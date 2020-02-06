Interfor : Reports Q4'19 Results

Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 21%; Liquidity of $363 million
INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded a net loss of $103.8 million, or $1.54 per share, in 2019, compared to net earnings of $111.1 million, or $1.59 per share in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $63.4 million on sales of $1.9 billion.
Interfor recorded a net loss in Q4'19 of $41.7 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share in Q3'19 and $13.5 million, or $0.20 per share in Q4'18. Adjusted net loss in Q4'19 was $17.4 million compared to $11.8 million in Q3'19 and $20.2 million in Q4'18.
Adjusted EBITDA was $17.6 million on sales of $456.8 million in Q4'19 versus $16.8 million on sales of $486.5 million in Q3'19.
Included in the Company's results for Q4'19 are $22.7 million (after-tax) for capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs, or $30.4 million on a pre-tax basis. This includes $13.1 million of non-cash impairments for goodwill related to the reconfiguration of the Company's B.C. Coastal business and $16.1 million of non-cash asset impairments on assets in the U.S. Northwest business to reflect their fair value, as well as cash costs of $1.2 million for discontinued operations.
Notable items in the quarter included:
Mixed Lumber Price Movements
Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed compared to Q3'19 as the Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' benchmarks rose by US$16 to US$354 per mfbm and US$10 to US$347 per mfbm, respectively while the SYP Composite declined by US$15 to US$340 per mfbm.
Interfor's average lumber selling price fell $17 to $566 per mfbm, on 681 million board feet of lumber sales, partially due to a change in species mix and decline in specialty sales as a result of the closure of the Hammond sawmill.
Production Balanced with Shipments
Total lumber production was 668 million board feet, down 17 million board feet from Q3'19. Production in the B.C. region declined to 187 million board feet from 205 million board feet in the preceding quarter due to the previously announced closure of the Hammond sawmill. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 342 million board feet compared to 348 million board feet and 139 million board feet compared to 131 million board feet in Q3'19, respectively.
Total lumber shipments were 681 million board feet, including Interfor produced volume of 671 million board feet and agency and wholesale volumes of 10 million board feet, or 11 million board feet lower than Q3'19.
Lumber inventory levels ended at 4 million board feet lower than in Q3'19.
1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section
Continued Strong Financial Position
Net debt ended the quarter at $224.9 million, or 21.3% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $363.1 million.
Interfor generated $16.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.24 per share. Total cash generated from operations was $24.6 million, resulting primarily from lower trade receivable balances.
Capital spending was $37.0 million in Q4'19, including $26.6 million on high-return discretionary projects primarily in the U.S. South.
Softwood Lumber Duties
Interfor expensed $11.2 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing ("CV") and anti-dumping ("AD") duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
On February 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce (the "DoC") issued preliminary revised combined rates of 8.37% for 2017 and 8.21% for 2018. These rates are the result of the DoC's administrative review and are subject to change until its final rate determinations which are expected in August 2020. At such time, the final rates will be applied to new lumber shipments. No adjustments have been recorded in the financial statements as of December 31, 2019 to reflect the preliminary revised duty rates.
Cumulative duties of US$94.2 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.
Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business
On September 3, 2019, Interfor announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. Coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations.
Hammond ceased lumber production in early October 2019, sold most of the related log and lumber inventories in Q3'19 and Q4'19 and is expected to sell its remaining lumber inventories by the end of Q1'20. The Hammond site is no longer in use.
Strategic Capital Plan Update
Interfor's previously announced Phase I strategic capital projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were substantially completed at the end of Q2'19 and continue through the ramp-up phase.
The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina, with a budget of US$240 million, are on track for completion in various stages from 2020 to 2022. As of December 31, 2019, US$56.9 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget.
Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor
On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. ("Canfor") to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior.
The transaction remains subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is currently targeted to close in Q1'20 as consultation with stakeholders continues.
2
Financial and Operating Highlights1
For the 3 months ended
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
For the year ended Dec.31
Unit
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
2017
(restated)2
(restated)2
(restated)2
Financial Highlights3
Total sales
$MM
456.8
468.5
486.5
1,875.8
2,186.6
1,990.1
Lumber
$MM
385.2
387.7
403.5
1,576.1
1,841.0
1,679.4
Logs, residual products and other
$MM
71.6
80.8
83.0
299.7
345.6
310.7
Operating earnings (loss)
$MM
(49.0)
(16.9)
(44.8)
(128.8)
157.9
151.2
Net earnings (loss)
$MM
(41.7)
(13.5)
(35.6)
(103.8)
111.1
97.1
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic
$/share
(0.62)
(0.20)
(0.53)
(1.54)
1.59
1.39
Adjusted net earnings (loss)4
$MM
(17.4)
(20.2)
(11.8)
(58.1)
113.5
116.5
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4
$/share
(0.26)
(0.29)
(0.17)
(0.86)
1.63
1.66
Operating cash flow per share (before working
$/share
0.24
0.14
0.03
0.68
4.12
4.03
capital changes)4
Adjusted EBITDA4
$MM
17.6
8.9
16.8
63.4
291.6
296.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin4
%
3.9%
1.9%
3.5%
3.4%
13.3%
14.9%
Total assets
$MM
1,341.9
1,565.3
1,421.0
1,341.9
1,565.3
1,389.6
Total debt
$MM
259.8
272.8
264.9
259.8
272.8
250.9
Net debt4
$MM
224.9
63.8
212.7
224.9
63.8
119.3
Net debt to invested capital4
%
21.3%
6.2%
19.4%
21.3%
6.2%
12.3%
Annualized return on invested capital4
%
6.6%
3.6%
6.1%
6.3%
29.1%
29.0%
Operating Highlights
Lumber production
million fbm
668
607
685
2,646
2,635
2,595
Total lumber sales
million fbm
681
647
692
2,668
2,680
2,677
Lumber sales - Interfor produced
million fbm
671
639
681
2,626
2,638
2,594
Lumber sales - wholesale and commission
million fbm
10
8
11
42
42
83
Lumber - average selling price5
$/thousand fbm
566
599
583
591
687
627
Average USD/CAD exchange rate6
1 USD in CAD
1.3200
1.3204
1.3204
1.3269
1.2957
1.2986
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6
1 USD in CAD
1.2988
1.3642
1.3243
1.2988
1.3642
1.2545
Notes:
Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16,Leases.
Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Gross sales before duties.
Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor's net debt at December 31, 2019 was $224.9 million, or 21.3% of invested capital, representing an increase of $161.0 million from the level of net debt at December 31, 2018.
Net debt was positively impacted by a strengthened Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially offset by the Company's U.S. Dollar cash balances.
3
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Thousands of Dollars
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Net debt
Net debt, period opening
$212,674
$3,800
$198,209
$63,825
$119,300
Net drawing (repayment) on credit facilities
(1)
(1)
-
754
110
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening)
weakening CAD
(5,099)
13,941
3,120
(13,834)
21,830
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
16,994
7,286
11,747
127,659
(23,968)
Decrease (increase) in marketable securities
-
49,871
-
41,766
(41,140)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and
marketable securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD
292
(11,072)
(402)
4,690
(12,307)
Net debt, period ending
$224,860
$63,825
$212,674
$224,860
$63,825
On March 28, 2019, the Company completed a modernization of its credit facilities. The new facility replaced the U.S. Operating Line, Canadian Operating Line, and Revolving Term Line with one consolidated facility. The new facility increased credit availability to $350 million and matures in March 2024.
As at December 31, 2019, the Company had net working capital of $187.9 million and available liquidity of $363.1 million, including cash and borrowing capacity on its credit facility.
These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of December 31, 2019:
Revolving
Senior
Term
Secured
Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Line
Notes
Total
Available line of credit
$350,000
$259,760
$609,760
Maximum borrowing available
$350,000
$259,760
$609,760
Less:
Drawings
-
259,760
259,760
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
21,752
-
21,752
Unused portion of facility
$328,248
$
-
328,248
Add:
Cash and cash equivalents
34,900
Available liquidity at December 31, 2019
$363,148
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $93.5 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects and $60 million in respect of its purchase agreement with Canfor to acquire two replaceable timber licences and a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
4
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares
For the 3 months ended
For the year ended Dec.31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
and per share amounts
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
2017
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Net earnings (loss)
$(41,676)
$(13,512)
$(35,648)
$(103,785)
$111,058
$97,119
Add:
Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and
restructuring costs
30,416
4,551
31,814
63,982
15,304
9,203
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
510
(3,330)
(216)
275
(3,474)
2,035
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
1,265
(9,180)
1,049
3,446
(7,829)
12,977
Other (income) expense
298
(1,254)
100
(5,925)
(1,188)
1,987
Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)
-
-
-
-
4
(21)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(8,241)
2,530
(8,867)
(16,117)
(396)
(6,848)
Adjusted net earnings (loss)
$(17,428)
$(20,195)
$(11,768)
$(58,124)
$113,479
$116,452
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
67,257
68,884
67,253
67,277
69,713
70,030
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
$(0.26)
$(0.29)
$(0.17)
$(0.86)
$1.63
$1.66
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings (loss)
$(41,676)
$(13,512)
$(35,648)
$(103,785)
$111,058
$97,119
Add:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,711
19,241
20,595
80,438
80,065
77,417
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
14,214
11,229
8,142
44,294
46,148
45,957
Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring
63,982
costs
30,416
4,551
31,814
15,304
9,203
Finance costs
3,740
2,758
3,784
15,024
12,452
15,978
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
510
(3,330)
(216)
275
(3,474)
2,035
Income tax expense (recovery)
(11,851)
(1,553)
(12,804)
(34,359)
39,092
34,115
EBITDA
16,064
19,384
15,667
65,869
300,645
281,824
Add:
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
1,265
(9,180)
1,049
3,446
(7,829)
12,977
Other (income) expense
298
(1,254)
100
(5,925)
(1,188)
1,987
Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)
-
-
-
-
4
(21)
Adjusted EBITDA
$17,627
$8,950
$16,816
$63,390
$291,632
$296,767
Sales
$456,819
$468,544
$486,494
$1,875,821
$2,186,567
$1,990,106
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.9%
1.9%
3.5%
3.4%
13.3%
14.9%
Net debt to invested capital
Net debt
Total debt
$259,760
$272,840
$264,860
$259,760
$272,840
$250,900
Cash and cash equivalents
(34,900)
(166,152)
(52,186)
(34,900)
(166,152)
(131,600)
Marketable securities
-
(42,863)
-
-
(42,863)
-
Total net debt
$224,860
$63,825
$212,674
$224,860
$63,825
$119,300
Invested capital
Net debt
$224,860
$63,825
$212,674
$224,860
$63,825
$119,300
Shareholders' equity
830,982
968,766
880,854
830,982
968,766
849,552
Total invested capital
$1,055,842
$1,032,591
$1,093,528
$1,055,842
$1,032,591
$968,852
Net debt to invested capital2
21.3%
6,2%
19.4%
21.3%
6.2%
12.3%
Operating cash flow per share (before working
capital changes)
Cash provided by operating activities
$24,642
$21,096
$29,658
$28,252
$265,612
$266,748
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital
(8,334)
(11,253)
(27,336)
17,322
21,457
15,621
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)
$16,308
$9,843
$2,322
$45,574
$287,069
$282,369
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
67,257
68,884
67,253
67,277
69,713
70,030
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital
$0.24
$0.14
$0.03
$0.68
$4.12
$4.03
changes)
Annualized return on invested capital
Adjusted EBITDA
$17,627
$8,950
$16,816
$63,390
$291,632
$296,767
Invested capital, beginning of period
$1,093,528
$984,189
$1,109,618
$1,032,591
$968,852
$1,076,218
Invested capital, end of period
1,055,842
1,032,591
1,093,528
1,055,842
1,032,591
968,852
Average invested capital
$1,074,685
$1,008,390
$1,101,573
$1,044,217
$1,000,722
1,022,535
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital
1.6%
0.9%
1.5%
6.1%
29.1%
29.0%
Annualization factor
4.0
4.0
4.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
Annualized return on invested capital
6.6%
3.6%
6.1%
6.1%
29.1%
29.0%
Notes:
Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16,Leases.
Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Sales
$456,819
$468,544
$1,875,821
$2,186,567
Costs and expenses:
Production
418,954
438,036
1,728,394
1,789,590
Selling and administration
8,992
11,897
38,748
52,012
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
1,265
(9,180)
3,446
(7,829)
U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits
11,246
9,661
45,289
53,337
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,711
19,241
80,438
80,065
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
14,214
11,229
44,294
46,148
475,382
480,884
1,940,609
2,013,323
Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and
restructuring costs
(18,563)
(12,340)
(64,788)
173,244
Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs
(30,416)
(4,551)
(63,982)
(15,304)
Operating earnings (loss)
(48,979)
(16,891)
(128,770)
157,940
Finance costs
(3,740)
(2,758)
(15,024)
(12,452)
Other foreign exchange gain (loss)
(510)
3,330
(275)
3,474
Other income (expense)
(298)
1,254
5,925
1,188
(4,548)
1,826
(9,374)
(7,790)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(53,527)
(15,065)
(138,144)
150,150
Income tax expense (recovery):
Current
(783)
(45)
26
2,955
Deferred
(11,068)
(1,508)
(34,385)
36,137
(11,851)
(1,553)
(34,359)
39,092
Net earnings (loss)
$(41,676)
$(13,512)
$(103,785)
$111,058
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$(0.62)
$(0.19)
$(1.54)
$1.59
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Net earnings (loss)
$(41,676)
$(13,512)
$(103,785)
$111,058
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax
1,621
(2,338)
603
508
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences for
foreign operations, net of tax
(10,053)
28,990
(27,634)
43,660
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(8,432)
26,652
(27,031)
44,168
Comprehensive income (loss)
$(50,108)
$13,140
$(130,816)
$155,226
Notes:
1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
6
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net earnings (loss)
$(41,676)
$(13,512)
$(103,785)
$111,058
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,711
19,241
80,438
80,065
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
14,214
11,229
44,294
46,148
Income tax expense (recovery)
(11,851)
(1,553)
(34,359)
39,092
Finance costs
3,740
2,758
15,024
12,452
Other assets
1,371
(2,824)
1,894
(3,000)
Reforestation liability
1,291
763
(1,286)
79
Provisions and other liabilities
(1,586)
(4,980)
3,620
(8,972)
Stock options
151
216
692
774
Write-down of plant, equipment, intangibles, goodwill and other
29,100
3,238
45,494
13,925
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
544
(3,479)
554
(3,364)
Gain on lease modifications
(1,140)
-
(1,140)
-
Other expense (income)
1,439
(1,254)
(5,866)
(1,188)
Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
16,308
9,843
45,574
287,069
Trade accounts receivable and other
26,706
30,618
1,517
27,414
Inventories
(5,450)
(2,846)
22,632
(33,821)
Prepayments
2,639
225
(4,443)
(3,035)
Trade accounts payable and provisions
(15,851)
(15,628)
(36,446)
(7,623)
Income taxes paid
290
(1,116)
(582)
(4,392)
24,642
21,096
28,252
265,612
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(31,864)
(50,307)
(158,645)
(106,440)
Additions to roads and bridges
(5,175)
(8,524)
(22,447)
(32,165)
Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets
-
(68)
(77)
(158)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment,
timber and other
431
1,846
8,880
2,355
Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities,
deposits and other assets
1,208
58,548
48,338
(48,385)
(35,400)
1,495
(123,951)
(184,793)
Financing activities:
Issuance of share capital, net of expenses
85
-
165
143
Share repurchases
-
(24,979)
(7,825)
(36,929)
Interest payments
(3,345)
(2,271)
(12,193)
(10,151)
Lease payments
(2,946)
(2,608)
(11,638)
(9,936)
Debt refinancing costs
(29)
(18)
(1,223)
(88)
Change in operating line components of long term debt
(1)
(1)
4
(2)
Additions to long term debt
-
-
197,925
155,909
Repayments of long term debt
-
-
(197,175)
(155,797)
(6,236)
(29,877)
(31,960)
(56,851)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and
cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
(292)
7,885
(3,593)
10,584
Increase (decrease) in cash
(17,286)
599
(131,252)
34,552
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
52,186
165,553
166,152
131,600
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$34,900
$166,152
$34,900
$166,152
Notes:
1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
7
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
December 31, 2019, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Jan. 1, 2018
(restated)¹
(restated)¹
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$34,900
$166,152
$131,600
Marketable securities
-
42,863
-
Trade accounts receivable and other
86,608
90,384
112,470
Income taxes receivable
1,995
3,008
1,289
Inventories
181,577
209,178
165,156
Prepayments
20,449
16,833
12,186
325,529
528,418
422,701
Employee future benefits
673
303
502
Deposits and other assets
9,296
16,842
6,404
Right of use assets
32,780
37,778
38,600
Property, plant and equipment
739,515
723,773
669,165
Roads and bridges
24,353
29,829
24,092
Timber licences
60,596
64,153
66,589
Other intangible assets
3,480
5,288
14,170
Goodwill
138,734
158,799
147,081
Deferred income taxes
6,961
133
253
$1,341,917
$1,565,316
$1,389,557
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable and provisions
$114,358
$154,869
$152,355
Reforestation liability
13,021
13,947
12,873
Lease liabilities
10,105
10,158
8,019
Income taxes payable
163
356
224
137,647
179,330
173,471
Reforestation liability
27,401
28,235
27,535
Lease liabilities
27,718
33,954
36,165
Long term debt
259,760
272,840
250,900
Employee future benefits
11,843
8,687
8,249
Provisions and other liabilities
18,957
16,421
25,808
Deferred income taxes
27,609
57,083
17,877
Equity:
Share capital
533,685
537,534
555,388
Contributed surplus
4,471
3,851
8,582
Translation reserve
56,759
84,393
40,733
Retained earnings
236,067
342,988
244,849
830,982
968,766
849,552
$1,341,917
$1,565,316
$1,389,557
Notes:
1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Approved on behalf of the Board:
"L. Sauder"
"Thomas V. Milroy"
Director
Director
8
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
The Company's 2019 audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available at www.sedar.comand www.interfor.com.
There will be an analyst conference call on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results.
The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until March 7, 2020. The number to call is
1-855-859-2056, Passcode 1874063.
For further information:
Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (604) 689-6873
INTERFOR Corporation published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 00:12:07 UTC