ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the 'Company')
23rd September 2019
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification today that on 12th August 2019 Michael 'Rusty' Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 3,382 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1345.48 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Michael 'Rusty' Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 143,424 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
