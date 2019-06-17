Log in
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD

(INDIGO)
06/17
1642.55 INR   -0.20%
IndiGo Places Engines Order Worth $20Bln With CFM International

06/17/2019 | 10:33am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

InterGlobe Aviation, known as IndiGo, said Monday that it placed an order worth $20 billion with jet engines supplier CFM International for LEAP-1A engines.

CFM International--which is a joint venture between General Electric Co.'s (GE) subsidiary GE Aviation and SAFRAN Safran Aircraft Engines division--will produce the engines that will be used to power 280 Airbus SE A320neo and A321neo aircraft, the Indian low-cost airline said.

The contract, worth over $20 billion at list price, includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement, IndiGo said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.76% 124.62 Real-time Quote.45.81%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.68% 10.15 Delayed Quote.35.14%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD -0.20% 1642.55 End-of-day quote.41.27%
SAFRAN 1.38% 124.6 Real-time Quote.16.60%
