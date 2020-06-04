Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intermediate Capital Group plc    ICP   GB00BYT1DJ19

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(ICP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermediate Capital : ICG assets under management rise, but investment arm feels COVID-19 pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:33am EDT

Intermediate Capital Group on Thursday posted a 22% jump in full-year assets under management (AUM) but lower valuations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic pushed its investment arm into a 68.6 million pound loss for the period.

AUM as at March 31 were 45.3 billion euros ($50.77 billion), compared to 37.08 billion euros a year earlier, the British asset manager said, which recently took a spot on the FTSE 100 bluechip index.

(The story corrects typo in headline)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC -3.90% 1337 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
04:33aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ICG assets under management rise, but investment arm feel..
RE
02:01aICG : Final results for the financial year ended 31 March 2020
AQ
06/01INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
05/01ICG : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
04/27ICG : Publication of Article of Association
AQ
04/21ICG : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
04/16ICG : Directorate Change
AQ
04/15ICG : Notification of results announcement date
AQ
03/26ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors
AQ
03/18ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 449 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2020 256 M 321 M 321 M
Net Debt 2020 950 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 3 954 M 4 982 M 4 957 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intermediate Capital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 446,50 GBp
Last Close Price 1 386,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Evan Mervyn Davies Chairman
Vijay Vithal Bharadia Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Chris Connelly Senior Managing Director, Head-Operations & IT
Kathryn Purves Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC-13.91%4 982
BLACKROCK, INC.8.95%83 490
UBS GROUP AG-8.63%41 617
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.84%34 833
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.92%29 015
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.59%23 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group