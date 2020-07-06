Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Interfor Corporation    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/06 04:00:00 pm
12.12 CAD   +2.62%
05:47pInterfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2020
GL
06/22TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90
RE
05/07INTERFOR : Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 6, 2020. Information related to Interfor’s second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, August 7, 2020. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 3361629 and it will be available until September 6, 2020.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 689-6800

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERFOR CORPORATION
05:47pInterfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2020
GL
06/22TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90
RE
05/07INTERFOR : Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/07INTERFOR : Reports Q1'20 Results
PU
05/07Interfor Reports Q1'20 Results
GL
04/16INTERFOR : Announces Change of Location of its 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/07INTERFOR : to Announce First Quarter Results on May 7, 2020
AQ
03/27INTERFOR : Provides Update on Recent Business Initiatives Completion of US$100 M..
AQ
03/26INTERFOR : Provides Update on Recent Business Initiatives
AQ
03/18Interfor Announces Initiatives to Address Prevailing COVID-19 Environment
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
Net income 2020 11,7 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net Debt 2020 226 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2020 -124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 794 M 587 M 586 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 980
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INTERFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Interfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,50 CAD
Last Close Price 11,81 CAD
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Fillinger President, CEO, COO, Director & Senior VP
E. Lawrence Sauder Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Stock SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Gordon Howard MacDougall Independent Director
J. Eddie McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFOR CORPORATION-19.50%585
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.0.19%2 920
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-14.12%2 859
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-14.70%2 472
NORBORD INC.-8.81%1 881
STELLA-JONES INC.-7.81%1 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group