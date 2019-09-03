Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Intermin Resources Limited       AU000000IRC6

INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/26
0.135 AUD   0.00%
02:35aHORIZON MINERALS : Expiry of unlisted options
PU
08/23HORIZON MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/21HORIZON MINERALS : Binduli gold project area continues to deliver excellent drilling results
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) wishes to advise that the following unlisted options expired on 31 August 2019.

Number

Class

500,000

Unlisted Options

Exercise Price $0.25, Expiry 31 August 2019

The Company's current capital structure is as follows:

Listed Shares

427,975,200

Fully Paid Ordinary

Unlisted Performance Rights

2,800,000

Class E

Unlisted Options

2,743,184

Exercise Price $0.2912, Expiry 9 December 2019

Unlisted Options

219,456

Exercise Price $0.6988, Expiry 28 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Bianca Taveira

Company Secretary

Email: bianca.taveira@horizonminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED
02:35aHORIZON MINERALS : Expiry of unlisted options
PU
08/23HORIZON MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/21HORIZON MINERALS : Binduli gold project area continues to deliver excellent dril..
AQ
08/19HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Drilling at Binduli Continues to Deliver Ex..
AQ
More news
Chart INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intermin Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Peter Ross Bilbe Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Peter Hayden Hunt Non-Executive Director
David O'Farrell Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED3.85%42
BARRICK GOLD CORP40.04%34 001
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION15.12%32 697
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.72%19 098
SHANDONG GOLD MINING84.57%15 747
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group