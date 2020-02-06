Log in
INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
15.17 CAD   -0.52%
07:13pINTERFOR : Reports Q4'19 Results
PU
07:01pINTERFOR : caps challenging year with larger losses in fourth quarter
AQ
05:29pInterfor Reports Q4'19 Results
GL
Interfor : Reports Q4'19 Results

02/06/2020 | 07:13pm EST

Interfor Corporation

Vancouver, B.C.

February 6, 2020

Interfor Reports Q4'19 Results

EBITDA1 of $18 million on Sales of $457 million

Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 21%; Liquidity of $363 million

INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded a net loss of $103.8 million, or $1.54 per share, in 2019, compared to net earnings of $111.1 million, or $1.59 per share in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $63.4 million on sales of $1.9 billion.

Interfor recorded a net loss in Q4'19 of $41.7 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.53 per share in Q3'19 and $13.5 million, or $0.20 per share in Q4'18. Adjusted net loss in Q4'19 was $17.4 million compared to $11.8 million in Q3'19 and $20.2 million in Q4'18.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.6 million on sales of $456.8 million in Q4'19 versus $16.8 million on sales of $486.5 million in Q3'19.

Included in the Company's results for Q4'19 are $22.7 million (after-tax) for capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs, or $30.4 million on a pre-tax basis. This includes $13.1 million of non-cash impairments for goodwill related to the reconfiguration of the Company's B.C. Coastal business and $16.1 million of non-cash asset impairments on assets in the U.S. Northwest business to reflect their fair value, as well as cash costs of $1.2 million for discontinued operations.

Notable items in the quarter included:

  • Mixed Lumber Price Movements
    • Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed compared to Q3'19 as the Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' benchmarks rose by US$16 to US$354 per mfbm and US$10 to US$347 per mfbm, respectively while the SYP Composite declined by US$15 to US$340 per mfbm.
    • Interfor's average lumber selling price fell $17 to $566 per mfbm, on 681 million board feet of lumber sales, partially due to a change in species mix and decline in specialty sales as a result of the closure of the Hammond sawmill.
  • Production Balanced with Shipments
    • Total lumber production was 668 million board feet, down 17 million board feet from Q3'19. Production in the B.C. region declined to 187 million board feet from 205 million board feet in the preceding quarter due to the previously announced closure of the Hammond sawmill. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 342 million board feet compared to 348 million board feet and 139 million board feet compared to 131 million board feet in Q3'19, respectively.
    • Total lumber shipments were 681 million board feet, including Interfor produced volume of 671 million board feet and agency and wholesale volumes of 10 million board feet, or 11 million board feet lower than Q3'19.
    • Lumber inventory levels ended at 4 million board feet lower than in Q3'19.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section

  • Continued Strong Financial Position
    • Net debt ended the quarter at $224.9 million, or 21.3% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $363.1 million.
    • Interfor generated $16.3 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.24 per share. Total cash generated from operations was $24.6 million, resulting primarily from lower trade receivable balances.
    • Capital spending was $37.0 million in Q4'19, including $26.6 million on high-return discretionary projects primarily in the U.S. South.
  • Softwood Lumber Duties
    • Interfor expensed $11.2 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing ("CV") and anti-dumping ("AD") duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
    • On February 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce (the "DoC") issued preliminary revised combined rates of 8.37% for 2017 and 8.21% for 2018. These rates are the result of the DoC's administrative review and are subject to change until its final rate determinations which are expected in August 2020. At such time, the final rates will be applied to new lumber shipments. No adjustments have been recorded in the financial statements as of December 31, 2019 to reflect the preliminary revised duty rates.
    • Cumulative duties of US$94.2 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$3.3 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

Reconfiguration of B.C. Coastal Business

On September 3, 2019, Interfor announced a plan to reconfigure its B.C. Coastal business, including the permanent closure of its Hammond sawmill, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., and the reorganization of its forestry and woodlands operations.

Hammond ceased lumber production in early October 2019, sold most of the related log and lumber inventories in Q3'19 and Q4'19 and is expected to sell its remaining lumber inventories by the end of Q1'20. The Hammond site is no longer in use.

Strategic Capital Plan Update

Interfor's previously announced Phase I strategic capital projects at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills were substantially completed at the end of Q2'19 and continue through the ramp-up phase.

The Phase II projects at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina, with a budget of US$240 million, are on track for completion in various stages from 2020 to 2022. As of December 31, 2019, US$56.9 million has been capitalized and the projects remain on budget.

Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor

On June 3, 2019, Interfor entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. ("Canfor") to acquire two replaceable timber licences with annual cutting rights of approximately 349,000 cubic metres, an interest in a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets in the Adams Lake area of the B.C. Interior.

The transaction remains subject to various consents, including that by the Government of B.C. and is currently targeted to close in Q1'20 as consultation with stakeholders continues.

2

Financial and Operating Highlights1

For the 3 months ended

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Sept. 30

For the year ended Dec.31

Unit

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

2017

(restated)2

(restated)2

(restated)2

Financial Highlights3

Total sales

$MM

456.8

468.5

486.5

1,875.8

2,186.6

1,990.1

Lumber

$MM

385.2

387.7

403.5

1,576.1

1,841.0

1,679.4

Logs, residual products and other

$MM

71.6

80.8

83.0

299.7

345.6

310.7

Operating earnings (loss)

$MM

(49.0)

(16.9)

(44.8)

(128.8)

157.9

151.2

Net earnings (loss)

$MM

(41.7)

(13.5)

(35.6)

(103.8)

111.1

97.1

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic

$/share

(0.62)

(0.20)

(0.53)

(1.54)

1.59

1.39

Adjusted net earnings (loss)4

$MM

(17.4)

(20.2)

(11.8)

(58.1)

113.5

116.5

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4

$/share

(0.26)

(0.29)

(0.17)

(0.86)

1.63

1.66

Operating cash flow per share (before working

$/share

0.24

0.14

0.03

0.68

4.12

4.03

capital changes)4

Adjusted EBITDA4

$MM

17.6

8.9

16.8

63.4

291.6

296.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin4

%

3.9%

1.9%

3.5%

3.4%

13.3%

14.9%

Total assets

$MM

1,341.9

1,565.3

1,421.0

1,341.9

1,565.3

1,389.6

Total debt

$MM

259.8

272.8

264.9

259.8

272.8

250.9

Net debt4

$MM

224.9

63.8

212.7

224.9

63.8

119.3

Net debt to invested capital4

%

21.3%

6.2%

19.4%

21.3%

6.2%

12.3%

Annualized return on invested capital4

%

6.6%

3.6%

6.1%

6.3%

29.1%

29.0%

Operating Highlights

Lumber production

million fbm

668

607

685

2,646

2,635

2,595

Total lumber sales

million fbm

681

647

692

2,668

2,680

2,677

Lumber sales - Interfor produced

million fbm

671

639

681

2,626

2,638

2,594

Lumber sales - wholesale and commission

million fbm

10

8

11

42

42

83

Lumber - average selling price5

$/thousand fbm

566

599

583

591

687

627

Average USD/CAD exchange rate6

1 USD in CAD

1.3200

1.3204

1.3204

1.3269

1.2957

1.2986

Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6

1 USD in CAD

1.2988

1.3642

1.3243

1.2988

1.3642

1.2545

Notes:

  1. Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
  2. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  3. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
  4. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
  5. Gross sales before duties.
  6. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor's net debt at December 31, 2019 was $224.9 million, or 21.3% of invested capital, representing an increase of $161.0 million from the level of net debt at December 31, 2018.

Net debt was positively impacted by a strengthened Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially offset by the Company's U.S. Dollar cash balances.

3

For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Thousands of Dollars

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Net debt

Net debt, period opening

$212,674

$3,800

$198,209

$63,825

$119,300

Net drawing (repayment) on credit facilities

(1)

(1)

-

754

110

Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening)

weakening CAD

(5,099)

13,941

3,120

(13,834)

21,830

Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents

16,994

7,286

11,747

127,659

(23,968)

Decrease (increase) in marketable securities

-

49,871

-

41,766

(41,140)

Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and

marketable securities from strengthening (weakening) CAD

292

(11,072)

(402)

4,690

(12,307)

Net debt, period ending

$224,860

$63,825

$212,674

$224,860

$63,825

On March 28, 2019, the Company completed a modernization of its credit facilities. The new facility replaced the U.S. Operating Line, Canadian Operating Line, and Revolving Term Line with one consolidated facility. The new facility increased credit availability to $350 million and matures in March 2024.

As at December 31, 2019, the Company had net working capital of $187.9 million and available liquidity of $363.1 million, including cash and borrowing capacity on its credit facility.

These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of December 31, 2019:

Revolving

Senior

Term

Secured

Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Line

Notes

Total

Available line of credit

$350,000

$259,760

$609,760

Maximum borrowing available

$350,000

$259,760

$609,760

Less:

Drawings

-

259,760

259,760

Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization

21,752

-

21,752

Unused portion of facility

$328,248

$

-

328,248

Add:

Cash and cash equivalents

34,900

Available liquidity at December 31, 2019

$363,148

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $93.5 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects and $60 million in respect of its purchase agreement with Canfor to acquire two replaceable timber licences and a non-replaceable forest licence and other related forestry assets.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

4

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares

For the 3 months ended

For the year ended Dec.31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Sept. 30

and per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

2017

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Net earnings (loss)

$(41,676)

$(13,512)

$(35,648)

$(103,785)

$111,058

$97,119

Add:

Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and

restructuring costs

30,416

4,551

31,814

63,982

15,304

9,203

Other foreign exchange loss (gain)

510

(3,330)

(216)

275

(3,474)

2,035

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

1,265

(9,180)

1,049

3,446

(7,829)

12,977

Other (income) expense

298

(1,254)

100

(5,925)

(1,188)

1,987

Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)

-

-

-

-

4

(21)

Income tax effect of above adjustments

(8,241)

2,530

(8,867)

(16,117)

(396)

(6,848)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)

$(17,428)

$(20,195)

$(11,768)

$(58,124)

$113,479

$116,452

Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

67,257

68,884

67,253

67,277

69,713

70,030

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share

$(0.26)

$(0.29)

$(0.17)

$(0.86)

$1.63

$1.66

Adjusted EBITDA

Net earnings (loss)

$(41,676)

$(13,512)

$(35,648)

$(103,785)

$111,058

$97,119

Add:

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,711

19,241

20,595

80,438

80,065

77,417

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

14,214

11,229

8,142

44,294

46,148

45,957

Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring

63,982

costs

30,416

4,551

31,814

15,304

9,203

Finance costs

3,740

2,758

3,784

15,024

12,452

15,978

Other foreign exchange loss (gain)

510

(3,330)

(216)

275

(3,474)

2,035

Income tax expense (recovery)

(11,851)

(1,553)

(12,804)

(34,359)

39,092

34,115

EBITDA

16,064

19,384

15,667

65,869

300,645

281,824

Add:

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

1,265

(9,180)

1,049

3,446

(7,829)

12,977

Other (income) expense

298

(1,254)

100

(5,925)

(1,188)

1,987

Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)

-

-

-

-

4

(21)

Adjusted EBITDA

$17,627

$8,950

$16,816

$63,390

$291,632

$296,767

Sales

$456,819

$468,544

$486,494

$1,875,821

$2,186,567

$1,990,106

Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.9%

1.9%

3.5%

3.4%

13.3%

14.9%

Net debt to invested capital

Net debt

Total debt

$259,760

$272,840

$264,860

$259,760

$272,840

$250,900

Cash and cash equivalents

(34,900)

(166,152)

(52,186)

(34,900)

(166,152)

(131,600)

Marketable securities

-

(42,863)

-

-

(42,863)

-

Total net debt

$224,860

$63,825

$212,674

$224,860

$63,825

$119,300

Invested capital

Net debt

$224,860

$63,825

$212,674

$224,860

$63,825

$119,300

Shareholders' equity

830,982

968,766

880,854

830,982

968,766

849,552

Total invested capital

$1,055,842

$1,032,591

$1,093,528

$1,055,842

$1,032,591

$968,852

Net debt to invested capital2

21.3%

6,2%

19.4%

21.3%

6.2%

12.3%

Operating cash flow per share (before working

capital changes)

Cash provided by operating activities

$24,642

$21,096

$29,658

$28,252

$265,612

$266,748

Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital

(8,334)

(11,253)

(27,336)

17,322

21,457

15,621

Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)

$16,308

$9,843

$2,322

$45,574

$287,069

$282,369

Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

67,257

68,884

67,253

67,277

69,713

70,030

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital

$0.24

$0.14

$0.03

$0.68

$4.12

$4.03

changes)

Annualized return on invested capital

Adjusted EBITDA

$17,627

$8,950

$16,816

$63,390

$291,632

$296,767

Invested capital, beginning of period

$1,093,528

$984,189

$1,109,618

$1,032,591

$968,852

$1,076,218

Invested capital, end of period

1,055,842

1,032,591

1,093,528

1,055,842

1,032,591

968,852

Average invested capital

$1,074,685

$1,008,390

$1,101,573

$1,044,217

$1,000,722

1,022,535

Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital

1.6%

0.9%

1.5%

6.1%

29.1%

29.0%

Annualization factor

4.0

4.0

4.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

Annualized return on invested capital

6.6%

3.6%

6.1%

6.1%

29.1%

29.0%

Notes:

  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  2. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)

Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Sales

$456,819

$468,544

$1,875,821

$2,186,567

Costs and expenses:

Production

418,954

438,036

1,728,394

1,789,590

Selling and administration

8,992

11,897

38,748

52,012

Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)

1,265

(9,180)

3,446

(7,829)

U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits

11,246

9,661

45,289

53,337

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,711

19,241

80,438

80,065

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

14,214

11,229

44,294

46,148

475,382

480,884

1,940,609

2,013,323

Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and

restructuring costs

(18,563)

(12,340)

(64,788)

173,244

Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs

(30,416)

(4,551)

(63,982)

(15,304)

Operating earnings (loss)

(48,979)

(16,891)

(128,770)

157,940

Finance costs

(3,740)

(2,758)

(15,024)

(12,452)

Other foreign exchange gain (loss)

(510)

3,330

(275)

3,474

Other income (expense)

(298)

1,254

5,925

1,188

(4,548)

1,826

(9,374)

(7,790)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(53,527)

(15,065)

(138,144)

150,150

Income tax expense (recovery):

Current

(783)

(45)

26

2,955

Deferred

(11,068)

(1,508)

(34,385)

36,137

(11,851)

(1,553)

(34,359)

39,092

Net earnings (loss)

$(41,676)

$(13,512)

$(103,785)

$111,058

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$(0.62)

$(0.19)

$(1.54)

$1.59

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Net earnings (loss)

$(41,676)

$(13,512)

$(103,785)

$111,058

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):

Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax

1,621

(2,338)

603

508

Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):

Foreign currency translation differences for

foreign operations, net of tax

(10,053)

28,990

(27,634)

43,660

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(8,432)

26,652

(27,031)

44,168

Comprehensive income (loss)

$(50,108)

$13,140

$(130,816)

$155,226

Notes:

1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

Net earnings (loss)

$(41,676)

$(13,512)

$(103,785)

$111,058

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation of plant and equipment

20,711

19,241

80,438

80,065

Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other

14,214

11,229

44,294

46,148

Income tax expense (recovery)

(11,851)

(1,553)

(34,359)

39,092

Finance costs

3,740

2,758

15,024

12,452

Other assets

1,371

(2,824)

1,894

(3,000)

Reforestation liability

1,291

763

(1,286)

79

Provisions and other liabilities

(1,586)

(4,980)

3,620

(8,972)

Stock options

151

216

692

774

Write-down of plant, equipment, intangibles, goodwill and other

29,100

3,238

45,494

13,925

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

544

(3,479)

554

(3,364)

Gain on lease modifications

(1,140)

-

(1,140)

-

Other expense (income)

1,439

(1,254)

(5,866)

(1,188)

Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:

16,308

9,843

45,574

287,069

Trade accounts receivable and other

26,706

30,618

1,517

27,414

Inventories

(5,450)

(2,846)

22,632

(33,821)

Prepayments

2,639

225

(4,443)

(3,035)

Trade accounts payable and provisions

(15,851)

(15,628)

(36,446)

(7,623)

Income taxes paid

290

(1,116)

(582)

(4,392)

24,642

21,096

28,252

265,612

Investing activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(31,864)

(50,307)

(158,645)

(106,440)

Additions to roads and bridges

(5,175)

(8,524)

(22,447)

(32,165)

Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets

-

(68)

(77)

(158)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment,

timber and other

431

1,846

8,880

2,355

Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities,

deposits and other assets

1,208

58,548

48,338

(48,385)

(35,400)

1,495

(123,951)

(184,793)

Financing activities:

Issuance of share capital, net of expenses

85

-

165

143

Share repurchases

-

(24,979)

(7,825)

(36,929)

Interest payments

(3,345)

(2,271)

(12,193)

(10,151)

Lease payments

(2,946)

(2,608)

(11,638)

(9,936)

Debt refinancing costs

(29)

(18)

(1,223)

(88)

Change in operating line components of long term debt

(1)

(1)

4

(2)

Additions to long term debt

-

-

197,925

155,909

Repayments of long term debt

-

-

(197,175)

(155,797)

(6,236)

(29,877)

(31,960)

(56,851)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and

cash equivalents held in a foreign currency

(292)

7,885

(3,593)

10,584

Increase (decrease) in cash

(17,286)

599

(131,252)

34,552

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

52,186

165,553

166,152

131,600

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$34,900

$166,152

$34,900

$166,152

Notes:

1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

December 31, 2019, 2018 and January 1, 2018 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Jan. 1, 2018

(restated)¹

(restated)¹

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$34,900

$166,152

$131,600

Marketable securities

-

42,863

-

Trade accounts receivable and other

86,608

90,384

112,470

Income taxes receivable

1,995

3,008

1,289

Inventories

181,577

209,178

165,156

Prepayments

20,449

16,833

12,186

325,529

528,418

422,701

Employee future benefits

673

303

502

Deposits and other assets

9,296

16,842

6,404

Right of use assets

32,780

37,778

38,600

Property, plant and equipment

739,515

723,773

669,165

Roads and bridges

24,353

29,829

24,092

Timber licences

60,596

64,153

66,589

Other intangible assets

3,480

5,288

14,170

Goodwill

138,734

158,799

147,081

Deferred income taxes

6,961

133

253

$1,341,917

$1,565,316

$1,389,557

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable and provisions

$114,358

$154,869

$152,355

Reforestation liability

13,021

13,947

12,873

Lease liabilities

10,105

10,158

8,019

Income taxes payable

163

356

224

137,647

179,330

173,471

Reforestation liability

27,401

28,235

27,535

Lease liabilities

27,718

33,954

36,165

Long term debt

259,760

272,840

250,900

Employee future benefits

11,843

8,687

8,249

Provisions and other liabilities

18,957

16,421

25,808

Deferred income taxes

27,609

57,083

17,877

Equity:

Share capital

533,685

537,534

555,388

Contributed surplus

4,471

3,851

8,582

Translation reserve

56,759

84,393

40,733

Retained earnings

236,067

342,988

244,849

830,982

968,766

849,552

$1,341,917

$1,565,316

$1,389,557

Notes:

1 Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Approved on behalf of the Board:

"L. Sauder"

"Thomas V. Milroy"

Director

Director

8

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; the effects of natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; and the efficacy of information systems security. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company's 2019 audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available at www.sedar.comand www.interfor.com.

There will be an analyst conference call on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until March 7, 2020. The number to call is

1-855-859-2056, Passcode 1874063.

For further information:

Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (604) 689-6873

9

Disclaimer

INTERFOR Corporation published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 00:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
