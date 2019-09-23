Log in
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(ICP)
ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

09/23/2019

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the 'Company')

23rd September 2019

Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification today that on 12th August 2019 Michael 'Rusty' Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 3,382 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1345.48 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael 'Rusty' Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 143,424 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7880

Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7994

Disclaimer

ICG - Intermediate Capital Group plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
