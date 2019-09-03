Horizon Minerals : Expiry of unlisted options

EXPIRY OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) wishes to advise that the following unlisted options expired on 31 August 2019.

Number Class 500,000 Unlisted Options Exercise Price $0.25, Expiry 31 August 2019

The Company's current capital structure is as follows:

Listed Shares 427,975,200 Fully Paid Ordinary Unlisted Performance Rights 2,800,000 Class E Unlisted Options 2,743,184 Exercise Price $0.2912, Expiry 9 December 2019 Unlisted Options 219,456 Exercise Price $0.6988, Expiry 28 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Bianca Taveira

Company Secretary

Email: bianca.taveira@horizonminerals.com.au