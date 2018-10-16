Intermin Resources : 16 10 2018 Notice of 2018 AGM & Proxy Form

INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED

TIME AND PLACE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE

Venue

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at:

Aurenda Training Services Pty Ltd Commencing Upper Level, 136 Stirling Highway 10:00am (WST) Nedlands, Western Australia, 6009 Tuesday, 27 November 2018 How to Vote

You may vote by attending the Meeting in person, by proxy or authorised representative.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place set out above. The Meeting will commence at 10:00am (WST).

Voting by Proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form and return by:

• post to Intermin Resources Limited, PO Box 1104, Nedlands, Western Australia, 6909;

• hand to 163-167 Stirling Highway, Nedlands, Western Australia, 6009;

• facsimile to facsimile number +61 8 9389 1597; or

• email toiadmin@intermin.com.au,

so that it is received not later than 10:00am (WST) on 25 November 2018.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Intermin Resources Limited will held at Aurenda Training Services Pty Ltd, Upper Level, 136 Stirling Highway, Nedlands, Western Australia, on 27 November 2018 at 10:00am (WST) for the purpose of transacting the following business.

The attached Explanatory Statement is provided to supply Shareholders with information to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision regarding the Resolutions set out in this Notice. The Explanatory Statement is to be read in conjunction with this Notice.

AGENDA

ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report.

RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-binding resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2018."

Voting exclusion:

A vote in respect of Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons (the "voter"):

(a) a member of the key management personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the remuneration report; or

(b) a closely related party of such a member.

However, the voter may cast a vote on Resolution 1 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described in paragraphs (a) or (b) and either:

(c) the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or

(d) the voter is the chair of the meeting and the appointment of the chair as proxy: (i) does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and (ii) expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel for the entity.



RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - PETER BILBE

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Peter Bilbe, who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 7.3 of the Constitution of the Company, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a director of the Company."

RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL OF ADDITIONAL PLACEMENT CAPACITY

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue Equity Securities up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2, to be issued on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting exclusion:

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who may participate in the proposed issue or a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a Shareholder, if the Resolution is passed and any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast on this Resolution if:

(a) it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

(b) it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

VOTING AND PROXIES

1. A Shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy must be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Shareholder's voting rights. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment do not specify this proportion, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

2. Where a voting exclusion applies, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by the person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form or it is cast by Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

3. The Chairman of the Meeting will vote undirected proxies in favour of all Resolutions. In relation to Resolution 1 the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even though the resolutions are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel. Any undirected proxies held by a Director, any member of the key management personnel or any of their closely related parties (who are not the Chairman of the Meeting) will not be voted on Resolution 1. The voting exclusion statement for Resolution 1 addresses an exception to the undirected proxy position. Key management personnel of the Company are the Directors and those other persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly. Closely related parties are defined in the Corporations Act, and include certain family members, dependants and companies controlled by key management personnel.

4. In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Act, the Directors have set a date to determine the identity of those entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. The date is 25 November 2018 at 10:00 am (WST).

5. A proxy form is attached. If required it should be completed, signed and returned to the Company's registered office in accordance with the instructions on that form.

By order of the Board

Bianca Taveira Company Secretary

Dated: 16 October 2018

This Explanatory Statement is intended to provide Shareholders with sufficient information to assess the merits of the Resolutions contained in the Notice.

The Directors recommend that Shareholders read this Explanatory Statement in full before making any decision in relation to the Resolutions.

1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS The business of the Annual General Meeting will include receipt and consideration of the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report. The Company is not required to provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report to Shareholders unless a Shareholder has specifically elected to receive a printed copy. Whilst the Company will not provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report unless specifically requested to do so, Shareholders may view the Company annual financial report on its website atwww.intermin.com.au. Shareholders will be offered the following opportunities: (a) discuss the Annual Financial Report for the financial period ended 30 June 2018; (b) ask questions and make comment on the management of the Company; and (c) ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit, preparation and content of the auditor's report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company and the independence of the auditor.

2. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

2.1 General The Corporations Act requires that at a listed company's annual general meeting, a resolution that the Remuneration Report be adopted must be put to the shareholders. However, such a resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. The Remuneration Report sets out the Company's remuneration arrangements for the Directors and senior management of the Company. The Remuneration Report is part of the Directors' report contained in the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ending 30 June 2018. A reasonable opportunity will be provided for questions about or comments on the Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting.

2.2 Voting Consequences Under the Corporations Act, if 25% or more of votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive annual general meetings, Shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those annual general meetings on a resolution (a "Spill Resolution") that another general meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Directors (other than the Managing Director) must go up for re-election.

2.3 Previous voting results At the Company's previous annual general meeting, the votes cast against the remuneration report considered at that annual general meeting were less than 25%. Accordingly, the Spill Resolution is not relevant for this Meeting.

Intermin Resources Limited

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement

