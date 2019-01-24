Interlink Electronics, Inc. : Announces Plan to Delist from Nasdaq and Deregister Its Common Stock

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global technology leader
and trusted advisor in Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions, today
announced that it will voluntarily delist its common stock from The
Nasdaq Stock Market and, based upon ownership of its shares by fewer
than 300 holders of record, deregister its common stock under the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and suspend its public reporting
obligations.
Steven N. Bronson, Interlink’s CEO, stated, “To better position
Interlink to accelerate long-term profitable growth, we undertook a
thorough and thoughtful review of our cost structure, including costs
associated with being a Nasdaq listed and SEC reporting company. We also
re-addressed the reasons we decided in 2016 to re-register our common
shares under the Exchange Act and list on Nasdaq, which included the
possibility of accessing the capital markets to accelerate growth. Our
Board of Directors concluded that the benefits to the Company and its
stockholders of continued Nasdaq listing and SEC reporting did not
justify the costs of maintaining that listing and continuing to publicly
report. We currently have a strong balance sheet with no debt, and do
not need to raise equity capital to pursue our business initiatives. The
resulting reduction in operating expenses will allow us to invest
greater amounts towards research and development and sales, which is a
superior use of our limited resources. The cessation of public reporting
also will enable us to better direct our management resources on the
commercialization of our products. For these reasons, our Board voted
unanimously to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq and deregister under the
Exchange Act.”
The Company will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on or about February 4, 2019, and the Nasdaq delisting is
expected to become effective on or about February 14, 2019, at which
time trading on Nasdaq will cease. The common stock may thereafter be
eligible for quotation on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group if market
makers commit to making a market in the Company’s shares. The Company
can provide no assurance that trading in its common stock will continue
on the OTC Markets Group or otherwise.
After the Nasdaq delisting becomes effective, the Company will file a
Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about February
18, 2019, at which time the Company anticipates that its obligation to
file periodic reports under the Exchange Act, including annual,
quarterly and current reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K,
respectively, will be suspended, and that all requirements associated
with being an Exchange Act-registered company, including the requirement
to file current and periodic reports, will terminate permanently 90 days
thereafter.
About Interlink Electronics, Inc.
Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted advisor and technology
partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface and
force-sensing technologies. Interlink Electronics has led the printed
electronics industry in its commercialization of its patented
Force-Sensing Resistor (FSR®) technology, which has enabled rugged and
reliable human-machine interface (HMI) solutions. For over 30 years,
Interlink Electronics' solutions have focused on handheld user input,
menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface
technologies for the world's top electronics manufacturers. Interlink
Electronics has a proven track record of supplying human-machine
interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of
markets, including, but not limited to, consumer electronics,
automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics
serves a world-class customer-base from its corporate headquarters in
Westlake Village, California (greater Los Angeles area), global research
and development center in Singapore, printed-electronics factory in
China, global distribution and warehouse facility in Hong Kong and
office in Japan. For more information, please see our website at www.interlinkelectronics.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements made in reliance
upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include
statements as to the timing, process and consequences of a Nasdaq
delisting and Exchange Act deregistration, and are generally identified
by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently
subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual
results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These
statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and
information currently available to, management, including management’s
own knowledge and assessment of the Nasdaq and SEC obligations. Other
factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s
forward-looking statements are more fully described in the Company’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual
Report on Form 10-K, which should be read in conjunction herewith for a
further discussion of important factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
