Horizon Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS
Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) wishes to advise that the following unlisted options expired on 31 August 2019.
Number
Class
500,000
Unlisted Options
Exercise Price $0.25, Expiry 31 August 2019
The Company's current capital structure is as follows:
Listed Shares
427,975,200
Fully Paid Ordinary
Unlisted Performance Rights
2,800,000
Class E
Unlisted Options
2,743,184
Exercise Price $0.2912, Expiry 9 December 2019
Unlisted Options
219,456
Exercise Price $0.6988, Expiry 28 February 2020
For further information please contact:
Bianca Taveira
Company Secretary
Email: bianca.taveira@horizonminerals.com.au
