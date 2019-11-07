Log in
IndiGo signs one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways

11/07/2019 | 01:36am EST
A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Top Indian airline IndiGo said on Thursday it signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, letting the Middle Eastern airline get more access to the fast-growing Indian market.

The agreement will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the companies said.

IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, has about 40% share of the domestic market http://bit.ly/36HW9zl and operates a large fleet of narrowbody aircraft.

The companies did not mention Qatar Airways making an equity investment in IndiGo, despite it having long expressed interest in doing so.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said on Tuesday the company would not buy a stake in IndiGo, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing agencies.

The deal comes at a time when IndiGo's two co-founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, have been embroiled in a dispute about corporate governance of the airline, sparking concern among investors it could have an impact on the airline's valuation and strategy.

The airline had once shunned codeshare deals to help keep costs low in line with its budget carrier model but changed its strategy as it grew to become the dominant airline in the Indian market and looked to grow international capacity.

In December 2018, as rival Jet Airways Ltd was faltering financially ahead of a permanent grounding this April, IndiGo signed a codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines.

IndiGo last week placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family planes, including its newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family called the A321XLR.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
AIRBUS SE 0.71% 131.04 Real-time Quote.56.07%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.42% 1468.65 End-of-day quote.25.53%
JET AIRWAYS INDIA LTD 4.88% 26.85 End-of-day quote.-90.20%
SPICEJET LTD 1.92% 116.9 End-of-day quote.28.60%
VODAFONE QATAR 0.00% 1.2 End-of-day quote.-23.27%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 372 B
EBIT 2020 23 978 M
Net income 2020 14 118 M
Debt 2020 103 B
Yield 2020 0,49%
P/E ratio 2020 39,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,50x
Capitalization 565 B
Managers
NameTitle
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Aditya Pande Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Bhatia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED25.53%7 961
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.25%37 056
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.48%23 563
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.16%17 057
RYANAIR HOLDINGS25.86%16 435
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.75%13 851
