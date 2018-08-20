Interlink Electronics, Inc. : Announces CFO Will Step Down

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global technology leader
and trusted advisor in Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions,
announced today that David S. Burnett will step down as Chief Financial
Officer on August 17, 2018. He will remain available to the company in
an advisory capacity through the end of the calendar year. Steven N.
Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics, Inc., will assume the role of
acting Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Bronson said, "I'm immensely grateful to David and his many
contributions to Interlink. He has helped guide us through several
strategic initiatives and conducted himself with the highest ethical
standards and integrity. David has a broad network and is well respected
at Interlink and by outside constituents. We wish him all the best in
his future endeavors.”
Mr. Burnett still serves as the Chief Financial Officer of BKF Capital
Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKFG), a company controlled by Mr. Bronson, and
the beneficial owner of 13.5% of the common stock of Interlink
Electronics.
Mr. Burnett stated, “Interlink Electronics has been a leader in the
printed electronics industry for many years and continues to develop
innovative HMI solutions. I am proud of my time at Interlink and am
confident that the groundwork has been laid toward improving financial
performance.”
About Interlink Electronics, Inc.
Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted advisor and technology
partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface and
force-sensing technologies. Interlink Electronics has led the printed
electronics industry in its commercialization of its patented
Force-Sensing Resistor (FSR®) technology, which has enabled rugged and
reliable human-machine interface (HMI) solutions. For over 30 years,
Interlink Electronics' solutions have focused on handheld user input,
menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface
technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. Interlink
Electronics has a proven track record of supplying human-machine
interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of
markets, including, but not limited to, consumer electronics,
automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics
serves a world-class customer-base from our corporate headquarters in
Westlake Village, California (greater Los Angeles area), global research
and development center in Singapore, printed-electronics factory in
China, global distribution and warehouse facility in Hong Kong, and
offices in North Carolina and Japan. For more information, please see
our website at www.interlinkelectronics.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements made in reliance
upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not
limited to, the Company’s views on future financial performance, market
growth, new customers, and new product introductions, and are generally
identified by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statement. These statements are based upon, among other things,
assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management,
including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s
industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other
factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s
forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following:
our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new
products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of
technological developments and industry standards evolution and their
effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of
outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of
our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our
products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property;
competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products;
continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive
prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of
international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange
rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our
manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. These and other
risks are more fully described in the Company’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most
recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which should be read in
conjunction herewith for a further discussion of important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005148/en/