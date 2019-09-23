Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterGroup Corp    INTG

INTERGROUP CORP

(INTG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

THE INTERGROUP CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to purchase up to an additional 120,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its existing stock repurchase program, reflecting the Board’s confidence in management and the Company’s business, as well as belief that the Company’s shares are undervalued. That action increased the total remaining number of shares authorized for repurchase to approximately 121,000 shares.  The purchases will be made, in the discretion of management, from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated third party transactions depending on market conditions and other factors.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are “forward looking statements” and “safe harbor statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:    John V. Winfield
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (310) 889-2500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERGROUP CORP
05:25pThe intergroup corporation announces increase in share repurchase program
GL
08/30INTERGROUP : Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/03INTERGROUP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/05INTERGROUP CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01INTERGROUP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2018INTERGROUP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2012INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Peru's Intergroup Second-Quarter Net PEN243Ml..
DJ
2012INTERGROUP FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Peru's Intergroup 1Q Net PEN159.5Mln Vs PEN..
DJ
2010INTERGROUP : The InterGroup Corporation Regains NASDAQ Compliance
BU
2007INTERGROUP CORP : The InterGroup Corporation Announces That It Will End Dual Lis..
BU
More news
Chart INTERGROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
InterGroup Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGROUP CORP-7.55%69
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.16%42 326
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%35 221
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.62%29 443
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.22%28 939
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.85%27 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group