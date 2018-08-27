Intermin Resources Limited Last Trading Day for 31 August 2018 Options

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) ("Intermin" or "the Company") remind holders of the Company's options with an expiry date of 31 August 2018, that the last trading day for these options on the Australian Securities Exchange will be Monday 27 August 2018.



An Option Expiry Notice was mailed to holders of these options on 25 July 2018.



You are reminded that the Options to subscribe for Shares in the capital of Intermin Resources Limited registered in your name expire on 31 August 2018. These Options are exercisable wholly or in part by the payment of 17 cents for each option exercised.



Payment has to be received in accordance with the instructions in the Option Expiry Notice by 5pm (AWST) on 31 August 2018.



Options not exercised by 5pm (AWST) on 31 August 2018 will lapse.



Should you require another option exercise form, please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd as follows:



Enquiries: Computershare Perth on +61 8 9323 2020



or Intermin Company Secretary on +61 8 9386 9534.







