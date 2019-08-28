Indian Aviation Regulator Calls Airlines to Discuss Airbus A320 Neo Jets - PTI

-- India's aviation regulator has called local airline operators of the Airbus A320neo aircraft for an urgent meeting to review the performance of the jets' engines, according to a report by the Press Trust of India on the Economic Times website.

-- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation called InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo and GoAir to discuss issues about the Pratt & Whitney engines on the A320neo jets, the report says.

-- The regulator has also requested Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp., to supply spare engines to the airlines to expedite the process of replacing faulty old engines.

