8
Net earnings (loss)
$MM
(35.6)
28.2
(11.2)
(62.1)
124.6
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic
$/share
(0.53)
0.40
(0.17)
(0.92)
1.78
Adjusted net earnings (loss)4
$MM
(11.8)
28.3
(16.2)
(40.7)
133.7
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4
$/share
(0.17)
0.40
(0.24)
(0.60)
1.91
Operating cash flow per share (before working
$/share
capital changes)4
0.03
1.04
0.15
0.43
3.96
Adjusted EBITDA4
$MM
16.8
72.5
12.6
45.8
282.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin4
%
3.5%
12.7%
2.6%
3.2%
16.5%
Total assets
$MM
1,421.0
1,575.7
1,459.8
1,421.0
1,575.7
Total debt
$MM
264.9
258.9
261.7
264.9
258.9
Net debt
$MM
212.7
3.8
198.2
212.7
3.8
Net debt to invested capital4
%
19.4%
0.4%
17.9%
19.4%
0.4%
Annualized return on invested capital4
%
6.1%
29.1%
4.6%
5.7%
38.6%
Operating Highlights
Lumber production
million fbm
685
674
647
1,978
2,029
Total lumber sales
million fbm
692
685
674
1,987
2,033
Lumber sales - Interfor produced
million fbm
681
675
664
1,955
1,999
Lumber sales - wholesale and commission
million fbm
11
10
10
32
34
Lumber - average selling price5
$/thousand fbm
583
701
603
599
715
Average USD/CAD exchange rate6
1 USD in CAD
1.3204
1.3070
1.3377
1.3292
1.2876
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6
1 USD in CAD
1.3243
1.2945
1.3087
1.3243
1.2945
Notes:
Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16,Leases.
Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Gross sales before duties.
Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor's net debt at September 30, 2019 was $212.7 million, or 19.4% of invested capital, for an increase of $208.9 million from the level at September 30, 2018 and an increase of $148.8 million from December 31, 2018.
YTD'19 net debt was positively impacted by a stronger Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially offset by the Company's U.S. Dollar cash balances.
For the 3 months ended
For the 9 months ended
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Thousands of Dollars
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net debt
Net debt, period opening
$198,209
$34,415
$63,825
$119,300
Net drawing on credit facilities
-
112
755
111
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD
3,120
(4,572)
(8,735)
7,889
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
11,747
61,248
110,665
(31,254)
Decrease (increase) in marketable securities
-
(91,011)
41,766
(91,011)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable
securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD
(402)
3,608
4,398
(1,235)
Net debt, period ending, CAD
$212,674
$3,800
$212,674
$3,800
On March 28, 2019, the Company completed a modernization of its credit facilities. The new facility replaced the U.S. Operating Line, Canadian Operating Line, and Revolving Term Line with one consolidated facility. The new facility increased credit availability to $350 million and matures in March 2024.
As at September 30, 2019, the Company had net working capital of $216.2 million and available liquidity of $380.9 million, including cash and borrowing capacity on its term line facility.
These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have enough liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2019:
Revolving
Senior
Term
Secured
Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Line
Notes
Total
Available line of credit
$350,000
$264,860
$614,860
Maximum borrowing available
$350,000
$264,860
$614,860
Less:
Drawings
-
264,860
264,860
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
21,246
-
21,246
Unused portion of facility
$328,754
$
-
328,754
Add:
Cash and cash equivalents
52,186
Available liquidity at September 30, 2019
$380,940
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $104.9 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:
For the 3 months ended
For the 9 months ended
Sept. 30
Sept. 30
Jun. 30
Sept. 30
Sept. 30
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Net earnings (loss)
$(35,648)
$28,173
$(11,159)
$(62,109)
$124,570
Add:
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
31,814
5,848
87
33,566
10,753
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
(216)
1,847
321
(235)
(144)
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
1,049
(7,503)
(851)
2,181
1,351
Other (income) expense
100
(192)
(6,487)
(6,223)
66
Post closure wind-down costs and losses
-
-
-
-
4
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(8,867)
149
1,866
(7,876)
(2,926)
Adjusted net earnings (loss)
$(11,768)
$28,322
$(16,223)
$(40,696)
$133,674
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
67,253
69,908
67,252
67,284
69,993
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
$(0.17)
$0.40
$(0.24)
$(0.60)
$1.91
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings (loss)
$(35,648)
$28,173
$(11,159)
$(62,109)
$124,570
Add:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,595
20,022
19,410
59,727
60,824
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,142
12,301
12,201
30,080
34,919
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
31,814
5,848
87
33,566
10,753
Finance costs
3,784
2,980
3,324
11,284
9,694
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
(216)
1,847
321
(235)
(144)
Income tax expense (recovery)
(12,804)
9,028
(4,196)
(22,508)
40,645
EBITDA
15,667
80,199
19,988
49,805
281,261
Add:
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
1,049
(7,503)
(851)
2,181
1,351
Other (income) expense
100
(192)
(6,487)
(6,223)
66
Post closure wind-down costs and losses
-
-
-
-
4
Adjusted EBITDA
$16,816
$72,504
$12,650
$45,763
$282,682
Sales
$486,494
$570,486
$481,345
$1,419,002
$1,718,023
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.5%
12.7%
2.6%
3.2%
16.5%
Net debt to invested capital
Net debt
Total debt
$264,860
$258,900
$261,740
$264,860
$258,900
Cash and cash equivalents
(52,186)
(165,553)
(63,531)
(52,186)
(165,553)
Marketable Securities
-
(89,547)
-
-
(89,547)
Total net debt
$212,674
$3,800
$198,209
$212,674
$3,800
Invested capital
Net debt
$212,674
$3,800
$198,209
$212,674
$3,800
Shareholders' equity
880,854
980,389
911,409
880,854
980,389
Total invested capital
$1,093,528
$984,189
$1,109,618
$1,093,528
$984,189
Net debt to invested capital2
19.4%
0.4%
17.9%
19.4%
0.4%
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
Cash provided by operating activities
$29,658
$86,719
$32,302
$3,610
$244,516
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital
(27,336)
(13,926)
(22,443)
25,656
32,710
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)
$2,322
$72,793
$9,859
$29,266
$277,226
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
67,253
69,908
67,252
67,284
69,993
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
$0.03
$1.04
$0.15
$0.43
$3.96
Annualized return on invested capital
Adjusted EBITDA
$16,816
$72,504
$12,650
$45,763
$282,682
Invested capital, beginning of period
$1,109,618
$1,006,696
$1,106,255
$1,032,591
$968,852
Invested capital, end of period
1,093,528
984,189
1,109,618
1,093,528
984,189
Average invested capital
$1,101,573
$995,443
$1,107,937
$1,063,060
$976,521
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital
1.5%
7.3%
1.1%
4.3%
28.9%
Annualization factor
4.0
4.0
4.0
1.3
1.3
Annualized return on invested capital
6.1%
29.1%
4.6%
5.7%
38.6%
Notes:
Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16,Leases.
Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Sales
$486,494
$570,486
$1,419,002
$1,718,023
Costs and expenses:
Production
448,214
469,482
1,309,440
1,351,554
Selling and administration
9,383
12,580
29,756
40,115
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
1,049
(7,503)
2,181
1,351
U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits
12,081
15,920
34,043
43,676
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,595
20,022
59,727
60,824
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,142
12,301
30,080
34,919
499,464
522,802
1,465,227
1,532,439
Operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs
(12,970)
47,684
(46,225)
185,584
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
31,814
5,848
33,566
10,753
Operating earnings (loss)
(44,784)
41,836
(79,791)
174,831
Finance costs
(3,784)
(2,980)
(11,284)
(9,694)
Other foreign exchange gain (loss)
216
(1,847)
235
144
Other income (expense)
(100)
192
6,223
(66)
(3,668)
(4,635)
(4,826)
(9,616)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(48,452)
37,201
(84,617)
165,215
Income tax expense (recovery):
Current
416
663
809
3,000
Deferred
(13,220)
8,365
(23,317)
37,645
(12,804)
9,028
(22,508)
40,645
Net earnings (loss)
$(35,648)
$28,173
$(62,109)
$124,570
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$(0.53)
$0.40
$(0.92)
$1.78
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Net earnings (loss)
$(35,648)
$28,173
$(62,109)
$124,570
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax
(1,151)
957
(1,018)
2,846
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences for
foreign operations, net of tax
6,020
(9,284)
(17,581)
14,670
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
4,869
(8,327)
(18,599)
17,516
Comprehensive income (loss)
$(30,779)
$19,846
$(80,708)
$142,086
Notes:
1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
Sept. 30, 2019
Sept. 30, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net earnings (loss)
$(35,648)
$28,173
$(62,109)
$124,570
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,595
20,022
59,727
60,824
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,142
12,301
30,080
34,919
Income tax expense (recovery)
(12,804)
9,028
(22,508)
40,645
Finance costs
3,784
2,980
11,284
9,694
Other assets
202
241
523
(176)
Reforestation liability
(1,834)
(2,111)
(2,577)
(684)
Provisions and other liabilities
6,210
(3,672)
5,206
(3,992)
Stock options
224
212
541
558
Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles
14,583
5,823
16,394
10,687
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(150)
(12)
10
115
Other expense (income)
(982)
(192)
(7,305)
66
Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
2,322
72,793
29,266
277,226
Trade accounts receivable and other
(4,741)
20,766
(25,189)
(3,204)
Inventories
37,647
951
28,082
(30,975)
Prepayments
(1,340)
(602)
(7,082)
(3,260)
Trade accounts payable and provisions
(3,933)
(5,235)
(20,595)
8,005
Income taxes paid
(297)
(1,954)
(872)
(3,276)
29,658
86,719
3,610
244,516
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(31,951)
(28,968)
(126,781)
(56,133)
Additions to roads and bridges
(3,767)
(9,473)
(17,272)
(23,641)
Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets
(5)
(40)
(77)
(90)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other
309
324
8,449
509
Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities,
deposits and other assets
370
(93,354)
47,130
(106,933)
(35,044)
(131,511)
(88,551)
(186,288)
Financing activities:
Issuance of share capital, net of expenses
-
-
80
143
Share repurchases
-
(11,950)
(7,825)
(11,950)
Interest payments
(3,431)
(2,048)
(8,848)
(7,880)
Lease liability payments
(2,927)
(2,503)
(8,692)
(7,328)
Debt refinancing costs
(3)
(67)
(1,194)
(70)
Change in operating line components of long term debt
-
-
5
(1)
Additions to long term debt
-
155,909
197,925
155,909
Repayments of long term debt
-
(155,797)
(197,175)
(155,797)
(6,361)
(16,456)
(25,724)
(26,974)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and
cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
402
(2,144)
(3,301)
2,699
Increase (decrease) in cash
(11,345)
(63,392)
(113,966)
33,953
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
63,531
228,945
166,152
131,600
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$52,186
$165,553
$52,186
$165,553
Notes:
1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Sept. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Jan. 1, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$52,186
$166,152
$131,600
Marketable securities
-
42,863
-
Trade accounts receivable and other
113,685
90,384
112,470
Income taxes receivable
2,869
3,008
1,289
Inventories
177,216
209,178
165,156
Prepayments
23,349
16,833
12,186
369,305
528,418
422,701
Employee future benefits
110
303
502
Deposits and other assets
10,617
16,842
6,404
Right of use assets
31,996
37,778
38,600
Property, plant and equipment
755,130
723,773
669,165
Roads and bridges
29,629
29,829
24,092
Timber licences
61,234
64,153
66,589
Other intangible assets
3,803
5,288
14,170
Goodwill
154,537
158,799
147,081
Deferred income taxes
4,635
133
253
$1,420,996
$1,565,316
$1,389,557
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable and provisions
$128,400
$154,869
$152,355
Reforestation liability
14,430
13,947
12,873
Lease liabilities
10,026
10,158
8,019
Income taxes payable
238
356
224
153,094
179,330
173,471
Reforestation liability
26,021
28,235
27,535
Lease liabilities
27,063
33,954
36,165
Long term debt
264,860
272,840
250,900
Employee future benefits
13,133
8,687
8,249
Provisions and other liabilities
19,644
16,421
25,808
Deferred income taxes
36,327
57,083
17,877
Equity:
Share capital
533,563
537,534
555,388
Contributed surplus
4,357
3,851
8,582
Translation reserve
66,812
84,393
40,733
Retained earnings
276,122
342,988
244,849
880,854
968,766
849,552
$1,420,996
$1,565,316
$1,389,557
Notes:
1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Approved on behalf of the Board:
"L. Sauder"
"Thomas V. Milroy"
Director
Director
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q3'19 are available at www.sedar.comand www.interfor.com.
There will be a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2019 financial results.
The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion and will be available until December 9, 2019. The number to call is
1-855-859-2056, Passcode 3995419.
