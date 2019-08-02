Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the 'Company')
2 August 2019
Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that on 1 August 2019 the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Vijay Bharadia under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:
Dates of Grant: 1 August 2019
Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 9,271
The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 August 2019 at a price of £13.92 per share.
Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 4,570
Total Number of Shares Received: 5,151
In accordance with the terms of the award, 1,287 of the shares received are treated as retained shares and will only be released to Mr Bharadia on earlier of (i) the tenth anniversary of the relevant vesting date and (ii) the date on which the restrictive covenants in his employment contract expire.
As a consequence of the above transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons had an interest in 5,151 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Media Enquiries:
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3201 7994
Disclaimer
ICG - Intermediate Capital Group plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:44:01 UTC