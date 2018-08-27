Log in
Intermin Resources Limited Last Trading Day for 31 August 2018 Options

08/27/2018 | 02:05am CEST
Last Trading Day for 31 August 2018 Options

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) ("Intermin" or "the Company") remind holders of the Company's options with an expiry date of 31 August 2018, that the last trading day for these options on the Australian Securities Exchange will be Monday 27 August 2018.

An Option Expiry Notice was mailed to holders of these options on 25 July 2018.

You are reminded that the Options to subscribe for Shares in the capital of Intermin Resources Limited registered in your name expire on 31 August 2018. These Options are exercisable wholly or in part by the payment of 17 cents for each option exercised.

Payment has to be received in accordance with the instructions in the Option Expiry Notice by 5pm (AWST) on 31 August 2018.

Options not exercised by 5pm (AWST) on 31 August 2018 will lapse.

Should you require another option exercise form, please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd as follows:

Enquiries: Computershare Perth on +61 8 9323 2020

or Intermin Company Secretary on +61 8 9386 9534.



About Intermin Resources Limited:

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:

Intermin Resources Limited



Contact:

Jon Price 
Managing Director
Tel: +61-8-9386-9534
E: jon.price@intermin.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
Tel: +61-422-602-720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
