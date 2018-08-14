Intermin Resources Limited Research Report Completed by Keith Goode at ERA

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - ERA visited a number of Intermin Resources Ltd's (IRC's) (ASX:IRC) Kalgoorlie to Goongarrie Projects in May 2018, particularly Teal (and Jacques-Peyes), Goongarrie Lady, Anthill, Blister Dam (and its flaky visible gold), Baden Powell & Olympia as shown in Figure 1a(see link below). We glanced at the location of Crake, which reported those spectacular intercepts of 28m @ 3.3g/t (from 56m incl 4m @ 15.1g/t), and 20m @ 4.6g/t (incl 8m @ 8.4g/t).



Intermin has a target route to become a ~100kozpa gold producer with a >5 year mine-life, by using the stepping stones of small mining projects (SMPs) to self-finance its exploration, and has displayed its capability to achieve that with its very successful oxide mining of Teal realising ~3.5koz higher gold production at 21.84koz, mostly from ~13% higher ore tonnes mined and 5% higher recoveries of 93.6%, which increased the expected revenue of $29.3m by 24% or $7.2m to $36.5m. The actual profit (>$8m?) is expected to be finalised in SQ 2018, with its operational JV partner claiming alternative cost variations.



Intermin is currently rated by ERA as a SPEC BUY at 17c, with a target of >A$0.25.



The key points from the visit and recent announcements are :



- The SMP over Teal has been extremely successful, with a larger resource mined, better recoveries and higher profits than expected, and has increased IRC's confidence in advancing the next 3 prospects in the pipeline (Goongarrie Lady, Jacques-Peyes, and Anthill) through to mining, treatment and profitability.



- Apart from Goongarrie Lady, the proposed production pipeline order of the projects/prospects is not "set in stone" and could change, especially if one prospect infers potentially better return characteristics, as illustrated by the Crake discovery joining the mix.



- The results from the feasibility study on Goongarrie Lady were reported on 28 June 2018, with an expected free cashflow return of $5 to $7m over 7 months, possibly pre-strip mining in MQ 2019.



- The Crake discovery in the Binduli tenements resulted from Evolution ending its JV farm-in and handing control back to Intermin who were then able to drill/explore where they wanted to, with IRC's first target (Crake) being on strike of Janet Ivy (where Zijin is mining & paying a 50c/t royalty).



- There are a number of projects making steady progress such as Blister Dam and Baden Powell/Olympia, and the tenement package is increasing with Ida and Lakewood in Figure 1a(see link below).



- In addition to the JVs mostly involving other companies farming-in, as shown in "blue" in Figure 1b(see link below), Intermin has its Richmond Vanadium JV in QLD, which has also been making steady progress.



About Intermin Resources Limited:



Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





