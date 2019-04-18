Log in
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD

(INDIGO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 04/16
1581.9 INR   +7.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Jet shares sink, but lenders hopeful of successful bids for grounded airline

04/18/2019 | 12:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Jet Airways shares sank 34 percent on Thursday in a sign investors were sceptical about a revival, even as lenders to the carrier said they are "reasonably hopeful" the bidding process for the grounded Indian airline will end successfully.

Jet Airways, once India's largest private airline, on Wednesday evening halted all flight operations indefinitely after lenders led by State Bank of India declined to extend more funds to keep it going. Jet shares plunged to the lowest since April 2009 in early trade on Thursday.

The carrier, saddled with roughly $1.2 billion (£920.6 million) of bank debt, has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stop-gap loan of about $217 million from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.

Investors have doubts over whether a successful deal can be completed, said Shukor Yusof, the head of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics. "Jet Airways' value is dwindling with each passing day," he added.

At its peak, Jet operated over 120 planes and well over 600 daily flights. The airline, which has roughly 16,000 employees, has in recent weeks been forced to cancel hundreds of flights and to halt all flights out of India as funds dried up.

"The lenders after due deliberations decided that the best way forward for the survival of Jet Airways is to get the binding bids from potential investors who have expressed EOI and have been issued bid documents on 16th April," the lenders said on Thursday, referring to expressions of interest.

"Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner."

CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday that Jet's lenders were set to invite binding bids from four shortlisted suitors that include private equity firms TPG Capital and Indigo Partners, Indian wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and Etihad Airways, which already owns a minority stake in Jet.

Etihad did not respond to a request for comment outside usual business hours.

The crisis at Jet, long the biggest operator in Mumbai, has opened a window of opportunity for other airlines to fill a gap in supply. Budget carriers SpiceJet Ltd and IndiGo are already rushing to add planes.

SpiceJet shares surged 15 percent to the highest since February 2018 early on Thursday, while shares in IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose by 3 percent.

India's Ministry of Aviation said on Wednesday evening that meetings with airports and airlines would be held on Thursday.

"We are assisting airlines and airports to bring in capacity rapidly to ensure that fares remain stable and competitive," the ministry said on its Twitter account.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; additional reporting and writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tanvi Mehta
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD 7.08% 1581.9 End-of-day quote.35.78%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -8.10% 240.5 End-of-day quote.-13.32%
SPICEJET LTD 8.60% 119.35 End-of-day quote.31.30%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 0.05% 315.75 End-of-day quote.6.71%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 287 B
EBIT 2019 -10 237 M
Net income 2019 -214 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 608 B
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 335  INR
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Taylor President
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Wolfgang Prock Schauer Chief Operating Officer
Rohit Philip Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD35.78%8 747
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.45%38 062
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.72%22 508
AIR CHINA LTD.44.37%22 110
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.30%15 610
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY32.08%15 472
