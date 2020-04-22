Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  InterGlobe Aviation Limited    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet Boeing 737 passenger aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad

Two lessors to Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd are in talks to terminate contracts and repossess planes via mutually agreed deals with the airline over missed payments, according to two sources directly involved in the discussions.

One of the leasing companies started to pull out a few planes earlier this year after SpiceJet failed to pay maintenance fees due since late last year and lease rentals since last month, said one source, adding that talks were continuing over other jets.

The second lessor began discussions, which are ongoing, last month just as the coronavirus pandemic started crippling the airline industry, according to the second source.

About 10 planes in total have been or could be repossessed, with leases terminated with the airline's agreement, according to the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A SpiceJet spokesman described queries related to the discussions with lessors as "speculative, misleading and baseless".

"We share excellent relationships with all our partners and lessors and our agreements with them are confidential," he added.

"Our fleet structure and exits have been planned exits at our option to cater to the demand requirements," he said, adding SpiceJet was taking various steps to re-align its operations with current travel restrictions worldwide.

The carrier did not comment on specific queries about dues owed to lessors or delays in making payments.

SpiceJet is not alone in wrestling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen airlines worldwide seeking delays in rent and deliveries or state help. Estimated global airline losses from the coronavirus pandemic have climbed to $314 billion, trade body IATA said last week.

Avolon, a leading global lessor, said this month it had received requests from more than 80% of its customers for relief from payment obligations.

RAPID EXPANSION

The two sources said the lease talks were instigated by the lessors but early termination deals would be mutually agreed with SpiceJet.

The second leasing company is in talks with the carrier to repossess a handful of Boeing 737 planes, also citing delayed payments, said the second source.

SpiceJet had a 119-strong fleet at the end of 2019. Its two-dozen lessors include Carlyle Aviation Partners, Aircastle and Avolon, according to industry data provider Cirium.

Carlyle and Avolon declined to comment, while there was no response from Aircastle.

SpiceJet's challenges in the pandemic crisis come on the heels of a rapid expansion early last year, when it took on around 30 leased planes from bankrupt Jet Airways and became India's second-largest airline by market share.

India's fast-growing airline market is also one of the most competitive. Weak economic growth over the past year hurt airlines even before the coronavirus outbreak led to a ban on commercial passenger flights until at least May 3.

Airlines including SpiceJet's bigger rival IndiGo and state-run Air India, have idled over 650 planes. India is working on an aviation rescue package for all airlines that could be worth as much as $1.6 billion.

By Aditi Shah and Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -5.04% 959.7 End-of-day quote.-4.98%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED 4.96% 23.91 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SPICEJET LIMITED -3.60% 44.2 End-of-day quote.-1.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITE
08:05pEXCLUSIVE : Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments..
RE
03/23Coronavirus threatens retail jobs, Indian retailers see revenue hit
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19CORONAVIRUS SEES INDIA'S BIGGEST AIR : internal memo
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02/05Qatar Airways swoops for RwandAir stake and eyes bigger LATAM holding
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 355 B
EBIT 2020 8 376 M
Net income 2020 12 591 M
Debt 2020 109 B
Yield 2020 0,48%
P/E ratio 2020 66,8x
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 369 B
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 436,85  INR
Last Close Price 959,70  INR
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Aditya Pande Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Bhatia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-4.98%5 053
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-60.50%14 726
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.88%12 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.08%11 347
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.23%9 830
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED2.42%8 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group