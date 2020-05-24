Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  InterGlobe Aviation Limited    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major Indian states seek delay in restarting flights as coronavirus cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 05:56am EDT
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in New Delhi

By Rajendra Jadhav and Aditi Shah

Three large Indian states have sought to delay the planned opening of their airports on Monday as new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by a record, complicating the federal government's plan to resume flights after a two-month lockdown.

India registered 6,767 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the country's biggest 24 hour jump yet, taking the total to over 131,000.

Airlines are preparing to resume about a third of their domestic flight operations from Monday, even without clarity over which states will allow flights or what quarantine rules may apply to passengers.

India's western state of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu in the south and West Bengal in the east, major business hubs and home to the country's busiest airports, have said they are not prepared to open for flights amid rising coronavirus cases, according to state government officials.

Maharashtra is home to India's financial capital Mumbai, which has reported nearly 29,000 positive infections, almost a fifth of reported cases in the country.

"It's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in the red zone," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Twitter on Sunday.

India's federal structure gives its 28 states flexibility to set their own rules, complicating efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to kickstart the economy after the lockdown.

Airlines including IndiGo, India's biggest carrier, SpiceJet Ltd and Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are preparing to restart some operations from Monday.

Budget carrier GoAir, however, said it would resume flight operations from June 1 as it awaits clarity on the readiness of states and their airports.

Tamil Nadu has asked India's civil aviation ministry to defer the operation of flights from Chennai airport until the end of May due to rising cases in the city, a state government official said.

West Bengal has urged the central government to postpone the resumption of passenger flights to Kolkata as it focuses on rescue work after Cyclone Amphan hit the city.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Subrata Nagchoudhury in Kolkata and Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -0.46% 974.25 End-of-day quote.-26.94%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -0.27% 3.63 End-of-day quote.-59.85%
SPICEJET LIMITED 4.89% 45.05 End-of-day quote.-60.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITE
05:56aMajor Indian states seek delay in restarting flights as coronavirus cases ris..
RE
04/22EXCLUSIVE : Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments..
RE
03/23Coronavirus threatens retail jobs, Indian retailers see revenue hit
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19CORONAVIRUS SEES INDIA'S BIGGEST AIR : internal memo
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : India antitrust investigators see no evidence of collusion by IndiGo..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 355 B
EBIT 2020 8 376 M
Net income 2020 5 845 M
Debt 2020 109 B
Yield 2020 0,47%
P/E ratio 2020 67,8x
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 375 B
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 349,85 INR
Last Close Price 974,25 INR
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Aditya Pande Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Bhatia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-26.94%4 933
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.21%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group