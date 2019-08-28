Log in
Indian Aviation Regulator Calls Airlines to Discuss Airbus A320 Neo Jets - PTI

08/28/2019 | 05:07am EDT

-- India's aviation regulator has called local airline operators of the Airbus A320neo aircraft for an urgent meeting to review the performance of the jets' engines, according to a report by the Press Trust of India on the Economic Times website.

-- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation called InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo and GoAir to discuss issues about the Pratt & Whitney engines on the A320neo jets, the report says.

-- The regulator has also requested Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp., to supply spare engines to the airlines to expedite the process of replacing faulty old engines.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2L0sIzw

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.57% 121.92 Real-time Quote.45.97%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD -1.89% 1648.6 End-of-day quote.44.23%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.73% 124.57 Delayed Quote.17.85%
