Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Intermin Resources Limited    IRC   AU000000IRC6

INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED (IRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intermin Resources Limited Research Report Completed by Keith Goode at ERA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 05:30am CEST
Research Report Completed by Keith Goode at ERA

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - ERA visited a number of Intermin Resources Ltd's (IRC's) (ASX:IRC) Kalgoorlie to Goongarrie Projects in May 2018, particularly Teal (and Jacques-Peyes), Goongarrie Lady, Anthill, Blister Dam (and its flaky visible gold), Baden Powell & Olympia as shown in Figure 1a(see link below). We glanced at the location of Crake, which reported those spectacular intercepts of 28m @ 3.3g/t (from 56m incl 4m @ 15.1g/t), and 20m @ 4.6g/t (incl 8m @ 8.4g/t).

Intermin has a target route to become a ~100kozpa gold producer with a >5 year mine-life, by using the stepping stones of small mining projects (SMPs) to self-finance its exploration, and has displayed its capability to achieve that with its very successful oxide mining of Teal realising ~3.5koz higher gold production at 21.84koz, mostly from ~13% higher ore tonnes mined and 5% higher recoveries of 93.6%, which increased the expected revenue of $29.3m by 24% or $7.2m to $36.5m. The actual profit (>$8m?) is expected to be finalised in SQ 2018, with its operational JV partner claiming alternative cost variations.

Intermin is currently rated by ERA as a SPEC BUY at 17c, with a target of >A$0.25.

The key points from the visit and recent announcements are :

- The SMP over Teal has been extremely successful, with a larger resource mined, better recoveries and higher profits than expected, and has increased IRC's confidence in advancing the next 3 prospects in the pipeline (Goongarrie Lady, Jacques-Peyes, and Anthill) through to mining, treatment and profitability.

- Apart from Goongarrie Lady, the proposed production pipeline order of the projects/prospects is not "set in stone" and could change, especially if one prospect infers potentially better return characteristics, as illustrated by the Crake discovery joining the mix.

- The results from the feasibility study on Goongarrie Lady were reported on 28 June 2018, with an expected free cashflow return of $5 to $7m over 7 months, possibly pre-strip mining in MQ 2019.

- The Crake discovery in the Binduli tenements resulted from Evolution ending its JV farm-in and handing control back to Intermin who were then able to drill/explore where they wanted to, with IRC's first target (Crake) being on strike of Janet Ivy (where Zijin is mining & paying a 50c/t royalty).

- There are a number of projects making steady progress such as Blister Dam and Baden Powell/Olympia, and the tenement package is increasing with Ida and Lakewood in Figure 1a(see link below).

- In addition to the JVs mostly involving other companies farming-in, as shown in "blue" in Figure 1b(see link below), Intermin has its Richmond Vanadium JV in QLD, which has also been making steady progress.

To view the full report with figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ASXVTPW5



About Intermin Resources Limited:

Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:

Intermin Resources Limited



Contact:

Jon Price 
Managing Director
Tel: +61-8-9386-9534
E: jon.price@intermin.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
Tel: +61-422-602-720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED
05:30aIntermin Resources Limited Research Report Completed by Keith Goode at ERA
AW
05:29aINTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : IRC) Research Report Completed by Keith Goode ..
AQ
08/06Intermin Resources Limited Diggers and Dealers Investor Presentation
AW
07/25INTERMIN RESOURCES : 25 07 2018 Options expiry notice
PU
07/16Intermin Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended ..
AW
07/16INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : IRC) Quarterly Activities Report for the Perio..
AQ
07/12Intermin Resources Limited Drilling Results Highlight Potential Southern Ext..
AW
07/12INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : IRC) Drilling Results Highlight Potential Sout..
AQ
07/09INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : IRC) Excellent Initial Drilling Results from B..
AQ
07/09Intermin Resources Limited Excellent Initial Drilling Results from Binduli G..
AW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Inland Real Estate makes $26.3M Twin Cities purchase 
2015Income favorites ponder the idea of rate hikes 
2015BEWARE OF THE SUCKER YIELD : Bumpy Roads Ahead For Wheeler REIT 
Chart INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intermin Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Peter Ross Bilbe Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Peter Hayden Hunt Non-Executive Director
David O'Farrell Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED17.86%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-5.12%19 048
BARRICK GOLD CORP-24.31%12 672
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.76%12 135
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-12.56%9 444
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.