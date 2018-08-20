Interlink Electronics, Inc. : Announces CFO Will Step Down

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global technology leader and trusted advisor in Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions, announced today that David S. Burnett will step down as Chief Financial Officer on August 17, 2018. He will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity through the end of the calendar year. Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics, Inc., will assume the role of acting Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bronson said, "I'm immensely grateful to David and his many contributions to Interlink. He has helped guide us through several strategic initiatives and conducted himself with the highest ethical standards and integrity. David has a broad network and is well respected at Interlink and by outside constituents. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Burnett still serves as the Chief Financial Officer of BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKFG), a company controlled by Mr. Bronson, and the beneficial owner of 13.5% of the common stock of Interlink Electronics.

Mr. Burnett stated, “Interlink Electronics has been a leader in the printed electronics industry for many years and continues to develop innovative HMI solutions. I am proud of my time at Interlink and am confident that the groundwork has been laid toward improving financial performance.”

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface and force-sensing technologies. Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of its patented Force-Sensing Resistor (FSR®) technology, which has enabled rugged and reliable human-machine interface (HMI) solutions. For over 30 years, Interlink Electronics' solutions have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. Interlink Electronics has a proven track record of supplying human-machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including, but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer-base from our corporate headquarters in Westlake Village, California (greater Los Angeles area), global research and development center in Singapore, printed-electronics factory in China, global distribution and warehouse facility in Hong Kong, and offices in North Carolina and Japan. For more information, please see our website at www.interlinkelectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s views on future financial performance, market growth, new customers, and new product introductions, and are generally identified by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. These and other risks are more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which should be read in conjunction herewith for a further discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

