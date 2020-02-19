Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  InterGlobe Aviation Limited    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

Investigators with India's antitrust watchdog have found no evidence that the country's biggest airline, IndiGo, and four rival carriers colluded to fix ticket prices, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2015 ordered a probe into allegations of anti-competitive practices after similar fares were being offered on certain routes by IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, state-run Air India and now-defunct Jet Airways.

The CCI inquiry, which included an analysis of the algorithms airlines to determine ticket fares, found that all five airlines were working independently, the three sources said.

"No direct evidence of cartelization was found," said one of the sources, who added the investigation also did not reveal any communication amongst airline executives to fix prices.

Budget airline IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, said in a statement "the case is without merit" and added that it has been cooperating with the investigation.

The second-biggest airline, SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India and Jet Airways did not respond to a request for comment. The CCI did not respond to questions from Reuters.

An adverse finding could have led to a fine of up to three times the profit made in each year prices were fixed, or 10% of annual revenue, whichever is higher. Indian airlines are already grappling with slow growth in air traffic.

Details of the CCI case, which was investigated in two phases, have not been made public in line with the watchdog's practice.

The agency, whose senior members are reviewing the investigation findings, has not made a final ruling and could further extend the investigation. But two of the sources said the airlines were likely to be cleared.

The CCI's investigation arm had already produced a report in 2016 saying no antitrust practices were detected. The agency directed a further probe into fare-determining software and seat-allocation patterns, a second source said.

Antitrust lawyer Gautam Shahi, who is not involved in the case, said a finding of no antitrust misconduct would be a big relief for a sector that has faced intense scrutiny.

In a separate antitrust case in 2018, the CCI found that IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet had colluded over fuel surcharge rates on cargo flights, fining them a total of 544 million rupees ($7.61 million). The airlines have appealed that judgment.

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 1.05% 1471.05 End-of-day quote.7.92%
JET AIRWAYS INDIA LTD -4.96% 23.95 End-of-day quote.-25.97%
SPICEJET LTD 0.82% 92.65 End-of-day quote.-20.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITE
03:33aEXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02:28aEXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02:25aEXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02/05Qatar Airways swoops for RwandAir stake and eyes bigger LATAM holding
RE
01/29Apple, Starbucks warn of hit from virus; firms restrict travel, airlines canc..
RE
01/27India renews push to sell Air India, puts entire stake on the block
RE
2019Replacing Pratt engines in IndiGo fleet by end of January a challenge - CEO
RE
2019Boeing orders sink as customers opt to swap MAX
RE
2019Boeing Widebody Deliveries Fall Short
DJ
2019IndiGo signs one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 368 B
EBIT 2020 19 902 M
Net income 2020 12 591 M
Debt 2020 21 866 M
Yield 2020 0,34%
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 566 B
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 623,90  INR
Last Close Price 1 471,05  INR
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Aditya Pande Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Bhatia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED7.92%7 910
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.41%37 549
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.91%20 130
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.60%18 166
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA1.12%16 534
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.38%15 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group