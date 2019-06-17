IndiGo Places Engines Order Worth $20Bln With CFM International

By Olivia Bugault



InterGlobe Aviation, known as IndiGo, said Monday that it placed an order worth $20 billion with jet engines supplier CFM International for LEAP-1A engines.

CFM International--which is a joint venture between General Electric Co.'s (GE) subsidiary GE Aviation and SAFRAN Safran Aircraft Engines division--will produce the engines that will be used to power 280 Airbus SE A320neo and A321neo aircraft, the Indian low-cost airline said.

The contract, worth over $20 billion at list price, includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement, IndiGo said.

